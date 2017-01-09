TRENDING ARTICLES
3:15 PM ET MONDAY JAN 9
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners And Brookfield Renewable Partners: One Is The World's Best Utility, The Other A High-Yield Value Trap
TOP NEWS
- Nasdaq charges to record territory
- GM rumbles through the Detroit Auto Show
- Sharp drop for crude on U.S. output concerns
- Bounce for roughed-up mall retailers
- Toyota to maintain level of U.S. investment
- Hope for Valeant after Takeda buys Ariad?
- Facebook is Oppenheimer's top Internet pick
- Apple made a Top Pick at Morgan Stanley
- Retail: ICR Conference updates
- Healthcare: JPMorgan Conference updates
LATEST ARTICLES
- The One Sector That Could Be Heating Up IBB, XBI, BBH • by Mott Capital Management • 1 Comment
- GDX: Institutions Were Buying On Friday GDX • by David Pinsen
- Valuation Dashboard: Consumer Discretionary - Update XLY • by Fred Piard
- Chase This Technology Stock At Your Own Risk NVDA • by StreetAuthority • 3 Comments
- 5 Key Factors For Investors To Focus On In 2017 SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Greg Blotnick, CFA
- Ringing In The New Year With A Bullish Case For Gold by Frank Holmes
MACRO VIEW
- The One Sector That Could Be Heating Up IBB, XBI, BBH • by Mott Capital Management • 1 Comment
- 5 Key Factors For Investors To Focus On In 2017 SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Greg Blotnick, CFA
- Ringing In The New Year With A Bullish Case For Gold by Frank Holmes
- McDonald's For Sale MCD • by Chris DeMuth Jr.
- Buy C-R-A-P SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Jeffrey Saut • 4 Comments
- Gold Could Be At An Incredible Entry Point GLD, IAU, PHYS • by Macro Analyst • 2 Comments
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- Gilead: Grow The Dividend, Cut The Buybacks GILD • by From Growth to Value • 6 Comments
- Dripping For Fun And Profit AAPL, ADP, AFL • by Mike Nadel • 24 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties: Time To Prove The Concept IIPR • by Beyond Saving • 3 Comments
- Welltower - Largest Healthcare REIT With Growing Potential HCN • by The Value Portfolio • 1 Comment
- Catching Up With McDonald's MCD • by Casey Hoerth
- CoreCivic: New Name, New Beginnings? CXW • by Michael Boyd
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- GDX: Institutions Were Buying On Friday GDX • by David Pinsen
- Valuation Dashboard: Consumer Discretionary - Update XLY • by Fred Piard
- The Dividend Dogs Could Be The Sweet Spot For Income Seekers In 2017 SDOG • by Dave Dierking • 2 Comments
- Are Financial Advisors An Endangered Species? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich • 7 Comments
- Playing The Dogs Of The Dow by Chad Shoop • 1 Comment
- How My Stock Picks Returned 25% In 2016 CLR, WLL, BRK.A • by Paleomillennial • 4 Comments
INVESTING IDEAS
- Unexpected Tailwinds For American Outdoor Brands AOBC • by Justin Wu • 2 Comments
- Death By Over-Funding: Gilt Groupe GILTG • by Sramana Mitra
- Wells Fargo: Too Big To Own? WFC • by Activist Stocks • 1 Comment
- Sky People Fruit Juice (An Update) SPU • by Mary Jane Fountain
- Parkland Fuels: Buy The Dip Prior To The CST Brands Acquisition Closing PKIUF • by Michael Fitzsimmons • 4 Comments
- Netflix: A Pricey Stock With A Troubled Future NFLX • by Jeffrey Himelson • 6 Comments
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|BioPharmX Corporation
|BPMX
|35%
|12/13/16
|-0.12
|Pier 1 Imports Inc.
|PIR
|32%
|12/14/16
|0.22
|Microbix Biosystems Inc.
|MBXBF
|24%
|12/23/16
|0.01
|VisionChina Media, Inc.
|VISN
|20%
|12/27/16
|0.00
|MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
|MMMB
|20%
|12/15/16
|0.00
|Cemtrex, Inc.
|CETX
|18%
|12/22/16
|0.59
|Sonic Foundry, Inc.
|SOFO
|17%
|12/22/16
|-
|Butler National Corp.
|BUKS
|16%
|12/14/16
|-
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
|GBX
|16%
|01/06/17
|0.79
|Calavo Growers, Inc.
|CVGW
|16%
|12/20/16
|0.53
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- SoftBank Continues To Be Valued At An Unwarranted Discount SFTBY • by Pluton Research • +26.02% since publication
- Turtle Beach Is The Beats Of Gaming That Nobody Is Talking About HEAR • by Equitable Research • +49.0% since publication
- Limited Upside, 50% Downside For Clearside CLSD • by Cliffside Research • +45.11% since publication
- CalAmp Is Priced For Perfection CAMP • by Sean McKee • +17.61% since publication
- Baxalta: A Spin-Off That Could Be Revalued Up To 50% Higher SHPG • by Mike Serebrennik • +471.23% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
O Realty Income Corporation
T AT&T Inc.
JNJ Johnson & Johnson
RSP Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
IAU iShares Gold Trust ETF
PHYS Sprott Physical Gold Trust