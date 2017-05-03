Sears Holdings: Sales Decline Offsets Its Cost Cutting Initiatives

Sears is making progress selling its real estate, but unless it can reduce its sales decline, those proceeds will just go back to propping up its retail operations.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) provided some updates on April 21, mentioning that its comparable store sales continue to decline rapidly. Sears is also increasing its cost savings target, but even with those increased savings, its Adjusted EBITDA may end up no better than in 2016 if it can't slow down its comparable store sales decline from the -11.9% it is at so far in 2017.

I previously discussed my belief that Sears is intent on surviving a few more years and that it is capable of doing so. However, those calculations were based on Sears holding its comparable store sales decline to the mid-to-high single digits. A consistently larger comparable store sales decline may force Sears to throw in the towel earlier since the continued cash burn would outweigh the potential benefits of staying in business to the value of Sears's remaining assets.

Comparable Store Sales Decline Offsets Cost Savings

Sears's comparable store sales continue to decline at an alarming rate, with an -11.9% comparable store sales decline in Q1 2017 so far, worse than my baseline scenario of -7% comps for 2017. This results in Sears estimating that its Q1 2017 Adjusted EBITDA will end up between negative $190 million and negative $230 million, lower than Q1 2016's negative $181 million Adjusted EBITDA. I think Q1 2017 comps might end up slightly better than -11.9% since April has been better for retailers with the tax refunds fully caught up. Sears is probably still looking at a double-digit comparable store sales decline for Q1 2017 though.

Sears is also increasing its annualized cost savings target from $1 billion to $1.25 billion. It is closing additional stores as well as Sears Auto Center locations and some Kmart pharmacy operations. It is important to note that the $1.25 billion in cost savings also comes with a revenue/gross margin hit that partially offsets the cost savings. For example, I previously estimated that Sears would close 225 stores during 2017, resulting in a bit over $500 million in cost savings, but only a $90 million improvement in annualized EBITDA. I think the $1.25 billion in cost savings might be closer to $700 million in terms of actual effect on EBITDA after factoring in the lost sales.

Despite those cost savings, Sears may not be any better off due to its comparable store sales decline. A -11.9% comparable store sales decline (over a full year) appears to end up offsetting most of Sears's cost savings initiatives and would put its run rate near the negative $808 million Adjusted EBITDA it had in 2016.

Sears did mention potential growth in Home Services, which would be a nice boost for it. However, I am sceptical that Sears can turn that around given the long-term decline in Home Services (from over 11 million service calls in 2010 to "nearly seven million" service calls in 2016).

Real Estate Update

Sears also mentioned that it had received bids totaling over $700 million for over 60 separate real estate properties so far, which appears to indicate a price of around $11 million to $12 million per store. I'd imagine that this is probably somewhere between the same to somewhat more than than the average value per owned store for Sears's remaining real estate portfolio. While there is the argument that Sears is potentially not putting its top remaining properties up for sale, there is also the high likelihood that purchasers would mostly be interested in Sears's A and B properties since there is tepid demand for C and D properties in general.

Sears can get a good amount for its best remaining A properties though, as shown by the reported $73.5 million price for its Westfield Montgomery location. This is a REMIC location that is 204,600 square feet in size, resulting in a high price of $359 per square foot. It is also probably the most valuable remaining Westfield location that Sears owns, as the Sears at Westfield UTC is owned by Seritage and the Sears location at Westfield Southcenter is around 15% smaller than the one at Westfield Montgomery.

The value for Sears's leased stores is probably much less on average than its owned stores. Certain stores such as Vornado's Manhattan Kmarts are quite valuable. However, most of Sears's leases are for Kmart stores in much less valuable locations than Manhattan. For example, Brixmor mentioned a few years ago that they paid around $2.5 million combined to buy back the leases from four Kmarts. These Kmarts were located in relatively affluent areas compared to the average Sears property as well (Brixmor mentioned that the 5-mile average household income for the area around three of the Kmarts was over $100,000 per year). For comparison, less than 15% of Seritage's properties have a 5-mile average household income of over $100,000 per year.

While the earlier February receipt of $105 million in gross proceeds for two leased stores and one owned store has been cited as evidence that Sears's leased stores have significant value, there has been no detail provided about how that breaks down. As a result, it cannot be ruled out that the owned store represents most of the $105 million.

For example, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust mentioned that it recaptured the Woodland Mall, Capital City Mall and Magnolia Mall locations from Sears. I am uncertain whether those are the stores involved in the February transaction that Sears announced, but the owned location would be worth most of the transaction value if that was the case. The Woodland Mall location was owned by Sears (the other two were leased by Sears), and that location is around 63% larger than the other two stores combined, and that mall also has significantly higher sales per square foot.

Challenges To Maximising Real Estate Value

Although getting new tenants into old Sears and Kmart locations may result in significant increases in rental income, redeveloping or re-tenanting those properties also costs a large amount of money. For example, Seritage is spending around $140 per square foot to redevelop properties for new tenants. Seritage made $187 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2016, while it has around 37 million square feet in wholly owned properties. At the $140 per square foot rate, it would cost Seritage a total of $5.2 billion to redevelop and re-tenant all its wholly owned properties, or around 28x its 2016 Adjusted EBITDA.

If Sears wants to maximise its real estate value, it needs to be able to survive for a number of years, until potential buyers (such as the REIT that owns the associated mall) have both the interest in and the available capital for redeveloping a location. Some REITs have already picked through Sears's locations to purchase the ones that they are most interested in redeveloping. Those REITs would probably purchase the remaining Sears locations in their malls if offered those locations at a discounted price. However, Sears would probably find it hard to get a better price for those remaining locations since the associated REIT may not be interested in committing the money to redevelop those non first-tier locations for many years.

Conclusion

Sears is struggling to keep its comparable store sales decline out of the double digits. This is a major threat to its plans to reduce its cash burn, as a double digit decline will offset most of the effect of its cost savings initiatives. Sears does appear intent on surviving a while longer though, with its sale of top remaining locations such as Westfield Montgomery as well as getting over $700 million in bids for other store locations. If it can't reduce its comparable store sales decline though, these proceeds will quickly get eaten up by the retail operations again.

The high cash needs of the retail operations are detrimental to Sears's attempts to maximise its real estate value since REITs have a limited redevelopment budget and Sears's second-tier locations are not high priority and thus won't fetch a strong price for Sears.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.