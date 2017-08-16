Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust: Value Trap Awaiting More Victims?

CHKRis trading at a very high 3.52 times the latest PV-10 adjusted for the first 6months of production, a level which implies the Trust remains severelyover-valued.

Improving oil and gas prices allowed the Trust to maintain its distribution level quarter over quarter, however investors should expect lower distributions in the future.

In February of 2017, the Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was trading above $3.00 per share and I published a research article entitled Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust - Irrational Price Spike, Time To Sell. The Trust share price level trended sharply downward after the article and reached a low of $2.20 on 6/22/2017. Since late June the share price has stabilized, trading in the $2.30 to $2.40 range. The question that investors need to review now is will the downward trend is going to continue after the stock goes ex-dividend, or is the Trust now fairly valued?

I have followed, and periodically provided market reports on CHKR shares through time since the early 2014. The recent retreat from the February levels was a very easy call based on the trading history of the Trust combined with the very poor well performance results thru time. Now the Trust has four straight quarters of dividends in the $0.10 range, giving it a current yield of over 16%. Many value investors look at this yield and begin to ask the question, “What can possibly go wrong?” In the case of CHKR, there are plenty of warning signs for those who are thinking about buying or holding this value trap.

There is plenty of fundamental data to support this view, and I share it in this report.

Distribution Stabilization Temporary, Steep Drop Ahead

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) announced quarterly results on August 4, 2017 and declared a revised distribution of $0.10 per share on August 11 th. The distribution level was flat compared to the previous quarter. However, the distribution level has rebounded from the lows experienced in the May and August of 2016 time period.

Many issues continue to plague Trust performance.

Trust management has repeatedly emphasized in recent financial reports that unit holders should expect continued weakening of distributions. The recent rebound is welcome relief, but I caution investors to expect distributions to move much lower in the near future, and progressively lower through time, potentially reaching $0.00 by 2025. My current projection, detailed later in this article) shows the next quarter distribution will be in the $0.06 range as the common shareholder subordination protection with the drilling operator, Chesapeake Energy, ends.

The subordination protection has been in place since the Trust IPO as a performance incentive for the drilling operator to achieve objectives in well performance. Since these objectives have only rarely been met since the Trust IPO, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) which owns the 11.6875M subordinated shares has not recently shared in the earnings distributions by the Trust. In fact, the subordinated shares have not shared in the Trust distribution since August of 2013. With the conversion of the subordinated shares to common shares on June 30 th 2017, Trust earnings will now be shared on a fully diluted basis across all 46.75M shareholders.

The fundamental reason that the Trust is performing so poorly, and is expected to continue to show faster than normal declines in results is an excessively high post production cost structure combined with very poor production rates on the wells drilled for the Trust by Chesapeake Energy (CHK). The post production costs are an issue that plagues Chesapeake Energy in general, and results from a financial arrangement CHK struck with certain gas pipeline companies, like Access Midstream (ALPM), to receive capital in exchange for high fixed fee multi-decade contracts.

CHKR Earnings Performance Analysis

During the most recent quarter, production volume was 249 MBOE, down (20.1%) from 312 MBOE in the same production period in 2016. Production declined (2.7%) compared to the last quarter. Expect the decline to continue in the coming quarters as no new wells will be brought into production in the future. The Trust reported in its most recent 10-K that the expected production decline rate per quarter in 2017 will be 4.75%.

Distributable income for the most recent quarter stabilized at $3.5M, which is 34.6% more than earnings a year ago. The large increase in results compared to a year ago is due to the recovery in oil and gas prices from the lows in the winter and spring of 2016. The August distribution is based on production largely from March through May.

Drilling Progress – Complete

In the 8-K published on 8/11/2017 it is documented that Chesapeake (CHK) completely met its drilling obligation to the Trust on June 30 th 2016.

Also documented in the 8-K in a footnote is the fact that the 11.69M subordinated shares held by Chesapeake converted to common on June 30 th 2017, bringing the total common shares outstanding to 46.75M. The next Trust distribution in November 2017 will be the first fully diluted dividend paid to all shareholders.

Production Mix Analysis

The PV-10 published in the yearend 2016 CHKR 10-K showed that oil reserves are estimated to be 10.4% of remaining proven reserve estimate. Although recent results show oil at 13.7% of production, the production mix of more valuable oil production is deteriorating in the Trust wells at a fast pace.

The most recent quarter showed a slight decrease in oil production at 13.7%, compared to 14.1% in the previous quarter. The absolute level of oil production declined from 36 MBOE to 34 MBOE. Investors should expect the reported quarterly oil production to fall more rapidly in the intermediate future as the new well oil production drilled almost 18 months ago dissipates.

Overall the oil output of CHKR wells shows stability year over year as oil production was maintained in the 36 MBOE range for the last 4 quarters. However, this production rate is not expected to be sustainable.

The composite average price realized by the Trust decreased by (10.48%) in the last quarter, falling to $15.89 per BOE. In the table below you can see the rapid increase in delivery prices for oil, gas and NGL during the past year, and the pullback in the most recently reported quarter.

Rebounding oil and NGL prices hurt last quarter results

The Trust has no remaining oil derivative contracts and is prohibited from creating new oil or gas hedges. Without hedges in place, shareholders should expect much more volatile earning results by the Trust going forward due to the erratic movements in energy prices through time.

In the graph above you can see the actual average monthly market prices for oil, gas and NGL during the past year and the last production period, and the resulting realized price per BOE experienced by the Trust. During the latest production period, oil prices dipped below the $50 per barrel market retracement range, but remained sharply higher compared to the $25 per barrel low in mid February 2016. NGL pricing also pulled back slightly. Natural gas remained relatively stable around $3 per mcf, and was significantly improved compared to the depressed levels a year ago.

High PV-10 Price multiple signals trust overvalued

On March 30, 2017 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) published its 10-K report which showed a per share value of $0.74. This value reflected, as of 12/31/2016, the expected cash flows from the estimated remaining proven reserves held by the Trust, discounted at 10%.

Adjusting the PV-10 for the production in the 1st and 2nd quarter of 2017 of 505 MBOE, the PV-10 per share declines to $0.68.

The 2016 PV-10 report utilized delivered price levels for oil, NGL and natural gas which are presently lower than the CME five year forward market price levels for oil and NGL products. The natural gas price appears low, but reflects the significant fixed costs the Trust unit holders pay to have the gas delivered by Chesapeake Energy because of the company's high fixed cost post production contract. Even as the natural gas price improves, the realized price level at the Trust will be low due to the high post production costs charged by Chesapeake to the Trust to deliver its production to market.

On August 15, 2017 the Trust units traded at a value of $2.40 on the NYSE, 3.52 times the PV-10.

Since the energy price levels used to calculate the PV-10 is below expected future market conditions, a premium market price per share relative to the PV-10 is normal. However, in my opinion, the excessive multiple is not warranted. Relative to the latest PV-10, the Trust is considerably over-valued.

Trust Fair Value Estimation Model

The PV-10 is a static price level valuation model of proven reserves. To incorporate the value of potential changes in price levels going forward it is necessary to use a modified discounted cash flow valuation model. The assumptions contained in the table below were used to create a CHKR fair value estimation model. The estimate is derived from a distribution forecast based on the expected depletion of remaining proven reserves held by the Trust, the expected market prices for oil, gas and NGL products, and estimated future Trust expenses.

The model price assumptions are based on the CME forward price curve as of August 11, 2017 for oil and gas through November 2022. The out year price levels are grown at a rate of 2.5% annually. All prices are adjusted for delivery based on the average market differential experienced for Trust production.

Since the Trust is not allowed to hedge oil and gas price fluctuations with derivative contracts, actual oil and gas prices are a crucial factor in forecasting the expected CHKR earnings results. The following two graphs have been created to help investors visualize the current expectation for crude oil and natural gas prices through the end of 2021, and how the expectations have changed over the past two years.

Oil prices dropped from the $55-$65 range in August 2015 to lows in February 2016 around $25 per barrel. The front month contracts rebounded sharply from February 2016 through the present time period, actually slightly exceeding contract price levels in August of 2015 on near term contracts. However, the longer dated contracts have not increased as much, most likely reflecting continued ample supply in the market as shale drillers continue to flood the market with new supply. The futures curve is currently anchored, with the long dated contracts priced below $50 per barrel, and the curve structure is bearish.

The rebound in natural gas prices since August of 2016 has significantly benefited Trust results. However, the futures curve shows little conviction that the current price levels can be maintained in the long-term, as contracts beyond one-year remain depressed below $3.00 per mcf. The change in the price for future natural gas deliveries since August 2015 can be seen in the graph below.

Similar to the market price for oil future contracts, longer dated natural gas futures contracts have not rebounded to August 2015 levels, and in fact are even more depressed than the oil contract prices in the out years compared to the February 2016 lows reached in the market. Investors in CHKR should recall that during the 2016 lows, the Trust actually paid $0.40 per mcf in the August 2016 distribution time period to have its production delivered.

Projected Trust Production and Distributions through 2031

When the price and mix assumptions are combined with the estimated proven reserves remaining at the Trust and the expected production curve, the distributions a unit holder can expect through the end of life of the Trust in 2031 can be forecasted as shown in the graph below.

As of the August 2017 distribution, the Trust has depleted 70.98% of its estimated proven reserves, a very high level considering the Trust IPO was in July 2011. The steep decline rate is very typical for marginal shale properties.

Total remaining proven reserves, as of Q2 2017, are now estimated at 6,093 MBOE. An interesting point for investors to note is that the total cumulative expected remaining distributions to CHKR unit holders has fallen to $1.04 using this estimation model, significantly below the current trading price for the shares. In other words, there is a high probability that investors at current share price levels are paying for the right to receive less money in the future if they hold this Trust through its end of life.

Production rates are expected to continue to decline over the next 5 years. The current PV-10 uses decline rates for production of 19% in 2017, 16% in 2018 and 14% in 2019 and 2020. The red line in the above graph shows the production levels that investors can expect given these rapid decline rates.

Based on the model, using the intraday trading price level of $2.40 on 8/15/2017, the implied rate of return on the Trust if bought and held to termination is -11.50%.

If you expect a 10% return on investment, the model suggests a fair price level for a CHKR common unit is $0.80. At an expected 15% implied rate of return the fair value of CHKR units is further depressed to $0.70. In my opinion, a rational investor would say this Trust has a fair valued of about $1 at the present time, with some option value for future upside volatility in energy prices. Only an uninformed investor would buy this Trust at $2.40 per share.

Valuation Sensitivity to Energy Price Changes

The table below contains a sensitivity analysis of the impact that a structural shift in market prices for oil, NGL and natural gas would have on the discounted present value (at 10%) of future expected trust distributions. There are a multitude of pricing scenarios that might happen in the market, so the table is constructed to reflect the current market, a substantially lower market and an aggressively higher market.

The current 5 year forward energy curve shows average oil prices of $49.52 and average natural gas prices of $2.87. At these price levels CHKR units show a relative valuation of $0.80 per unit. In order to get to a $2.40 valuation at a 10% DCF, the energy prices would need to average well above $100 for oil and $5.00 per mcf, currently a very unlikely market scenario.

Bottom Line –Investors should sell this Value Trap before the Next Distribution

Individual investors should assess what they believe the fair value of a share of CHKR is worth at this point based on their risk tolerance and forward expectations for oil and gas prices. And in doing so, they should consider the high risk that future income levels are expected to dissipate quickly, the underlying Trust assets are showing continued impairment and the Trust cost structure is burdened by abnormally high gas post production fees.

Although there has been good news in the last several earnings reports due to the oil and gas price rebound, the earnings increase has peaked, and the upcoming subordination protection expiration will cause distributions to gap down in November 2017. CHKR is currently irrationally over-priced based on fundamentals in my assessment. Based on the growing burden of the cost structure and the flattening of the oil futures curve and the inverted gas futures curve, the shares in my opinion are currently not worth more than $1 in my opinion.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and is intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.