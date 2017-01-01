TRENDING ARTICLES
3:31 AM ET SUNDAY JAN 1
TOP NEWS
- 2016: Dow +13%, S&P +10%, Nasdaq +8%
- Top 2017 picks from SA Marketplace
- 2016 ETFs: Energy, financials did well; healthcare less so
- Apple dips on talk of iPhone production cut...
- And sends a shiver among suppliers
- GE succession speculation picks up
- Oil posts best annual gain since 2009
- Duke Energy exits Latin America
- Macau revenue forecasts stay positive
LATEST ARTICLES
- Mounting Speculation Of Crude Tanker Consolidation FRO • by James Catlin
- Rates Are On The Rise: What Actions Should You Consider? DIA, SPY, SPYB • by Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson
- New President, New Policies: What's Next For Markets? DIA, SPY, SPYB • by Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson
- Diamond Offshore - The GreatWhite Uncertainty And What 'Commitment' Really Means For BP DO • by Fun Trading
- Silver For The Bulls SLV, PSLV, SIVR • by Mary Jane Fountain
- When This Bubble Pops Don't Expect To See Markets Collapse (More Likely Free Markets Will Cease To Exist) VT, ACWI, GLQ • by Christopher Hamilton • 1 Comment
MACRO VIEW
- Mounting Speculation Of Crude Tanker Consolidation FRO • by James Catlin
- Rates Are On The Rise: What Actions Should You Consider? DIA, SPY, SPYB • by Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson
- New President, New Policies: What's Next For Markets? DIA, SPY, SPYB • by Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson
- Silver For The Bulls SLV, PSLV, SIVR • by Mary Jane Fountain
- When This Bubble Pops Don't Expect To See Markets Collapse (More Likely Free Markets Will Cease To Exist) VT, ACWI, GLQ • by Christopher Hamilton • 1 Comment
- Nvidia, Cotton, Orange Juice, Coffee, Sugar, Cocoa, Lumber (Video) JJS, UUP, CORN • by EconMatters
DIVIDENDS & INCOME
- Union Pacific Vs. Canadian National Railway: Two Superb Choices But One Is The Slightly Better Buy Right Now UNP, CNI • by Dividend Sensei • 17 Comments
- Did You Add To Your Net Worth This Year? by DGI Guy • 20 Comments
- High-Dividend Stock Yields Over 9%, 10 Straight Dividend Hikes, Big Deal Coming In 2017 CAPL • by Double Dividend Stocks • 9 Comments
- BP Is On The Upswing BP • by Casey Hoerth • 26 Comments
- Rieger Report: Could The Long End Be Range Bound? by S&P Dow Jones Indices • 2 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson: 2017 Is A Key Year JNJ • by Christopher F. Davis • 41 Comments
ETFs & PORTFOLIO STRATEGY
- Market-Maker Odds Of Price Gains Ahead For: Aerospace Stocks LMT, NOC, SPY • by Peter F. Way, CFA • 6 Comments
- Market-Maker Odds Of Price Gains Ahead For: Biotech Stocks CYTK, REGN, SGEN • by Peter F. Way, CFA • 8 Comments
- 4 Financial Mutual Funds To Watch In 2017 FSVLX, FIDSX, FRBAX • by Zacks Funds
- Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method by Leo Nelissen
- ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In Active ETFs/ETPs Listed Globally Reached A New Record High Of 42 Billion US Dollars At The End Of November 2016 by Deborah Fuhr
- A Season Of Magic VLO • by Brad Zigler • 5 Comments
INVESTING IDEAS
- Lending Tree: Planting Seeds For Growth In 2017 TREE • by Orange Wisdom Research
- Investors Title: Good Company, But This Rally Is Absurd ITIC • by Ian Bezek • 5 Comments
- A Pre-Meditated NOL Deal: Why SPLP's Next Move Is A MLNK/HNH Merger Where MLNK Stock Could Be Worth $7.91 Per Share MLNK • by Otemanu • 5 Comments
- Veresen: Big Discount On Midstream Cash Flows FCGYF • by Spy Hill Research • 4 Comments
- Universal Robina: Join The Short Bandwagon And Go With The Share Price Slide UVRBF • by Nigel Seah Shao Jun
- Synchronoss Technologies: IntraLinks Acquisition Paves The Way Toward Accelerated Growth And Significant Upside SNCR • by SevenSeas Investment Research • 2 Comments
TOP GAINERS ON EARNINGS, LAST 30 DAYS
|Name
|Symbol
|1d stock impact
of earnings
|Earnings Date
|EPS Actual
|Greenwood Hall, Inc.
|ELRN
|136%
|12/06/16
|1.51
|Tailored Brands, Inc
|TLRD
|40%
|12/08/16
|0.68
|BioPharmX Corporation
|BPMX
|35%
|12/13/16
|-0.12
|Pier 1 Imports Inc.
|PIR
|32%
|12/14/16
|0.22
|EMCORE Corporation
|EMKR
|31%
|12/07/16
|0.07
|Cortex Business Solutions Inc.
|CTPNF
|30%
|12/06/16
|-0.01
|Francesca's Holdings Corp.
|FRAN
|29%
|12/06/16
|0.26
|Microbix Biosystems Inc.
|MBXBF
|24%
|12/23/16
|0.01
|Lululemon Athletica Inc.
|LULU
|20%
|12/07/16
|0.47
|VisionChina Media, Inc.
|VISN
|20%
|12/27/16
|0.00
MARKETS
Trending PRO Articles
- Western Areas: The Nascent Nickel Price Recovery Will Drive Free Cash Flow Yield WNARF • by Da Shi Research • +72.79% since publication
- Breeze-Eastern: Be Sure It Is Undervalued, Be Ready To Invest BZC • by Jan Svenda • +93.17% since publication
- Profit From The Oil Price Crash And Follow Blackstone: Short La Quinta Holdings LQ • by Josh Young • +33.72% since publication
- NimbleTV Acquisition Breathes New Life Into Synacor SYNC • by SqueezeMetrics • +28.63% since publication
- Tropicana Entertainment: Hidden, Risky, And Cheap TPCA • by Vince Martin • +75.94% since publication
STOCKTALKS
These StockTalks are by people you follow MORE STOCKTALKS BY PEOPLE YOU FOLLOW » all latest StockTalks »
Sign in to view StockTalks by people you follow
TRENDING STOCKS ON SA
Symbol Company
SPY SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF
JNJ Johnson & Johnson
ABT Abbott Laboratories
RSP Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
RHDGF Retail Holdings N.V
O Realty Income Corporation
DIA SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
AVGO Broadcom Limited
QQQ PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF
ALIOY Actelion Ltd. ADR