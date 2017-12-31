The BAK Portfolio: The Streets Are Paved In Green

I increased my exposure to the cannabis industries with the purchase of a global, online vaporizer retailer and a company providing an innovative source of funding for cannabis companies.

A Look Back

I began my series of articles covering my own personal investing endeavors with my article, The BAK Portfolio: Making Money On Cannabis And Tech. The portfolio was started in March 2017 with the goal of capitalizing on a number of emerging industries/technologies, namely the nascent Canadian cannabis industry and the global move to cloud computing and AI, as well as the 5th generation mobile networks. At the time of my previous article, the portfolio stood as thus:

Additions To The Portfolio

I decided to increase my exposure to the cannabis industry by adding positions in two companies: Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) and Cannabis Wheaton (OTCQB:CBWTF).

Namaste Technologies is the largest purveyor of cannabis vaporizers in the world, operating in 26 countries. The company has recently announced a number of supply agreements with some of the largest cannabis producers in Canada and Israel. I firmly believe that vaporizing will replace smoking as the preferred method of consuming cannabis, so I expect Namaste to benefit greatly from this tailwind.

Cannabis Wheaton is primarily an investor in other cannabis companies. The company borrowed a financing method common in the mining industry: streaming. Basically, streaming is where investor provides funding for another company and in return the investor gets a share of the products produced. In Cannabis Wheaton's case, this takes the form of providing funds for growing space expansion, with the company taking a share of the revenue generated by the cannabis grown on the added space. The company is partnering with a number of up and coming cannabis companies, including one I own, ABcann Global (OTCQB:ABCCF):

Source: Cannabis Wheaton Investor Presentation

The BAK Portfolio At The End Of 2017:

Cannabis Stocks Are Burning Bright

Q4 2017 was a personal best for me, by a long shot, with an ROI of 53.11%. After the announcement that alcohol conglomerate Constellation Brands (STZ) was buying 10% of Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), the largest cannabis producer on Earth, the green rush in Canadian pot stocks seems to have been kicked into overdrive.

The heavily fragmented industry is consolidating, with companies like Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) making aggressive moves to acquire smaller competitors. Aurora's well publicized and ongoing hostile takeover of competitor CanniMed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) appears to have taken a positive step forward, with Aurora purchasing 450,000 shares of CanniMed stock, nearly 2% of the company. CanniMed shareholders have until March 9, 2018 to accept or reject the offer.

Another top gainer in the portfolio was Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF). Much of the gains appear to be related to the company signing an agreement to supply medical cannabis to Canadian pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart. The company recently announced that it had secured $77 million in funding to further their expansion efforts.

My best performing stock, Future Farm Technologies, had a number of positive developments during the quarter, including nearly doubling the acreage for their industrial hemp farm in Maine, closing on a 10-acre greenhouse outside of Orlando that is zoned for cannabis production and supplying their Scorpion grow lights to a major grower in Washington State.

2018 Outlook

A number of the stocks in the portfolio saw gains in 2017 for an event happening in 2018: the likely legalization of recreational cannabis across of all Canada. In anticipation of the likely severe shortage of available weed, most cannabis companies are expanding rapidly. Many projects started in 2017 will be completed in 2018, including Aurora Cannabis' 800,000 square foot facility called Aurora Sky.

Outside of the cannabis industry, a recent report suggested that demand for Apple's (AAPL) flagship iPhone X has been lower than expected, resulting in a small sell-off. There have been fears of low demand in the past, fears that have proven baseless. I'll be following along during 2018 to see how the situation plays out.

I'll also be paying rapt attention to the rapidly accelerating production ramp of Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3, not only because I'm looking to reestablish a position once the production issues are cleared up, but because I have a reservation for the car and am told I should be taking delivery before May.

So Long 2017

The BAK Portfolio had a great inaugural year, with an ROI of over 65%. It will be tough to follow that up, but I believe many of the stocks in the portfolio still have significant room for growth, especially small players like Future Farms and ABcann Global. 2018 should prove to be a very exciting year for the industry.

Thanks for following along so far and I look forward sharing my progress/insights with you in the future. Happy New Year and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABCCF, ACBFF, APHQF, CBWTF, FFRMF, NXTTF, AMZN, BABA, CCI, CGNX, DLR, FB, FTMDF, GOOG, MSFT, NVDA, STM, SWIR, SWKS, TCEHY, JNJ, MMM, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short JCP & SHLD via long-term stock options

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.