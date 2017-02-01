TRENDING ARTICLES
2:37 PM ET WEDNESDAY FEB 1
TOP NEWS
- Tesla, others test self-driving cars in CA
- Fed stays on hold
- Invitation Homes gains after $1.5B IPO
- Laurene Powell jobs slashes Disney stake
- Credit Suisse cools on theater names
- ISM moves to highest in two years
- GDPNow sees 3.4% Q1 growth
- Yields jump after blowout ADP jobs print
- Investors have an Apple in their eye
LATEST ARTICLES
- Intelsat Shares May Reach $12 In 18 Months I• by George Kesarios
- How To Be A Deep Value Investor by Pink Sands Value Investor
- Your Stocks Are Really Resilient - Until They Aren't TLT, SPY, QQQ• by The Heisenberg • 2 Comments
- Imports Permeate The U.S. Manufacturing Sector XLI, VIS, FIDU• by Dr. Bill Conerly
- Top High Yield Dividend Stocks In The Financial Industry BNS, CB, DFS• by Timothy McIntosh
- Apple's Earnings Highlight Strengths And Weaknesses AAPL• by Mark Hibben
MACRO VIEW
- Your Stocks Are Really Resilient - Until They Aren't TLT, SPY, QQQ• by The Heisenberg • 2 Comments
- Imports Permeate The U.S. Manufacturing Sector XLI, VIS, FIDU• by Dr. Bill Conerly
- Happy Chinese New Year 2017, Year Of The Rooster! by Lipper Insight at Thomson Reuters
- U.S. Economy Watch: Growing Pains by WisdomTree
- Higher OPEC Crude Imports Contribute To Massive U.S. Oil Stock Build In January USO, OIL, UCO• by Robert Boslego • 1 Comment
- The Growing Threat Of Protectionism by Orbex • 3 Comments
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- FRNs: Is It Time To Take A Look At Treasury Floating Rate Notes? TFLO• by Tipswatch
- Invitation Homes: The Big Kid On The Block INVH• by Beyond Saving
- Equity REITs Vs. Mortgage REITs From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor Part III AMH, ARR, BEE• by Norman Roberts • 1 Comment
- A Trailer Park With Upside SUI• by Wayne Hylarides • 3 Comments
- A Regional Bank That Will Satisfy The Income Investor's Appetite GBCI• by Matthew Utesch • 5 Comments
- Kamakura Reports Improvement In World-Wide Corporate Credit Quality In January VNR• by Donald van Deventer • 2 Comments
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- How To Be A Deep Value Investor by Pink Sands Value Investor
- Mitigating Short Exposure: Learning From Others' Mistakes by CFA Institute Contributors • 1 Comment
- Mining Name Of The Week - GDX GDX• by Florian Grummes • 1 Comment
- Benchmarking Multi-Asset Portfolios: The Global Capital Stock by CFA Institute Contributors • 2 Comments
- 3 Best-Rated Dodge & Cox Mutual Funds To Buy Now DODIX, DODGX, DODBX• by Zacks Funds
- Boyles Fund 4Q16 Letter To Partners - Things That Don't Make Sense EGFHF• by ValueWalk • 1 Comment
INVESTING IDEAS
- Intelsat Shares May Reach $12 In 18 Months I• by George Kesarios
- Xerox: Focus On The Future XRX• by Christopher F. Davis
- For Robert Half, The Best Is Yet To Come RHI• by Hellen Ng'endo Gachuhi
- Coach Looks Like A Good Long COH• by Kenra Investors • 1 Comment
- For Westlake, Things Can Only Get Better WLK• by Hellen Ng'endo Gachuhi
- Hybrid Theory: Sinopharm Merges Public Privilege With Private Efficiency SHTDF, SHTDY• by Visual Value Analysis
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
|ATI
|31%
|01/24/17
|-0.04
|Lantronix, Inc.
|LTRX
|30%
|01/26/17
|0.00
|CARBO Ceramics Inc.
|CRR
|29%
|01/26/17
|-0.57
|Joey New York, Inc.
|JOEY
|25%
|01/19/17
|0.00
|Brookfield Canada Office Properties
|BOXC
|19%
|01/23/17
|0.33
|Datawatch Corporation
|DWCH
|18%
|01/25/17
|-0.11
|Seagate Technology
|STX
|17%
|01/24/17
|1.38
|Shiloh Industries, Inc.
|SHLO
|16%
|01/17/17
|0.50
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
|GBX
|16%
|01/06/17
|0.79
|Omni Health Inc
|OMHE
|16%
|01/23/17
|-
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- Steel Dynamics May Have Underappreciated Growth Qualities STLD• by Stephen Simpson, CFA • +92.43% since publication
- The Shocking Decline Of Activision-Blizzard's World Of Warcraft (And What They Are Doing About It) ATVI• by Kevin Hess • +41.44% since publication
- Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund: Opportunistically Investing In Double-Discount Closed-End Funds JQC• by Jim Roumell • +16.03% since publication
- Growth And Buyback Catalysts Make Strayer A Compelling Long STRA• by Brian Grosso • +43.29% since publication
- Is Microsemi Courting The Winner's Curse? MSCC• by Stephen Simpson, CFA • +43.69% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
AAPL Apple Inc.
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
RSP Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
SDS ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF
SSO ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF
VFINX Vanguard 500 Index Fund Inv