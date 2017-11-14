Transocean: Deepwater Oil Is Looking To Finally Rebound

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is looking like a better and better bet for a rebound as oil continues to hold its gains over the year while uncertainty in the space continues to linger. Several years of downturn have led to a huge reduction in breakeven costs for the deepwater industry as companies continue to scrap the substantial surplus of ships from the last oil boom. Rig's management has handled the down cycle admiringly by aggressively scrapping its outdated fleet of ships while continuing to win contracts even in a tough market. Rig's management might be timing the bottom perfectly, by making a key acquisition to build its backlog, while obtaining some top of the line ships for the possible upswing in the market if oil can continue to rally in 2018.

Over the last year oil has swung down by the low to mid $40's a couple of times with strong rebounds coming soon afterward. The latest swing up for oil, from the end of the summer, has continued in a steady climb up as pullbacks are quickly seen as buying opportunities both for Brent as well as WTI.

There have been numerous reports of supply and demand coming more into line with the latest OPEC report citing a larger potential 2018 supply deficit as the market tightens. This is OPEC's last report before its Nov. 30th meeting where the group and its allies are expected to extend their supply-cutting deal. Stronger global demand is seen as giving a tailwind to the supply cuts with demand expected to rise by 1.51 million barrels per day (bpd) to a total of 98.45 bpd while world economic growth is seen accelerating up to 3.7% from 3.5% from OPEC's last report.

One of the biggest potential winners from oil approaching $65 a barrel for Brent is the deepwater oil industry, especially those companies which have weathered the downturn admirably like Transocean. When the downturn hit the market in 2014, Transocean had an older fleet of vessels on average in the industry, which it began scrapping at a far faster pace than a lot of its competitors. As the downturn continued over the next few years, aggressive scrapping has led to big savings for the company, by aggressively getting rid of ships with heavy maintenance charges, with virtually no hope of future contracts. Pre-ordered new build ships also continue to enter the market from contracts back when oil was at its highs exacerbating the situation. The latest retirements for Transocean include scrapping 6 cold-stacked ultra-deepwater floaters resulting in a $1.6 billion dollar impairment charge for the company.

As Transocean continues to scrap old ships, it is also accepting the delivery of two newly constructed rigs, the Deepwater Pontus which recently arrived in the Gulf of Mexico on a 10-year contract with Shell, and the Deepwater Poseidon, which will arrive in the Gulf of Mexico, where it too will begin a 10-year contract with Shell early next year according to the company's latest earnings call. This recycling and renewal has helped Transocean develop one of the best high grade fleets in the industry, ready to grab new contracts as oil continues to meander higher.

The deepwater drilling industry has experienced six consecutive quarters of increasing floater contracting activity. Transocean is also reporting that its customers are experiencing deepwater breakeven costs at or below $50 a barrel in many deepwater basins around the world. If Brent eclipses $70 a barrel in 2018, I would not be surprised to see contract prices start to rise across the industry as ultra low day-rate contracts, like Transocean's latest contract, will soon start to disappear, especially if demand continues to grow while OPEC and others continue to constrain.

Finally, Transocean is making a bet on a bottom in the industry by its purchase of rival Norwegian driller Songsa offshore. This acquisition got the full gambit of analyst reactions from the "excellent strategic fit" to the neutral "good deal, not great" to the negative focused on rig costs as "staggering". This $3.4B acquisition will be judged in future eyes mainly if there is a recovery in the industry in the near future, or if oil tumbles back down around $40 a barrel again. Regardless of what oil does in 2018, the acquisition again upgrades Transocean's fleet and adds long-term Statoil (STO) contracts along with an additional $4.1B in backlog (with additional multi-year options) to its already industry leading backlog.

Oil has maintained its level over $40 for the past year, despite some good bear runs, with a very strong bull run over the last few months. With OPEC looking to continue constraining, while demand looks to be growing in 2018, oil might be in line for continued bull momentum, perhaps finally pulling deepwater drillers out of a lengthy market downturn. Transocean has done better than almost all of its competition over this period by upgrading its fleet while aggressively scrapping useless ships while it recently made a big bet on a turnaround with its acquisition of a key rival. Now looks to be an opportunistic opportunity to get into the stock as Transocean looks to continue to flourish next year, whether oil continues to rally, or if it enters a bear market again. Best of luck to all.

