Platinum Is Cheap When Compared To 2 Precious Metals

Since 2011, platinum has been a dog in the precious metals sector, and since 2014, that dog has had fleas. With the nickname “rich man’s gold,” platinum has been cheaper than the yellow metal since 2014, and it seems that nobody cares. Industrial users have shunned platinum in favor of another platinum-group metal, palladium. Investors have looked the other way despite the value proposition in the form of the historical price relationships with gold and other metals. Traders and speculators have tossed platinum to the curb in favor of other commodities and assets with more liquidity and less perceived risk.

Platinum is cheap on a historical basis these days, and I am not talking about its price. Prices can be high or low; they cannot on their own be cheap or expensive. The fact is that platinum can claim the title of a cheap commodity, given its historical trading record against other commodities, specifically gold and palladium, over the past four decades.

Platinum has been dropping since 2011, but it has been a dog since 2014

The nominal price of platinum has been in a bear market since 2014. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of platinum has been steadily depreciating since trading at $1,918.50 per ounce in August 2011. By July 2014, the price had dropped to $1,514.30, and that was the last time that platinum traded above the $1,500 level. The rare precious metal fell to $812.20 in January 2016 which was the lowest price since 2008 and less than half the price of the 2011 highs. After a recovery rally that took the price back to a high of $1,199.50 in August 2016, NYMEX platinum futures have moved steadily lower with negative price momentum and rising open interest. In most futures markets, falling price, accompanied by rising open interest, provides a validation of the bearish trend. While the momentum indicator has declined into oversold territory, platinum has given few signs that it is on the verge of a price recovery anytime soon. Platinum has been a dog since 2014 because that is the last time the metal traded at a premium to gold.

Platinum versus gold - No one seems to care

“Rich man’s gold” has been platinum’s nickname for decades. Over the past 45 years, platinum has spent the lion’s share of time trading at a higher price than the yellow metal. Platinum is a rarer metal than gold with only 250 tons of annual production compared to 2,800 tons of gold output. Platinum is a denser metal with a higher melting and boiling point than gold, so it has more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis. Additionally, over 30% of all of the gold ever produced in the history of the world currently sits in central bank vaults in visible form. The International Monetary Fund publishes data on the number of ounces of gold held by countries around the world. When it comes to platinum, stockpiles are much smaller and fly below the radar as the market is much less transparent. Source: CQG

Over the course of more than four decades, platinum reached a high against gold in 2008 when it traded at an almost $1,200 premium, but it has not commanded a premium to gold since 2014 as it has been trading as anything but “rich man’s gold.” In 2016, platinum fell to an all-time modern day low of a $360 discount to gold and was trading at over $316 below the yellow metal as of the close of business on Friday, July 21, 2017. The current price level of platinum, when compared to gold, qualifies the metal as cheap on a historical basis.

Meanwhile, platinum is not only cheap when compared to gold but it is also trading at the lowest level in a decade and a half against another metal that is even closer to the precious metal when it comes to industrial applications.

Platinum versus palladium - Industry should care

Platinum and palladium are both Palladium-Group Platinum-Group Metals. These days, the title that highlights palladium is particularly appropriate as the metal’s price has been gaining on platinum. Both platinum and palladium have many things in common. The vast majority of production in the world comes from just two countries, South Africa and Russia. Both metals are dense and have extremely high melting and boiling points, although platinum is a bit denser and melts at a higher temperature than palladium. However, platinum and palladium have applications in automobile catalytic converters, as catalysts in oil refineries, as well as other industrial applications such as the manufacturing of fiberglass. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium illustrates, the range in the price spread between the two metals since 1982 has been a discount of $345 of platinum under palladium in 2000 to a high of over a $1,600 premium for platinum in 2008. In 2000, platinum rallied to its all-time high as a shortage of the metal caused a deficit in the market. Russia is the world’s leading producer of palladium, and in the wake of the fall of the USSR, Russia flooded the market with palladium as it sold off its assets and stockpiles to raise cash. The price of palladium fell to lows of $74.50 per ounce in 1992. The selling sent the price of palladium far below platinum, and industry began using more palladium for economic reasons. When the Russian selling dried up and demand from industrial users addicted to the metal at cheap prices did not decline, the price exploded to its all-time peak at $1,090 per ounce, which led the metal to trade at its highest premium in history against platinum.

While platinum has characteristics that make the metal more attractive for industrial purposes than palladium, it also has a history of attracting investment demand which separates the metal from palladium. After trading at over $1,600 premium to palladium, platinum has lost value against the metal, and as of July 21, the metal only commanded less than $100 per ounce more than palladium, which is the lowest level in the spread since back in 2001. While platinum is not far last year’s record low against gold, it is also trading at a 16-year low against palladium, qualifying the precious metal as both cheap and a dog with fleas.

Platinum’s ascent to a $1,600 premium to palladium was largely the result of its attraction as a precious metals investment, and that could be the reason for its problems since 2014.

The 2008 move scared away investors

Investors who take large long and short positions in assets depend on liquidity to enter and exit the market without a large degree of price slippage. The less liquid a market is, the more the slippage on positions, which is the cost of executing buying and selling orders. The price move in 2008 that took platinum from all-time highs to a level that was one-third the price in seven months likely destroyed the precious attraction of the metal. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price dropped from $2,308.80 per ounce in March 2008 to $761.80 by October 2008. Some hedge funds and other traders who employ large amounts of capital on risk positions in markets found themselves with massive losses while others who stood on the sidelines would never put capital to work in a market that suffers from such limited liquidity in both the futures and physical markets. The 2008 move scared many platinum investors away, and the current cheap level of the metal, when compared to both gold and palladium, is, at least partially, a legacy of that move.

This dog will have its day

Establishing value when it comes to the prices of physical assets is a highly subjective science. However, history tends to repeat itself in markets, and a nickname as “rich man’s gold” is not earned easily. I am absolutely certain that there are many hedge fund traders who search high and low for mean reversion opportunities in markets across all asset classes that have spent time salivating over the prospects of platinum, given its level against both palladium and gold these days. Aside from the investment and trading world, industrial consumers of palladium are likely studying substituting platinum for palladium given its benefits when it comes to both density and resistance to heat. Moreover, in the world of fabricated demand, which accounts for tremendous precious metals consumption each year, platinum at $300 under gold is looking pretty attractive for jewelry manufacturers and buyers who understand value these days. These factors are likely to lead to a renaissance for platinum, one of these days. It is hard to be bearish on a commodity that is so cheap on a comparative basis, but it has been the right trade for the past three years. Every dog has its day, and there will come a time when platinum finally emerges from a needed flea bath and reasserts itself as both a precious and rare industrial asset. When platinum takes off to the upside, eventually, it will be easy to explain from a fundamental basis as hindsight is twenty-twenty. However, for platinum, it has been a case of what is cheap gets cheaper, and it has been a challenging and frustrating time for the few platinum bulls that remain committed to the metal that continues to disappoint. Platinum closed last Friday at the $938 per ounce level and remains a dog in the precious metals sector.

