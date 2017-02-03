TRENDING ARTICLES
9:08 PM ET FRIDAY FEB 3
Brookfield Property Partners' (BPY) CEO Brian Kingston on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
LATEST ARTICLES
- Sanchez Energy's 10 Million Share Offering SN• by Elephant Analytics • 3 Comments
- Gold: The Goal Is $1,000 GLD, IAU, PHYS• by Oleh Kombaiev • 2 Comments
- No Zero Interest Rates Here! BAC, C, GS• by The Mad Hedge Fund Trader • 1 Comment
- Since OPEC Cutbacks, Battle Being Waged Between Crude Producers And Long Speculators USO, OIL, UCO• by Robert Boslego • 3 Comments
- Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Reaches Its Highest Level Since October 2015 EPD, USO, UNG• by SA Editor Michelle Carini • 3 Comments
- Why Earnings Miss Didn't Hurt Royal Dutch Shell Stock RDS.A, RDS.B• by Sarfaraz A. Khan • 2 Comments
MACRO VIEW
- Gold: The Goal Is $1,000 GLD, IAU, PHYS• by Oleh Kombaiev • 2 Comments
- No Zero Interest Rates Here! BAC, C, GS• by The Mad Hedge Fund Trader • 1 Comment
- Since OPEC Cutbacks, Battle Being Waged Between Crude Producers And Long Speculators USO, OIL, UCO• by Robert Boslego • 3 Comments
- Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Reaches Its Highest Level Since October 2015 EPD, USO, UNG• by SA Editor Michelle Carini • 3 Comments
- The Matrix: Trump, The EU, And U.S. Bank Valuations BNDX, BWX, GIM• by FIG Ideas
- Politics And Pipelines: Forget Keystone XL And Dakota Access ETP, KMI, SEP• by Roger S. Conrad • 5 Comments
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- Dividend Aristocrats In Focus: Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT• by Sure Dividend • 2 Comments
- I Sold Some Starbucks Stock SBUX• by Nicholas Ward • 48 Comments
- Costamare - A Closer Look At Its Preferred Stock CMRE• by Rubicon Associates • 10 Comments
- Swedbank: 6% Dividend From Quality Franchise SWDBY, SWDBF• by Renaissance Research • 7 Comments
- United Technologies: Steadily Increasing Dividend, But Is Total Return A Problem? UTX• by William Stamm • 1 Comment
- Automatic Data Processing: Too Expensive ADP• by Charles Fournier • 2 Comments
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- Price Range Seen By Big Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For Chesapeake CHK• by Peter F. Way, CFA • 5 Comments
- Should Stock And Bond Investors Continue Their 'Hop Of Hope?' IVV, SPY, IWF• by Gary Gordon • 10 Comments
- An Inexpensive Golden Hedge GLD• by Opportunity Trader • 4 Comments
- Price Range Seen By Big Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For: Wells Fargo WFC• by Peter F. Way, CFA • 4 Comments
- Price Range Seen By Big$ Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For Qualcomm QCOM• by Peter F. Way, CFA • 9 Comments
- Price Range Seen By Big$ Funds As Likely In Next 3 Months For Alphabet GOOG, GOOGL• by Peter F. Way, CFA • 4 Comments
INVESTING IDEAS
- Sanchez Energy's 10 Million Share Offering SN• by Elephant Analytics • 3 Comments
- Why Earnings Miss Didn't Hurt Royal Dutch Shell Stock RDS.A, RDS.B• by Sarfaraz A. Khan • 2 Comments
- Exxon Mobil - The Largest Oil Major With Huge Potential XOM• by The Value Portfolio • 3 Comments
- Total System Services: A Behind-The-Scenes Play On Cash's Decline TSS• by Greg Wajda • 1 Comment
- Micron: Analyst Day Helps Show This Stock Is A Value MU• by Electric Phred • 33 Comments
- Facebook Diversifies Beyond Advertising FB• by Sramana Mitra • 8 Comments
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
|ATI
|31%
|01/24/17
|-0.04
|Lantronix, Inc.
|LTRX
|30%
|01/26/17
|0.00
|CARBO Ceramics Inc.
|CRR
|29%
|01/26/17
|-0.57
|Joey New York, Inc.
|JOEY
|25%
|01/19/17
|0.00
|Attunity Ltd
|ATTU
|20%
|02/02/17
|0.06
|Brookfield Canada Office Properties
|BOXC
|19%
|01/23/17
|0.33
|Datawatch Corporation
|DWCH
|18%
|01/25/17
|-0.11
|Seagate Technology
|STX
|17%
|01/24/17
|1.38
|Brooks Automation, Inc.
|BRKS
|17%
|02/01/17
|-
|Shiloh Industries, Inc.
|SHLO
|16%
|01/17/17
|0.50
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- Hennessy Advisors: Growth At Value Prices With Earnings Surprise HNNA• by Adib Motiwala • +25.32% since publication
- Chesapeake Granite Wash - Short-Term Traders Paradise, Long Term? CHKR• by Daniel R Moore • +53.62% since publication
- Carmike Cinemas: Re-Rating In The Cards CKEC• by Johannes Salim, CFA • +53.78% since publication
- Is Meridian Bancorp Worth The Wait? EBSB• by Profit Fan • +47.31% since publication
- Microchip Technology And Atmel The Right Match MCHP, ATML• by Stephen Simpson, CFA • +69.49% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
AAPL Apple Inc.
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
AMZN Amazon.com, Inc.
T AT&T Inc.
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
IBM International Business Machines Corporation
FB Facebook
XOM Exxon Mobil Corporation
TWX Time Warner Inc.
O Realty Income Corporation