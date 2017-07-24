Nordic Semiconductor's Renewed Growth Has Melted Some Of The Skepticism

Cellular IoT is an opportunity that seems to play to Nordic's strengths and could double (and diversify) its addressable market.

Nordic had a rough 2016 on the back of market share losses, but new wins in its Building/Retail end-markets seem to be reinvigorating revenue growth.

It has been an interesting twelve months for Nordic Semiconductor (OTCPK:NDCVF) (NOD.OL), a small Norway-based fabless semiconductor company focused on low-power wireless chip solutions.

During 2016, Nordic Semi had a poor run of quarterly results and saw a peak-to-trough run from the spring of 2016 to the spring of this year that took about 40% off the share price as investors worried about market share losses to rivals like Texas Instruments (TXN) and concerns about whether this small company with a relatively limited line-up could continue to compete effectively with larger players like TI, Dialog (OTC:DLGNF), Qualcomm (QCOM), Microchip (MCHP), Silicon Labs (SLAB), and the many other plays in low-power wireless.

The last two quarters have been stronger, though, and the shares have regained a fair bit of the ground lost in 2016 and early 2017. While wearables and consumer electronics remain tough markets, the company is seeing strong growth in its building/retail business and will be sampling its new low-power cellular IoT chips before the end of the year.

Nordic Semi doesn't look especially cheap on the fundamentals, but that's often the case with growth tech stocks; if Nordic can deliver high-teens growth for a few years and keep its margins up, the shares should continue to rise. That said, investors should note that the U.S.-listed ADRs are not very liquid; investors who can trade on foreign exchanges will find better liquidity on Nordic Semi's home market.

An IoT Facilitator

The entire Internet of Things (or IoT) concept pretty much rests on the idea of communication and connectivity – allowing devices to communicate with each other over networks where they previously couldn't. With that, companies can track the flow of products through their factories and distribution channels, consumers can have household devices that communicate with each other, and so on.

Nordic Semi's wireless chips facilitate communication between devices. A pioneer in Bluetooth Low Energy (also called BLE, Bluetooth Smart, and BT Smart), Nordic Semi has been marketing chipsets since 2010 and has remained the market share leader ever since, despite competition from over a dozen companies offering BT Smart chipsets. Nordic Semi also offers proprietary 2.4GHz wireless solutions that make up a meaningful portion of sales, but BT Smart products are the larger revenue-generator.

There are a range of wireless communication technologies, each with their own advantages and drawbacks. WiFi works well over reasonable distances (out to around 100m) and it offers strong throughput, but it consumes a lot of power (relatively speaking). ZigBee can't go out to the same range as WiFi (50m or less is best) and can't come close to throughput of WiFi, but it consumes far less power.

Bluetooth, and BT Smart, fit in between – Bluetooth often isn't so great past 10 or 20 meters, but it can offer 10x or more throughput than ZigBee (still well below WiFi) with a low enough power consumption that a button cell (the batteries that are used in watches) is a valid power source.

Bluetooth has caught on with consumer devices like keyboards and computer mice (Nordic has had a long relationship with Microsoft (MSFT) and Logitech (LOGI)), wearables, home automation/smart home devices, some medical applications, commercial building applications like security, and retail applications like “beacons”, which can communicate with shoppers in-store through their phones (offering product info, special deals/discounts, etc.). Consumer electronics are still about 40% of Nordic Semi's revenue base, with wearables now down to about 15% of sales and building/retail up to 30% and growing quickly.

Competition in this space isn't so different than in most other chip segments. Nordic Semi, TI, Qualcomm, and the others compete on the basis of trade-offs between power consumption, product performance (range, throughput, etc.), memory, cost, and so on. A year or so ago, Nordic Semi was more or less in the middle of the pack on power consumption, but add a slight edge when factoring in its flash/RAM capabilities – Dialog had a much lower-power option, but it only had ROM.

Similarly, TI hasn't always looked the best in terms of power consumption, but it has offered chipsets with strong(er) range capabilities. Keep in mind, too, that these specs are of only limited use – what chips do in the lab and what they do in the real world are almost always different.

Back On Firmer Footing?

In 2016, the story on Nordic Semi was generally negative. Sales were flat in the first and second quarter of the year, and down in the fourth quarter, as the company's wearables business weakened and the company lost share/sockets to competitors like Dialog and TI.

Now the picture is a little brighter. Revenue rose 13% in the fourth quarter of 2016, 18% in the first quarter of this year, and 11% in the second quarter. Better still, the company's orders have been improving, with book-to-bill figures of around 1.2x, 1.4x., and 1.3x over that same time. Wearables remains a tough end-market for Nordic Semi, and consumer electronics has had its challenges too, but the building/retail end-market is growing very nicely, with sales up 173% yoy in the second quarter on wins in areas like RFID, payment systems, and beacons.

Nordic Semi is also getting closer to “go time” on a Finland-based R&D effort to develop low-power solutions of cellular IoT. This potentially $1 billion-market will focus on applications like smart metering, asset tracking, and building security where the communication range requirements are well beyond what even WiFi can offer. Instead, these devices will use 3G LTE infrastructure to communicate over much greater distances.

Although LTE communication is certainly not new, the available wireless solutions have thus far been expensive and power-intensive. As with the case of BT Smart, what Nordic Semi hopes to bring here is a solution that will be affordable (in the range of $3 to $10 versus the $30-plus present-day alternatives) and consume much less power, albeit at the cost of throughput – but then, these aren't indications/applications where high throughput will be important (an IoT device that reports the location/status of a shipping container or truck trailer won't have a lot to say).

The Opportunity

Low-energy Bluetooth is almost certainly always going to be just a piece of the larger IoT/wireless communication landscape. Even so, if BT Smart penetration hits the 25% to 30% share target (that is, share of all Bluetooth) of third-party research services like ABI Research, we're still likely talking over 1 billion units and likely well over $1 billion in revenue even as chip prices continue to fall.

Likewise, cellular IoT is still unproven and Nordic Semi will be facing competition across the board. Where many companies like Texas Instruments, Microchip, and Silicon Labs (SLAB) can offer integrated solutions, Nordic doesn't have the microcontroller offering; integrated solutions can be better, but that's not always the case. As a “pure play” wireless tech company, then, Nordic is going to be challenged to develop and offer product combinations (footprint, performance, price, etc.) that stand out from its integrated peers.

We'll see how the Bluetooth device market actually develops. The wearables segment is somewhat limited in its scope and utility today, but could be more significant as more capabilities are added to the devices. You could say the same about smart home devices – adoption has thus far been pretty iffy in my view, but a lot of that is because the devices that are available don't offer enough to make a compelling value argument. A bigger potential driver, though, is in wireless charging, where some industry analysts believe one-third of future BT Smart demand could be. Retail beacons and medical, too, both remain valid growth opportunities.

I'm expecting Nordic Semi to grow revenue by 10% or more a year for the next five years, with long-term revenue growth coming in in the low double digits. I do expect Nordic Semi will lose share over time, but underlying market growth should mitigate the damage and the cellular IoT opportunity is a significant potential driver. I have my doubts that Nordic Semi will ever have elite-caliber margins, but I do think high-teens to low-20%'s operating margins are possible, with long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens.

Those resulting cash flow projections don't support today's price, but that's no surprise to me. So long as Nordic Semi's revenue growth and book-to-bill remain healthy (and without a big setback in margins), I don't think FCF will loom large in the valuation discussions. What's more, considering what investors historically pay for given levels of operating margin and revenue growth, I believe Nordic Semi is within +/- 5% or so of fair value.

The Bottom Line

Nordic Semi has committed more than a few unforced errors in its time; management is not always consistent about the information it provides to the Street and they seem to lean toward hyperbole when talking about their market opportunities (talking about “vast” opportunities in Building/Retail, which may be true, but still sounds pretty promotional). Still, the company has managed to grow and it stands as a very credible player in its market niches – enough so that it could be a credible buyout target.

The price isn't where I need it to be today to feel comfortable buying for my own portfolio, but strong book-to-bill numbers bear watching and the roll-out of cellular IoT products in the coming years could create a significant new driver on top of ongoing expansion of wireless devices across consumer, commercial, and industrial markets.

