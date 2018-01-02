Gilead Might Want To Consider Selling Its HCV Drug Business To China

It is a no-win situation in the U.S. for HCV drug developers as long as the general population believes that drugs are overpriced.

Gilead can use the proceeds from the sale of their HCV business to China to make a large acquisition, which will have an immediate impact on its top-line growth.

Gilead may want to consider selling its HCV business to China as it is unrealistic to believe that China will pay $900 billion to cure their HCV-infected people.

Large declines in HCV product sales are not unique to Gilead because AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb are seeing the same problems.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have underperformed the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), which tracks the total return performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI), up only 2.96% in 2017, compared to a 21.08% gain for the IBB, on concerns about their declining hepatitis C, or HCV, product sales and fierce competition from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in the HIV drug business. Despite analysts and investors pressuring Gilead executives about M&A since early 2016, the company finally decided in August 2017 to acquire Kite Pharma, Inc. for $11.9 billion, or $180.00 per share, in cash.

Kite's CAR-T cell immunotherapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), which received FDA approval in October 2017 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, is priced at $373,000 and expected to pull in $90 million in 2018, according to Brian Abrahams, analyst at RBC Capital Markets. The analyst is expecting Yescarta sales to grow to $1 billion by 2026 and a peak revenue potential of $2.7 billion.

Gilead reported Q3 2017 revenues and earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations but gave weak HCV product sales guidance for 2017. Wall Street might be overly bearish though, as Gilead raised the lower end of their full-year, or FY, 2017 net product sales guidance to a range between $24.5 billion and $25.5 billion, from the previous guidance of between $24.0 billion and $25.5 billion. The company also raised both the top and lower end of their FY 2017 non-HCV product sales guidance by $500 million to a new range between $16.0 billion and $16.5 billion, but cut the top end of the FY 2017 HCV product sales guidance by $500 million to a new range between $8.5 billion and $9.0 billion.

Based upon the new guidance, Wall Street is now expecting Gilead's Q4 2017 revenues to come in at $5.26 billion, at the mid-point of guidance, down 28% year on year. The HCV and non-HCV product sales for the quarter would be $1.27 billion and $3.91 billion, respectively, at the midpoint of the guidance, down 61% and 2% year on year, respectively. In Q4 2017, Gilead's HCV product sales will contribute to just 24.5% of the total product sales, down from 44.7% during the same period last year.

For the FY 2017, Gilead continues to see a large decline in its HCV product sales, down 41% year-on-year, while non-HCV product sales have shown growth of about 7.5%, compared to the previous year. That is no surprise because sales for the first nine months of 2017 of Harvoni (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir) and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) were down 50% and 76%, respectively, in part due to a shrinking patient population.

There is insufficient sales data for comparison of Gilead's newer HCV products, Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir), and Vosevi (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir), as Epclusa and Vosevi were launched in Q2 2016 and Q3 2017, respectively. The problem is definitely not confined to Gilead because AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) also saw their HCV drug revenues tumble 37% and 74.3%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2017.

Gilead Might Be Looking for More Acquisitions to Boost Revenues as HCV Product Sales Continue to Sag

Gilead reported a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities) of $41.4 billion at the end of Q3 2017. The company also said it has issued a $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in September 2017 to partially fund the purchase of Kite Pharma. Gilead is still sitting on a pile of cash, suggesting that there could be more acquisitions ahead. Gilead also said the company has repurchased about 11.9 million shares in the open market from the beginning of 2017 until September 30, worth about $848 million.

Alessandro Riva, MD, former Head of Novartis Global Oncology Development, who was hired in January 2017 as Senior Vice President to run its hematology and oncology division and has been instrumental in the acquisition of Kite Pharma, was promoted to Executive Vice President in October, reporting to John McHutchison, MD, Executive Vice President, Clinical Research.

Gilead announced on December 14 that John Martin, Ph.D. will transition from his current role as Executive Chairman to Chairman of the Board of Directors effective March 9, 2018, meaning Dr. Martin will no longer play an active role in the day-to-day operations of the company. John Martin was replaced by Dr. John Milligan and was named Executive Chairman in March 2016, after serving 10 years as CEO of Gilead.

Gilead's HCV Business Is Facing Threats From Both Competitors and Politicians

About 95% of people diagnosed with a chronic HCV infection can be treated with a combination of drugs called direct-acting antivirals, or DAAs, to prevent the virus from multiplying, which leads to serious liver problems like cirrhosis or liver cancer. Untreated hepatitis C can cause liver failure and a liver transplant may be the only alternative to extend the patient's life.

According to the Milliman Research Report, the estimated U.S. average billed charges for a liver transplant in 2017 is $812,500, compared to $739,100 in 2014. This includes the outpatient immunosuppressants and other prescription drug charges of $30,800 in 2017 and $25,700 in 2014, assuming discounts of 60% and 15% from average wholesale prices for generics and brand drugs, respectively.

Advanced DAA therapy, Gilead's Vosevi for example, produces sustained virological response, or continued undetectable HCV at 12 weeks post-treatment, known as SVR12, of 97% or higher among some groups of patients but the treatment could cost $74,760 for a 12-week course of treatment. Certainly, no one pays those high list prices as insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate rebates on every drug prescription. In addition, Gilead provides financial assistance for most patients without insurance or that have limited incomes.

Other competing advanced DAA medicines, such as AbbVie's Mavyret (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir), have emerged with a list price, without insurance, of as low as $39,600 for a 12-week course of treatment, meaning Gilead will have to take an even deeper discount for Vosevi and other HCV drugs in order to stay competitive.

Despite the highly competitive pricing in the HCV drug market and rising costs for alternative treatments such as a liver transplant, the state of Louisiana announced in May that they are calling on the drug companies to cut a deal for enough medication to treat about 35,000 hepatitis C patients their state is responsible for treating. Louisiana is planning to use a 1910 federal patent law that gives federal regulators the power to appropriate inventions and use a product in the interest of "the public good" in order to get the HCV drugs at a much lower cost. If successful, other states could follow.

Here's what Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges told his clients in a note last month:

By midyear the congressional midterm elections will be underway, and these campaigns are likely to renew the focus on pharmaceutical companies and their pricing policies.

Both pricing and political pressures might have convinced Janssen Sciences, the research arm of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), in September to shift their strategic decision to discontinue further development of the investigational hepatitis C treatment regimen JNJ-4178, a combination of three DAAs (AL-335, odalasvir and simeprevir) and will redirect their focus on a cure for chronic hepatitis B instead.

About two weeks after the Janssen announcement, Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) said it would discontinue developing an experimental drug combination for chronic hepatitis C, as competition rises and patient population shrinks. In February 2017, Merck had taken a $2.9 billion charge on one of the acquired compounds still in clinical trials, uprifosbuvir, also known as MK-3682.

It Might Be Time for Gilead to Exit the HCV Business

Back in January 2017, Peter B. Bach and Mark Trusheim, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the strategic director at MIT Center for Biomedical Innovation, respectively, wrote in Forbes that it would be cheaper for the U.S. government to acquire Gilead outright, to bring the cost of hepatitis C drugs down from $42,000 per U.S. patient to just $15,700.

In December, Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said he believed that Gilead's HCV business could be worth about $21 billion, or $16 per share of value in Gilead's stock. In late November, Gilead said China's Food and Drug Administration approved Sovaldi for treatment of chronic HCV infection and the company decided to price the drug in China at 58,980 yuan, or about $8,939, for a 12-week course, according to a report in Chinese financial media service Caixin Global. It sounds very unrealistic, but it will cost China almost $900 billion to treat the estimated 100 million HCV infected people there.

Following Bach and Trusheim's thesis, it could be a win-win situation if China just acquires Gilead's HCV business outright at a high premium price, maybe $30 billion, instead of paying Gilead or other foreign biopharma companies for years of treatments. Gilead can use the proceeds from the sale of its HCV business to make a large acquisition, which will have an immediate impact on their top line growth. In our view, it is a no-win situation in the United States for HCV drug developers as long as the general population believes that drugs are overpriced.

For Gilead, entering into the China HCV drug market is not without risks. In December, the Geneva-based aid group, Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF, launched a legal challenge against Gilead's patent application for Epclusa (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) for treatment of chronic hepatitis C with HCV genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6 in China, citing the drug combination does not merit patenting under China's Patents Law. According to the Pharma Letter, if MSF is successful, generic competition could move in and drive the price of the combination down to $120 for a 12-week treatment, or 100 times less than $12,000 per treatment, the price that Gilead intends to offer.

Conclusion

Shares of Gilead Sciences have underperformed on concerns about declining hepatitis C, or HCV, product sales and fierce competition from GlaxoSmithKline in the HIV drug business. Gilead recently acquired Kite Pharma, Inc., but it could take years before Kite's CAR-T cell immunotherapy can make a significant contribution to the company's top line revenue growth. Gilead is still sitting on a pile of cash, suggesting that there could be more acquisitions ahead.

Gilead continues to see a large year-on-year decline in its HCV product sales as new threats emerge from AbbVie's Mavyret and politicians who demand cheaper HCV drugs. The problem is definitely not confined to Gilead, as AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb also see their HCV revenues tumbling, due in part to a shrinking patient population.

China's HCV market has opened up but it will be very unrealistic to believe that China will pay almost $900 billion to treat an estimated 100 million HCV infected people there. An outright sale of its HCV business will give Gilead more cash to make a large acquisition, which will have an immediate impact on their top line growth. In our view, it is a no-win situation in the United States for HCV drug developers as long as the general population believes that drugs are overpriced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBB, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.