Chipotle Mexican Grill: Time To Go Long

Should CMG be able to generate similar operating margins by 2019 that it did pre E. coli, it could lift the price by well over 40% above current levels, pre re-rating.

For the long-term investor, the current share price of $350/share values the company in line with peers on a 2019 basis and cheaper post 2019.

I have been waiting for the 2Q results and for the share price to drift down to the mid $300s to initiate a position in the stock.

Introduction

I wrote a piece on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on July 3 following a precipitous fall in the share price the week before. You can read the report here.

In it, I suggested that the current share price of CMG was basically "priced for complete success", in that the implied financial performance over the coming couple of years that was at the time reflected in the share price back then brought the company's revenue/restaurant the operating margin basically back to where it was pre the E. coli outbreak in last 2015.

This meant that any investor buying at then price ($420/share) was basically taking on all the risk that the company would, in the near term, regain the level of profitability and revenue growth that it enjoyed pre the E. coli outbreak, leaving no real margin or safety.

Since then, the share price has fallen some 19% and the company has released its 2Q17 results - 2 criteria that I suggested investors wait for before acquiring shares.

Source : Googlefinance

On the first criterion - the 2Q17 results - the company more or less disproved the hypothesis that it was going backwards. It generated comparable sales growth of over 8% and a restaurant level operating margin of 18.8% (compared to 15.5% in 2Q16 and 17.7% in Q117), well on the path to regaining the pre E. coli performance metrics. So a tick there.

On the second criteria, the much publicised "outbreak" (and I use that term very loosely) of norovirus on July 18 in one of the Virginia restaurants has caused panic amongst investors and has pushed the price down some 19% to 52 week lows. Three weeks ago, pre norovirus, I thought a price in the "mid to high 300s" made sense. I still do, so a tick there as well and have initiated an initial position in the stock.

Second quarter results demonstrate the recovery remains on track

CMG put in a solid second quarter by my reckoning. Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.1% from a year ago to $1.957m/restaurant for Q2 and 12.5% for the first half. Not quite matching the stellar effort of Q117 (17.7% growth) but representing the second consecutive quarter of growth since the E. coli outbreak and building on the recovery (although time will tell how much of an impact the norovirus scare has).

Although more or less in line with earlier management guidance for the year (growth in "the high single digits"), revenue growth was under the 9% or so the street was looking for. Importantly, Q217 also lapped what was a very weak Q216 on account of the E. coli issues which, although first being flagged July 2015, really only started to show up in the company's financials from Q116 onwards. So whilst a solid result and in line with management guidance, it could be argued it was an easy hit and still has a ways to go before hitting the $2.5m or so the business generated immediately prior to the E. coli outbreak.

Source : Author, SEC filings.

The other pleasing trend was the increase in restaurant level operating margin. Recall the heady days of late 2015, when this figure typically hit 27% or over; although Q217 was a long way short of this, at 18.8% it was 110 bps higher than Q117 and an impressive 332 bps above Q216. Again, further evidence that the recovery is gaining momentum.

Free cash flow was another pleasing thing in the most recent quarter results, with the company generating $94m of free cash flow for the half.

Source : Author, SEC filings.

No sign of the cost inflation investors feared following the June SEC Form 8-K release

The other takeaway from the Q217 results was that none of the cost inflation expected following the company's Form 8K SEC release on June 19 came to pass. Following that release, the share price fell 10%.

Recall that on June 19, the company made an announcement that it had been experiencing higher food costs for the second quarter vis a vis the first quarter. It also said that owing to higher promotion costs during the second quarter (which, incidentally, the company flagged during its Q1 results release earlier in the year), it expected 'other costs' to be 'at or slightly higher' as a percentage of sales to what they were in Q1. Investors at the time took fright at this and promptly sold the stock off some 10%.

As it turned out, other costs actually came in lower.

Source : Author, SEC filings.

The norovirus scare looks potentially overdone at best, or something more sinister at worst.

The cases of norovirus a couple of weeks ago has, in the minds of some bears, conspired to wreck CMG's recovery. I don't subscribe to this view. If you look at past cases of heath scares at restaurant chains, it's clear that these events have limited lasting impact. Consumers might react strongly in the short term, but memory fades fast. Consider the KFC China scandal involving filmed evidence of staff recycling spoilt meat. This was big at the time - pulling comparable store sales down some 14% the quarter after the news broke. It led to Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) reducing the earnings growth that year (2014) from 20% to 6-10%. History will record though that within 6 months the share price had fully recovered. You can read about it here.

As a result, I think the issue is overdone and I think there is more than a faint whiff of market manipulation here. There are a few anomalies surrounding the outbreak that don't really stack up. For instance, CMG experienced over 4 times the average number of norovirus cases. And there would be a lot to play for in fanning any hysteria surrounding a possible health scare at CMG. At the time of the first reports of the norovirus cases, over 12% of the shares outstanding were sold short. It's also not the first time something similar has not been tried before.

It's also not like CMG management has taken the recent health scares lying down. The company has put in place several measures to address any underlying systematic flaws in their food preparation. they have hired experts to oversee new guidelines and processes and initiated several measures. You can read about it here.

The thing that separates this outbreak from the E. coli outbreak in 2015 is that norovirus is spread person to person - through touching contaminated surfaces. E. coli is actually spread through ingesting contaminated food. As a result, eliminating norovirus completely is extremely difficult - someone simply working whilst they are sick is enough to trigger it and, in this case according to the company, this is what happened. Indeed, norovirus infection is something that happens frequently at many restaurants and often goes unreported. Unfortunately for CMG, there is such heightened investor sensitivity to the company's food safety at the moment that panic ensues at the slightest news of something like this emerging. This, of course, also makes CMG a prime target for market manipulation surrounding an event like this, but I will say no more on that.

Of course, many will label this simply a conspiracy theory, but where investors and profits are concerned, nothing would surprise me.

Valuation hasn't moved much since the norovirus cases...

Following the norovirus outbreak, there were, of course, the predictable changes in consensus forecasts but the declines in forecasts appear to be less than the decline in the share price itself.

Over the past 2 weeks since the outbreak, the consensus EPS forecast for 2017 has fallen from $8.22 to $7.78 - a fall of over 5.5%. During that time CMG has also reported a strong second quarter and in that time, the share price has fallen over 10.5%, suggesting perhaps an overreaction or a repricing of the likelihood of the risk of more outbreaks.

Source : Yahoofinance

Taking a look at how CMG trades relative to its peers, the recent fall in price hasn't really made a difference to the valuation of CMG on a 2017 basis; it's now in fact slightly more expensive.

This chart pretty much sums up the bear case against the stock. Many will argue that although the price has fallen over 10% since the outbreak, (notwithstanding the release of results that beat expectations), it's still expensive relative to peers on a 2017 earnings basis.

Source : Author, Y charts, Yahoofinance.

... but it's the forecast GROWTH that investors really need to consider

The missing piece in the above argument of course is the expected earnings growth the company is likely (in my view) to be able to realise. Whilst this seems obvious, it amazes me really how many negative comments on the company are simply aimed at the company's high 2017 valuation metrics per se rather than the 64,000 dollar question - which is when and if the company will again be able to match the growth and margins it enjoyed pre the E. coli outbreak in 2015.

On this point, in my article on CMG 3 weeks ago, I mentioned that at the then price of $420/share, CMG left very little margin of safety for a new investor in the stock. I also said that buying shares at this price paid the seller almost 100c in the dollar for the risk that CGM fails to recapture the margins and growth that it enjoyed pre the E. coli outbreak.

Now, however, things are different. I think at the current price of $350/share, the company looks attractive on the forecast 2018 and 2019 earnings.

Source : Author, CapitalIQ

Source : Author, YCharts

Source : Author, YCharts

The key takeaway from the above analysis - which is all based on consensus estimates and not my own - is that the Street still expects explosive earnings growth from this stock.

The second point is that at the current price of $350/share, I think that new investors are being well compensated for taking the risk on consensus estimates. Whilst the PE for 2017 is higher than the peer set, the PE 19 is more or less in line with the average. And don't forget, it's likely that top line growth will carry on past 2019 in all likelihood. CMG currently has 2,339 restaurants, of which only 44 are located outside of US. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has 14,155 in the US and a further 22,744 located outside the Us at year end 2016. Looking at the slope of the PE multiple charts above for CMG's peers, it clear that analysts expect CMG's earnings growth to be significantly higher than its peers even after 2019; only Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has a similar forecast growth rate (i.e., gradient).

So just HOW MUCH growth and margin improvement is baked into current analyst forecasts?

When looking at CMG, the key questions in any investors' mind should be: (1) Will the company ever be able to achieve its pre E. coli growth and margins (which were at their highest JUST before the E. coli effect started taking hold in the 4Q 2015 financials)? (2) If yes, then when? Both questions, obviously, drive the question of whether the stock is value for money or not, as I have argued above.

From the analyst consensus estimates I set out above, the question in my mind when I weighed a purchase of the shares last week was, "how much of a recovery of CMG to its pre E. coli performance is baked into the current forecasts?" That is, by 2019, how much of CMG's 3Q 2015 comparable restaurant revenue and restaurant level operating margins do analysts assume is recaptured? This then drives my understanding of how much value might still be left on the table that isn't already captured in the stock price and in the analysts' numbers.

To tackle the first part of this question - the comparable restaurant revenue - consider the chart of total revenue growth below. This chart reflects total revenue pa, so it includes the effects of both the additional restaurants added and the effects of an increase in the comparable restaurant revenues.

Source : Author, CapitalIQ

In it, the forecasts are analyst consensus source from Capital IQ. You can see that analysts are forecasting revenue growth over the period 2017 - 2019 which is considerably below what the company was recording in the lead up to the E. coli outbreak.

Now consider the question of restaurant level operating margin. If we assume that the costs between restaurant level operating margin and EBITDA, basically just SG&A, remain at the same percentage of sales that they were in 2016, ie 7% (which, incidentally is about 100bps more than it was in Q217), then we can back solve for consensus restaurant level operating margin. This calculation is set out below:

Source: Author, CapitalIQ

Note that at no point over the period to 2019 do analysts assume that CMG regains the restaurant level operating margins it did in 3Q15 - i.e., 28.5%. In fact, the highest they assume it gets to is 22.2%. To put this into a historical context, consider the chart below.



Source : Author, CapitalIQ, SEC filings.

Assuming CMG were to regain the level of growth and margins that it did pre E. coli, what would this do to profitability?

The above analysis obviously raises the following question. If analysts are wrong and CMG is able to hit the same restaurant level operating margins by the end of 2019 that it enjoyed in 3Q15 and ditto revenue growth, what EBITDA will it be generating then? And what does this imply for valuation? Below I set this out.

My analysis will assume a smooth path from 2016A to 2019E for both revenue growth and restaurant level operating margin. This will mean restaurant level operating margin increases from 12.8% to 28.3%. For revenue growth, given 2016 growth was -13% and given 2Q17 revenue growth was 17% (and Q117 was 28%), I will assume analyst consensus forecast revenue for the sake of this analysis, except for 2019 which I will assume is not 13% (as the analysts expect) but 12% (which is what it was in 3Q15).

Source: Author.

So, the answer is: if CMG is able to increase its restaurant level operating margin back up to what it enjoyed in 3Q15 by 2019, then EBITDA should be expected to increase from what it was in 2016 ($181m) up to $1,148m. This is roughly 41% higher than what the analyst consensus currently is for 2019 EBITDA ($810m).

... and what COULD it mean for valuation?

So tying all this together, the question of course is: what does all this mean for valuation?

Here, I simply make the assumption that CMG's EV/EBITDA remains at 11.6x - which is what it currently is using the present share price and the current analyst consensus EBITDA for 2019. This, of course, is very conservative. That's because, if it became clear that CMG was in line to generate substantially more profit than analysts currently think, then the stock would re rate to a higher multiple, lifting the share price with it. However, let's keep it simple (and conservative) and stick with 11.6x and see where we come out.

Source : Author.

This analysis suggests that if CMG were able to increase restaurant level operating margin back up to 28% by 2019, then this could lift the share price by at least 38% form where it is now, $350/share, up to $485/share. As context here, recall that immediately prior to the E. coli outbreak, CMG was trading at over $720/share.

Remember as well, as mentioned above, should this come to pass, then CMG could be expected to re rate significantly, which would further lift the share price.

Conclusion and take away

CMG recorded solid second quarter results last week - beating analyst earnings expectations and meetings its guidance for 2017. This suggests the company's recovery from the E. coli outbreak in 2015, which crippled the company in 2016, remains firmly on track

The recent norovirus scare 2 weeks ago, which shaved 10% off the stock, appears overblown and will likely fade relatively quickly from investors minds if past health scares are any indication.

Analysts already assume a substantial improvement in the company's operating margins over the coming years to 2019, however, they stop short of forecasting a complete reversion back to what the company was generating just prior to the E. coli outbreak in 3Q15.

If one was to assume that the company is able to increase margins back to pre E. coli levels (i.e., from current levels of 18.8% during Q217) up to 28.5% (3Q15 levels), then the share price would be expected to increase by 18% even before any multiple re rating is accounted for.

CMG, at current prices, is a strong buy for the patient, long-term investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.