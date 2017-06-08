Innovation Pharmaceuticals' (IPIX) CEO Leo Ehrlich on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:IPIX) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call June 8, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Leo Ehrlich - CEO

Arthur Bertolino - President & Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Sarah Rubin - IMPAQ International

Leo Ehrlich

Okay. Thank you, Angelica. I am Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. Good morning, everyone and thank you for attending this live shareholder conference call.

Okay. Yesterday, we announced the change of company name to Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. We believe Innovation Pharmaceuticals best describes the truly innovative potential of our first in class pipeline of mid-stage drug candidates.

When the company was first formed in 2007 before we became a public company we had ideas to develop cell-based medicines. Our development path, however, took us in a different direction towards targeting small molecules. We've always believed that what set us apart from other biopharmaceutical companies was the rigor and quality of our preclinical research and scientific approach prior to any of our compounds being applied in human trials.

So, it's exciting for us as management and among our employees to rebrand the company closer to its true roots to the truly innovative drug candidate and Prurisol, Kevetrin and Brilacidin that we hope to bring to market to improve patient life and to reward our loyal base of shareholders, many of whom have been with us from at or near the very start.

It's very exciting time at the company and we look forward to continuing to keep investors and shareholders apprised of our progress. As part of our name change, Innovation Pharmaceuticals has received a new CUSIP number. These changes will have no impact on the marketability of the company's securities or the ability to trade the common stocks with brokerage firms. The company's common stock will continue for now to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol IPIX, which will become effective at the start of trading Friday, June 09, 2017.

Stockholders are not required to exchange their stock certificate in connection with the name change. Our new website will become IPharmInc.com. In the interim while the company transitions to its new corporate identity, the company will maintain cellceutix.com.

On our previous conference call, I discussed our recent financial highlights. However, for the benefit of those who might've missed the call and for new shareholders, I would like to now briefly once again review our fiscal year 2017 third-quarter financial highlights, before turning things over to Dr. Arthur Bertolino President and Chief Medical Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals who will provide an update regarding clinical milestones and direction of our core program.

A question-and-answer period will then follow addressing questions that have been recently posted to us by email. The final segment of today's call will address live questions from telephone call in as time permits.

As of March 31, 2017, the company had approximately $5.6 million in cash and $60 million available for stock sales under the terms of the purchase agreement with Aspire Capital.

Also, as of March 31, the company anticipated that future budget expenditures will be approximately $14 million over the next 12 months including approximately $10 million for clinical trials. Management believes that financing available from Aspire Capital under the company's effective Form S3 shelf registration statement as well as any potential future filing to register the sales of the securities will be sufficient to fund the company's operations for the next 12 months.

With that, I will turn things over to Dr. Bertolino to address the clinical highlights. Thank you.

Arthur Bertolino

Thank you, Leo and good morning, everyone. I would like to provide an update across our clinical programs and share some perspectives on where we anticipate these programs may lead the company. Thereafter we will address questions.

Regarding the Brilacidin franchise, our Phase 2a proof of concept inflammatory bowel disease study in ulcerative proctitis proctosigmoiditis is now nearing completion. Interim results so far have been very encouraging showing clinical remission including endoscopic response in approximately half of patients in each of the first two of three sequential dose escalation cohorts.

In just about all patients to date, we've seen clinically meaningful improvements including noticeable reductions in ulceration and bleeding. Endoscopic data, which increasingly is being relied upon as an objective measure to assess a drug's efficacy as well as of obvious importance to potential partners conducting due diligence reflect the ability of Brilacidin to help clear GI tract mucosa in patients suffering from ulcerative colitis.

The three patients in Cohort C who have completed the study, continue to tolerate the treatment well echoing comments from patients in the first two cohorts, Cohorts A and B generally reporting improvements in quality of life, even with the dose doubling from the first cohort at 50 milligrams to 100 milligrams in the second cohort, drug concentrations in plasma remained in a favorable range averaging 215 nanograms per milliliter maximum concentrations across the six patients in cohort B.

After completion of cohort C this month, we will have more updated information, and after it is reviewed, we will share the data with shareholders.

Our Phase 2 Oral Mucositis study in patients with head and neck cancer is also progressing well. Recruitment has been fairly steady now at approximately one new patient per week over the last several months. Interim results have also been very encouraging in that severe Oral Mucositis was observed in only 22.2% of Brilacidin-treated patients as compared to 70% in the placebo group with treatment showing good toleration.

This suggests Brilacidin has strong potential in preventing severe Oral Mucositis and not just alleviating symptoms, that the OM trial is a double-blind and placebo controlled study and to see such strong results in this context is highly encouraging. It's another example of whenever we tested Brilacidin, no matter the clinical indication, it shows signs of working and impressively so.

We've added internal resources to the OM study and have opened more sites with the expectation that we can conclude this trial shortly in a timely fashion this year all depending on recruitment. So along with the strong results that we're seeing in the Brilacidin IBD study and ulcerative proctitis proctosigmoiditis, the OM findings further establish Brilacidin's potential in multiple therapeutic areas.’

Its unique anti-inflammatory and antibacterial profile can be broadly applied particularly as a topical agent. It's truly a unique drug candidate with tremendous treatment potential that we feel like we've only begun to tab. I look forward to making a formal presentation of our latest clinical data on Brilacidin in treating both IBD and OM at the Drug Discovery and Therapy World Congress in Boston on Monday July 10.

Regarding the Prurisol program, our Phase 2b psoriasis study remains on track for an interim analysis in third quarter this year. We anticipate that this analysis will be very helpful in providing meaningful perspective towards achieving our desired clinical endpoint of PASI75 at the end of the study.

By focusing on the PASI75 endpoint in addition to the IGA scale that we use in the earlier Phase 2 trial, we'll better be able to make an apples-to-apples comparison with other already approved psoriasis drugs. We have added additional clinical sites to facilitate timely completion of the study, a new oral psoriasis medication that efficacious and safe would be welcomed by patients and providers alike.

Regarding the Kevetrin program, our Phase 2a ovarian cancer study is open. In parallel, we have made progress and completed a number of nonclinical studies in the bridging toxicology program to enable transition to an oral formulation. So Kevetrin to live up to its potential, we need to be able to dose Kevetrin multiple times weekly because of its short half-life.

In addition, we have engaged in significant nonclinical research using Kevetrin in multiple ovarian cancer cell lines. Other preclinical findings of Kevetrin in acute myeloid leukemia or AML conducted by independent researchers in Italy are to be presented at the European Hematological Association Annual Meeting later this month further supporting its treatment potential. So, we are highly encouraged with what we are seeing with Kevetrin.

In conclusion, we are extremely excited about our pipelines potential with the progress made to-date and other clinical developments currently underway. I'm also pleased to say that the encouraging data we've reported on our drug candidates have sparked sufficient interest with multiple big pharma to support continued discussions under CDA. Partnership remains a key focus as we enter the second half of 2017.

We will now move on to the Q&A portion of this call moderated by Anita Beecham . These questions will allow Mr. Ehrlich and me to further elaborate on current developments at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. Shareholder questions have been grouped into two categories, corporate and clinical and will be answered in that order. Thereafter the final segment of today's call will address live questions from telephone callers as time permits.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. My name is Anita Beecham and I'll be moderating this section of the conference call. The first questions relates to corporate, which I'll address to Mr. Ehrlich, CEO.

I am a long time and loyal investor in the company who feels that current share price does not reflect its potential. It makes no sense to me that three years ago, the share price is approaching $5 with only Kevetrin and FDA trials, and today we're at around $1. Can you provide any comments on why you think this is the case?

Leo Ehrlich

I can’t comment directly on share price, but it's a fact that share price isn’t always an accurate reflection of the company's fundamental. This can be especially true with the small caps in the biotech industry where valuations are volatile and disconnected from finance [ph], fundamental strength due to other factors.

The fact is that I will always believe our company is undervalued, no matter what the share price is because I'm extremely confident in the value proposition of our assets as how they pertain to both shareholders and patients. That's what we hang our hat on and that's what we believe the market will again reflect soon.

While share price certainly crosses my mind as CEO and let's not forget I am a large shareholder myself, I remain focused on the rewards of pipeline developments and how that will catalyze value and outweigh any artificial downside pressure.

No matter what the market says at any given moment, we have an incredible pipeline with three first in class drug candidates and four separate mid-stage trials [and these are] where Big Pharma has shown a great deal of interest. Better yet these trials are now dialed into a short timeline until topline results arrive.

Positive results should considerably increase the visibility of the company to retail and institutional investors. Just look at what has happened with some companies this week at ASCO upon releasing new data. I am not being overly optimistic or speculative in saying that we have positioned our company.

So, 2017 is a pivotal year for an accurate valuation our Innovative Pharmaceuticals can be achieved based upon strong scientific results.

Unidentified Analyst

What process can you assign to partnership possibilities for your asset in 2017? Is there one drug candidate among your three that you feel is more likely to be partnered? What is your partnering philosophy in general?

Does management prefer to partner off each of its assets by its drug candidate or by individual indications. Would outright acquisition of the company be a possibility?

Leo Ehrlich

Well we've been quite open in communicating that partnering is a primary strategic goal during 2017. Industrywide, it's a prime time as it becomes increasingly the case that most approved drugs move down the clinical path by smaller biotechs like ours rather than Big Pharma.

The thing is though bigger pharmas are increasingly under pressure to build value and that means aggressively looking outside their labs for innovative products. This actually touches on the previous question.

Companies will pay what the drug is worth to them. Our job when it comes to partnering is to get our pipeline far enough along to present positive datasets to several potential partners and go from there. That's the point we are at currently.

We had said that confidential disclosure agreements have been signed with several pharmas interested in our drug candidates; to some, they're interested in one compound. Others have requested information on a combination of Brilacidin and Kevetrin and Prurisol.

All the conversations have been productive and as we approach additional readouts, I'd imagine that they're only going to get more active. Active partnership versus acquisition on possible exits, we plan to keep an open mind should opportunities present themselves.

It will be great to have the problem of evaluating various options regarding partnering for single or multiple indications, foreign or domestic, selling right, outright or any other scenario of partnering. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it with decisions made by our Board of Directors as it is their fiduciary duty to do what is best for our shareholders.

In the meantime, we can say that big pharma knows that we know there's tremendous value in our pipeline. They know that. We work daily to position our product to command the higher value. The good news is that data will start streaming in very shortly. The bottom line is assuming the data is in line with previous data or interim results, we feel there are opportunities for partnering.

Unidentified Analyst

Is management still targeting an uplift from the OTC to a higher exchange like NASDAQ, and if so, what's the timeline? Will you be able to meet the uplift requirements?

Leo Ehrlich

Let me share all those know how I feel. We certainly intend to uplift just as we have communicated in the past. Getting to a senior exchange such as NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange would raise our company profile and likely widen our shareholder base. So, it remains part of our strategic plan.

We believe the best way to meet any remaining lifting requirement is by leveraging our pipeline which means successful trial results as our partnership. At this point, I'm going to leave it at that.

Unidentified Analyst

Now moving to clinical questions. What are management's thoughts on Brilacidin and inflammatory bowel disease? The interim data you released seems very promising.

Leo Ehrlich

Yes indeed. We're extremely excited about what we've been seeing with Brilacidin in IBD. It's really a novel non-corticosteroid non-biologic treatment that I think will have a very good place in treatment of various disorders.

We posted a strong interim data through two cohorts 12 patients. Our clinical position as I mentioned earlier was seen in at least half of the patients treated, I got a well-tolerated safety profile and from our measurements of systemic absorption they're really negligible, they are very low.

Patient improvement in quality of life was also seen across the study. So, we used [indiscernible]. Not everybody does that. We did this as a component to clinical remission criteria to really set the bar and that supports objectives corroboration of the patient responses. So that really helps us to anchor the results that we've seen.

We've actively engaged with multiple large pharmas, who have expressed an interest in Brilacidin inflammatory bowel disease. The pharma industry is quite interested in pursuing novel IBD therapies one of the more active therapeutic areas when it comes to dealmaking.

A recent example of an IBD deal just last week Johnson & Johnson signed a $990 million deal with Protagonist Therapeutics for preclinical compound with the bulk of the payout tied to advancing the compound into Phase 2 trials, that's where we are at this point. So, I essentially feel really good about where we are with Brilacidin in IBD.

Approximately a third of IBD patients find that existing treatments are not affective, that's why there's a high demand for a new treatment and a huge commercial opportunity.

As mentioned earlier we will be presenting topline findings from a clinical trial ulcerative proctitis, ulcerative proctosigmoiditis across all three cohorts in July in Boston at the DDT World Congress, as well as meeting with third parties interested in taking a closer look at our data.

Unidentified Analyst

When do you expect the UP trial to complete?

Leo Ehrlich

Well we've completed the first two cohorts, the 50 milligram, 100 milligram group and we’re currently fully enrolled for the third and final cohort testing Brilacidin at 200 milligrams, a total of 17 patients were being enrolled in the trial upon completion.

We understand that without a placebo control OM in the study, one may question the quite impressive results released today. However, in balance interim results of our other trial, the Phase 2 Oral Mucositis study which has a placebo control and uses the same active drug serve to anchor our results in inflammatory bowel disease.

Again, we anticipate presenting preliminary topline findings in July in Boston at the Drug Discovery Conference. There is a significant need for a new medicine in the space that's not a biologic nor a steroid treatment.

In future studies eventually using improved formulations such as a foam, a gel or a pill, we plan to include a placebo ARM like we are doing in the oral mucositis trial to further establish Brilacidin's potential effectiveness in inflammatory bowel disease against a control ARM.

Unidentified Analyst

Even if there are no preventive drug for oral mucositis and that Brilacidin's Phase 2 trial for oral imposes some impressive interim results. Can you discuss it's potential in this indication and how you value the drug?

Leo Ehrlich

Sure. Some of this is covered in the opening remarks, but oral mucositis side effect of chemoradiation in head and neck cancer patients is an extremely debilitating condition that affects approximately half a million people in the U.S. and there is like we mentioned, no currently approved preventative treatment for it. So, the unmet need in oral mucositis is one of the largest out there.

In Brilacidin, which already has been granted fast-track status by the FDA, we feel we potentially have a true game-changing treatment for oral mucositis. Again only 22% of the patients who took Brilacidin experienced severe oral mucositis compared to the people who were on placebo who had that effect of severe oral mucositis in 70%.

So, a signal at this point, the 22% in the active ARM versus 70% in the placebo ARM is extremely encouraging to us. Brilacidin stands apart from the rest given its unique mechanism, its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial as the potential valuation.

If results similar to the interim results continue through a Phase 3 study, we estimate the market for oral mucositis to be very significant. If results similar to the interim results are seen at the conclusion of the Phase 2 study, we will request breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.

Unidentified Analyst

When do you expect the OM trail to complete?

Leo Ehrlich

Well enrollment is always a challenge in oral mucositis trials as the entry criteria can be quite stringent and there are fewer patients to be spread among competing trials. So, these factors have pushed back our initial timelines, but we've opened additional trial sites throughout the past year and as mentioned earlier, we believe that we can complete the trial this year, all depending on recruitment.

Unidentified Analyst

We have been anxiously awaiting results of the Prurisol Phase 2b psoriasis trial. When will they be available?

Leo Ehrlich

Well, we're using a CRO that's a division of the world's largest contract research organization in contrast to what was done in our prior Phase 2 study, this study is looking at the appropriate population for registration. In the first study our Phase 2a trial, it went very well and it addressed mild to moderate psoriasis.

In this particular trial, we're looking at moderate to severe and because we had the overlap of moderate population from the previous trial with the moderate group in our current Phase 2b trial, we can extrapolate our expectations for really good results.

So, to get back to the question it's a very resource-intensive study. It's actually harder to recruit and get the study completed in this registration population of moderate to severe psoriatics, but we're proceeding in a methodical fashion for completing what we believe is a very well-designed Phase 2b trial.

We currently remain on track for interim analysis results in third quarter 2017 and topline results by yearend.

Unidentified Analyst

[As desirable] within oral against psoriasis is uncourteous on the efficacy of the biologics.

Leo Ehrlich

Orally administered drugs that Celgene is showing with Otezla have a big role in treating psoriasis. Otezla's prescriptions have been strong with sales now approaching nearly $2 billion annually. Significant deals have also been made following Phase 2 trial for oral drugs to name one Allergan acquisition of Vitae for $640 million.

So, if we meet the results Otezla in our Phase 2B trial looking historically at those results with the results that we produce in treating moderate to severe psoriatics with Prurisol we think such results will command considerable attention in the industry and be well received among providers and patients.

Pharma companies we are in discussions with currently under CDA have only reinforced us that even a moderately effective psoriasis drug that is oral will have a very large market. Now if Prurisol can approach the efficacy of biologics, that would put Prurisol's valuation much higher. We'll have to wait and see what those results actually are.

Our planned interim analysis, which targets the majority of patients who have completed at least six weeks of treatment in the Phase 2b trial will give us our first hard look at just how we're doing. We anticipate interim analysis for Prurisol in the Phase 2b moderate to severe psoriatic population to occur as I mentioned earlier in 3Q 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

What is the goal of the ovarian cancer trial? Will you be providing updates?

Leo Ehrlich

Well before I joined the company, a meeting occurred with Big Pharma at its headquarters to discuss Kevetrin and the results of our Phase 1 study. The conclusion of that meeting in simple summary was that they needed to see two things. One, how Kevetrin modulates the tumor, which can be seen by biopsy and two will Kevetrin's short half-life and the need for frequent dosage it would be impractical to use the original intravenous dosing.

So, they would like to see development of a different dosing form that would be more effective to address those issues. These are the objectives that we're now working on.

Your specific question was is the goal? Well the primary goal of the trial in ovarian cancer is to do exactly what I told you is required of us at this point is to further establish Kevetrin's mechanism of action. We have biomarkers, which include measuring p53 activity in tumors and tiny cells. We're performing pathway analyses via RNA sequencing. We're studying small RNAs and other molecular markers. Safety and efficacy per resist criteria will also be evaluated.

In the ovarian cancer trial, we hope to add the insights into Kevetrin that we recently presented at the AACR Meeting in Washington DC. Independent researchers in Italy have also shared findings on Kevetrin's mechanism of action and acute myeloid leukemia or AML and we'll be presenting as I mentioned earlier at the European Hematological Association EHA Meeting in Madrid at the end of this month. As events merit, we'll keep shareholders informed on progress in the ovarian cancer trial.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you share any insight into the development of Kevetrin as an oral and what this means?

Leo Ehrlich

Yes, we're really excited about the work that we've completed at this point, looking at Kevetrin's potential as an orally delivered drug being one of the few p53 modulating drug candidates currently in exploratory development that's really important.

An oral formulation would improve patient convenience and potentially increase Kevetrin's therapeutic effect given the drug's short half-life and other pharmacokinetics. Preclinical work in rats determined Kevetrin's oral bio good at 79%. So that encourages us.

Additional in-vivo mouse studies using tumor models show that the old Kevetrin was similar of both across oral and intraperitoneal routes of drug administration, another good finding.

A next set in oral formulation development for Kevetrin, following preclinical data review by FDA and obtaining agreement to progress to humans is to perform an expedient Phase 1 trial in healthy adults using the oral route.

The ultimate goal with Kevetrin would be pill formulation that could be administered daily or even multiple times per day. This would leverage its pharmacokinetic profile.

Unidentified Analyst

We have enough time remaining to address several such things live questions. Operator please connect the first caller.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is [Chin]. I didn't realize you're addressing me and thanks guys for the update. Now drugs that presents severe OM is pretty impressive, but you can remember different uses for an anti-inflammatory on your website.

What other things are next or what is next if the Phase 2 Brilacidin OM trial is as successful at the end of the trials that appears in the interim results?

Leo Ehrlich

So obviously the indications that we are currently testing are in our future. We believe in them. We believe the drug will deliver really a good option for patients when we come across the finish line, but we've learned a whole bunch as you mentioned from what we've done so far.

The real advantage of Brilacidin is that it has multiple mechanisms of action. Originally it was appreciated to be just an antibacterial, which works on a great mechanism of action and has been shown to be effective in a Phase 2b trial for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

But to address the indications that we've been talking about more recently and those to come, it really relates to its inflammatory capabilities and the fact that we can treat diseases locally without getting significant systemic absorption as we've seen both in our oral mucositis trial and in our inflammatory bowel disease trial.

So where could something that's anti-inflammatory like this also be useful? There are precedence because this drug Brilacidin is an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-4 and it exerts its anti-inflammatory action largely on the basis of that.

So the couple of indications that come to my mind leveraging the fact that we can get localized delivery causing significant improvements in various disorders without the systemic absorption that obvious place to go would be in some dermatologic spaces such as in atopic dermatitis where there is a tremendous still existing need for drugs that can be used locally and we would imagine being able to apply this locally as a topical for treatment of atopic dermatitis and also have the added advantage of not only getting the anti-inflammatory capabilities from the inhibition of phosphodiesterase-4, but because the drug is also very effectively antibacterial.

In that disease, there are often contaminations on the skin, which caused deleterious effects in the disease activity in terms of bacterial contamination on the skin. So, we have a rather ideal mechanism of action, a combination between the anti-inflammatory capabilities of Brilacidin and the antibacterial.

Along the same lines, another disorder that could be treated locally and topically in the dermatology space would be Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Now that is sort of an acne kind of cystic condition that people get under the arms and in the groin and there aren't really good treatments out there for that at this point.

It's inflammatory and again it has a component of bacterial contamination. So, our mechanisms of action with Brilacidin are really quite ideal to apply in that situation as well and then stay tuned. We're not sure yet, but we've had some favorable preclinical information in terms of the potential to apply topically for control of the bacterial component in a disorder such as acne.

So, I guess the real answer to your question is there are a robust number of indications where we could see as logical next steps to include along with treatment of oral mucositis and head and neck cancer and also along with treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

And as I really address inflammatory bowel disease, we're just at the infancy portion of that. We talked about disease at the tail end of the GI system in ulcerative colitis, the ulcerative proctitis, ulcerative proctosigmoiditis.

We believe that we could effectively formulate this to treat disease throughout the GI tract with limited systemic absorption and that opens the possibility to treat Crohn's disease, another major component in inflammatory bowel disease.

So, I think the bottom line answer to your question is there is a bright future for Brilacidin

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Operator, next caller please.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah hi. My name is Henry and it's been a very interesting telephone conference. It alleviated a lot of my concerns that I have, but most listening to the company that their intend to uplift as soon as possible.

So, my concern right now is that the stock -- I have no idea why the stock is so low. In my opinion, the stock should be much higher, but the market is the market. My question is hopefully will the -- I am afraid that the company might decide in any day just to make a reverse split in order for them to be eligible to go and be uplifted. This is my biggest concern right now.

Leo Ehrlich

Hi. I'll take that. I think most shareholders know already or the old shareholders know how I feel. So the short answer is no, no and no. That has not been brought up at any Board of Directors meeting. At least I will vote again it and I'm confident that other Board members would as well.

The sole purpose of a reverse split as you said would be to raise the share price to uplift, but we're pretty confident that we can -- we will attempt it organically through meeting clinical milestones. We have many potential catalysts coming in the near term.

Looking at that horizon, any single success would bring with it enough market opportunity to create significant and great value, value that we would hope would translate to our market capitalization and obviously the stock price.

For example, look at what happened with some small caps at ASCO recently. The valuation is zoomed as markets reacted the clinical trial data. That's not exactly a unique thing. It's relatively common.

When data is processing, great things can happen. So, let's see what the clinical data will be before we bring up this question about reverse split, which is not on the table. I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. I appreciate.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Operator, next caller please.

Operator

Sarah Rubin

All right, yes. This is Sarah Rubin and first I would like to congratulate the management and particularly Mr. Ehrlich for managing to get so many clinical trials going on such a really small budget over the years.

This however does bring me to my question which is that with so many clinical trials going on, as I look at the management structure, I see that you have only three scientific advisors and one of them deals with intellectual property, which is a great thing to have, but I'm wondering with so many clinical trials to oversee, if you would consider increasing the size of your scientific advisory board?

Leo Ehrlich

Well first thank you for the compliment, but no I didn't do it alone. We really have a phenomenal team here. We have great scientific advisors, great consultants and now we brought Arthur along and Art has been so valuable to moving these studied forward and you see how we move despite the cost of a psoriasis trial and these trials are very expensive trials.

We're doing everything top-notch first class and yet we're moving everything. We've increased sites with the oral mucositis and Art has been pushing that. So, everything is moving forward and we are allocating sources accordingly.

But a big part of that health and success is also like you brought up advisors, clinical -- at the Clinical Advisory Board. We can start with Dr. Sonis. Steve Sonis is on the advisory board helping us with the study of OM.

Steve is on numerous boards. He is one of the world's leading expert and that's why companies want him. The interesting thing Steve in relationship to our company is that he was one of the people who really helped develop Brilacidin for OM when he was working as a consultant to [Polymedic].

He looked at the mechanism, did the preclinical studies and he was very excited about it that encouraged us eventually to go into this trial based upon that data.

Then you look at Dr. Francis Farraye who is codirector of Center for Digestive Disorders and he is a Professor of Medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. He is a highly respected and widely published gastroenterologist with whom we're working very closely to advance Brilacidin and IBD.

I want to share with you how we developed Brilacidin for IBD. We have Brilacidin introduced to Dr. Farraye and discuss with him the novel properties of Brilacidin. He agrees with our hypothesis and that we are looking to IBD as a possible disease to treat with Brilacidin.

We stated doing preclinical studies and finally have the data, which turned out to be excellent. I believe that was reported. I don't think we shared the pictures to the public, but the animal data that we received was really, really spectacular.

But we only presented it to Dr. Farraye. He suggested we present it to some other key opinion leaders in GI diseases and these are leading positions at major university hospitals, professors in academia.

Well the Crohn's Disease Medical Conference was coming up in Orlando and Cellceutix we rented a conference room for an early morning meeting and Frank rounded up a couple of the real key opinion leaders as consultants.

We quickly signed consulting contractor for a couple of hours at significant cost. It was unanimous and it was all agreed that Brilacidin should be tried out for treating IBD and that we should start a proof of concept trial.

We had no formulation but we didn't think it was worth spending the money initially on formulation. First, we wanted to see if it really will work in humans and that was the result of this trial that we ended up using Brilacidin in water. Just very simple formulation and as you know when we reported the interim results.

So yes, there is a significant value in having scientific advisors and I think that's a great, great idea and something we will be looking into adding additional experts. As we move further after the interim analysis on psoriasis, that may be an appropriate step.

Dr. Bertolino, would you like to add anything more about -- on this topic?

Arthur Bertolino

Yeah, so as Leo mentioned we realize the value and has actually benefited from the value of consultants being involved with what's been performed so far. The consultants hear about are the ones who Leo just mentioned, but we also use a lot of other consultants in the way of trying to be cost-effective in delivering the best return on investment at our current stage of development.

So, we have other clinical advisors that we're using as well. We have a headcount at Cellceutix now Innovation Pharmaceuticals, headcount assisting people at STDs. We're being very attentive to making sure that we spend our money wisely to hit our milestones and I believe the milestones that we are going to hit this year are going to make a very big difference for the company and of course we would expand as appropriate our Scientific Advisory Board to deal with all the good things to come.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Operator, next caller please.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, this is directed to Leo. I've been a shareholder for about five years and when I hear the update from the company, I'm thrilled with the clinical progress, but in looking at the balance sheet and specifically the cash flows of the business, I get a little nervous because I think the science is absolutely stellar and I believe in it and I think the major drag on the share price is due to the lack of capital.

Can you may be discuss that and give us some visibility on what your thoughts are both short-term and long-term?

Leo Ehrlich

Okay. Thank you. What is just said, your name was Craig?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes Chris.

Leo Ehrlich

Okay. Well Cellceutix has always operated on low cash reserve. We've accomplished so much all the time, we just don't over dilute at any time. We try to be very conscientious of every share. We're concerned about the shareholders and dilution and perhaps that's the reason for the decline in our share price, but I think otherwise.

For most small price hikes, that is the nature of the beast; financing and money in the bank. If you look at the picture at the big picture, we've really accomplished a lot; successful clinical trial, we acquired another compound, we build a strong staff as 15 full-time employees without too much capital expenditures comparatively.

We've done this by operating really efficiently and we allocated our resources wisely. We remain flexible enough to adopt our cash burn as necessary as I mentioned our controlled cost of different trials. So therefore, we try to keep dilution at a minimum.

We still have millions of dollars available for our equity line and really our goal is we should accomplish several developmental milestones over the coming months. With strong clinical data, I wouldn't anticipate any difficulties in securing additional capital on favorable terms.

However, as we said, our goal is partnerships. If achieved that's game changing with respect to expeditious drug developments and infusions of capital. So, let's say ultimately, we're working vigilantly on maturing the negotiations towards landing a partner, but we're diligent on all the little capital needs that we always have to try to make sure there's enough in the bank to keep going. I hope that answers your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Operator, next caller please.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

It's a question for Dr. Bertolino. I appreciate your mention of Brilacidin as a franchise. I think that's a nice word choice. I am especially also interested in your attempts to get the rest of the colon and the small intestine.

Can you provide any information about attempts to develop an enteric formulation for Brilacidin?

Arthur Bertolino

Yes, absolutely you're right on target with that and I think as I mentioned earlier, half of inflammatory bowel disease or more is Crohn's disease and Crohn's disease can happen anywhere in the GI tract. It's not just at the distal end like in the ulcerative colitis where we're getting the exciting results.

So, I think based on the results that we've gotten so far that we can get the drug into the GI tract without getting very much in the way of systemic absorption, it's an obvious direction that we would want to go to try to formulate a pill delivery.

So, it could treat throughout the GI tract and the technology for those kinds of deliveries have really gotten quite impressive in recent years that you can actually target certain areas of the GI tract where you can get pills to provide the active pharmaceutical ingredient to come out of the pill housing.

So, I think it would not be reinventing the wheel on how to do that. A lot of big pharms right now understand that themselves. Some actually have the technology available, but maybe lacking in terms of the right drug candidate with enough horsepower to treat the disease.

So that really just sets us up as Leo mentioned again toward a partnership. If that's appreciated, I think we could be in very good shape to move that in that direction without having to reinvent the wheel and really coming across the finish line effectively.

Unidentified Analyst

So therefore, you would say that it's a goal, it's not something that's an actual testing at the moment?

Arthur Bertolino

Well, the first thing that we need is anchored results, which I believe we have at this point and you'll hear more about in the July presentation in Boston and obviously these things don't happen overnight.

So, we're already talking with formulation people to get that kind of stuff done, but again that requires a lot of investment and we're cautious about when we pull the trigger on those things. So, we spend our money wisely, but it's not just a pipe dream. We're actively working towards it at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of mucositis, can you add any more data points, the data were quite limited from before although as you mentioned very promising. Are you able to say any more about extra patients and efficacy or not?

Arthur Bertolino

We're not going to be shy about the results. I've been thrilled to see what we got from the limited number of patients we did look at as you mentioned. To see that kind of spread in active response versus placebo was really a bit unexpected with low number that I looked at.

So, I am very encouraged. We fully anticipate that we should be able to finish the trial that's here. We're getting good active recruitment right now and so I think as soon as we can, we will look further at the results that we have with a larger group of patients, but I think it's on our radar to be likely to complete the trial this year. So please stay tuned on that.

Unidentified Company Representative

This is all the time for today. This concludes our conference call. Thank you for attending.

