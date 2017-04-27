Alexion - Among The Best Risk/Reward In Biotech?

Positive earnings and guidance and positive news on the key pipeline product lead me to think of ALXN even more favorably than I did one month ago.

The company has experienced significant management turmoil; the current leadership may be just what the doctor ordered.

The biotech ALXN may just have begun to complete a reversal from a two-year sell-off from its near-bubble peak in 2015.

Introduction

Mid-cap Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), listed as the 9th most heavily-weighted stock in the iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) (probably 8th now after jumping today), highlighted Q1 earnings and the running start that its new CEO has gotten on the company. The stock may be a large cap soon again at this rate (market cap above $30 B).

This is what I was hoping for when I scaled in not too long ago at progressively lower prices: $130, 125, 120 (all prices are per share where appropriate). Buying a sell-off is not my usual style, but it's extremely rare to find a blockbuster product wherein the next-generation product may be on the market before there is even competition for the first-generation product. And the way it looks, a third-gen, or V. 2.1 if you wish, may also come to market before any competitor. All this for what was a price:sales ratio far below that of over-hyped takeover target Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY); that is, over-hyped above $130-135. INCY is coming back to earth; it's a great company, but there are limits.

Whereas, ALXN, currently around $126 on Thursday afternoon, may more fairly right now have fair value at least at $150, and its takeover value is, I am guessing, $190+.

One month ago, I covered ALXN in My Favorite Biotech Takeover Play when the stock was around $119. Feel free to review that first if you're not familiar with ALXN and my positive views of its management changes and underlying valuation. I'll try not to be repetitious but still be clear in this article for readers who are not familiar with that article.

Here's my updated opinion, based on the latest information.

ALXN begins to get run as an efficient business and more like Big Pharma (in the good ways)

All the bullet points from the sub-heading of the Q1 press release are worth discussing in order; here they are:

1Q17 Total Revenues of $870 Million, a 24% Increase and 26% Volume Increase Year-Over-Year

Revenue Growth Benefited from Continued Strong Volume Growth of Soliris® In Core Markets

Strensiq® Revenue Driven by Steady Addition of New Patients Starting Treatment

Applications Filed in U.S., Europe, and Japan for Soliris in Patients with Refractory gMG

Enrollment in ALXN1210 Phase 3 Studies Advanced in Patients with PNH and aHUS

New Phase 1 Data Support Advancing Development of ALXN1210 Subcutaneous Formulation

Reiterating 2017 Revenue Guidance of $3.4 to $3.5 Billion and Increasing GAAP EPS Guidance to $2.80 to $3.20 per share and Non-GAAP EPS Guidance to $5.10 to $5.30 per share.

Revenue increase

A modest portion of the increase related to maturing markets ex-US, principally Latin America, where a mildly less cautious revenue recognition process has been established. Still, growth was substantial, driven by volume. The main driver was ex-US growth, mostly in Soliris and, far second, growth in the metabolic disease treatment Strensiq. Both in and outside of the US, ALXN and physicians are finding more patients in both diseases for which Soliris is approved; acronyms aHUS and PNH. The more patients get treated, the better the operating margins get. This allows ALXN to absorb cost pressures that have begun to hit in better fashion.

Despite the shake-up in management and some revamped procedures at the company (an ongoing process), the growing number of patients for Soliris in both indications, with many more yet to be identified, and an increasing global reach, are encouraging indeed.

An acquirer will appreciate that, given an even greater global reach.

Strensiq had sales of $74 MM in the quarter, more than doubling yoy, with substantial further growth expected. Well done.

The little player was Kanuma, which was acquired in 2015 via a terribly priced acquisition under the prior CEO (with input from the co-founder and then-current chairman). It had sales of only $12 MM in the quarter. Kanuma treats a metabolic disease that is not straightforward to diagnose. There is real upside here, and the professional Big Pharma CEO and superb CFO are, in my view, more than able to turn this product into a meaningful contributor rather than a loss generator.

Generalized myasthenia gravis sBLA for Soliris moves ahead

There was not a lot of new news here. This is a rare complication of myasthenia gravis and is a terrible disease with no treatments. The Phase 3 study of Soliris in this disease did not meet its primary endpoint, but the substantial majority of the prespecified secondary endpoints did meet, with P values below 0.05. Given the rarity of the disease and the great unmet need, ALXN met with the FDA and other major global regulators and received encouragement to submit a supplemental BLA for Soliris to treat this disease.

Based on this information, I'm optimistic that ALXN will receive marketing approval for Soliris in gMG from the FDA and elsewhere. No guarantees, though; and, this approval is not necessary for yours truly to want to own ALXN. Success in this indication is estimated to be worth hundreds of million dollars a year in revenue to ALXN; of course, the drug has to provide value in real life situations to truly be that valuable even if it gets the go-ahead from the FDA.

There is also a Phase 3 program for Soliris in yet another ultra-orphan condition; acronym NMOSD.

Next-gen ALXN1210 moves along

What's impressive is that this improvement on Soliris is increasingly taking paying patients from Soliris to enter clinical trials of 1210, yet substantial revenue growth is anticipated for Soliris this year (though slowing). Because of the way Soliris works, or does not work in some patients, the trial period is shorter than for most cancer drugs or certain other types of drug; so patients can complete the study and cycle back to Soliris. These are short-term headwinds that should reverse to become short-term tailwinds.

Most important, the company reiterated that it expects meaningful additional patent protection for Soliris. It also reminded listeners on the conference call that 1210 has patent protection until 2035.

I'm optimistic that 1210 will meet its clinical endpoints for both aHUS and PNH and be approved before 2020.

Subcutaneous 1210 sort of the "killer app," (pharma version)

Readers who have been in the pharma sector will get this more easily. There comes a time when a next-gen version of a drug becomes irresistible. Going from Soliris, given frequently, to 1210, given much less frequently but also IV, is one thing. If Soliris has strong patent protection, then ALXN can move patients to 1210 easily as there would be no biosimilar to Soliris.

But even if there's an IV biosim to Soliris, having 1210 given, say, every 2-4 weeks at home by a simple subcu injection is a step ahead. Many PNH patients work; other patients are ill and have trouble traveling; or are some distance from a clinic that can treat them for these rare diseases. But just click away at home, inject, and go on your way: it's the winning sales point. It also saves clinic costs, costs of IV infusions, etc.

It would appear that what ALXN wants to do with its latest version of 1210 in a subcu formulation is show that if X dose of 1210 is safe and effective, then the subcu version of 1210 can be interchanged for it, though at a different dose. Technical note: about 40% of the subcu formulation does not get absorbed. Presumably, the dose would be appropriately higher, basically increased by about 60% over the appropriate time period.

This could be very important commercially for 1210.

Congrats to the ALXN team for this achievement.

Increased guidance

As always, we shall see what we shall see. In today's market, where mostly mature companies that comprise the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trade around 23X TTM EPS, I look at a youngster that's just beginning to be managed with a close eye toward the P&L, with probably at least 18 years of growth from Soliris/1210 (plus new products that advance the cause) as worth at least that P/E. So a simple rule of thumb is that if GAAP EPS is $3 this year, then 50X is a reasonable price this year, or $150. Remember, this is somewhat depressed by 1210's clinical trials taking Soliris revenues away. Similarly, non-GAAP numbers at $5/share or above can easily trade at 30X.

This is because of the presumed success of 1210 and the growth prospects for Soliris/1210 and Strensiq.

A rule of thumb for a takeover is that existing sales are a good way I think about it (and led me to sell INCY too soon, around $129). But if ALXN is going to do $4 B in sales next year, a takeover at 10X sales minimum is $40 B. That's about $178/share. I actually do not suspect that the board would sell at that price, so my guess is $190 is more a minimum level. This assumes success with 1210, though. An acquirer would want to see the inside story that public shareholders do not see.

Forgetting a takeover, management made clear that it is going to run a tight ship. Unnecessary R&D and G&A expenses are going to be eliminated. A professional approach to M&A activity will replace the 2015 fiasco, the acquisition of Synageva that brought Kanuma to ALXN. Improved supervision of sales practices will occur.

The transition from brilliant physician-researcher-inventor-CEO to a professional chairman of the board, Big Pharma CEO with expertise in hematology, and accomplished CFO, suggested to me that good things were likely to happen at ALXN.

I found the conference reassuring that the team knows what it's doing, was appropriate throughout, has a clear growth plan, and is dressed up for substantial profits growth for years to come.

Conclusion: discussion of risks

Beyond market risk, the major risks come from ALXN's status as essentially a one-product company. Competition could emerge for Soliris/1210 and could be significant. For whatever reasons, 1210 could simply fail in the clinic, or could experience manufacturing problems that prevent approval. Patents can be challenged, and 1210's might fail. ALXN trades at what used to be unheard of multiples, and there could be significant downside risk to this stock.

All that said and meant, personally, I now have a tiny portfolio allocation to non-dividend-paying stocks, almost all biotechs. These biotechs are Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), ALXN, and the Celgene partner Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN), which I own solely because of the CELG relationship. Within the risk-reward spectrum, for whatever it's worth, my assessment is that ALXN has what for this stock market is an unusually good reward potential for my assessment of its riskiness. No guarantees, though!

Submitted 3:30 Thursday with ALXN at $126.41.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

