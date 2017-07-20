A Basket Of Stocks To Play The Impending Clean Energy/EV Boom - Part 1 (Lithium)

In my own custom portfolio, I am holding the following lithium stocks: CRECF, EEYMF, AVZ.AX and PILBF. The pros/cons and overall summary for each stock are highlighted and discussed.

The clean energy/electric vehicle space is starting to heat up and lithium is one commodity that stands to benefit greatly from this upcoming paradigm shift in technology and transportation.

I've been a believer in the future of electric vehicles (EV) since I first strolled into work one morning and caught a glimpse of a bunch of older co-workers all gawking at this brand new luxury sedan.

Tesla Model S

"What in the world is that?" I remember thinking. But once I came to grips with everything, it didn't take me long to establish a long position in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock way back in early 2013. In hindsight, I liquidated out of my TSLA position way too early, but although explosive gains via that one stock may be long gone for me, luckily, the clean energy/EV movement is only now just getting started.

Call me an ardent bull, but is my own belief that the best gains to be made in the clean energy/EV revolution are still ahead of us. This time around, my vehicle of choice to play the impending paradigm shift is through owning shares of the mining companies that control the clean energy resources (commodities) themselves as opposed to trying to hitch a ride by buying up shares of one of the leading automobile manufacturers.

Anyone who knows anything about mining stocks knows that it's all about the leverage, baby; in an upmarket, that's what you want as a tailwind to turbocharge your gains.

Although there are many materials/minerals/metals that make up your typical lithium-ion battery (the green technology "fuel" of choice today and for the foreseeable future), the consensus 5 to "rule them all" are: lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and copper, as is evident by their projected growth rates (shown below) in what will soon become an increasingly electrified world.



It's quite probable that lots of money will also be made by investors/speculators who get well positioned into the best rare earths, manganese, aluminum, etc. stories as well, but for the purpose of this series, I will stick to focusing on the aforementioned consensus 5 materials that I highlighted above.

In this article (Part 1), I will discuss the opportunities in the lithium space and where I am investing my own capital.

Lithium and Lithium-Ion Batteries

The lightest metal on Planet Earth is also synonymous with the name of the battery technology of choice, lithium-ion, which makes lithium the first component you naturally think of when the subject of batteries comes up.

Yes, it's true that you only need a little bit of lithium in each lithium-ion battery (up to ~63 kg per electric vehicle), as Elon Musk stated so eloquently last year:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide… [there’s] a little bit of lithium in there, but it’s like the salt on the salad,” the CEO explained.



Source: Visual Capitalist

Still, "a little bit" of lithium can add up to a large quantity, especially if we're talking about needing enough to produce millions upon millions of lithium-ion batteries which will be required to feed all of these new Gigafactories that are being put into construction today (which presumably will be ready to come online gradually over the course of the next decade).

Analysts everywhere are scrambling to revise their projections for future demand, and according to the present data, some believe that global lithium-ion battery production capacity will increase by 521% between 2016 and 2020.



Source: Visual Capitalist

As impressive as the above growth rate may look, it may just be the beginning of the clean energy story, which does not end with electric vehicles alone. Grid energy storage solutions such as Tesla's Powerwall and the 129MWh battery project that the company has pledged to deliver to South Australia "within 100 days or it will be free" are wildcard variables at play that could have a profound effect on supply/demand dynamics over the coming years that today aren't currently being factored into the growth story.





Source: The Guardian

Further, companies such as BYD in China have already begun rolling out the world's largest electric bus fleet, another potential game changer that from the perspective of demand for raw materials may also be grossly underestimated by most analysts.

Regardless, where things stand today, all indicators point to robust demand for lithium-ion batteries over at least the next decade, which is bullish for the lithium investment thesis.

The price of battery grade lithium carbonate surpassed $10,000/t last year, and I would expect for prices to hold up in the five-digit range moving forward.



As for 6% spodumene concentrate, contract terms being agreed to in 2017 are robust and consistently registering over $800/t.

From Mineral Resources:

Source: Mineral Resources July Press Release

From Galaxy Resources:

Source: Galaxy Resources July Press Release

For any junior developers out there in possession of a high quality resource, the strong pricing environment that exists today is a very encouraging sign that these companies will be economically viable and thus able to obtain the required funding (CAPEX) needed to put their mines into commercial production.

When it comes to the lithium space, my preference is to:

Target after developers who have strategic partners in place to help advance the projects forward. Locate the most prospective early-stage explorers who have the best odds of making a significant new discovery/resource upgrade.

In both instances, whether the junior company eventually makes it through to production or gets taken over by a major, a significant re-rating in share price is the end game that I am looking for; with producers, I believe that the upside potential is limited because the markets have more or less already priced in any significant re-rating, so my own strategy is to avoid any company already in production.

Critical Elements

Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF) is my top pick in the lithium space and I have owned shares since first picking up on the story in early 2016.

Shares of CRE.V (native listing of CRECF) are currently trading at C$1.16/share, up 125.5% year-to-date.

The company controls the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project located in Quebec, which is highly regarded as one of the best jurisdictions on the planet for mining.

The management team over at Critical Elements is very strong, with three former Rockwood Lithium hires made in the last few years: David J. Buckley (Chief Process Engineer), Steffen Haber (President), and Marcus Brune (Director) to complement Jean-Sébastien Lavallée (CEO) and Jean-François Meilleur (Vice President), the latter two having been with the company since 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Further, Critical Elements has the backing of Helm AG, its strategic partner, which has been working with the company hand-in-hand to produce a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS), which should be due for release to the market any minute now. Once published (and assuming there are no surprises), Helm AG will officially sign a take or pay off-take agreement, with the terms shown below:

Source: Critical Elements September 2015 Press Release

In regards to end products, the Rose deposit is well diversified and there are a number of difference sources that will generate revenue for the company.

Source: Critical Elements Corporate Presentation

Some of the highlights of the Rose deposit are that the spodumene ore is low in iron content (i.e. impurities) and the recoveries are excellent amongst some of the best found in the industry. Rose also hosts an appreciable amount of tantalum, which will be sold as a byproduct to offset the cash costs of the lithium produced. Because of these unique attributes, Critical Elements will be able to sell to market: 6% chemical grade spodumene concentrate for the lithium conversion market (current contract pricing is over $800/t), low iron 7% technical grade spodumene concentrate for the glass and ceramic market (current contract pricing is over $1,500/t), tantalum concentrate for the capacitor and super alloys market (current contract pricing is over $70/lb), and lastly, battery grade lithium carbonate (current contract pricing is over $10,000/t).

The company will be taking a two-phase approach to production:

Phase 1 Production (2019):

50,000 mt technical grade spodumene concentrate 7.0%

175,000 mt chemical grade spodumene concentrate 6.0%

200,000 lbs Tantalum concentrate

Phase 2 Production (2022):

50,000 mt technical grade spodumene concentrate 7.0%

24,000 mt Lithium carbonate BG 99.98%

200,000 lbs Tantalum concentrate

The current mineral resource is outdated (based off of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) published in late 2011), but for the time being is the most accurate source that we have available today.

Source: Critical Elements Corporate Presentation

There is certainly potential within the Rose tenements to expand the mineral resource much further (the company also has joint-venture exploration projects with other junior companies), but at over 30 Mt, there is already enough size to justify putting the deposit into production and building a 1.5 Mtpa plant.

Similar to the above resource estimate being outdated, the following slide showing various project economics scenarios also needs an update, but nonetheless shows the robust nature of the project at elevated lithium carbonate prices.

Source: Critical Elements Corporate Presentation

At $10,000/t lithium carbonate and $118/lb tantalum, the pre-tax NPV (8% discount rate) of the Rose project is $1.444 billion with a pre-tax IRR of 63.6%.

The PEA certainly showed the potential is there for this project to deliver strong economics, but these results will not be verified until the BFS is published, so investors should only use these figures as a starting point as they perform their own due diligence and analysis.

Moving on to share structure, this is an item that investors tend to overlook but one that can have a meaningful impact on future returns. In the case of Critical Elements, there are only 146.6 million shares outstanding and ~160 million shares fully diluted.



Source: Critical Elements Corporate Presentation

All of the options/warrants are now in-the-money, so that is something to keep in mind, but regardless, any junior company that can manage to keep their fully diluted share count below ~200 million as they enter the financing stage is doing very well in my book.

In comparison, lithium peer and next door neighbor Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) has one of the "uglier" share structures out there with 376.8 million shares outstanding and ~450 million shares fully diluted.

Source: Nemaska Lithium Corporate Website

I believe that the relative outperformance of CRECF to NMX.TO (the native listing of NMKEF) so far this year has mostly been due to the former lagging the latter so much and having to play some much needed "catch up" to bridge the valuation gap that existed at the start of the year; with that said, it's also CRECF's tight share structure that has allowed the share price to rip to new heights while encounter minimal headwinds.

CRE.V is up 125.5% year-to-date while NMX.TO is down 15.3%.

Moving forward, I am expecting shares of CRE.V to continue to outperform NMX.TO. Although I really do like Nemaska's Whabouchi project and its strategy to focus primarily on producing battery grade lithium hydroxide (as opposed to lithium carbonate), ultimately, when you have ~450 million shares fully diluted, it will inevitably hold back a company's potential for massive share price appreciation.

Things to Keep in Mind

"Price is what you pay and value is what you get." In regards to Critical Elements, as a buyer, I certainly preferred to buy shares of CRE.V at C$0.40-0.60/share as opposed to up here in the C$1.15/share range. This is not a knock on Critical Elements per se, but anytime a company has appreciated by over 100% year-to-date, it's no longer as attractive from a valuation point of view.

Short term, I do believe there are catalysts that could lead to a further spike up in share price, particularly:

Published BFS that meets/exceeds market expectations.

Helm AG officially signing the take-or-pay off-take contract.

Debt financing secured.

Permitting/environmental approvals.

Significant new discoveries, resource upgrades.

Further, while the management team has carved a good reputation in the industry for being meticulous with its work, progress and meeting deliverables hasn't always been easy to come by for the company; the BFS for one has been pushed back and has slipped behind schedule on numerous occasions.

Long term, Critical Elements remains my top lithium pick and largest individual position as I believe it provides investors with: a good project located in a wonderful jurisdiction with existing infrastructure in place, arguably one of the strongest and most experienced management teams to be found in a junior company, a key strategic partner in Helm AG, diversification within its product offering (6% chemical grade spodumene concentrate, low iron 7% technical grade spodumene concentrate, lithium carbonate, and tantalum concentrate), and ultimately what should be immense leverage to a bull market for lithium products.

Birimian Limited

Birimian Limited (OTC:EEYMF) is my top lithium pick in the developer space that is still early stage enough that it also still offers investors immense exploration upside potential.

Shares of BGS.AX (native listing of EEYMF) are currently trading at A$0.225/share, down 31.82% year-to-date. Shares of BGS.AX are currently in suspension, and right now all indicators are that trading should be allowed to resume by 7/31.

Anytime we are talking about shares in suspension or a prolonged trading halt, that should be an automatic red flag for investors, and that is certainly the case with Birimian Limited.

The exact details of what led to the suspension are provided below.

From Birimian Limited:

Preliminary Findings of the Review The Board is now in possession of the preliminary findings of the Review. Matters of material concern in respect of the past conduct of the Company have been identified, including: o A range of serious corporate governance related issues that require further assessment including the failure to follow Company policies. o Certain shares, options, performance rights, termination benefits and other payments issued or paid to related parties of the Company (entities associated with certain former Directors) may have been improperly granted or paid, and/or the terms of options and/or performance rights improperly varied. The Company has written to certain former Directors, informing them of this and seeking further information ahead of the Company making a final determination on the issues. o Potential liabilities exist relating to the non-payment or underpayment of taxes and other obligatory amounts. The exact quantum of any potential liability has not been established, however preliminary estimations suggest it may be in the order of $1.5 million. Work is ongoing to establish any potential liability and the remedial action required. o Potential disclosure issues including disclosure of related party transactions (contracts, payments and security issues) including as they appear in financial statements, employee share scheme filings and other filing and disclosure obligations (including prospectus and notice of meeting disclosure), including as to issues of, and variations to the terms of, securities. o Failure to announce the terms of the managing director’s successive employment contracts.

The above bullet points are all serious issues that the company will need to adequately address before the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) can approve and reinstate shares for trading again.

Since the beginning of this year, the managing director, chairman, and another director have all resigned. In their place is a brand new team led by:

Chairman: James McKay (appointed 22 March 2017) Executive Director: Greg Walker (appointed 30 April 2017) Non-Executive Director: Gillian Swaby (appointed 26 April 2017)

So in a sense, you can say that it's out with the old and in with the new at Birimian; with all the baggage that was outlined above, a fresh start and clean slate seems to be the solution that the company most desperately needs.

In regards to the actual lithium asset itself, Birimian controls the Bougouni Project located in Mali (West Africa).

The Bougouni Lithium Project comprises a large land holding (295km2) covering highly prospective lithium pegmatites in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali, approximately 150km by road from Mali’s capital, Bamako. The Project is located in close proximity to road and power infrastructure.

Mali is not generally regarded as a safe and stable (desirable) jurisdiction to do business, but it is workable as evident by the large number of mining companies (particularly in gold) that have operated in the country for many years now - Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF), etc.

From an investment point of view, what makes the Bougouni project stand out from the pack is the high grade spodumene (hard rock lithium) mineralization that has been found to date at the Goulamina deposit, all near surface.

It has now been ~1 full year since the first drill hole was punched at Goulamina, and the resource has been upgraded from an initial estimate of 15.5 Mt @ 1.48% Li2O (back in October 2016) to the following in June 2017:

From Birimian Limited:

Source: Birimian Limited June 2017 Press Release

The resource at Goulamina has essentially doubled in size, with much of the Inferred tonnes being upgraded to Indicated category. Now, sitting at 32.9 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O, Birimian already has a project that is large enough to support a 1.5-2 Mtpa plant.

In the hard rock peer group, Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) provides a good comparison to Birimian.





Source: Altura Mining January 2017 Press Release

If we are to look at Total Indicated and Inferred resource, Birimian's Goulamina deposit already possesses more total contained Li2O tonnes than both Altura's Pilgangoora deposit and Critical Elements' Rose deposit.

Source: Author

Please note: The Rose deposit produces tantalum byproduct which can be used to increase both grade and tonnage (utilizing Li2O equivalent metric).

With many lithium juniors, the biggest fear is usually whether or not the company will be able to drill off enough resource to support putting a mine in commercial production that will be economical. In the case of Birimian, having a project that has enough size is the least of the company's worries as it moves forward in its development plan.

Outside of the aforementioned corporate governance issues mentioned that still need to be sorted out, another question mark that still needs to be answered with the Bougouni project is how to best deal with transport/handling/logistics costs, which could greatly eat into profit margins and are a consequence of Mali being landlocked and far away from the nearest shipping port.

Source: Birimian Limited February 2017 Scoping Study

It is ~1000 km from the Bougouni mine site (Mali) to Abidjan port (Côte d'Ivoire).

Source: Birimian Limited February 2017 Scoping Study

And the transport and logistics summary diagram:

Source: Birimian Limited February 2017 Scoping Study

From the Scoping Study published in February, we can see that despite the high grade nature of the mineralization found at Goulamina at/near surface and the lower OPEX associated with conducting business in low-cost Mali, much of those "positives" are essentially given back in the form of relatively high total cash costs of $326/t to produce 6% spodumene concentrate.

In the Scoping Study, Birimian used a "conservative" sales price of $537/t, but as mentioned at the beginning of this article, contract pricing between suppliers and end users are being agreed to at over $800/t in 2017; if prices can stay at these elevated levels (or move higher even), the Bougouni project should still prove highly economical despite higher than ideal costs associated with transport/handling.

On a more optimistic note, in the most recent June press release, the new management team also made mention that the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) due in September will also consider the option of constructing a chemical processing plant on-site (higher CAPEX) to produce battery grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide. Since the sales price of lithium carbonate/hydroxide is currently north of $10,000/t (compared to $800/t for 6% spodumene concentrate), the impact of higher transport/handling/logistics costs would be greatly minimized if Birimian were to go the route of installing a chemical processing plant. As it stands, I do not believe that the higher cash costs associated with transport/handling are a showstopper or "fatal flaw" that would kill the project, but I will be following the developments made to improve the current situation with much interest.

With the clean energy/EV sector set to heat it in the coming months, it will be in the best interest of both the company and its shareholders to see Bougouni fast-tracked into production. However, with that said, perhaps what is most exciting about the Bougouni project is that the tenements are vast in size and extend beyond just the Goulamina deposit.

Birimian recently released the following map, showing two additional pegmatite surface expressions that have been identified as targets for the next drill program.

Source: Birimian Limited June 2017 Press Release

So, while the current resource is already of sufficient size, the blue sky potential that remains to meaningfully increase it still remains, providing shareholders with a hybrid outfit of sorts - a development stage project with lots of exploration potential typically found only in an early-stage explorer.

The current market cap of BGS.AX is trading at only ~A$40 million, whereas AJM.AX (the native listing of ALTAF) is currently trading at ~A$230 million and CRE.V at ~C$180 million; there is clearly a large valuation gap that exists for deep value hunters to exploit.

Birimian's share structure is rather tight with 183.2 million shares outstanding and 28.9 million options (many of which were comprised of performance rights/options to former management members and have since been rescinded). The company has about ~A$7 million in cash and carries no debt.

Source: Birimian Limited Corporate Presentation

Things to Keep in Mind

If we were to only look at the fundamental (technical) merits of the Bougouni lithium project and Goulamina deposit, it would be tough to argue that there are many more prospective junior explorer/developer companies out there. With the Bougouni project, what we have the following key attributes:

High grade, thick widths, near surface and continuous mineralization.

Hard rock lithium that is primarily spodumene (the preferred type as opposed to lepidolite/mica).

Low iron content.

Vast land package with many more targets to explore.

Etc.

In regards to metallurgy and recoveries, this work is still ongoing and being refined, but to date, 6% spodumene concentrate has been demonstrated to be obtainable with the ore supplied from Goulamina; this is a key development that investors need to pay particular attention to as it's perhaps the most crucial technical hurdle that still needs to be validated.

Outside of metallurgy/recoveries, the biggest fears and concerns with Birimian are mostly relegated to the following items:

Management team.

Perception of Mali as being a dangerous and risky jurisdiction.

Distance to port which complicates logistics and increases cash costs.

Etc.

As it pertains to the first bullet point, there is a famous saying in the mining world that "you can replace people but you can't fix the geology." That quote would seem to resonate mostly loudly with the Birimian story, and over the last few months, the replacement of people is exactly what has happened here. There is no doubt that the previous management team and directors left behind a huge mess that has damaged the company's reputation (not to mention share price) in the eyes of the investment community, but with a new team in place, those past issues are slowly being worked through. Yes, certainly having to pay a fine of upwards of A$1.5 million for past transgressions would be a blow to shareholders, but in the grand scheme of things, it should be nothing more than a speed bump; again, the company is currently cashed up with ~A$7 million in the treasury so should be in a decent enough position to absorb this hit.

Secondly, I believe the negative stigma attached to Mali and West Africa is a bit overdone, and although one should never expect the market cap of a company owning assets in this part of the world to trade on par with its Australian/Canadian peers, the current discount is excessive and unjustified. As was pointed out earlier, there are many major gold mining companies such as: Randgold, AngloGold Ashanti, IAMGOLD, Endeavour Mining, etc. that have successfully operated mines in this part of the world.

Lastly, the distance to port and elevated cash costs associated with it are a noteworthy concern, but not something that on its own will materially affect the Bougouni project one way or another, especially not in an environment where 6% spodumene concentrate is selling for north of $800/t.

Birimian is by no means a perfect stock and it certainly has its fair share of problems, but at the current market cap of ~A$40 million, I am inclined to believe that from a risk vs. reward perspective, the upside potential dwarfs any concerns by a country mile.

AVZ Minerals

The last stock that I will cover in detail is the most recent addition to my portfolio, AVZ Minerals (AVZ.AX).

Shares of AVZ.AX are currently trading at A$0.043/share, up over 200% since the start of this year.

AVZ Minerals is a relatively new venture that was put together just this past February by Chairman Klaus Eckhof (of Moto Goldmines fame) and Director Nigel Ferguson.

From AVZ Minerals:

On 2 February 2017, AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ) announced that it had agreed to acquire, subject to certain conditions including completion of satisfactory due diligence, a 60% interest in the Manono tin, tantalum and lithium project (Manono Project) in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a world where there are literally hundreds (if not thousands) of lithium juniors all hoping to strike it rich, AVZ's Manono project stands out head and shoulders from the rest.

But Manono is not a "new discovery" made by AVZ, but it turns out it's actually a historic mining district.

The historic Manono Mine was mined for its tin content between 1919 and 1982, during which time a total of 100Mm3 (million cubic meters) of ore were processed to produce 185,000 tonnes of cassiterite concentrate, sourced mainly from eluvial and weathered pegmatite from which was recovered an average of 1,850gm of cassiterite concentrate per cubic meter (g/m3) or approximately 1,330g/m3 tin. With the exception of some exploration work carried out on the old mine dumps, aimed at determining cassiterite and spodumene grades, little prospection has taken place since 1960.

Although tin was the main focus in the past, the interest in the Manono project is without a doubt for its lithium potential, which may be world class.

As Mr. Peter Spitalny recently commented:

The technical work observed so far has been to a high standard and with further procedural aspects now fully in place, one can be confident that all drilling and sampling will be to the highest quality to allow resources to be calculated during 2017 on what is perceived to be potentially a world class lithium deposit. The main characteristic of note with regard to the Manono pegmatites is that they are immense. Outcrops and exposures in pits suggest that the two largest pegmatites are the Carriere de L’est Pegmatite and the Roche Dure Pegmatite, both of which alone are of similar size or larger than the famous Greenbushes Pegmatite in Western Australia.

In the lithium hard rock world, anytime you make a project comparison to Greenbushes, you are bound to pique the interest of a lot of people (especially investors).

Making a bold statement on its own is one thing, but to be taken seriously, one has to be able to provide some form of evidence to reasonably back up these claims.

AVZ claims that the two largest pegmatites (known as the Carriere de L’est Pegmatite and the Roche Dure Pegmatite) are each of similar size or larger than the famous Greenbushes Pegmatite in Western Australia.

Here is a visual of the Manono pegmatites and how they compare to the length of Greenbushes:

Source: AVZ Minerals June 2017 Press Release

If investors thought that hard rock stories such as: Birimian, Kidman Resources (KDR.AX), and Pilbara Minerals (PLS.AX) (OTCPK:PILBF) were exciting, I don't even know what word to use to describe the potential at Manono.

Here is the conceptual exploration target:

Given the size and mineralised nature of the pegmatites at Manono, the Company has generated an exploration target tonnage of between 400 and 800Mt at grade between 1% to 1.5% Li2O within pegmatite ore. The potential quantity and grade as stated, is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. This conceptual target is based on detailed prospect scale mapping, some 37 trenches totalling 2,800m producing 1,200 assay samples and approximately 1,750m of logs relating to diamond core drilling from 7 drill holes as completed to-date. The Company intends to embark on a significant drilling program to enable drill definition of Mineral Resources to JORC 2012 standard.

400-800 Mt at 1-1.5% Li2O!

If AVZ hits anything even close to the above figures, Manono will win the "lithium discovery of the year" award by a landslide.

Here is a useful and illustrative chart that tracks the bulk of the hard rock lithium projects out there.

From Pilbara Minerals:

Source: Pilbara Minerals Corporate Presentation

As readers can see, in most cases, a hard rock lithium project ~30 Mt @ 1.0% Li2O is good enough to put into commercial production; AVZ's conceptual exploration target is on the order of over 13-26x that!

So, without a doubt, speculators who are investing in shares of AVZ.AX are here for the blue sky potential.

In regards to management, Mr. Eckhof and his team have extensive experience with working in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which should help alleviate investors' fears to some extent since Congo is widely regarded as being one of the most challenging and dangerous places on the planet to conduct business if you don't know what you're doing.

Further, the AVZ Minerals team is also notorious for treating mining projects like value-add real estate; its focus is to "rehab" the property and get it lined up for a buyer who is willing to pay a large premium for a "turnkey" product as opposed to putting a deposit into construction and actually mining it itself. For anyone looking for a potential takeover candidate to hold in their portfolio, AVZ Minerals would fit that role nicely (please keep in mind, this is assuming that the drilling pans out and that Manono proves to be as prospective as believed).

Recently, the company finished its initial round of drilling at Manono for a total of 1,734 meters. The first round of assays are expected to return from the lab sometime in August. Because exploration drilling has only just been completed, there is no JORC (published resource) available at this time.

Things to Keep in Mind

Although AVZ Minerals and its Manono project look like they offer speculators a ton of upside potential, it is always important to also consider the risks that are associated with an investment, which there are a few worth pointing out. Always remember, that no matter how exciting a project may appear to be on the surface, there is no such thing as a perfect stock, and if you dig hard enough, you'll always be able to unearth some "not so good" things.

In regards to AVZ Minerals, the biggest perceived risk against the stock is that the company and its Manono project are located in the DRC. Despite some great success in recent years by other junior mining companies operating in the Congo, such as Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF), the stigma associated with this region is intense and much of it is justified.

In a given week, sadly, it is not out of the norm to read headlines such as the following:

From Reuters:

Pertaining to the Manono region:

In Manono, in the eastern province of Tanganyika, more than 140 villages have been reportedly burned down in a separate conflict between the pygmy population and Bantu ethnic groups, causing forced displacement, he said.

No doubt, the DRC is not a "safe and secure" jurisdiction, and it will never be confused with Canada or Australia; for any given project, no matter how prospective, there will always be a Congo discount applied regardless.

It is up to the individual investor/speculator to decide if they think the upside potential is immense enough to warrant consideration with investing in a place like the DRC.

But although there are geopolitical risks, Congo is also vitally important to the world economy since the country hosts many flagship deposits across spanning across many commodities, particularly copper and cobalt, as it pertains to the clean energy/EV movement.

So, there are still lots of deals being made by the big titans of the industry, such as the most recent deal struck between Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), and CATL.

From Reuters:

Mining giant Glencore has signed a major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four sources said. The four-year agreement between Glencore and Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), struck last October, comes as global carmakers race to lock in battery supplies and move away from traditional combustion engines. Glencore this year tightened its grip on Congo’s copper and cobalt resources by buying the remaining stake in one mine and upping its share in another for $960 million. It said the complex had the potential to become the world’s largest cobalt producer.

The Chinese especially have a strong presence in the DRC and have invested a good amount of capital towards improving infrastructure.

From Mining.com:

As an example, they mention a $6 billion loan in place since 2009 between Exim Bank of China and the DRC, which is expected to improve Congolese infrastructure and boost the development of mines in return for control over some copper deposits. Progress on the matter continues. Last month, the Congolese government awarded a $660 million contract to a consortium of Chinese investors to build a 240 mega watt hydroelectric project at Busanga, near the location of the Sicomines copper project, which is a joint venture between DRC-owned Gecamines S.A., China Sinohydro and the China Railway Group Ltd.

Speaking of infrastructure, if the first red flag with AVZ Minerals was Congo, then existing infrastructure would be the second most obvious concern.

From AVZ Minerals:

Infrastructure in Manono and the surrounding areas is limited. Power is currently generated at the Manono township using diesel generators and a recently commissioned solar power system. Dathomir has agreed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Piana Mwanga hydroelectric power station and the road from Lubumbashi to Manono. There is an abundance of good water supply for both local consumption and any potential mining operation at Manono. Other consumables are bought locally and supplemented by goods brought in from Lubumbashi and Kalemie to the North.

The current infrastructure situation is not ideal by any means, and it may require a good amount of CAPEX to completely solve, but it should not be a fatal flaw by any stretch of the imagination.

Also of note is that the DRC is landlocked and it is quite a distance from Manono to the closest port; if you thought the distance from Birimian's Bougouni mine to the Abidjan port was far (~1000 km), it's even a longer haul from the Manono mine to the nearest port.

Tanzania? Angola? They both aren't in close proximity to Manono...

Source: Google Maps

Similar to the concerns facing Birimian, AVZ Minerals will have to come up with a solution to minimize cash costs due to transport/handling/logistics. However, given the immense potential of Manono, in terms of scope and size, a chemical processing plant would seem to present the most logical solution to pursue in order to keep costs down. Also, Manono should be able to generate strong byproduct credits from any - tin, tantalum, cesium, etc. - that is mined in addition to the lithium to offset some of the cost burden.

Lastly, in terms of risks, it's worth keeping in mind that there are currently over 1.5 billion shares of AVZ.AX on the registry. At the current share price of A$0.043/share, the market cap is ~A$70 million, which is a hefty valuation to pay for any junior company, particularly one that only just completed its initial drill program and is still awaiting assay results to verify the potential of the deposit. Of course, if AVZ Minerals hits a homerun with the drilling, A$70 million market cap will probably look like nothing more than a drop in the bucket. Nevertheless, until those assay results come back positive, it's nothing more than speculation at this point of the game.

As is, AVZ is currently a "lottery ticket" in the lithium exploration space; the payout could be so large, though, that you might want to take a punt and purchase just a few tickets.

Pilbara Minerals

The final lithium stock that I own in my portfolio is Pilbara Minerals, which is a very advanced stage developer working on putting its Pilgangoora project into production in 2018.

In many ways, Pilbara Minerals is very similar to Critical Elements, so I will not spend much time covering this company in this article. PLS.AX (the native listing of PILBF) is also one of the most widely known and followed junior lithium companies out there, so the word has definitely already gotten out to the mainstream in the last year or so.

With Pilbara Minerals, the key selling points are:

Very mature and proven project that is massive in size and has good grades.

Located in Western Australia, a safe and secure jurisdiction for mining.

Robust economics with further upside potential in the future with potential to scale up from 2 Mtpa to 4 Mtpa operations.

Diversified with tantalum byproduct credits, similar to Critical Elements.

Strong Binding Offtake Agreements (BOAs) already signed with Ganfeng Lithium and General Lithium.

Fully permitted and financed.

In the world of mining stocks, typically when a company and project are largely de-risked and well proven, the upside potential is somewhat capped because much of the good news is already baked into the cake. As it pertains to PLS.AX, the market cap is currently north of A$500 million, so shares certainly aren't cheap and this vehicle doesn't provide investors with the "multiplicity factor," which is often highly coveted and needed to land the next big win. PLS.AX at this stage of its development trades more like a large cap mining stock than it does a junior, and as such, investors will need to figure out how much allocation and exposure they want to a more proven (but less blue sky potential) lithium stock.

Conclusion

The second wave of the clean energy/EV boom is fast approaching, with the first batch of Model 3's fresh off the assembly line and slated for delivery later this month. There are many avenues and ways to play this upcoming revolution, but my own preference is to focus on accumulating shares of the mining companies who control the clean energy resources, such as lithium.

There are too many lithium stocks to list, and the odds of striking out are very high, so my own approach is to construct my own personal diversified portfolio comprised of a few select stocks.

Through my own research, the companies that I have selected for inclusion in the basket are the following: Critical Elements, Birimian Limited, AVZ Minerals, and Pilbara Minerals; they each have their own set of pros/cons.

Critical Elements owns the Rose lithium-tantalum project which is located in one of the best (and safest) mining jurisdictions on the planet, Quebec. The company has an especially competent management team (with three recent hires all having past experience working for Rockwood Lithium), a key strategic partner in Helm AG, and a BFS that is due for release any minute now, which should validate the Rose project as being economically viable. Shares of CRE.V still look undervalued to me relative to the rest of its peer group (NMX.TO, AJM.AX), which is why I have built up my position in Critical Elements over the last year to being the largest individual lithium component in my portfolio. Where we currently stand, I think the company still offers good upside potential, but because shares of CRE.V have appreciated so much already this year, I don't see several multi-baggers (e.g. 4-5x gains) in the cards any longer. From a risk vs. reward perspective, I like the reward for the relatively low risk involved and for that reason Critical Elements is the anchor company in my lithium portfolio.

Whereas Critical Elements is further along the track and more of a developer now, Birimian Limited provides investors with a developer/explorer hybrid. The Goulamina deposit is well drilled out and at over 32.9 Mt @ 1.37% Li2O, it's already got enough size to fast-track into commercial production, but because the Bougouni tenements still remain heavily underexplored (there are still swarms of outcropping pegmatites waiting to be drilled), the potential to greatly increase the size of the existing resource still remains. Birimian has certainly had its fair share of problems over the last year, especially with management (shares are currently in suspension), but I think that most (if not all) of this bad news has already been priced into the stock, which is down over 30% year-to-date. At a market cap of ~A$40 million, investors would be hard pressed to find better value in the lithium space. If Birimian can sort out all of its corporate governance issues and begin life anew with a fresh, clean slate, this stock has the potential to multiple many times over, which is needed just to catch up to the valuation of its peer group. Shares of BGS.AX will always be discounted due to perceived Mali risk, but I think the Bougouni lithium project is high enough quality where Birimian will eventually attract a buyer at some point. I like Birimian as a takeover candidate, but I think it can succeed either way, even if the company chooses to take the project into production itself.

AVZ Minerals is the new kid on the block and perhaps no other company can come close to offering the same type of incredible blue sky potential that this stock has to offer. By all indications, the company's flagship Manono deposit is world class and could someday host a total resource the size that would dwarf practically everyone else participating in the hard rock space. Further, the management team that AVZ has assembled isn't here to just prove up any kind of deposit, but a world class one that will be the envy and desire of any serious buyer looking to secure future supply for many years (decades) to come (presumably a cash rich Chinese buyer). I do not believe AVZ Minerals has much interest in actually progressing Manono far enough along the track where it enters the construction/commissioning stages of mine development, and as such, I like owning shares for a takeover possibility. But AVZ Minerals is certainly not without risk. For starters, the Manono project is located in the DRC. Next, we are talking about an early stage explorer here that may very well miss with the drill bit and not prove up a valuable lithium resource when all is said and done; although that may seem unlikely, anything is possible when we're dealing with the Game of Rocks (i.e. Mother Nature). Further, Manono is challenged from an infrastructure and logistics/transport point of view, and right now it is too early to know what the CAPEX and project economics will look like. Because AVZ Minerals is the most speculative of the stocks that I covered in this article, it is also the smallest position in my lithium portfolio. I definitely can appreciate the home run potential that AVZ Minerals has to offer, but at this point in time, I am not enough of a risk taker to make this stock a foundational piece of my portfolio.

Lastly, I own shares of Pilbara Minerals which is the most proven company of all the junior lithium stocks that I hold. In fact, Pilbara is so proven that it's become sort of a "boring" stock these days, but that doesn't mean that the stock still isn't worth owning. With Pilbara, investors are getting a massive world class asset located in a great jurisdiction for mining, and one that should be generating ample free cash flow in just a year's time from now. With so much exposure to Mali and Congo in my own personal portfolio, having shares of Pilbara to complement my Critical Elements holding makes prudent sense to me. Pilbara won't offer investors the same type of torque that it used to during its early days, but should one of my other stocks end up crashing and burning, I will probably be glad that I hedged myself with a lithium stock that is just about as sure of a sure thing as you can find in the world of junior mining.

So, to wrap it up, I've got four lithium stocks in my portfolio to play the fast approaching clean energy/EV boom.

In the next article, I will look into cobalt, a clean energy metal that has been a standout performer so far in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRECF, EEYMF, PILBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.