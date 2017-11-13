Don't Rush To Buy The GE Dividend Cut

By Parke Shall

General Electric (GE) shares were up about 2% in Monday premarket trading on news that the company has slashed its dividend payout by about 50%. After this, the stock fell about 5% intraday on Monday. This move comes after a change in the C suite at GE which succeeded a terrible earnings report last quarter. GE shares are down about 35% this year, while the rest of the S&P 500 is up over 15%.

GE data by YCharts

Many people predicted that this dividend cut would be coming. It is going to free up about $4 billion in cash for General Electric annually. This is a widely assumed to be cash that the company is desperately going to need for its upcoming turnaround, if it is able to engineer one. Today, we wanted to voice our opinion as to why we believe investor should not jump right back into GE shares after this dividend cut. Shares have been bid up about 2% in the premarket session as some investors obviously believe that “the worst is over“ and that the slashing of this dividend now means that things can revert to normal at GE once again. We disagree.



Just as we were unsure that the worst was over after the company's ugly earnings report last quarter, we are not sure that the worst is going to play out as a reaction to this dividend cut anytime soon. This cut is likely going to prompt many longtime and institutional holders who are invested simply for the growth and the dividend to reconsider their investments. The types of funds and individuals who are invested in GE for this reason are not the type of people that can go out and immediately sell their shares and just be over and done with it. Many older or long time investors are going to need time to sell their holdings. The investor that goes out and holds GE for decades for its dividend is not the same investor that is able to pull the trigger on a market sell order using his or her E*TRADE account first thing Monday morning. Phone calls will have to be made, brokerages will have to be contacted and wealth managers will be working overtime. When it comes to institutional investors, the scene is likely going to be somewhat similar. Major funds and ETFs that are holders of GE stock won’t be able to just come right out and liquidate immediately. The rebalancing will take days, if not weeks, and will involve planning, block trades, time and resources.



Between these two items, we expect there to be some continued pressure on GE shares over the coming weeks and we think it is far too early to be going in and "buying the turnaround" just yet. Our guess is that we will see continued selling pressure that will put GE back under $18 relatively soon and that the dividend may settle back in near 3% to 3.5% eventually (puts share price between $16 and $18). This is the historical range its dividend traded in during 2015-2017, before things started to get out of hand.

GE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

By now, everybody knows of Jeff Immelt's ridiculous spending habits and it is widely agreed-upon that GE has been mismanaged over the last couple of years. How long could it take to "right the ship" and get the company back on track? We believe it is going to take at least a year. While the management change and dividend cut are two great places to start, they are only preliminary moves that are going to be part of a much larger strategy shift and restructuring for the company that is going to play out over the course of years, not days. Giving the company the benefit of the doubt right now and assuming that all is going to be fine seems a little premature to us.



We all must remember, too, that this is all occurring during a period of extremely bullish overall sentiment in the market. Naturally, it is the market's first reaction to buy the dip, similar to the way it happened after GE’s last earnings report. However, as our readers may recall, we warned that this bounce would be short-lived and, sure enough, the stock is down more than 20% since our last article on GE. If market sentiment changes and turns to the bearish side before GE is able to execute its turnaround, the company is going to face an additional headwind that will likely add to pressure on its stock.



Those that are going in and buying GE today on hopes that the worst news is behind the company are acting prematurely, we believe. There is going to be a litany of sellers that will still have to get out of the way over the next couple of weeks and, lest we forget, the company has not proven in any way that it is going to be able to execute a successful turnaround. It is going to take several quarters of operating results for us to be able to identify whether or not the company’s newfound extra cash is being put to use in a manner that is consistent with GE’s history as a century old staple stock.



Wait to buy GE under $18. You’ll likely get your chance to do so within the coming weeks. The road ahead for GE could be very precarious and investors buying a news of the dividend cut this morning are acting prematurely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.