Nextdoor Needs To Ramp Revenues In IPO Preparation

Management will need to work hard to generate sufficient revenue to provide investors with a meaningful return.

The firm has raised in excess of $210 million and was valued in 2015 at more than $1 billion.

Quick Take

Neighborhood social networking company Nextdoor (NDOOR) is a growing startup valued at over $1 billion.

The firm operates a website that enables members who live in close proximity to communicate with each other, offer goods for sale and organize virtual neighborhood watches.

It appears to be pursuing an advertising model to monetize its user base, but the high valuation afforded it in 2015 may prove a very high a bar to surmount as it looks to provide investors with a payday.

Company and Technology

San Francisco, California-based Nextdoor was founded in 2010 to provide local members with ways to increase communication to improve their communities via enabling them to create free, private social networks.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Nirav Tolia, who was previously co-founder and CEO of Fanbase.com, a crowd-sourced listing of professional and college level athletes.

Below is a brief overview video of Nextdoor’s system:

(Source:Nextdoor)

The company’s technology is a free app and website that focuses more on utility, i.e., neighbors communicating with each other to plan events, garage sales and trade information about suspicious activity.

Nextdoor has raised at least $210 million in four financing rounds since July 2012 from top tier investors such as Benchmark, Kleiner Perkins, GV (GOOG), Comcast (CMCSA) and numerous others.

The firm’s valuation, as of its most recent round in early 2015, was believed to be $1.1 billion, according to the database CB Insights.

Market and Competition

The market for hyperlocal information providers is varied and can range for local email lists to Facebook (FB) or Yahoo Groups.

Potential competitors have risen in the past, such as BlockChalk and Meetey, but are now defunct.

Other than large general purpose social networks, Nextdoor has little direct competition for its primary purpose of connecting neighbors.

However, the service also enables neighbors to post items for sale. Given that as of mid-2014 the company had no revenues, it is likely the firm has needed to begin monetizing its customer base in earnest.

Financials and Valuation

Revenue numbers are difficult to come by, however, in a May 2017 Fortune article, CEO Tolia indicated that he ‘projects ad revenue in the “tens of millions” this year, but did not comment about whether the company profitable.’

The article goes on to state that ‘Nextdoor plans to expand more into a kind of classified ad.’

Given its revenues challenges, even the CEO acknowledges that the firm has ‘a way to go considering our valuation.’

I would amend that statement to “considering our historical valuation”, as the firm's revenue base doesn't appear to warrant such a high valuation.

Commentary

Although CEO Tolia has said that an IPO would a ‘natural next step,' it is difficult to see the company doing well in the current unwelcome IPO environment for consumer oriented tech offerings.

The post-IPO performance of tech darling Snap (SNAP) has been a painful case in point as the firm has struggled with user growth in recent quarters.

Having completed its most recent round during the heady days of 2015, Nextdoor’s later stage investors may have received preferential make-whole provisions relative to an IPO, which may serve to force management’s hand in pushing for an exit process.

If Nextdoor is pressured to go public, the offering could very well meet with resistance, or worse, require the company to issue additional shares to its late stage investors, further diluting the stock.

Nextdoor is one of many ‘unicorn’ start-ups who have yet to fully realize the valuations they received in 2015 financing rounds, and that represents a significant challenge for management on many fronts.

Should the firm file for an IPO, I’ll provide an update then.

