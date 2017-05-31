Under Armour: A Millennial Play That Could Pay

The key will be their ability to tap into millennials with a strong omnichannel.

However, they are still growing nicely and can continue to steal market share from Nike.

Under Armour has taken it on the chin of late as sales growth slows.

By William Flood

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE:UAA) is one of those companies that grasps: a) the importance of Millennials, b) understands e-commerce and the multichannel - mobile in particular, and c) has the marketing know-how to navigate this increasingly complex market.

Investors who know a thing or two about financial statements can connect the proverbial dots. The first stop is being attuned to revenue; revenue, of course, is the precursor to profits. Most importantly, revenue is driven by marketing.

More dot-connecting - it's no secret that most brick-and-mortar companies are increasingly faced with an inability to compete in the digital world.

The story is that e-commerce simply trumps physical retail, given convenience and even price in some cases. However, that's not really the whole tale. Relatively unknown is that many pure-play e-commerce companies are not doing as well as consumers believe, where the hybrids - the multi-channel retailers that combine bricks-and-mortar with e-commerce - are holding up well. Mobile commerce, which is expanding faster than web-based online buying, is part of that omni-channel mix. It's about blending the two and using physical stores as distribution centers.

One final dot to add when it comes to the idea that "marketing-drives-profits" is the increasing impact that millennials are having in the retail space. Generation Y as it's known, are those born between 1982 and 2000, and represent 83 million buyers (as compared to 75 million baby boomers). They're also displacing the boomer generation as the driving force of the economy.

Millennials will drive $UA.

Millennials are exceedingly brand conscious and want brands that reflect their generation, not prior ones. Under Armour was founded in 1996, and from the outset seemed to chart a course different from rivals such as Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Gen Y is tech-savvy, particularly with mobile. They have grown up connected, and brand messages reach them digitally more-so than through any other medium. Combine this with a penchant towards instant gratification.

Millennials have no hang ups buying with their smartphones when the mood strikes. Under Armour recognizes this and stands to gain sales, as a result.

In addition, due to their own corporate youth and tech competency, Under Armour is conspicuously proficient in marketing via social media. Social media marketing appears to be a bit more natural for them, compared to rivals such as Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which appear digitally naive. Under Armour has carved out substantial followings on Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), Pinterest, and YouTube. And as the social landscape evolves they've been quick to ignite followings on Instagram and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP).

Digging through digital and e-commerce.

Despite growing their physical store presence, Under Armour seems to recognize that brick-and-mortar retail isn't necessarily the best growth strategy. Under Armour has posted impressive figures for the online portion of their revenues, with 3Q of 2016 seeing e-commerce sales up 29% year-over-year. Online sales represented 26% of total sales in 2016.

Under Armour has realized that digital is increasingly represented by smartphones and tablets over computers and laptops. Under Armour's Connected Fitness is their line of apps and wearable devices. Connected Fitness has the world's largest digital health and fitness community with over 200 million users.

More impressive is Under Armour's adoption of cutting edge technologies. Their shopping app provides a personalized/customized shopping experience based on user's physical activity. In other words, marketing messages are adjusted to what the wearer of the device seems to be doing, i.e. a walker gets one promotion while a jogger gets a different one.

A solid corporate strategy.

It's important to note that in under 10 years since Under Armour's founding, it has passed Adidas to become the second largest athletic brand behind Nike. Just this year, Under Armour's president proclaimed the company has continued goals for innovation and "deepening [their] brand connection with consumers."

It's also a company in the right place at the right time.

Athleisure, the fashion trend in which people wear athletic clothing in non-athletic settings, is a substantial part of Under Armour's market. They stand to bring on more retail partners, including Kohl's (KSS), which taps into the huge female consumer base. They are also positioned for more international growth; sales in China alone virtually doubled in 2016.

There's a growing popularity of Under Armour's shoe line including a "connected" shoe line which can provide statistics about runtime, distance, location, etc. Taking a chapter from the Nike handbook, Under Armour latched onto the NBA's MVP Stephen Curry, for a signature line of basketball shoes, and golfer Jordan Spieth for their line of golf shoes. Shoe sales surpassed $1 billion for the company in 2016.

Performing.

From 2012 through 2016 revenues grew from $1.83 billion to $4.83 billion, representing a 264% increase in four years. Revenue increased 73% in just the second quarter of 2015; 2016 once again saw record revenue and earnings. Net income also grew each year, with the exception of a dip in 2016, primarily the result of one-time costs of paying deferred taxes. Allowing for that exceptional expense, net income grew each year.

Up to 2016, Under Armour boasted 26 quarters of 20% or better growth, yet that is simply not sustainable for a company of this size. Yet, Under Armour is still posting impressive gains, even though investors may no longer be enthralled. Shares of Under Armour have been cut in half over the last year.

Annual 2017 revenue is expected to grow 11-12% to approximately $5.4 billion. To date, 2017 revenues are up 7%; although gross margins are down to 45.2%, that is still in keeping within a narrow range for their historical margins. Gross margin is expected to be 46.4% at year-end, slightly lower than 2016.

A great opportunity.

Under Armour's stock price is at all-time lows, trading in the $18 range. Analysts point to a shrinking sports apparel market and perhaps the waning of the golden child's rise. Noticeable effects on Under Armour's stock came as a result of Sports Authority's bankruptcy liquidation which took a bite out of their 2016 sales and put downward pressure on the stock price.

In the end.

While the market ultimately determines the value of a stock, Under Armour has proven itself to be a capable company, able to navigate this complex, younger, more global and digital marketplace. While their meteoric rise may have slowed, they are still posting impressive results that the stock price may not reflect. A closer look at performance - and not the stock chart - may provide savvy investors with an undervalued buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.