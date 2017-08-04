Consolidated Water: The Water Play Of Your Dreams

Disclosure: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is a special-situations, long-term play and should not be expected to have its value fully recognized for a few years.

Why Water?

As the world changes, so do investment opportunities along with it. What once was abundant and boring is suddenly the catalyst of wars. As investors, it is our duty to be constantly vigilant and willing to change our entire investing strategy if the need arises. I reached this moment of clarity when the price of oil first collapsed. As someone who mostly covered oil and natural gas exploration, I decided to become more opportunistic and stop looking for ideas that kept me living under a rock (first and last shale joke). This led me to come across information regarding the drastic changes our planet faces and may soon consider the new normal. The most startling figure I found was an estimate by the 2030 Water Resource Group, an organization quoted by the UN and other key research publications, that by 2030 the world will be facing a 40% global water deficit unless there is either a drastic increase in supply or a severe decrease in demand. Neither of these scenarios are likely to occur as the vast majority of the world’s water supply comes from rain reliant systems such as rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater systems. Population growth, on the other hand, has eliminated the possibility of any demand decrease. The once effortless and cheap water supply has been stretched to the breaking point forcing countries to consider alternatives.

An economical and underutilized alternative is water desalinization via a process called reverse osmosis. This process, costing a third of what it did in the 1990s, draws water from the ocean or brackish water systems and produces clean, safe drinking water. With a pristine balance sheet and recent acquisitions and expansions, CWCO is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this crisis.

Balance Sheet Q1 2017:

Cash: $32.532 million

Accounts Receivable: $22.614 million Retail: $2.481 million Bulk: $16.977 million Services: $776,733 Manufacturing: $2.379 million

Total Assets: $167.183 million

Debt: $882,000 note payable due 2017

Total Liabilities: $11.471 million Accounts Payable: $5.414 million



CWCO has a comfortable cash cushion with $32.532 million in cash and debt only consisting of an $882,000 note payable. While it is important to note that cash has decreased by $2.721 million last quarter; this was due to a 37.05% ($6.113 million) increase in accounts receivable rather than an issue of overspending. CWCO’s accounts receivable have a stellar record of payment with less than 1% being written off during the periods of 2014, 2015, and 2016, proving that their $22.614 million in accounts receivable at the end of Q1 2017 will be paid in full shortly. This low rate of write-offs is due to the long-term contracts and relationships CWCO has fostered, the indispensable need for access to drinkable water, and that the majority of their accounts receivable is generally due to their Bulk water which supplies government utilities.

CWCO has no liabilities of concern since their only debt is a note payable coming due in 2017 at $882,000. The total amount of which CWCO will have no issues paying with cash on hand or more likely through cash flow; assuming another spike in accounts receivable will not occur. To clarify the above point, CWCO’s cash position will occasionally fall due to increases in accounts receivable, which does happen from time to time. When questioned about it during the Q1 2017 conference call, CFO David Sasnett said the Bimini government:

Periodically allow these receivable balance to grow substantially after the budgeting process is complete, they give us substantial payments to reduce it down too much lower levels. We’ve been in contact with the Bahamian government, and they're getting ready to send the significant payments. If there were any issues with these receivables, we would promote a reserve for them, but I mean we never have any non-payment from Bahamian government on receivables, so we don’t expect any problem going forward.

As seen above, total contractual obligations through “2024 and thereafter” total approximately $11.673 million. This number, however, is misleading due to not including approximately $8.9 million in improvements to the Windsor Fields plant in the Bahamas, which CWCO has agreed to make in exchange for an extension of 15 years to their contract with the government. This brings the approximate total contractual obligations to $20.573 million; still far below their total cash and completely manageable over a period of more than 8 years. The limited long-term liabilities, complete lack of overhanging debt, and substantial cash reserves allows CWCO to pursue targeted acquisitions and expansions.

Aerex Acquisition and Results:

During Q1 2016 CWCO purchased a controlling stake (51%) of Aerex; a long time supplier of parts and equipment to CWCO's desalinization plants.

Aerex is an original equipment manufacturer and service provider of a wide range of products and services applicable to municipal water treatment and industrial water and wastewater treatment. The company's products include membrane separation equipment, filtration equipment, piping systems, vessels and custom fabricated components. Aerex also provides engineering, design, consulting, inspection, training and equipment maintenance services.

The purchase cost $7.7 million in cash and included an option, exercisable by both parties, to force a sale of the remaining 49% equity to CWCO on or after February 2019 at fair market value. I believed at the time that CWCO overpaid for the controlling stake in Aerex and subsequent results have shown this to be true; I still strongly believe that this acquisition is a smart first step for CWCO to become a water powerhouse. As CEO Rick McTaggart said:

Aerex represents an important first step of the expansion of our business model into other water related industries and markets.

Producing a gross profit of approximately $338,551 and after general and administrative expenses of $739,850, a net loss of $401,299 during Q1 2017 reinforces my earlier belief that Aerex had not performed as expected. However, both the CEO and CFO continue to express confidence that results will improve and Aerex will turn a profit in 2017. I believe this confidence is indeed warranted as the Q1 2017 conference call exposed the loss reflected a $343,000 non-cash amortization expense for intangible assets connected to the acquisition. Additionally, CWCO is continuing to further develop and improve Aerex spending $165,000 in Q1 2017.

Aerex represents the first major step by CWCO to expand their operations to include all aspects of water desalinization and other water treatment operations. CWCO already designs, builds, and operates water desalinization plants in 8 different countries, and now with the purchase of Aerex, they bring the manufacturing of numerous important components and equipment in-house. Additionally, since Aerex is based in the United States it gives them a foothold to fund and execute further expansion into the Americas after the Mexico project is completed.

Mexico:

In 2016 a CWCO (99.9% equity ownership) subsidiary, NSC, won a tender offer that was presented to Mexican authorities, granting them the licence to build and operate a seawater desalinization plant in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California, México. The subsidiary formed a new company for the project called AdR of which NSC owns 99.6% equity and a third party, NuWater, owns 0.4%. AdR will execute the public-private partnership contract which requires AdR to design, construct, finance, and operate for 37 years after the completion of the first phase a 100-million-gallon a day desalinization plant in two stages. The first stage will be completed within 36 months of construction beginning (construction is projected to begin around the end of 2017 or the beginning of 2018) and produce 50 million gallons a day and an aqueduct supplying said water to Tijuana, Baja California. The second phase will upgrade the plant to produce an additional 50 million gallons a day, bringing the total to 100 million gallons per day and another distribution pipeline to a second point in Tijuana, Baja California. The second phase must be completed by the end of 2024. The project also plans on exporting water via pipeline to the United States.

NSC has purchased 20.1 hectares of land, costing approximately USD$20 million, on which the plant will be built and has leased an additional 5,000 square meters of land from Commission Federal de Electricidad for water intake and discharge costing approximately 20,000 pesos per month. This lease lasts for 20 years and can be cancelled with no penalties if the plant fails to come to fruition. Both the lease and the land will be transferred to AdR from NSC upon the start of the project.

The project is expected to cost approximately 9 billion pesos (approximately USD$490 million) with annual revenues of approximately 1.02 billion pesos (approximately USD$55.5 million). Consequently, CWCO is looking to finance the plant through a combination of debt (in pesos) and equity partners to be finalized in the third quarter of 2017.

Before I discuss the project further it is important to note that CWCO's total revenue for 2016 was approximately USD$57.875 million and their 20 total plants produce 26 million gallons per day. The Mexico project, while expensive, will significantly boost CWCO's revenue as 26% of the completed plant's daily water output matches CWCO's current total daily output. This is a massive leap for CWCO and with the help of equity financing, the debt load should be more than manageable for their solid balance sheet to handle. This project stands to approximately double CWCO's annual revenue and will provide a major foothold for future growth in South America while solidifying their excellent 40-year reputation.

Q1 2017 Results:

When I first started to read CWCO's 10-Ks and 10-Qs, I was extremely confused by their revenue as it would often fluctuate widely and unpredictably. However, I soon came to realize that this was due to energy pass-through charges. Included in all of CWCO's contracts is a clause that allows the company to charge higher rates according to the cost the company is subjected to, due to the price of electricity; these charges are called energy pass-through charges. Consequently, I have found revenue to be a rather irrelevant figure when looking at CWCO's performance as it includes income that just offsets their cost of electricity, and accordingly I will only be discussing gross profit instead of revenue.

Gross profit Retail: $3.792 million

Gross profit Bulk: $2.674 million

Gross profit Services: $28,086

Gross profit manufacturing: $338,000

As shown above CWCO operations are split into four distinct categories. Retail operates as a water utility by providing water directly to homes, hotels, etc. Their Bulk segment supplies government utilities with water. The Service division designs, constructs, sells, operates, and manages desalinization plants. Lastly, as discussed above the Manufacturing division consists of Aerex Industries.

Gross profit in the Retail division increased year over year approximately $500,000, however, this was mainly due to the ongoing drought the Cayman Islands are currently suffering, causing the contractual weekly water minimums to be exceeded. I predict that such droughts will become more commonplace as climate change continues to cause more extreme weather and population growth further decreases the abundance of the world's water supply. Additionally, a second luxury hotel, 80 residences, and 10 villas are currently being built in CWCO's exclusive retail zone in the Cayman Islands. To combat the stress this expansion is putting on the country’s major airport, the Cayman Islands are expanding the airport to "easily" handle 2.5 million people annually; an increase of roughly 5 times the current airport's intended annual capacity. The airport’s expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2018. Discounting the ongoing drought and the increasing likelihood of such events occurring, the expansion the island is currently experiencing will dramatically increase the island's water usage; an obvious cash cow for CWCO, which has exclusive access to the island.

Not included in CWCO’s operating income is a joint venture that operates in the British Virgin Islands called the Bar Bay Plant, owned by OC-BVI. CWCO controls 50% of the voting shares and has a 43.53% equity stake, however, due to profit sharing agreements receives approximately 45% of the plant’s profits. CWCO also completely owns Desalco which is paid by OC-BVI for engineering and administrative services in relation to the Bar Bay Plant. In February 2017 OC-BVI had its contract extended for 14 years, removing any concerns over this asset’s continuation. Concerns had risen over whether the contract would be renewed as OC-BVI is currently engaged in litigation over missing payments on the part of the BVI Government in relation to another plant the BVI Government exercised its right to acquire. However, the litigation has reached its end as appeals have been exhausted and a ruling by the court of appeals is currently in the works. While the 14-year extension did require a decrease in the price of water by 31%, the price drop was not a surprise and has already been baked into CWCO’s price. Additionally, the majority of CWCO’s earnings in relation to Bar Bay come from Desalco rather than its equity ownership, and therefore, changes in the price of water would not have an effect on those earnings.

Contracts and Licences:

Retail Contracts and Licences:

Cayman Islands:

Expired in July 2010 but has been extended month-to-month in order to allow for negotiations on a long-term contract. CWCO currently pays a 7.5% royalty for the exclusive right to provide water as a utility to two of the three most populated areas in the Caymans. This royalty is expected to increase in the new long-term contract. Negotiations have taken so long in part due to the constantly changing legal landscape in the Cayman Islands. CWCO has had to deal with multiple regulatory bodies, however, with CWCO’s support the Cayman Islands’ government has appointed a final regulatory body to oversee the granting of a licence as of October 2016. It is also important to note that CWCO has an exclusivity clause with the government.

The Governor hereby agrees that upon the expiry of the term of this Licence or any extension thereof, he will not grant a licence or franchise to any other person or company for the processing, distribution, sale and supply of water within the Licence Area without having first offered such a licence or franchise to the Company on terms no less favorable than the terms offered to such other person or company.

CW-Bali:

In 2016 CWCO was forced to take a $2 million impairment loss on CW-Bali and is currently looking for an equity partner to help absorb the subsidiary’s losses. While losses were contained at $79,667 and $146,625 in Q1 2017 and Q1 2016, CW-Bali has never produced enough revenue to cover its operating costs. While management still believes that Bali will soon be facing a water crisis, and the data supports this, it seems that CWCO entered into Bali too soon and will most likely be forced to take another impairment charge later in 2017 for the remainder of CW-Bali’s value of $1.8 million. This coming impairment charge will have no materially negative effects to CWCO’s operations or the continuation of expansion plans.

Bulk Contracts and Licences:

CW-Belize

CW-Belize owns the plant, however, leases the land from the government until March 2026 for BZE$1.00. CW-Belize sells the water with an exclusive contract to a government controlled water distribution entity called Belize Water Services (BWSL). The contract expires March 2026, upon which BWSL has the right to extend the contract for another 25 years. CW-Belize supplies at least 2.03 million gallons of water per week and up to 2.94 million gallons per week if demanded.

CW-Bahamas

CW-Bahamas owns and operates three plants: Windsor Fields, Blue Hills, and Bimini Plant. The Windsor Fields plant had its contract extended on December 28, 2016 for an additional 15 years providing a minimum of 16.8 million gallons per week and has the capacity to provide up to 21.7 million gallons per week. The contract’s price per gallon was 18% less however, and CWCO’s stock price has already reflected this revenue adjustment with little long-term effect. The Blue Hills Plant’s contract expires in 2032 and has a capacity to produce 84 million gallons per week with a minimum purchase by the Bahamas of 63 million gallons per week. The Bimini Plant’s contract expires in December 2020 with a capacity of 805,000 gallons per week and supplies a private resort.

Risks:

CWCO is a small cap stock with a market cap of approximately $189.1 million and a 10-day average trading volume of 52,267.5 shares. Therefore, CWCO’s stock price can be quite volatile at times, as “fat fingers” have occasionally driven the price up and down with no fundamental logic behind it.

In 2016, 13% and 33% of CWCO’s consolidated revenue came from bulk clients Water Authority Cayman (WAC) and the Water and Sewage Corporation of the Bahamas. While there are no indications of issues with these accounts, a large part of their revenue is attributable to two clients.

Due to the drop in the peso, AdR has had to submit a request for a higher water tariff for the Mexico project and while the public-private partnership agreement allows for a request; it does not guarantee such a request will be granted. While it seems unlikely the request will not be granted, a refusal would further complicate the project’s equity and debt funding efforts.

In Conclusion:

Water as we know it is on the cusp of changing forever. The boring abundant, resource our world runs on is coming into a shortage crisis caused by a number of unstoppable and catastrophic consequences of humanity's endless march of progress. CWCO has the resources, experience, reputation, and mindset to take full advantage of this. With zero long-term debt, solid cash reserves, and a solid business bedrock, their expansion strategy seems not only entirely feasible but perfectly timed. Based on comments made by CEO, Frederick McTaggart, and the recent acquisition of Aerex, I expect CWCO will be expanding their operations into other water treatment industries in the future such as wastewater treatment for cities; a continually growing market in the USA where Aerex is based.

Macro, value, and growth, CWCO is an investment that encompasses all three equity strategies. There are no bigger macro plays than population growth and climate change, CWCO also has the best balance sheet I have seen for a company its size (and most that are larger), and the growth potential is not only large but is being acted on by the experienced management team CWCO is so lucky to have.

