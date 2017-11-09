The Mighty Ozark Leading The Southeast

The name of the game over the next few months is to identify the winner that stands a better chance to outperform during the market transition. In that respect, I have started looking at various regional banks, having covered a few banks in Texas and Hawaii, I am drawing my attention to a region not particularly known to be an economic powerhouse.

The Southeastern United States as defined by the American Association of Geographers is comprised of: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as highlighted below.

This region is one of the weakest in the US, with the region's "recovery" lagging the national average starting from 2010 to present as is evident in the chart below.

While the national construction boomed post the great recession starting in 2011 and getting back to the 2009 levels by the end of 2012, for the Southeast region, construction levels did not recover to 2009 levels until 2015! It is interesting to mention that the real estate portion of the GDP also lagged the national average.

What stands out is the deviation in real per capita personal income growth over the years. Relative to nationwide real per capita personal income growth trends, the Southeast led the nation during the 1960s (4.32% vs. 3.48%), outpaced the nation over the 1970s (2.92% vs. 2.34%), exceeded the nation in the 1980s (2.59% vs. 2.21%), outpaced the nation during the 1990s (2.16% vs. 2.05%), exceeded the nation throughout the 2000s (1.14% vs. 1.12%), and trailed the nation over 2010-2016 (1.37% vs. 1.76%).

A report by the Atlanta Fed published on March 2017, breaks down the overall lending environment in the US as of the end of 2016. It is not a surprise that lending has been falling in 2017 versus 2015 and 2016.

Many banks in the Southeast have an affinity for CRE lending and are finding some additional loan growth opportunities as some investors have decided to reduce their exposure over concerns about the CRE business cycle. Some banks are reporting that yields have improved on CRE loans, perhaps as a result of less direct competition. Yet, CRE lending in the Sixth District is moving away from multifamily properties, such as apartments, toward other property types over concerns that supply may now be exceeding demand. Growth in multifamily loans was flat year over year. Among the cities that may be reaching a saturation point of apartments are Nashville and Atlanta, cities that both show a high percentage of construction compared with existing stock.

Loan growth in the Sixth District peaked sooner and at a lower level than the national average.

Already there are signs that fewer borrowers want to refinance their mortgages, as the Mortgage Bankers Association of America’s (MBA) refinance index reported a decline in refinance activity at the end of the fourth quarter. Home equity products, such as home equity lines of credit, may instead be a source of growth. Construction lending in the district is also skewing more towards residential projects than commercial (see the chart). Source: Atlanta Fed

Southeast Banks:

Given the lagging economic recovery in this region, regional banks exposed to this region are facing a more competitive market and are at higher risk during the next recession. Among a long list of banks servicing this region, the notable banks that I have chosen are Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), BancorpSouth Inc. (BXS) and Citizens First (CZFC).

OZRK has led the pack in terms of pure growth going back to 2000. During the period of 2000-2007, while the other regional banks mentioned above averaged about a 60% return, OZRK managed a 578% return! And looking at the period of 2007-present, it is no supersize that OZRK has remained the king growing over 460%

Regions Financial's net income dwarfs the other banks, but as an investor, the choice is clear!

Bank of the Ozarks is pushing to redefine itself and expand its footprint:

Lastly, if you were not sold on OZRK, their ROI has been consistently above their main competitors in the region! OZRK is aggressively looking to diversify their geographic exposure, going as far as entering the very competitive market of CRE lending in the New York City according to Credifi.

With what’s shaping up to be a strong Q2 in NYC, the Arkansas-based lender’s commercial real estate origination in NYC for the first half of 2017 has already surpassed its lending in the same period last year, and the quarter isn’t over yet.

Fed Rate Hike:

As the Fed continues to signal further rate hikes, several banks in their latest earnings reports indicated this as a risk to their loan growth over the new few quarters. Enter OZRK into this discussion with their latest Q3 earnings call; the transcript can be found here.

The improvement in our core spread in the quarter just ended largely reflected the full core benefit from the last increase in the fed funds target rate in mid June. There are many factors, which affect our core spread, but we expect the most meaningful factor in coming quarters will be the Federal Reserve’s action related to the fed funds target rate. If the Federal Reserve continues to increase the fed funds target rate, this should typically help us continue to increase our core spread, because 8% of our non-purchased loans and leases at September 30, 2017 at variable rates. The benefit from the increases and yield on these variable rate loan and trend increase in the fed funds target rate should more than offset the increased cost of interest bearing deposits resulting from our deposit gathering initiatives such as our spin-up [ph] offices. Conversely, if Federal Reserve were to discontinue increases in the debt funds target rate, this would likely put some downward pressure on our core spreads. As a result of our robust level of loan origination in the quarter, we had $47.6 million in net deferred credits at September 30, 2017, meaning we had $47.6 million more in unamortized deferred loan origination fees than unamortized deferred loan origination cost. These net deferred credits will contribute to net interest income as they are recognized in future periods.

Due to the nature of their loans, the amortized portion of their business will stand to significantly benefit from future rate hikes!

This bank has taken heat since losing Dan Thomas, the vice chairman and president of the bank's real estate specialties group back in late July. While the bank has not recovered, the departure does not seem to have impacted operation as much as the market had assumed. The bank's balance sheet is well diversified and their ability to modify their strategy has helped this bank stand out from among its peers in the region!

However, having recently broken its 200-day EMA, this stock is not recommended quite yet for short to medium-term investors.

Technical And Elliot Wave Analysis:

Bank of the Ozarks has had a tough year compared to other banks, from their highs of 55 back in March of this year. From a pure EW stance, OZRK is pointing the correction to take the price to the mid 30s. That would be the buying opportunity of 2018!

In the near term, the stock has strong support coming up around 39.5 but could go as low as 35.08, which is the 1.0 extension of this C wave, before it completes its correction.

Chart as of Oct 30th:

And as long as price remains below 45, the trend will continue with price targeting at the very least $39.

Conclusion:

Sit on your hands and wait for the price to come to you, but whatever you do, DON'T GIVE UP ON THE KING! This bank has a promising future as it is attempting to rebrand itself from a small regional bank to a player among major financial institutions. And during a turbulent period, adaptability is key to survive and to outperform against competitors.