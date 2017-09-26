Gold And The December Curse

For two months, the price of gold moved steadily higher rising from a low of $1211.10 per ounce on July 10 to a high of $1362.40 on September 8. The gradual move that took the yellow metal over $150 higher was slow and steady without too much drama of big dips or spikes to the upside. The appreciation over the period amounted to a crawl higher. Over the period, gold averaged a little more than a $2.50 per day gain.

A pair of flash crashes in June, and early July took gold to its July 10 low. Large selling orders during typically illiquid hours for COMEX futures during early European and Asian trading caused the price of gold to spike lower. However, Gold rallied for several reasons from that July 10 bottom. The dollar index has been moving appreciably lower throughout 2017, and during the summer it approached critical support at the 91.88 level on the index. A weaker dollar tends to be supportive for the prices of gold and other precious metals. Additionally, the geopolitical landscape became a source of fear and uncertainty particularly surrounding events on the Korean Peninsula. Gold reached its most recent high earlier this month, and since then the price has been correcting to the downside.

Gold fails just $15.10 below the 2016 high

On September 8, gold reached a high of $1362.40 on the active month December futures contract. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the yellow metal ran out of steam at the early September high and has been falling since. Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold made a run at the high of $1377.50 from back in July 2016 and the December contract came within $15.10 of that level. However, the precious metal could not muster the strength to challenge the critical level of resistance and fell over $60 per ounce to close last Friday at the $1300 level. While price momentum has declined into oversold territory on the daily chart, open interest remains at the highest level since September 2016 at just under 560,000 contracts which means there could be more selling ahead in the gold market. The tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to support the price of the metal that is a safe harbor during periods of fear and uncertainty in global markets, but the statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve did little to bolster the case for higher gold prices in the weeks, and perhaps, months ahead.

The Fed turbocharges the selloff

Last Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank delivered a particularly hawkish message to markets when it comes to monetary policy. The Fed had shifted from accommodation to tightening with liftoff from a zero Fed Funds rate in December 2015. Since then, the short-term interest rate in the United States has been gradually climbing higher. However, last week’s Fed missive made it abundantly clear to markets that the central bank is not joking about tightening credit. The Fed did not increase the Fed funds rate for the third time at their September gathering, but they told markets that twelve of the sixteen members of the committee expect one more rate hike of 25 basis points by the end of this year. That rate increase is now likely to come at the December meeting. Additionally, eleven of the sixteen members expect rates to rise three more times in 2018 which means that by the end of next year, the Fed Funds rate will be a full 100 basis points higher than it currently stands. While the projected rate increases were hawkish in their own right, the much-anticipated statement on balance sheet normalization left little room for any accommodative interpretation.

The Fed told markets that they would begin reducing their swollen balance sheet in October at a rate of $10 billion per month. The legacy of years of quantitative easing or QE will begin to melt away as the committee put forth a plan to increase the rate that debt securities roll off their balance sheet by $10 billion per month until the process reaches a level of $50 billion each month or $600 billion per year. Since quantitative easing involved buying those debt securities and were a monetary policy tool that amounted to loosening credit and adding liquidity to the financial system, the normalization process would be a form of quantitative tightening or QT of credit or a hawkish approach to managing the economy. Perhaps the most hawkish part of the Fed’s message to markets was that the process of balance sheet normalization will not be data dependent. The Fed will continue to use changes in the Fed Funds rate as a tool to manage monetary policy on a month-to-month basis, but the process of QT will be rote. The Fed set their plan into motion at the September meeting and gold took note. On September 26, chairperson Yellen said that she questions the way the Fed is measuring inflation. However, in a hawkish note, she said that rate hikes will likely continue even if the inflation rate remains below the 2% target.

Gold hates higher rates more than it loves a weak dollar

In anticipation of the Fed meeting and the prospects for higher short-term rates and QT, gold began to decline from the September 8 highs at $1362.40 to the $1315 level on December futures. In the aftermath of the Fed meeting last week, the price of gold fell to lows of $1291.20 and only was able to rebound to around $1300 by the end of the week.

Gold had been rallying on the tense standoff and exchange of rhetoric between the United States and North Korea. The weak dollar had also supported the price of the yellow metal, and when the dollar began probing below critical support at 91.88 on the dollar index futures contract in early September, gold hit its most recent peak price. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index futures contract shows, on the very day that gold hit its high, the dollar index traded to a low of 90.99 on the dollar index which was below its area of key support. Clearly, gold loved the weak dollar.

However, as the Fed meeting approached, gold took a cautious stance giving up gains. After the Fed’s latest missive made it clear that the dovish policies of prior months are a thing of the past, gold traded below the $1300 level once again. The yellow metal is now below the level that it broke to the upside from at just above $1295 per ounce which was the June and April highs and was the area of critical technical resistance for the precious metal. The dollar index did not rally much, at first, in the wake of the Fed meeting on September 20. The index made it up to 92.495 last Wednesday but fell back to below the 92 level by the end of the week. This week the dollar index was pressing towards the 93 level as the long-overdue recovery continued. Even though gold loves a weak dollar and tends to move higher when the greenback falls, it appears that the most precious metal of all hates higher rates more than it loves a weak dollar. A combination of a bounce in the dollar and higher rates could spell trouble for the yellow metal.

$1281.30 must hold for a higher low

Gold came within $15.10 of moving to a new high above resistance at the 2016 peak which would have been a significant event in the gold market from a technical perspective. All of the factors that would support a test of prices above $1400 were in place. The weak dollar, which was challenging the bull market run that commenced back in May 2014, was a supportive factor. The geopolitical landscape with leaders of two nuclear power exchanging rhetoric and barbs on a daily basis and both flexing their military might in each other’s face is more than supportive for the metal that tends to thrive during periods of fear and uncertainty in the world. However, the recent selloff in the gold market has taken it to a level that threatens the pattern of higher lows that has been in place since July 10. Right now, gold will need to hold $1281.30 which was the August 25 low to keep that trend intact. If the yellow metal declines below that level we could be looking at a move down to the $1200 per ounce support and a return of the December curse that has haunted the gold market in both late 2015 and 2016.

The December curse could take gold lower

We saw a pattern begin to emerge late last year when gold found a bottom during the final month of the year. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, gold has been making higher lows since December 2015 when the price found a bottom at $1046.20 per ounce. The yellow metal rallied in 2016, reaching a high of $1377.50 but then fell to its low for the year at $1123.90 in December. The December lows are not just coincidental; in the final month of 2015 and 2016 the U.S. Fed hiked interest rates by 25 points. In 2015, the move was liftoff from zero, and in 2016 it was a continuation of the policy after the central bank took a gradual, wait and see, approach throughout the year that was plagued by surprised like Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States. If the December curse for the gold market holds this year, we could be looking at another correction in the market down to the $1200 level. The 2016 low was $77.70 higher than the 2015 low. Another low in 2017 in December that follows this pattern would take the yellow metal down to just over $1200 per ounce. Coincidently, critical support on the weekly chart currently stands at the continuous contract low from July 10 at $1204 per ounce.

There will be many factors that influence the price of gold over the coming three months. If the dollar continues to make its way lower against the euro and other currencies, it should be supportive for the price of the precious metal as well as other commodities. A continuation and potential escalation of the issues on the Korean Peninsula could prove explosive for the price of gold. However, the December curse and high probability of a rate hike at the final meeting of the FOMC could result in a move down to $1200 per ounce. If gold holds that level, it will be the third straight year of a December, albeit, a higher low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.