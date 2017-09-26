Red Hat: Guidance Raised, Rally Continues As Cash Flow Shines

The stock is up ~5% after hours as investors cheer continued growth far beyond expectations (the company exceeded top-line consensus by 4%).

Red Hat is seeing significantly increased traction in JBoss Middleware and its other application development technologies, with this segment growing 44% y/y and contributing to the majority of Q2 growth.

Red Hat posted a home run Q2, with revenues up 21% and OCF up 48%, despite the maturity of its core product, Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

By all modern standards, Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) is old. Founded over 20 years ago and still heavily anchored on its core, “boring” flagship product, one would expect Red Hat’s growth to have tapered off by now - especially as it hits the $2.5 billion run rate mark.

But Red Hat’s Q2 print showed that growth tapering is far from the truth - in fact, it looks like Red Hat’s growth is still firing on all cylinders. And unlike other large-cap, multi-billion revenue software names still growing at 20% (aka, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM)), Red Hat also is generating massive year-on-year improvements in cash flow and profitability.

Red Hat’s successful quarterly reveal is a validation of its open-source business model - that a company can indeed distribute an “upgraded” version of an open-source project like Linux and sell it on a subscription basis to corporates who need professional support and enterprise features to run it, despite the core software being freely available to download and use. Red Hat’s flagship Enterprise Linux is decades old now and is a multi-billion dollar product line, and it’s still growing at double digits. We also note that Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR), another open-source distributor for Apache Hadoop, also is trading up after-hours in sympathy with Red Hat’s success.

Despite tremendous performance this year - Red Hat’s stock is up more than 50% - its valuation is propped up by fundamentals, not hype. Red Hat still trades at revenue and OCF multiples that are comparable, if not below, its peers in large-cap software. With Red Hat’s position as the brand-name distributor of Enterprise Linux, and with Linux a necessary OS for running many core applications, investors are encouraged to stick with Red Hat on the back of its continued growth trajectory.

Q2 Download

Red Hat posted revenue of $723 million in Q2, up 21% y/y. This soundly tops analyst consensus of $699 million (+17% y/y) and exceeded the high end of its own guidance range of $695 - $702 million by an impressive $21 million.

Deferred revenue growth also matched revenue growth step-for-step, with deferred revenues growing 22% y/y to $2.05 billion.

Naturally, we're interested in deriving the root causes behind such stellar outperformance. Aside from continued growth in its core Enterprise Linux product, Red Hat pointed to strong +44% y/y growth in "Application Development-related and other emerging technology revenue," generally understood to mean that RedHat JBoss is doing well.

JBoss Middleware represents an interesting opportunity for Red Hat, and it seems like JBoss has started to make a meaningful contribution to top-line growth and an avenue for diversification beyond core Enterprise Linux. Reviews for JBoss are resoundingly positive, with IT customers loving the robust feature set and agility for rapid app development in Java. It is generally agreed to be a highly technical product and complex to learn - despite this, sales of JBoss are tracking well ahead of plan.

Subscription revenue for Enterprise Linux grew 14% y/y, so it's clear that without JBoss' contribution, Red Hat would have seen much lower top-line growth. Enterprise Linux and related infrastructure offerings accounted for $487 million, or 67% of Q2 revenue, and JBoss and related app-development offerings accounted for $150 million, or 21% of Q2 revenue, with the remainder accruing to professional services and maintenance. In FY15, FY16, and FY17, JBoss and app-dev technologies represented 11%, 13%, and 15% of revenues, respectively. JBoss' increasing share of Red Hat's revenue mix indicates the importance of its new product initiatives - as other recent introductions such as Red Hat Openshift (container infrastructure) and Openstack (private cloud infrastructure) are picking up steam, with customer deployment counts continuing to rise.

We also note that revenue for JBoss and other app-dev technologies grew only 41% y/y in Q1, so Q2 represents a remarkable acceleration. At $150 million in quarterly revenues, this product line is at a $600 million run rate - 3-4x the size of a typical, recent IPO software company. At this scale of revenues, we would expect to see significant deceleration in revenue growth, yet JBoss' growth seems to defy reality. It's a small wonder that investors are bidding up shares post-earnings.

Figure 1. Red Hat Q2 revenue

Cash flow was the other standout of the quarter, with operating cash flow of $143 million up +48% y/y. It's worthwhile to note that Red Hat is one of the strongest cash flow stories in software. Among its large-cap enterprise cloud peers growing 20%+ (Workday (NYSE: WDAY), ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) and Salesforce), Red Hat is the only company to trade below 20x EV/LTM OCF.

It's also the only company among these peers to post a positive GAAP profit. Red Hat posted $96.9 million of GAAP net income in Q2, up 65% y/y from 2Q16. GAAP EPS came in at $0.55, while pro forma EPS (the primary profit metric for analysts) of $0.77 tracked far ahead of consensus of $0.67.

With profit reaching a comfortable level and balance sheet cash exceeding $2.3 billion, it's not implausible to think that Red Hat may soon start paying a dividend, as the company isn't particularly keen on large, splashy acquisitions. Investors shouldn't be disappointed if Red Hat chooses to withhold dividends, however, as new product development has a demonstrated benefit to growth.

Guidance

Red Hat's guidance update was another major source of cheer for investors in Q2. Updated FY18 guidance as follows:

Revenue of $2.880-$2.895 billion, (+20% y/y at the midpoint), up from prior guidance of $2.785-$2.825 billion (+16% y/y at the midpoint)

GAAP operating margin of 15.9% and PF operating margin of 23.8%, both up slightly from prior guidance of 15.4% and 23.6%

GAAP EPS of $1.89-$1.91 and PF EPS of $2.77-$2.79, up approximately 7% from prior guidance of $1.76-$1.80 and $2.66-$2.70

OCF of $880-$900 million (+14% y/y), up from prior guidance of $850 million-$870 million (+10% y/y)

Two key observations from this quarter's full-year guidance:

First, Red Hat's revenue guidance actually marks a significant turning point - as the company grew 17.5% y/y in FY17, the uptick from 16% y/y expected growth to 20% y/y expected growth indicates that the company is committed to continuing its revenue acceleration. Acceleration is probably the sweetest candy software investors could imagine - and if Red Hat can continue to maintain revenue growth in excess of 20%, as Salesforce has, its stock rally will know no limits.

Second, we also note that the bump in OCF guidance was soft relative to the raise in both revenue and operating margin guidance, so we think this is highly conservative and that there is meaningful room for upside in OCF attainment.

For Q3, Red Hat expects revenues of $730-$737 million, above analyst consensus of $710 million.

Valuation Update

Taking a long position in a company whose stock has risen >50% is a daunting proposition, but when we compare Red Hat's valuation next to its cloud peers with a similar market cap and growth profile, it's more than plausible to conclude that Red Hat was just undervalued previously and that fundamental investors have finally begun to take note, rather than the beneficiary of an overheated stock rally.

The below chart compares Red Hat to peers on an EV/FTM revenues basis. Even when factoring Red Hat's YTD outperformance relative to these stocks, Red Hat is still the most conservative valued on a forward revenues valuation:

Ditto for an OCF valuation, where Red Hat stands out even more:

It's clear from the preceding charts that the software sector clearly has favorites (Workday and ServiceNow) that are valued far more richly than Red Hat. Red Hat's growth in operating cash flow and EPS also differentiates its fundamentals from the rest of this pack. When considering valuation relative to these peers, Red Hat's recent run-up is digestible after all.

Final thoughts

Up until recently, Red Hat generated a lot of controversy in the investment community over the viability of its business model. How long could Red Hat profit off of an open source software product whose source code is, in theory, free and downloadable to everyone?

It wasn't until mid-2016 that investors finally believed their eyes when they saw consistent y/y growth in quarterly earnings and sent the stock into its still-hot rally. Red Hat, after all, is an ardent supporter of the open-source model, believing that when developers can see and collaborate on code, the end result is a product that can be consistently improved. But just because a product is open-source doesn't mean it's ready for enterprise use - without Red Hat Enterprise Linux, enterprises don't really have a viable or scalable way of deploying Linux on their servers.

Despite the heated rally (long overdue, given its performance) in Red Hat's stock, its valuation still leaves it below peers on both revenue and cash flow metrics. Red Hat has emerged as a "safe" growth bet in software, with its valuation strongly supported by both revenue growth and cash flow yield. With the latter growing in the high double digits, Red Hat's rally (and its expected continuation) is only playing catch-up to its cash flow, not racing ahead of it.

