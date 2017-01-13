Hella: An Underfollowed Value Company With High Visibility

(Editor’s Note: There is much greater liquidity on the XETRA exchange under the ticker HLE)

The automotive industry is in the middle of a technological revolution on two fronts: the rapid emergence of autonomous vehicles and the growing penetration of electric vehicles. This shift in new technologies leads us to think that auto parts manufacturers will face serious threats in the near term as their products or services could suddenly become obsolete.

In our analysis of the European spare parts manufacturers such as "Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEF)", "Plastic Omnium (OTC:PASTF)", "Faurecia (OTC:FURCF)", "Brembo (OTC:BRBOF)" and "Hella (OTC:HLKHF)" the latter has caught our attention for several reasons. Indeed, we like the resilient side of its business category (lighting systems and vehicle electronics), its attractive valuation coupled with healthy growth forecast, and above all the fact that the company is still underfollowed.

Let us start by introducing Hella. Since its foundation in 1908 as a family business, the German based company has launched a variety of innovative products and high-tech lighting solutions on the market. It started with the first acetylene headlights in 1908, and the first headlamps with asymmetrical light distribution in 1957 right up to the series production of the first full LED headlamps in the world in 2008, which was followed in 2013 by the world's first Matrix LED headlamp. Hella went public in Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2014, but family shareholders announced that they would keep 60% ownership until at least 2024 to preserve the firm's tradition of innovation. Introduced at €27, the company rapidly broke the €30 level and integrated the MDAX index, which is the second most important German index after the DAX30. Primarily invested in automotive lighting, Hella has built its success thanks to high R&D investments (9.5% of net sales) and now supplies automakers in all fields of automotive lighting, from external headlamps to interior lamps for nearly all notable car manufacturers such as "Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF)" and "Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF)". It also developed automotive electronic components and was the first company to produce camera-based road lighting systems, after being a market leader in radar sensors. The Automotive segment, which include the Lighting and Electronics divisions, contributes the largest share of the consolidated sales (75%). The two additional business segments are Aftermarket (spare parts, garage equipment) which represent about 20% of sales and Special Applications (lighting for special vehicles, street lighting) representing 5%. Hella's market coverage by end customers is half in Europe (Germany alone is 14%), followed by Asia-Pacific for 28% and Americas for 21%.

Click to enlarge

Source: Hella company website

Hella is both exposed to the cyclical car industry but at the same time to the counter-cyclical aftermarket business segment. In fact, the company offers appealing opportunities for growth with a simultaneously reduced risk profile. While the sales of passenger cars in economically good times have a positive effect on the business development of the Automotive segment, the activities in the Aftermarket segment supplement business in times when existing vehicles are more likely to be repaired than replaced by new vehicles. The product categories supplied by Hella bear limited risks against the higher penetration rate of full Electric Vehicles. LED lightings are supported by luxury car manufacturers for their styling. According to Hella's management, only 2% of all cars globally are currently fitted with LED headlamps. In the coming years, the market penetration should strongly increase as it gives individual vehicles a distinctive look which increases the recognition value, promoting the current trend for more personalization options. In the near future, we can see considerable potential for growth for LED products in all vehicle segments. Moreover, the company is even well positioned to benefit from the emergence of autonomous vehicles thanks to its Electronics division (sensor systems, driver assistance systems, actuator technology) that helps increase driver safety and driving comfort.

The good news about Hella is that it's most profitable and fastest-growing business is the Automotive segment, which represents the largest share of its consolidated sales. Another positive news is that 90% of the company's research and development is addressed to the Automotive business segment to secure pioneering technology in the next 3 to 5 years. Hella aims to provide added value with regards to increased safety, reduced energy consumption and design. This strategy has been working quiet well in recent years as Hella has delivered a strong growth track. In the last 10 years sales have grown at a CAGR of 6% which is much stronger than that of the global automotive market. This growth has been achieved with barely no acquisitions, gaining market shares in its core businesses: Lighting and Electronics. Bottomline grew even faster than topline, confirming the company's ability to improve profitability in the last decade, thanks in particular to the Automotive division (9.4% EBIT margins). Debt levels have come down significantly (net debt to EBITDA 0.3x), thanks to superior cash flow from operations. However, the increase in R&D expenses has prevented the company to considerably grow its free cash flow levels. We think Hella has a healthy balance sheet with current ratio (current assets / current liabilities) also called a two-to-one ratio at 2.0x, above most of its sector peers. Inventories represent less than a quarter of current assets, so the remaining is mostly cash and receivables.

As regards to valuation, we were impressed by the fact that price to sales is less than 1.0x at precisely 0.6x. Anything below 1.0x should be considered as a value stock. Hella's market capitalisation to current assets is 1.5x, with inventories only representing 23% of current assets (as mentioned above) that's a comfort sign. Price to book value per share is 2x, which means that out of €36 per share the book value represents about €18. When we look at the average earnings of the last 3 years, current price is about 14x. As a rule of thumb, we suggest that the product of the 3-year PE multiplier times the ratio of price to book value should not exceed 23. Also, the price you are paying for future EPS growth is 0.8x, which is cheap as we believe that anything below 2.0x is attractive.

In conclusion, we believe Hella is operating in an exciting segment of the automotive industry which should provide further top-line growth to the company. Management has managed to improve profitability and targets an EBIT margin of 8% by 2020 (currently 6%) which we believe is achievable when we look at the improvement in the last decade. The company has paid a dividend in 2015 of 2.2% (a descent 32% payout ratio). Family shareholders have agreed to float 60% of the company on the stock market by 2024, providing additional liquidity which can be another boost for the share price.