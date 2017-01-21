TRENDING ARTICLES
9:28 PM ET SATURDAY JAN 21
TOP NEWS
- Wal-Mart begins round of corporate job cuts
- Trump's 'America First' energy plan
- GE disappoints, but Immelt confident for 2017
- Apple sues Qualcomm over royalites
- 'Deck cleared' for AIG after Berkshire deal
- Make PMI great again? Trump pulls fee cut
- Moody's cuts Sears rating amid cash burn
- Schlumberger sees oil spending picking up
LATEST ARTICLES
- McDonald's: Earnings Vs. The Turnaround Story MCD • by Market DJ • 2 Comments
- Regions Financial: A Little Operating Leverage Goes A Long Way RF • by FIG Ideas • 1 Comment
- Bank Of New York Mellon Is Way Too Cheap BK • by Josh Arnold • 7 Comments
- Australian Agricultural Co.: Turnaround From A Pastoral Business To An Integrated Branded Meat Producer ASAGF, AAYYY • by Nigel Seah Shao Jun • 1 Comment
- As Trump Takes Over, This Is How The Pros Are Positioned SPY, SH, TBT • by The Heisenberg • 33 Comments
- 3 More Reasons Why Bonds Could Crash TBT, TLT, TMV • by The Heisenberg • 28 Comments
MACRO VIEW
- As Trump Takes Over, This Is How The Pros Are Positioned SPY, SH, TBT • by The Heisenberg • 33 Comments
- 3 More Reasons Why Bonds Could Crash TBT, TLT, TMV • by The Heisenberg • 28 Comments
- Treasury Snapshot: A Look At Yields As Trump Takes Office TBT, TLT, TMV • by Doug Short • 2 Comments
- The Destruction Of The Existing Workforce by Steven Hansen • 46 Comments
- Treasury Yields: A Long-Term Perspective TBT, TLT, TMV • by Doug Short
- Now What? Lots Of 'Stimulus', And Still No Results FXI, YINN, FXP • by Jeffrey Snider • 5 Comments
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- DiamondRock Hospitality: Time For A Breather After The Recent Rally? DRH • by Michael Boyd • 3 Comments
- Hidden High-Dividend Stock Yields 10%, Big 2016 Growth, 26% Growth 2017 Forecasted CWXZF • by Double Dividend Stocks • 8 Comments
- Imperial Brands: Big Tobacco At Fair Value IMBBY, IMBBF • by Mark Dockray • 4 Comments
- This 7.6% Dividend Yield Company Is Under Siege And Might Not Survive SMRT • by Crispus Nyaga • 9 Comments
- Comparing RAIT Financial's Preferreds And Notes - Which Is The Superior Investment? RAS • by Norman Roberts • 35 Comments
- Target Drops 8% On Another Disappointing Report - An Update For Dividend Investors TGT • by Simply Safe Dividends • 48 Comments
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- An Alpha-Generating Small Cap Portfolio IWM, TZA, TNA • by Ploutos • 7 Comments
- Trump's Tweets: Who Loves Them And Who Hates Them - A Rangeley Capital Discussion TWTR • by Chris DeMuth Jr. • 73 Comments
- How To React To Rising Inflation by Columbia Threadneedle Investments • 9 Comments
- +89.67% Trading Interest Rates Higher, Trade Dates 22 August 2016 To 20 January 2017 by Peter Knight
- VNM May Be The Sleeper Trade Of The Decade VNM • by Steve Auger • 10 Comments
- South Africa ETF Is A Buy! EZA • by Alan Longbon, MBA • 1 Comment
INVESTING IDEAS
- Bank Of New York Mellon Is Way Too Cheap BK • by Josh Arnold • 7 Comments
- Australian Agricultural Co.: Turnaround From A Pastoral Business To An Integrated Branded Meat Producer ASAGF, AAYYY • by Nigel Seah Shao Jun • 1 Comment
- Shell Midstream: Price Remains Compelling Versus Peers SHLX • by Michael Boyd • 7 Comments
- Open Square Capital Up 31 Percent In Inaugural Year As Bullish Oil Bets Pay Off AAPL, USO, AGN • by ValueWalk • 1 Comment
- Galmed: A Likely 2017 Runner GLMD • by Jonathan Faison • 7 Comments
- Pointer Telocation: A Cheap Way To Play The Internet Of Mobile Theme PNTR • by Otzar Capital Advisors • 1 Comment
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Joey New York, Inc.
|JOEY
|25%
|01/19/17
|0.00
|Microbix Biosystems Inc.
|MBXBF
|24%
|12/23/16
|0.01
|VisionChina Media, Inc.
|VISN
|20%
|12/27/16
|0.00
|Shiloh Industries, Inc.
|SHLO
|16%
|01/17/17
|0.50
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
|GBX
|16%
|01/06/17
|0.79
|Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|SWKS
|12%
|01/19/17
|1.61
|SB Financial Group
|SBFG
|12%
|01/19/17
|0.37
|Oak Valley Bancorp (CA)
|OVLY
|11%
|01/20/17
|0.29
|Volt Information Sciences, Inc.
|VISI
|11%
|01/11/17
|0.13
|Helen of Troy Limited
|HELE
|10%
|01/05/17
|2.37
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- GrafTech - A Fox To Guard The Henhouse? BAM • by Arkeh Capital • +730.05% since publication
- MV Oil Trust Distribution To Plummet, Could Be Wiped Out By Q2 - Check Out This Pair Trade MVO • by The Forensic Accountant • +50.43% since publication
- Carrols: Value Multiple Belies One Of Restaurant Space's Fastest-Growth, Lowest-Risk Concepts TAST • by Brandon Ferro • +39.91% since publication
- Modeling TowerJazz's High Free Cash Flow TSEM • by Jaret Wilson • +73.57% since publication
- Veeco Instruments: Yes, Still Patient VECO • by Vince Martin • +46.09% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF
T AT&T Inc.
AAPL Apple Inc.
IAU iShares Gold Trust ETF
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
SGOL ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF
OUNZ VanEck Merk Gold Trust ETF
GTU Central Gold-Trust
PHYS Sprott Physical Gold Trust