6:31 AM ET THURSDAY JAN 26
- J&J to buy Actelion for $30B
- Hugo Barra joins Facebook as VR chief
- Mexico's President may cancel Trump meeting
- No signs of a post-Brexit vote slowdown
- Frankfurt launches Brexit charm offensive
- Musk to begin tunneling under LA
- Kia Motors drafts Trump contingency plan
- Speed bump coming to the NYSE
- RBS takes £3.1B hit over RMBS scandal
- Chesapeake's Terrible Move CHK • by Daniel Jones • 2 Comments
- Land And Buildings Letter To Taubman Centers TCO • by Activist Stocks
- Inflation Comes Skulking Back TBT, TLT, TMV • by Russ Koesterich, CFA
- It Looks Like The Ruble Has Reached Ceiling RSX, RUSL, RUSS • by Oleh Kombaiev
- The Dow Quickly Takes A Long Time To Hit 20,000 by S&P Dow Jones Indices
- Chinese Currency Management In 2017 FXI, YINN, FXP • by Global Risk Insights • 1 Comment
- Jeffrey Christian On The Short And Long Term Future Of Gold GLD, IAU, PHYS • by Financial Sense • 2 Comments
- Reflation? TBT, TLT, TMV • by Jeffrey Snider • 2 Comments
- AGNC Investment's Q4 2016 And 1/25/2017 BV Projection (Includes MTGE And NLY BV Projection) AGNC • by Scott Kennedy
- Assessing Risk For The High-Yield BDC Sector AINV, ARCC, BKCC • by BDC Buzz • 10 Comments
- Asset Managers, Leveraged Funds And Futures - An Alternate View by Rubicon Associates
- Verizon: The Only Thing We Have To Fear Is Fear Itself VZ • by David Alton Clark • 5 Comments
- President Trump: Bond Market Week One (Quick Update) by David Kotok • 1 Comment
- Kite Realty Group: A High-Yielding REIT Flying Under The Radar KRG • by Bill Stoller • 14 Comments
- Tactical Asset Allocation Update by Columbia Threadneedle Investments
- The Biggest Myths In Investing, Part 1 - The 'Investing' Myth by Cullen Roche • 2 Comments
- The Downfall Of A "Yield At Any Price" Strategy AMLP, HYG, PCEF • by David Fabian • 5 Comments
- Coming Clean On Closed-Ends NVG, FLAAX • by Douglas Beck, CFA • 26 Comments
- How To Separate Bargains From Value Traps SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Aristofanis Papadatos • 13 Comments
- Strategies For Investing In Distressed Securities: Outsized Returns by George Putnam • 1 Comment
- 3 Reasons Why I Prefer AT&T Over Verizon T • by D.M. Martins Research • 20 Comments
- Tesla: China Competition Heats Up TSLA • by Bill Maurer • 72 Comments
- Canadian Natural Resources - Growth, Stagnation, Or Decline? CNQ • by Christopher Lackey • 10 Comments
- Plains All American: Great Deal PAA • by Orthodox Investor • 8 Comments
- US Bancorp: Know Why You Own It USB • by FIG Ideas • 4 Comments
- Global Brands Group: Brands Going On Sale GLBRF • by The Value Pendulum • 4 Comments
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
|ATI
|31%
|01/24/17
|-0.04
|Joey New York, Inc.
|JOEY
|25%
|01/19/17
|0.00
|Brookfield Canada Office Properties
|BOXC
|19%
|01/23/17
|0.33
|Shiloh Industries, Inc.
|SHLO
|16%
|01/17/17
|0.50
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
|GBX
|16%
|01/06/17
|0.79
|Omni Health Inc
|OMHE
|16%
|01/23/17
|-
|II-VI Incorporated
|IIVI
|15%
|01/24/17
|0.49
|MarineMax Inc.
|HZO
|14%
|01/24/17
|0.11
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|SGB
|13%
|01/24/17
|0.39
|Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|SWKS
|12%
|01/19/17
|1.61
- Lpath: A Binary Situation With Odds In Investors' Favor APEN • by Jonathan Faison • +359.0% since publication
- Post Holdings: Aggressive Does Not Mean Wrong POST • by Darspal S Mann • +74.85% since publication
- Don't Get Zulily'd By Wayfair's Overstocked Valuation W • by The Friendly Bear • +17.52% since publication
- Sino Mercury Acquisition Corporation Rights: A Risk Worth Taking WINS • by ValueQ • +2297.78% since publication
- TiVo Inc.: 2.0% Busted Convertible Notes Attractive At 86 But Not The Stock At $8.57 TIVO • by Swaraj Chowdhury, CFA • +126.75% since publication
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
AAPL Apple Inc.
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
SDS ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF
SSO ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF
IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
SH ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF
UPRO ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF