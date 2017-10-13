Micron's Offering Is The Result Of 16-Year Highs And Taxes

Micron (MU) has been on a momentum run many of us expected to see earlier this summer. But here it is breaking decade old highs, nonetheless. It looked like nothing would stop the relentless climb in the last two weeks but then the company announce a $1B share offering.

Hey, what? Where did that come from?

I've seen quite the reaction from readers on Seeking Alpha - everything from management knowing what they're doing and one should chill out to this being a terrible sign for things to come as management must think its stock won't have much runway left to actively destroying shareholder equity.

It's easy to get emotional about this while shares react negatively to the offering - especially if you just went long around earnings - but let's understand if this short-term pain is a long-term gain.

The reason a company conducts a share offering is to raise cash. The question naturally then becomes what is that cash being used for? In Micron's case it's to retire debt with half of the proceedings and wait for another opportunistic time to retire debt or use for general purposes with the other half.

Micron expects to use approximately $476 million of the net proceeds from the offering of common stock to redeem approximately $438 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and pay accrued and unpaid interest thereon...it will use the remaining net proceeds from the offering for the repurchase, redemption, retirement or other repayment of its outstanding debt securities...

The next question then becomes, is the cash being generated outweighing the debt it's paying off? Repaying debt can be good as long as the elimination of interest expenses returns more than the cash financing over the long haul. We can get into the math with offering prices and how much the dilution will hurt earnings versus how much the retired debt will reduce interest expenses - something my subscribers and I discussed. But this misses the point and focuses what really amounts to small numbers (other than the cash raised) - but more on this in a moment.

Instead, is issuing shares a smart move on a situational basis and is this an easier way to create liquid capital? But even but before that, is this a surprising move by Micron?

Micron has used stock before in order to finance deals - like Inotera - back in December. Of course, the company was trading in the high teens when this happened and, looking back, was more dilutive to share holders than this week's offering - also for a $1B agreement. Not the best use of shares knowing where shares are now. But I think the benefits of expanded gross margins outweigh the financing allocation.

But what about for its own debt and general corporate purposes? This is something we haven't seen in recent history, but this isn't surprising.

Micron is trading at 16-year highs.

It hasn't seen $42 a share since 2001. I don't think it's reckless to generate cash from shares which are, yes, still undervalued according to my research but also haven't been worth this much for 16 years. I'm not seeing management signaling this is the top or there won't be further appreciation to shares, but rather taking the opportunity to use its own equity to pay off debt.

Electric Phred is not mistaken in his calculations where the earning yield is showing a negative 3% return by issuing these shares, but I'm not seeing the ship sinking, either. And, to his credit, neither is he.

I'm seeing Micron being maxed out in what it can earn through the business for fiscal 2018 - it has all been allocated.

Sure, free cash flow is the best way to do this whole debt thing because it uses the return on the business which right now is the best it has been. But I see Micron getting even further ahead in debt repayment. We can discuss whether debt repayment is the best move for Micron but delevering while things are going well can allow a company to be less pinched when things are not, or allow breathing room if an opportunity comes about.

But let's go one step further in understanding Micron's rationale for making a move like this - one some feel is poor management.

Where is this free cash flow coming from and cash on hand held? Overseas, of course - where a majority of their product is sold. Therefore, in order to pay off debt which may be held in US markets, it would take this cash coming back into the US. But, at what tax rate? Well at the typical 35% minus all deductibles rate. Even if Trump's tax reform goes through it would still be at 20% - but maybe we get a tax holiday but that's a big maybe at this point with the current political climate.

So issuing shares at an earning rate of 10% to pay off 7.5% in debt is still much lower than bringing foreign cash to pay it off. It's the same reason Apple (AAPL) doles out mounds of debt to pay for buybacks and dividends. Everyone knows they have the cash but it's in all the wrong countries to be used in this manner - and it cost more than the debt to put it to work.

My only question to management at this point is "Was this offering factored into the guidance of EPS improvements discussed on the recent earnings call?"

We see the opportunity to reach our interim target of $8 billion to $9 billion of gross debt during fiscal 2018. These actions, together with the progress that we have made in fiscal 2017, would drive annualized EPS improvement of between $0.18 and $0.23.

I doubt this offering has been brainstormed, discussed, approved, and enacted in the time since the report, so my take is this was not part of it. For that, I don't appreciate the lack of a complete picture from management.

Having said all this, this is likely much ado about short-term thinking. Long term we're going to see the benefit of this retired debt further into the future than the oscillations of the stock this week - which by the way brushed off this news thus far. The investors in us can complain about dilution and all that sort of business. But if the company is putting its US cash to work for its US fabs but still would like to pay off higher interest debt, then this seems like the most reasonable choice given the circumstances of the stock price and the cash.

