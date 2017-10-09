Has Gold Found A Bottom?

Introduction

Gold remains in a well-defined daily up-trend channel that began in late 2016. The upward trend is bullish until proven otherwise. Over the past month, however, gold and the SDPR Gold Trust (GLD) have been falling in a well-defined trend channel. On Friday, the U.S. jobs report showed that (in part due to hurricanes) the U.S. lost jobs for the first time in many years. Gold immediately sold off, before recovering to finish the week just below even. The recovery in prices began right after the 10 am EST London gold market “fix” (how about that?). Gold bulls are looking for a bottom. Have they found one yet?

Source: Coppertone

While there is evidence that a bottom is forming (especially in the silver price), I personally would like to see more confirmation before initiating a long swing trading position in gold. I do anticipate that we will see a bottom this week, whether it comes earlier in the week or later. However, I believe that gold bulls should prefer to see a support in GLD hold at $118 before resuming the uptrend.

I'm a long-term bull for gold and hold 5-10% of my investable assets in vaulted precious metals. Gold is money. However, it is currently traded as a paper derivative. I can’t (and won’t attempt to) predict the day when gold will be set free from its paper chains. Until then, I will occasionally hedge my physical stack by shorting gold and silver at apparent inflection points. Or, I add long exposure when my indicators and the trend turns upward. In my approach to swing trading, I keep an eye on five indicators, which are shown below.

Two of the indicators above are proprietary: the OPEX magnet calculations and the value indicators. These are updated on a daily basis for Commodity Conquest subscribers. For two relevant articles on OPEX magnets, you can read Option Expiration Pressure Has Been Relieved in the Gold Market and/or Price Magnet Calculator Demonstrates Its Value.

The U.S. Dollar Held Critical Support

After six weeks, the dollar has finally proven to have held support at the critical $92 range in DXY. A breakdown below this range would have been great for gold and silver bulls. I do believe that a lot of governmental and central bank rhetoric is designed in part to promote a healthy dollar, the current world reserve currency.

Gold COT Report

Current commercial net short interest in gold and silver remains well above the five-year average. I consider the recent COT to be cautionary. Peaks in net commercial short interest have almost always coincided with future sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have always coincided with future rises in price.

Nevertheless, one needs to be careful when trying to “time” the price changes based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is three trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it could take many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight.

Gold Technical Analysis

On a weekly basis, GLD remains above its 50- and 100-week moving averages, and is not oversold on the weekly RSI. The $118 level for GLD has key support at an upward trend line and the 50- and 100-week moving average. If GLD forms a bottom near the $118 range, this will be a good sign for bulls.

On the daily chart, we can see the well-defined uptrend channel and key moving averages. The RSI is not as oversold as prior bottoms, and the MACD has not yet crossed bullish. Long-term gold bulls might prefer that gold tests the 200-day moving average and primary uptrend channel line below before heading higher. If so, it will have more energy to continue its upward move.

The four-hour chart below is a graph of XAU/USD (spot gold). The value of the GLD ETF is, of course, dependent upon the spot (and/or futures) price of gold. In this chart, we can see some shorter-term levels of support and resistance more clearly.

In the Sunday night session, gold rose above downtrend channel resistance, although it has encountered several hours of resistance at $1,285. If gold can over-take $1,285 and remain above the key exponential moving averages, then it should have room to move back toward $1,295 and the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages. If gold falls back into its downtrend channel, I expect solid support in the $1,250 range at the 200-day MA.

Subscribers to Commodity Conquest receive a weekly, interactive link to my four-hour charts for gold, silver and crude oil.

Current Trading Bias

Here are my trading biases for gold, silver and related ETFs:

Security Current Bias SPDR Gold Trust Go long PMs when bottom is confirmed Vaneck Gold Miner (GDX) Leveraged return up or down Vaneck Junior Miner (GDXJ) Leveraged return up or down

Commodity Conquest

If you enjoyed this article, you might consider Commodity Conquest. I provide daily and weekly updates on the gold and oil markets. In addition, I generate deep value and high conviction stock picks. My first three “trade of the month” picks generated returns of 15%-25% in the first two months, and my fourth pick has earned 13% in 11 days.

This month, I'm running a special discount on the annual subscription rate. In addition, subscription rates will increase on November 1st. If you sign up now, you will keep your subscription rate for the life of your subscription!

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclaimer

This article was written for information purposes and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. I never intend to give personal financial advice in this newsletter. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.