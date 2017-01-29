TRENDING ARTICLES
6:51 PM ET SUNDAY JAN 29
TOP NEWS
- U.S. firms respond to immigration ban
- Google recalls staff after Trump action
- Merkel takes on Starbucks over taxes
- Snapchat preps for public IPO filing
- Trump, Putin speak over the phone
- Puerto Rico board extends key deadlines
- IMF: Greek debt is 'highly unsustainable'
- Chinese New Year strong for casinos
LATEST ARTICLES
- 6 Consumer Stocks That Could Take Off On Earnings COH, FLWS, MUSA • by Matt Hogan
- Novartis: How The Share-Buyback Program Influences The Stock NVS • by Long/Short Investments
- Not A Kodak Moment Anymore - Short The Stock KODK • by Guy Kosov
- Latest Data Show Weakening Contribution Of Net Exports To GDP Growth by Ed Dolan
- 'Why Take That Risk?' How One Change Could Plunge High Yield Into Recession HYG, JNK, HIX • by The Heisenberg • 5 Comments
- Realty Income - The Monthly Income Company - Just Raised Its Dividend 6% O • by David White • 7 Comments
MACRO VIEW
- Latest Data Show Weakening Contribution Of Net Exports To GDP Growth by Ed Dolan
- 'Why Take That Risk?' How One Change Could Plunge High Yield Into Recession HYG, JNK, HIX • by The Heisenberg • 5 Comments
- Saudis, Russians Masqueraded Normal Seasonal Declines As Oil Cuts USO, OIL, UCO • by Robert Boslego • 9 Comments
- How To Tell: Correction Or Buy Dip SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Elazar Advisors, LLC • 2 Comments
- Dakota Access Pipeline Could Lower Bakken Crude Oil Breakeven Cost, Increasing Production USO, OIL, UCO • by Robert Boslego • 4 Comments
- Weekly Market Scorecard - January 27, 2017 SPY, QQQ, DIA • by Erik Conley
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- Realty Income - The Monthly Income Company - Just Raised Its Dividend 6% O • by David White • 7 Comments
- Is Bristol-Myers A Buy After 39% Price Decline? BMY • by Sure Dividend • 20 Comments
- Kinder Morgan: The Likely Dividend Increase In 2018 Makes It Worth The Risk KMI • by PendragonY • 35 Comments
- Capstead Mortgage Is A Mess CMO • by Christopher F. Davis • 7 Comments
- Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part V: Healthcare (Large Caps) VNQ, IYR • by The Fortune Teller • 83 Comments
- Rubicon's No Fluff Shipping Preferred Weekly CMRE, TOO, NM • by Rubicon Associates • 3 Comments
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- IMF January Buys: 15 Additions To My Fund BF.A, BF.B, BSMX • by Ian Bezek • 7 Comments
- Under Normal Circumstances BIF, CSCO, HTD • by Bram de Haas • 3 Comments
- Why Dow 20,000 Does Matter For U.S. Blue Chips And Price-Weighted Indices DIA • by Tariq Dennison • 1 Comment
- Re-Examining Investing Dogmas: The Case For Active Management by Arne Alsin • 4 Comments
- Trading And Markets Video - What Has Worked So Far This Year (Video) SPY, QQQ, DIA • by EconMatters
- 5 Ways To Execute A Pro-Risk Strategy by Columbia Threadneedle Investments • 1 Comment
INVESTING IDEAS
- Not A Kodak Moment Anymore - Short The Stock KODK • by Guy Kosov
- New Highs... Now What? BA • by Dhierin Bechai • 7 Comments
- Civeo's Wild Day CVEO • by Daniel Jones • 2 Comments
- Basic Boeing 787 Deferred Balance Analysis: The Path Towards Zero (Part 1) BA • by Dhierin Bechai • 2 Comments
- T-Mobile: No Debt Fears TMUS • by Brandon Dempster • 2 Comments
- Sanchez Energy: Higher Oil Production Increases Its Value SN • by Elephant Analytics
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
|ATI
|31%
|01/24/17
|-0.04
|Lantronix, Inc.
|LTRX
|30%
|01/26/17
|0.00
|CARBO Ceramics Inc.
|CRR
|29%
|01/26/17
|-0.57
|Joey New York, Inc.
|JOEY
|25%
|01/19/17
|0.00
|Brookfield Canada Office Properties
|BOXC
|19%
|01/23/17
|0.33
|Datawatch Corporation
|DWCH
|18%
|01/25/17
|-0.11
|Seagate Technology
|STX
|17%
|01/24/17
|1.38
|Shiloh Industries, Inc.
|SHLO
|16%
|01/17/17
|0.50
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.
|GBX
|16%
|01/06/17
|0.79
|Omni Health Inc
|OMHE
|16%
|01/23/17
|-
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- NeoPhotonics: Heightened Fear Is An Opportunity NPTN • by Darspal S Mann • +56.65% since publication
- RCI Holdings: Back To Clubs And Repos RICK • by Detroit Bear • +66.04% since publication
- Acme United Navigates The Headwinds ACU • by Stephen Percoco, CFA • +48.61% since publication
- Isle Of Capri: Still A Buy After Doubling ISLE • by Vince Martin • +59.37% since publication
- M/A-COM: A Semi Name That Can Take The Heat MTSI • by Darspal S Mann • +40.47% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF
VOO Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
RSP Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
SDS ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF
SSO ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF
UPRO ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF