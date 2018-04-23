Isodiol Is MJNA 2.0 - Expect Massive Dilution From Not-So-Arm's-Length Transactions

Isodiol employs at least eight ex-MJNA employees and is following that company’s playbook of being a serial acquirer of other companies. MJNA now has 1.8 billion shares outstanding.

The brother of Isodiol’s chairman has received almost 20 million shares of Isodiol in the form of consulting and finder’s fees, but this is hidden through a numbered company.

Introduction

During the past few months, Isodiol International Inc. (OTCPK:ISOLF) has seen its stock price rocket up by over 300%, giving it a market capitalization of about CAD$300 million (CAD$424 million fully diluted). The company has the appearance of a rapidly growing business in phytoceuticals (plant-based health supplements) that focused on derivatives of hemp. Hemp is a cousin to the cannabis plant and is a source of non-narcotic cannabidiol (“CBD”), which is used in many nutraceutical products and is presumptively legal throughout the United States.

Revenues have also gone up exponentially at Isodiol in the past year, due largely to a plethora of acquisitions. In fact, the company actually delivered sales of CAD$5.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, which was an enormous increase over the CAD$3 million of revenue just two quarters ago. While they only eked out a small net profit of CAD$0.2 million, with that kind of revenue growth, the obvious sales pitch is that Isodiol is a rapidly growing company in the red-hot marijuana sector…even though they are not selling marijuana. Isodiol CEO, Marcos Agramont indicated his confidence in the company’s future by stating “We had another strong quarter of revenue growth and will continue our commitment to delivering high-quality hemp-derived CBD products through innovative delivery methods, which is the core of our success”.

Massive Dilution and Enrichment

The recent torrent of acquisitions at Isodiol has resulted in massive dilution, both from the shares issued directly for the acquisitions and also for fees paid to consultants related to the acquisitions. Isodiol now has ~320 million shares outstanding (~430M fully diluted), which is more than a five-fold increase from the 58 million shares outstanding a year ago. The Grumpy Bear has done some M&A in his career and wondered how a company could find so many acquisition targets, negotiate transactions, and conduct due diligence so quickly. So, he decided to dig deeper. The results of his research raised a lot of red flags, but it also led to more questions than answers due to an apparent lack of full disclosure.

Publicly available information suggests that there may be undisclosed related party transactions happening at Isodiol. Specifically, Jared Berry appears to be involved in several companies acquired by Isodiol. Berry is now a 10%+ holder of Isodiol by virtue of shares received from the acquisition of Isodiol by Laguna Blends, although that disclosure was made seven months late.

On Dec 18, 2017, on the same day Isodiol put out three other press releases, the company filed that Jared Berry acquired 37.5 million shares. Except, they put it out seven months late.

Just a minor reporting snafu: “The Acquiror inadvertently omitted to issue a press release and file a related early warning report with the applicable Canadian securities regulators upon the completion of Transaction in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers (“NI 62-103”)”. Could there be a reason Jared was trying to hide his ownership for all this time?

It also appears that Berry was involved in selling CBD Naturals to Isodiol in 2016. Isodiol acquired CBD Naturals on Oct 17, 2016. For this acquisition, the company issued 4 million shares as shown here:

3 million of these shares were issued to Crystal Clear Corporation.

Crystal Clear appears to be controlled by Jared Berry as seen on the Dec 18, 2017 PR:

Berry may also be connected to the acquisition of various entities associated with Biosynthesis Pharma Group (BSPG), the largest Isodiol acquisition yet. Interestingly, after the Grumby Bear inquired about any relationship between Berry and BSPG, Isodiol halted its stock and changed the deal. While Isodiol’s initial press release stated that they were acquiring seven different entities that comprised BSPG, and a March update stated that “Isodiol management and legal teams have done a tremendous job vetting and validating all operating and financial information of the BSPG companies”, only three entities were acquired as per the latest release and one of the remaining four, BSPG-Hong Kong, was cancelled entirely. What changed? Isodiol is still paying $43.5M USD in aggregate, which is only $6M below the initial $49.5M price, despite acquiring (to our knowledge) only three of the seven entities.

Isodiol also announced a financing for CAD$10 million at CAD$0.73 per share in the April 17, 2018, press release announcing the acquisitions. That pricing represented a 20% discount to the last traded price before the stock halt and was 41% lower than the financing price in December 2017.

There is no disclosure by Isodiol of any connection between BSPG and Jared Berry. However, there are various pieces of information that suggest that there is some sort of connection insider Jared Berry and BSPG. Jared Berry runs a band called ‘bandcalifornia’. Although we actually like his music, we see evidence of a connection to BSPG on his band’s YouTube page (YouTube link).

This other dated investorhub link also provides evidence that Jared Berry is or was connected to BSPG. More discussion on this follows later.

The Carlsbad California Common Denominator

Another anomaly that caught our attention was that a number of acquisitions appear to be based in Carlsbad, California. It just so happens that a former key executive, Ray Grimm, who has a long history creating and advising multi-level marketing (“MLM”) companies, is based in Carlsbad. Mr. Grimm remains a consultant to Isodiol (source) and is listed as a current insider on regulatory website SEDI.ca.

It seems like more than mere coincidence that so many Isodiol acquisitions lead back to Ray Grimm and Carlsbad, California. How much control does Ray Grimm really exert over Isodiol and are most of the acquisitions Isodiol has done really arm’s length transactions? Given the lack of disclosure, it is hard to tell.

We also uncovered that Harwinder Parmar, the brother and business partner of Isodiol chairman Aman Parmar, appears to have received almost 20 million Isodiol shares as consulting fees and finder’s fees. These stock issuances seem rather large and most investors likely are not aware who the beneficiary is, as they were issued to a numbered company.

Obfuscating Share Payments with Numbered Companies

Numbered companies are good for hiding behind, but often we can link the dots with registered addresses and directors. We started with Isodiol’s previously listed mailing address on SEDAR.com (source):

Horizon Capital, where Isodiol Chairman Aman Parmar works, is located at the same address (Google Maps Source, Parmar Horizon Link):

Does this look like the headquarters of a $300+ million company (source)?

Speaking of Chairman Aman Parmar, it appears that his brother, Harwinder, has been the recipient of almost 20 million ISOL shares through a numbered BC company. That information is not disclosed by Isodiol, but a bit of research ties everything together.

A BC Company Summary indicates that 1104255B.C. Ltd. is run by Harwinder Parmar:

Haraman Development Inc. is operated from the same address as 1104255 (source) and public reports indicate that it is operated by brothers Harwinder (“Harry”) Parmar and Amandeep (“Aman”) Parmar. In other words, the brother of the Chairman has received almost 20 million shares of ISOL, including over 10 million shares for the Laguna Blends-Isodiol deal. Is this really being done at arm’s length and is the disclosure, when hidden behind a numbered company, really sufficient for shareholders?

Source 1, source 2

Other numbered companies have also received share-based payments and at least one of these companies is registered at the same address as Isodiol and its chairman. 1095501 BC Ltd, which also happens to be located at 1212 Austin Avenue (source), was also issued millions of shares.

In the absence of better disclosure, the Grumpy Bear is left wondering whether the massive dilution shareholders are experiencing at Isodiol is really driven by acquisitions that are in their best interest or if some of these acquisitions are really being done for the benefit of insiders, consultants, and relatives.

Humble Beginnings

In looking deeper into Isodiol, we can see the key to its success has been a voracious appetite for acquisitions and an affinity for selling products through MLM. Back in 2015, Laguna Blends reverse merged into the publicly traded shell of failed mining company, Grenadier Resources (Appendix A has some details on Isodiol’s beginnings). According to stock promoter QualityStocks.net, Laguna was a client that it described as a network marketing company focused on hemp food and beverages. The network obviously wasn’t very energetic, as total sales for the year ended March, 2017 was only CAD$355,959. But all this changed with the acquisition of Isodiol in May 2017 for $7 million in cash and stock. Isodiol was in the business of growing hemp and extracting various phytocannabinoids on an industrial scale. Laguna then changed its name to Isodiol International and its stock symbol to ISOL. And this was just the beginning, as the floodgates opened to a deluge of deals for the remainder of the year: In short, a network marketer merged with a CBD producer and the combined entity then made a flurry of acquisitions that resulted in huge stock price appreciation. This is a scenario that has all been played out before with some of the same people.

A Similar Playbook – Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA)

Similar to today, there was enormous public interest in any stocks related to marijuana in early 2014. MJNA claimed to be the first publicly traded cannabis stock and rode the wave of investor enthusiasm. In the preceding years, they had accumulated a collection of subsidiaries and affiliates which included: HempMedsPX, Red Dice Holdings, Dixie Botanicals, PhytoSphere Systems, CanChew BioTechnologies, Canpia Holdings, Ace Hydro, KannaLife Sciences and Wellness Managed Services. In an April 2013 update, MJNA claimed to expect ‘explosive growth’ over the coming year. And in January 2014, they announced 2013 revenue had surged to over $8 million and that “new product launches, continued market penetration, product advertising in mainstream media and key business agreements with wholesalers, distributors and resellers of innovative industrial hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products are fostering exponential growth”. In response to the 2013 results and anticipation of future growth, investors bid up MJNA stock by 300% from its December 2013 low of 9 cents to 40 cents in January 2014.

But the excitement didn’t last. The January high stock price turned out to be the high for the year and by the end of 2014, MJNA’s stock price had crashed down to 12 cents. When MJNA finally disclosed results for 2014, they did report substantial increases in product sales, but admitted that revenues were “significantly short of expectations”. They blamed a negative report on MJNA titled Hemp Oil Hustlers, a must-read report in our opinion, and the cancellation of a supply contract. Despite these setbacks, MJNA was excited to announce they had acquired Kannaway, their “biggest investment yet”. Kannaway was described as a ‘multi-level marketing company’ that “provides us with an extensive line of additional hemp-based products that are marketable within the Kannaway MLM channels”. They claimed to “expect increased sales in the coming quarters”.

Unfortunately, the Kannaway acquisition did not live up to the hype and sales continued to slide throughout 2015 and 2016. The stock price reflected the business slide and fell to a low of 3 cents in early 2016, a decline of over 90% from its high. But, while the stock price and revenues may have been in decline, the number of MJNA shares outstanding went up exponentially. Since the beginning of 2011, MJNA shares outstanding have exploded from 246 million to 1.78 billion. Massive dilution, without a lot to show for the shares issued.

It’s Not Just a Coincidence that ISOL and MJNA have Similar Strategies

Both ISOL and MJNA have CBD extract products sold through MLM channels and both companies have a voracious appetite for acquisitions. The similarities are no coincidence since much of Isodiol management is composed of alumni of MJNA subsidiaries HempMeds and Kannaway.

MJNA Employees that now work at Isodiol*

Name Current Position Prior Experience at MJNA Troy Nihart President, Isodiol (source) President of HempMeds, founded Kannaway (source) Troy Dooly COO, Isodiol (source) Kannaway (source, source) Marcos Agramont CEO, Isodiol (source) Operations manager for HempMeds PX (source, source) Cristopher Hussey Director of Communications, Isodiol (source) Kannaway and Hempmeds (source) Stephen Kolodziey Logistics Manager, Isodiol (source) Customer Service, HempMeds PX (source) Brian Smillie Operations Manager, Isodiol (source) Warehouse/Logistics Supervisor, Hempmeds PX (source) Charles Vest VP of Sales, Isodiol (source) Spokesperson, Kannaway (source) Marvin Washington Isodiol (source) Medical Advisor, HempMeds (source)

*Kannaway and HempMeds were both acquired by MJNA

Management with a Colorful History

Rarely has the Grumpy Bear seen such an odd cast of characters on one company’s management team. No wonder Isodiol is listed on the CSE exchange, rather than the TSX Venture or TSX. Some of the officers and directors might not pass the scrutiny of the TSX due to their backgrounds, which include being charged with false advertising, being involved with purported pyramid and Ponzi schemes, as well as run-ins with the SEC, FDA and the FTC (details below).

Isodiol’s ties to MLMs and MLM Master Ray Grimm

In 2016, Isodiol (then Laguna Blends) appointed Ray Grimm as President. Grimm claimed he had “the Midas touch in building multimillion dollar companies”. Ray modestly stated his goal was for the company to become “one of the Network Marketing Industry’s top 100 Companies”. According to an article in the San Diego Reader, Grimm’s ‘Midas touch’ seems to mostly work for himself. While he owned a palatial home and had a collection of Lamborghinis, his companies have been accused by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for selling products that were unapproved and mislabeled and been charged by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) for making deceitful weight-loss and cholesterol-reducing claims. One of his ventures, Actis Global, was a publicly traded stock that soared to $1.70 before crashing and being delisted. This was in addition to Actis’ MLM distributor BioPro Technology being sued for selling cell phone chips that falsely claimed to reduce electromagnetic radiation (see appendix F for more information on Ray Grimm and Isodiol’s connections to MLMs). Grimm ultimately resigned from his position as President but, as indicated earlier in this article, he remains an advisor to Isodiol and is listed on SEDI.ca as an insider of the company.

Ray Grimm – The ‘MLM Legend’ – his prior experiences include:

Carlsbad USA (Carlsbad, CA): “He had been a cofounder of Carlsbad’s USA Inc., which sold supposed health products. Then the Food and Drug Administration said the products were unapproved and misbranded” (source)

Actis Global Ventures (formerly FemOne from Carlsbad, CA, circa 2001-2006): stock soared to $1.70 before inevitably being delisted (source, SEC filings). BioPro Technology (Actis’ MLM distributor), sued for selling cell chips falsely claiming to be scientifically proven to reduce electromagnetic radiation (source). Ray Grimm was at a point CEO of Actis.

Body Wise (circa 2005, Carlsbad, CA): “But the Federal Trade Commission charged that the company made deceitful weight-loss and cholesterol-reducing claims”, but not before being ordered to “pay over $3.5 million to settle Federal and State Deceptive Advertising Charges” (source 1, source 2)

Cal Nutrisciences (circa 2007): the company appears to be sold to Xyngular which became another MLM and sustained a litigious history (source)

Most of these MLM schemes have spanned almost a decade and almost all originate from Carlsbad, California. Interestingly, Laguna Blends (now Isodiol) bought Carlsbad Naturals, LLC (source) just before Ray Grimm was made CEO (source).

The table below outlines the backgrounds of current key executives of Isodiol with various MLM entities. On its website, the SEC warns investors about pyramid schemes masquerading as MLMs (link). Indeed, some of the players involved in Isodiol have had run-ins with the SEC regarding MLMs that they were involved in.

Name Current Position Prior Experience Ray Grimm Consultant, former President & CEO - Laguna Blends (now Isodiol) (source) Founder of multiple MLM's including Actis Ventures, BIOPRO Technologies, Body Wise, Uni Vite, FemOne (source) Troy Nihart President, Isodiol (source) President of HempMeds (2013-2016), founded Kannaway, appears to be a cannabis based MLM (source) Troy Dooly COO, Isodiol (source) Network marketing personality, founding member of the Association of Network Marketing Professionals. Fined by SEC for paid promotion of a fraudulent MLM. Also formerly at Kannaway (source, source) Dennis Compo Former VP BizDev, Laguna Blends (now Isodiol) (source) CEO of MLM marketing group, Dennis Compo Marketing Group (source) Stuart Gray Founder (Former CEO), Laguna Blends (now Isodiol) (source) President of Newtrends Holdings, provided stock promotion services (1996-2007) (source) Marcos Agramont CEO, Isodiol (source) Operations manager for HempMeds PX, a related MLM to Kannaway, which had a sub brand called Dixie Botanicals, was exposed by the Chief Science Officer for using tainted CBD processed in China (source, source) Cristopher Hussey Director of Communications, Isodiol (source) Part of Kannaway and Hempmeds, both noted as above (source)

Isodiol President Troy Nihart and the company’s largest shareholder, Jared Berry, also have some past issues. Nihart was CEO of MJNA’s MLM arm, Kannaway, and Berry was a CannaBank executive which in 2012 sold Phytosphere Systems LLC to MJNA for $2.5 million (source). But they are connected beyond MJNA and Isodiol. In 2009 they ran Save Big Liquidators, Inc. Realizing that consumers were often attracted to going out of business sales, they decided to have one. Every week. For months. They would stock a storefront with inventory they were liquidating from other stores and then run newspaper ads saying they were “closing doors forever” and would be “Open 3 Days” and “Doors Close Sunday 6 PM”. And then they would just wait for buyers looking for great deals with a sense of urgency since they only a few days to save. After a while, the San Diego City Attorney charged them with false advertising. Nihart and Berry each pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors and were fined and put on probation for three years.

Isodiol COO, Troy Dooly, also has some regulatory baggage in the form of a SEC Cease and Desist order. Dooly was running numerous websites on which he broadcast news and information about the direct selling industry (another term for MLM). In 2012 Troy entered into an arrangement to be paid by the parent company of ZeekRewards.com to generate positive exposure and abate negative press through his websites. Unfortunately, Troy never got around to disclosing to his viewers that he was being paid and was not an independent reviewer. This became a real problem when the SEC “announced fraud charges and an emergency asset freeze to halt a $600 million Ponzi scheme on the verge of collapse” and shut down ZeekRewards. According to BehindMLM.com, ZeekRewards “was nothing more than an affiliate-funded Ponzi scheme” (source). For his efforts, Troy was prosecuted by the SEC and fined (SEC document).

These issues in the past of Isodiol management doesn’t prove that Isodiol will do the same things, but it does heighten the fear that the lack of disclosure and payments to numbered companies might be hiding the true nature of these transactions.

Multi-Level Marketing is in the Isodiol DNA

Soon after taking over as CEO, Ray Grimm announced he had hired Charles Vest from MJNA’s HempsMed subsidiary. Trying to fulfill his promise of making the company a success in MLM, the company launched ‘Club 8’. And to give ‘Club 8’ an exciting product to sell, they acquired a portion of Carlsbad Naturals LLC. Carlsbad was called a ‘leader’ in the distribution and sales of CBD bottled water in the USA. Amazingly, they claimed a proprietary process of infusing CBDs through nanotechnology. While it seems most likely their actual nanotechnology expertise stopped at spelling the word, Charles Vest was certainly enthusiastic about the evolving cannabis market and exclaimed “...all of our current and upcoming products in ‘Club 8’ will benefit from this massive and unstoppable growth trend”.

Others not on the company payroll were less enthusiastic. BehindMLM.com posted reviews of Club 8 both before and after launch. They concluded that the pre-launch compensation scheme was a “blatant pyramid scheme” and also questioned why Club 8 was not disclosing its ownership. Six months later they looked at Club 8 again and were still concerned about the lack of ownership disclosure. Nevertheless, they had figured out that Isodiol owned Club 8. And while the problematic pre-launch compensation scheme had been ditched for an extremely simple structure, they noted that it almost seemed like Club 8 was trying to distance itself from the MLM business. And they also observed that Isodiol seemed to be selling some of the same products itself. Overall, their conclusion was that customers should “approach with caution” (source). And that seems to be justified. Just one year after discussing the benefits from “massive and unstoppable growth” (source) the MyClub8.com website is down for ‘maintenance’. A very exclusive club indeed.

R&D - Spending Doesn't Match the Claims

Isodiol’s CBD From Hops

On Aug 21, 2017, Marcos Agramont stated “Innovation and development of IP is what separates us from our competitors and we will continue to make this a priority”. Actions speak louder than words, and the financial statements tell a different story than Agramont. In the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2017, the company spent 10x as much on travel as it did on R&D. Likewise, IR, marketing & promotions spending was more than 10x R&D.

While Isodiol’s phytoceutical division has existed for six months and spent thousands of dollars on research, a quote from head of communications Christopher Hussey says otherwise: “…while cannabis produces a bud where all its effects come from, the hops plant produces a pod. If you look at the two of them side by side, you’ll notice they’re very similar.” It’s from this pod – over several years, millions of dollars and “lots of failure” – that the Isodiol team extracted the first-ever “highly bioactive, highly available CBD from a non-cannabis plant” (source).

The obvious benefit of extracting CBD from hops is the extraction of CBD from non-cannabis which removes the fact that growing cannabis is federally illegal in the USA. “Isodiol is specifically claiming to have discovered a method of isolating CBD from a non-cannabis plant. To date, CBD has only been known to be derived from industrial hemp and the marijuana plant” (Vice, Dec 5, 2017). However, this seems unlikely.

Even Cannabis investors are keeping away from companies claiming to work with CBD “I’ve seen many companies come into the CBD industry making false health claims, getting shut down by the FDA and then also engaging in interstate commerce across state lines” (Vice, Dec 5, 2017).

Do Isodiol’s Scientific Claims Make Sense?

Charlie Vest isn’t the only one to make dubious claims. In July of 2016, Isodiol’s then President, Jared Berry, appeared on CFN Media. He discussed how they were breaking the CBD into very small particles, then wrapping it in liposomes to get a time delay effect as well as magical cell targeting and the ability to pass the blood/brain barrier. While most people with a little bit of knowledge of drug chemistry might be tempted to laugh, he quickly shuts up the skeptics by saying “we did a clinical trial on that, we are the first company to do a real clinical trial, it was unbelievable, we can truly make claims now, FDA claims with a CBD product” (Jared Berry on CFN Media, July 17, 2016). The funny thing is, we couldn’t find any entry for Isodiol on ClinicalTrials.gov (also, GW Pharma was the first to do a clinical trial).

Even more interesting is the disclaimer on the Isodiol website stating “These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease”.

Is the CBD Coming from Switzerland or China?

Another interesting claim Berry made was that Isodiol is a Swiss company. A later PR indicated that the company acquired by the public entity was organized under the laws of the State of Wyoming. I can understand why it would be appealing to think of product grown in the pristine mountains of Switzerland instead of China, where 70% of hemp is produced and, apparently, not always under the best conditions.

One of the common companies that Isodiol’s team was involved with in the past was HempMeds, which manufactured and sold a brand called Dixie Botanicals. In 2013 Dixie experienced a fallout with its head of science, Tamar Wise, who quit the company and detailed her experience with the company in a Facebook post:

“…What these companies are doing is criminal and dangerous. In fact, MJNA's RSHO is literally just this hemp paste diluted in hemp seed oil. No refinement at all!!! And what Dixie Botanicals is offering is beyond disturbing. I cannot keep quiet anymore. And since I formulated most of these products as head of Dixie Science, I feel responsible for spreading the truth. I left Dixie for ethical reasons but it is not enough to just walk away. These frauds need to be exposed for what they are.” (source, source 2)

From a separate article on the incident: “Alarmed by what she saw in Medical Marijuana Inc.’s hemp paste, Wise shared her concerns in a phone conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Raber of the Los Angeles-based Werc Shop, which tests medical marijuana products for cannabinoid content, mold, and pesticide residue. Wise suspected that Medical Marijuana Inc. was extracting its CBD paste from retted hemp—industrial hemp that had been specially treated with micro-organisms and moisture to dissolve cellular tissue, thereby expediting the removal of the slippery raw fiber, which is used for producing textiles and other goods” (Hemp Oil Hustlers).

In Jan. 2016, media and reporting firm VICE published a short documentary on their visit to China to see the factories where synthetic marijuana is made. Upon visiting one of the labs, VICE journalist Hamilton Morris stated “they're making drugs for baldness, acne, synthetic cannabinoids, antibiotics, ketamine derivatives—all in the same labs. The people that are producing them are not particularly concerned with the end product or who's using it. They're chemists, not moralists” (source).

There were also posts on Glassdoor in 2017 by purported former employees of Isodiol who claim the CBD Isodiol is selling isn’t Swiss, but is actually from China as well (note: emphasis added by the Grumpy Bear).

Since that time the reviews have been mysteriously removed, but fortunately they were copied by concerned citizens.

With the latest acquisition of Hankang (Yunnan) Biotech Co., Ltd. (HBTC-China), which includes an offtake agreement (currently 1.5 metric tons (sic) per day), it seems that Isodiol no longer minds sourcing CBD from China.

In September 2017, Isodiol announced the formation of a new division focusing on deriving cannabinoids from non-cannabis sources. They further claimed “The discovery of cannabinoids in non-cannabis plants and the proprietary methodology developed to extract them is a revolutionary development in the industry…”. Wasting no time, in November, 2017 Isodiol announced the sales launch of “…the market’s first non-cannabis cannabidiol product derived from the hops plant”. More detail was published by Civilized that quoted Isodiol Director of Communications, Christopher Hussey. Hussey stated: “…we have created two high-output strains of hops – using proprietary techniques that we’re keeping to ourselves at the moment…”. And he further claimed that over several years, millions of dollars and ‘lots of failure’ that they had extracted the first-ever “highly bioactive, highly available CBD from a non-cannabis plant”.

In December, Vice Money published an article with scientists questioning Isodiol’s claims. Professor Jonathan Page of the University of British Columbia who runs a lab that focuses exclusively on the biochemistry and genomics of cannabis stated “It’s really puzzling to me…As far as scientific literature goes, there has been no reported case of CBD being isolated from the hop plant…You could synthesize CBD in a lab, though that’s generally not economical. I just simply do not know of anything other than cannabis and hemp that have CBD in them”. This sentiment was echoed by Kevin Chen, founder of a startup that genetically engineers yeast to mimic the effects of cannabis: “The short answer is no, aside from our strains of yeast and chemical synthesis, I have never heard of any plants that make cannabidiol naturally. The consensus in the community is similar, people are skeptical of it”.

You don’t have to be an actual scientist to notice some other problems with the claim. Most companies revealing major scientific discoveries will make one of their research scientists available to the media to discuss the findings. Isodiol only produced their Director of Communications. In fact, we looked through the list of Isodiol management and couldn’t find anyone who even remotely seemed to be a biologist or plant scientist. And a review of their financial statements showed they only spent $1,440 on R&D over the three months ended Sep 31, 2017 on Research and Development (source). Given all the initiatives they announced and claims they made, this appears to be absurdly low.

While R&D did increase in the quarter ended Dec 2017, likely due to acquired company R&D, it still pales in comparison to the $300 million company valuation. Perhaps due to the scrutiny, Troy Nihart appeared in a BNN interview to change the story. The new claim was that this amazing technology was actually developed by some ‘strategic partners’ in India and actually imported from there. Hopefully Nihart and Hussey can do a better job in the future with getting their story straight before they go to the media.

How Real are the Isodiol Acquisitions?

In the Hemp Oil Hustlers report on MJNA, the authors stated “An umbrella corporation like Medical Marijuana Inc., with a complicated network of portfolio companies, can impress outsiders the same way a frill-necked lizard wards off predators: by making itself seem bigger (and thus more credible) than it actually is”. Given all the links and similarities between MJNA and Isodiol, it is reasonable to look at all the recent acquisitions to see what might be real and what might just be frill. The key question to be considered in each acquisition is if shareholder value is being created. Given MJNA’s history, we doubt it, but we took a look.

Pot-O-Coffee – Lots-O-Confusion

In June of 2017, Isodiol announced the acquisition of a “Cannabis-Infused Beverage Company, Pot-O-Coffee”. The founder and CEO of Pot-O-Coffee, Cass Riese seemed very proud of her company and commented that it “...has grown into a line of amazing products that are beginning to be recognized across the U.S. and now internationally”. Isodiol followed up on the acquisition with a series of PRs announcing distribution deals in Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Colorado and California. The funny thing is that in March of 2016, Cass had claimed the exact same type of products and that Pot-O-Coffee would be shipping to 300+ locations that quarter. And then one month later, Mark Englestead gave an interview where he claimed to be the founder of Pot-O-Coffee and that the products were in 50 dispensaries (a lot less than 300). It seems a very curious disconnect in a one month time period. It makes a little more sense when we look carefully at the Isodiol acquisition announcement. Isodiol did not acquire the actual Pot-O-Coffee business, which is what you would expect if it were a thriving entity. Instead they bought “…the assets of a cannabis-based beverage company that includes the predominant brands Pot-O-Coffee, Pot-O-Tea, and Pot-O-Coco”. But nevertheless, I am sure whoever actually was the founder and owner of Pot-O-Coffee will enjoy the 20,937,500 shares they received (source).

Bradley Bioscience – Buying a Customer

In November 2017, Isodiol announced they would be buying Bradley’s Bioscience. CEO Agramont commented that “This acquisition gives Isodiol the ability to penetrate a new market segment, where we can continue to provide customers with high-quality products including a safer alternative to smoking”. Bradley’s Bioscience CEO responded that “Isodiol has played a pivotal role in our success over the years, by providing our private label consumers and us with the security of top tier products, supply chain consistency, a wealth of expanding knowledge and a solid support network”. So, it looks like Isodiol bought one of their customers. How is it penetrating a new market segment when Isodiol was already selling their product to them anyway? And now they have some non-CBD products as well, which is an odd addition to a company supposedly focused on the CBD industry.

BeTru Organics – BeWare, Buying Another Customer

In December of 2017, Isodiol announced they would be acquiring BeTru Organics. CEO Agramont stated: “Not only does this partnership add diversity to Isodiol’s already strong portfolio of products, but gives the Company access to the mainstream distribution channels that Be Tru Organics has been able to penetrate”. In looking through the different lines of products, the diversity claim seems suspect. BeTru offers three products with a hemp extract they call Cebatru. They sell a pain relief cream, an oral spray and some gummy chews. But Isodiol already has creams and oral sprays. And more curious is when you read the details on BeTru’s magical Cebatru ingredient. They claim to be micro-encapsulating organic hemp extract into microscopic spheres that release one layer at a time. And also using liposomes to make it all work. That sounds fascinating. But it also sounds exactly how Jared Berry claimed Isodiol was constructing their product. So is Isodiol just buying another customer they were already selling to and apparently already competing with? How exactly is that going to add to their business?

C3 Global Biosciences – Close, Connected, and a Customer

Next on the menu was C3 Global Biosciences in November of 2017. The press release said that “C3GBS’s mission is to be the global leader in CBD research, science, innovation and technology to impact consumer lives resulting in markedly improved patient outcomes through sound clinical studies and evidence-based empirical data gathered by validated devices and platforms”. When you go to their website, you find they are selling assorted products with hemp-based CBD. And this time they didn’t even bother changing the name of the magic ingredient. They specifically say they are using ISO99, which is Isodiol’s trademarked product. But this one is even more suspect than the other customer buyouts. Records show C3 Global Biosciences was only incorporated in March of 2017. And two of the three officers listed on their corporate registration (Rene Crysler and Andrew Serafini) just happened to have worked with Isodiol’s CEO Marcus Agramont at his previous firm, EVR Premium Hemp Oil.

BSPG – BiggeSt PiG yet?

Finally, we get to Isodiol’s biggest acquisition of all time, Biosynthesis Pharma Group (BSPG). Isodiol announced the deal in December of 2017. The stated upfront price was $50 million plus potential milestone payments, with a staggering $12.5 million to be paid in cash. Immediately after the deal was announced, Isodiol conducted a private placement to raise $30 million to fund the cash portion. BSPG was described as “an industry leading producer of industrial hemp, its derivatives and pharmaceutical compounds for use in the medicinal, nutraceutical, food, and cosmetic industries”. The PR listed an assortment of divisions that produce hemp in China and then refine and sell the product in the UK, Austria and Brazil. Curiously the PR stated at the bottom: “All web properties of BSPG have been put on hiatus for the moment and will be released in the very near future”. This makes little to no sense, unless those websites had information that they didn’t want out in the public domain.

The first thing that stood out about this deal is they are buying a Chinese hemp producer. This is after the pivotal acquisition earlier in the year of Jared Berry’s purported Swiss company, Isodiol, that was producing hemp as well. Isodiol had been differentiating itself based on the purity of its product, but now will actually have a Chinese producer just like most of the rest of the industry. Even more curious is that Jared Berry, the founder of that purported Swiss company that was sold to Isodiol in May was apparently representing BSPG at a conference in 2013.

A March 12, 2018, update stated that Isodiol had successfully performed all due diligence on BSPG and was ready to close. Likewise, an April 3, 2018, release indicated that the transaction would close and there was no mention that any terms of the deal had changed. Why then, was Isodiol stock halted on April 10 for a whopping five trading days that resulted in very different BSPG deal than originally announced?

Without explanation, the binding BSPG deal was changed and only two of the seven entities affiliated with BSPG that were supposed to be acquired were actually acquired, along with three patents and an offtake agreement. Yet the total acquisition price only dropped slightly, to $15.5M cash and $28M in stock from $12.5M cash and $37M in stock. Despite the hefty price tag, there is also no mention of the revenues, profits, assets, or liabilities being acquired. Nor is there any indication as to who owns BSPG and receiving these millions of dollars. How are Isodiol shareholders supposed to evaluate the value of a deal without any metrics?

We were able to find a little bit of detail on one of the businesses, BSPG Laboratories LTD. According to Isodiol, this company’s business includes “…operating a facility that refines the CBD molecule to a purity of 99.5% + that is pharmaceutical-grade, THC-Free and highly bioactive”. We got a copy of their balance sheet, which indicated that their liabilities exceed their meager assets, which is obviously not the sign of a thriving business. The business has more liabilities than assets and Isodiol is potentially paying $38 million for it - something does not add up here.

Googling the registered address of this UK entity, it appears to be a house and office of an accounting firm. Not what you would expect of a laboratory producing a pharmaceutical grade product. UK real estate is expensive, but does this look like a business worth $38 million?

We found a lawsuit against BSPG's Hong Kong subsidiary from Everest Group (source). A review of the lawsuit indicates the following: Everest sued BSPG and claims that BSPG misrepresented an agreement with its customer and attempted to cover it up by terminating the exclusive arrangement.

A bombshell we found in the Everest litigation against BSPG is that Isodiol seems to have been involved with BSPG for years.

The mention of Visage Pro in the BSPG litigation made for yet another interesting connection. We searched for Visage Pro on LinkedIn and found the CEO to be Sherrie Berry. Sherrie has appeared on past Isodiol videos as the Executive Director of Skincare Formulation. Also, Visage Pro was one of the original owners of the Isodiol trademark (source).

According to the Everest lawsuit, Sherrie Berry is the mother of Jared Berry (founder of Isodiol and at the very least a representative of BSPG, if not more). And the plaintiff listed in the Everest litigation is Michael Stephenson. Interestingly, the names Michael Stephenson, Sherrie Berry, and Jared Berry all show up on Swiss corporate filings for Isodiol S.A. as "Decision Makers". In my opinion, investors deserve to know how arm's length these transactions really are and what is being acquired with the money they have invested in the company.

Source: Business-Monitor.ch

Related Party Issues

Like MJNA, it appears that most assets that Isodiol purchases are from parties with all kinds of past or present relationships with Isodiol. Are insiders and their relatives being enriched at the cost of shareholders? It is difficult to tell due to the absence of full disclosure, but we suspect that they may be. As an example, Jared Berry received 37.5 million in shares for the sale of Isodiol to Laguna Blends, he may have ties to BSPG as shown above, and it appears that he received three million ISOL shares when Isodiol acquired 19% of CBD Naturals (source). There are a couple of other examples below.

The Inevitable: Dilution is Coming

MJNA crushed its shareholders with relentless, massive dilution and Isodiol seems to be on the same path. We have looked at some of their suspicious acquisitions which have resulted in a great increase in shares outstanding. Some of those deals had lockup provisions to prevent immediate sale of the stock, which helps in the short term. But that is only one part of the deluge.

Who are the consultants and finders that Isodiol is paying in the form of shares and what services are they really providing? Many of the consulting fees and finder’s fees were small payments to anonymous consultants that were paid in shares. But there were a few whales. As indicated above, a numbered British Columbia corporation owned by Isodiol’s chairman’s brother was issued almost 20 million shares. The bulk of these shares were finder’s fees for the Isodiol transaction. That is a lot of shares to issue to the brother and business partner of the chairman. Additional shares were issued to another numbered BC company, whose address also suggests it may be tied to a related party (see the section above titled "Obfuscating Share Payments with Numbered Companies").

Another beneficiary of shares is Kannafund Holdings, LLC. In 2017, Kannafund received a total of 6.5 million ISOL shares for three consulting projects. As can be seen, Kannafund Holdings is owned by Holly Vanlandingham and Caden Nihart (source, source 2).

Shares issued to Kannafund Holdings, LLC Date Source Amount Feb 3, 2017 Source – issued for providing biz dev services re Carlsbad agreement 1,000,000 Feb 21, 2017 Source – issued for consulting services on Laguna/Isodiol consulting agreement 500,000 June 25, 2017 Source 5,000,000 Total 6,500,000

It seems to be too much of a coincidence that Troy Nihart, President of Isodiol, is paying consulting fees to Kannafund, which is partially owned by Caden Nihart. Interestingly, a search of whitepages.com shows that the other owner of Kannafund, Holly Vanlandingham of Shingle Springs CA, shows Troy Nihart as a family member. While we don't have direct proof that Sherrie Berrie is related to Jared Berry or that Caden Nihart is related to Troy Nihart, the fact that at least three consulting firms are owned by people with the same surnames as company insiders seems like more than a coincidence. And, as detailed previously, we do know that Aman Parmar and Harry Parmar are related.

Valuation: Isodiol Shares are Hard to Value in the Absence of Disclosure

Isodiol has spent over millions of dollars on acquisitions that have catapulted the company’s market cap to over CAD$300 million. What is Isodiol really worth? That is a tough question because there is so little information about the companies Isodiol has acquired and is acquiring. We also don’t know how long the acquisition binge will go on for and how many Isodiol shares will be outstanding when it ends.

If we take the numbers we have today, Isodiol has annualized revenues of CAD$24 million with less than CAD$1 million in net income. Presumably, the revenues will grow due to acquisitions not reflected yet. Does Isodiol really deserve to trade at a 12x multiple to annualized sales or 5x the cost of acquisitions? Not in the eyes of this grumpy analyst. Ignoring all the aforementioned issues with Isodiol’s acquisitions, history, potential undisclosed liabilities from lawsuits and other dubious dealings, we will give Isodiol value for all cash from options/warrants that it currently has not received as well as for underlying purchase price of acquisitions for a total of $100 million of value. That equates to $0.25 per share.

Isodiol Financings Date Shares Issued (millions) Price (CAD) $ Amount (millions) Warrants Exercise Price Source 3-Feb-17 5.5 $0.15 $1 5.5 $0.25 Link 9-Feb-17 2.3 $0.15 $0 2.3 $0.25 Link 23-May-17 18.7 $0.12 $2 18.7 $0.25 Link 16-Jun-17 15.8 $0.12 $2 15.8 $0.25 Link 22-Nov-17 24.3 $0.25 $6 24.4 $0.75 Link 29-Nov-17 12.2 $0.74 $9 12.2 $0.75 Link 19-Dec-17 24.0 $1.25 $30 24.0 $2.00 Link 17-Apr-18 13.7 $0.73 $10 13.7 $1.00 Link *Ignores convertible note financing from Aug 2017 which may not have been utilized **Ignores value of warrants per financing which would clearly make the average cost basis of the overall financings lower

Conclusion: History Doesn’t Always Repeat Itself, But It Often Rhymes

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results”.

—Albert Einstein

Isodiol looks very much like a replay of the MJNA playbook. Management is heavily drawn from MJNA and the business strategy seems remarkably similar. The company, despite claiming technical prowess, spends no money on R&D. The thing fueling growth (and helping to keep investors in the dark) has been a binge of deals and acquisitions that have questionable business value and, in many cases, appear to be at less than arm’s length. The only things that appear likely about Isodiol’s future are continued dilution and continued enrichment of friends and relatives.

Isodiol = MJNA 2.0 Criteria MJNA (2011-2014) Isodiol (or former entities) Acquisitions Ran a roll up strategy with six acquisitions over this time period Ran a roll up strategy with seven acquisitions (and counting) since the beginning of 2015 Employee cross over See above table but at least seven key employees have moved from MJNA to Isodiol Related party transactions Significant related party transactions are what formed the company See related party transaction section and rest of report Key assets A collection of acquisitions yielded: CBD Rich Hemp Oil

Clinical R&D surrounding cannabinoid based therapeutics

CBD based gum

Cannabinoid based biotech

Purported proprietary hemp cultivation A collection of acquisitions yielded: Flavored hemp CBD additive, Hemp products

CBD research through clinical studies

Nutritional health benefits derived from hemp

All-natural pain relief through holistic products

Producer of industrial hemp, derivatives and compounds

Cannabis based beverage company (with focus on single-serve format) Dilution Shares expanded from 246 million outstanding at the beginning of 2011 to 1,783 million at the end of 2014 (dilution of 86%) Shares expanded from 22 million outstanding at Sep 2015 to 302 million at March 2018 (dilution of 93%) How things ended Stock declined 90%+ from 2014 highs to 2015 lows. Stock down 43% from Dec. 2017 highs

The Grumpy Bear sent a list of questions to Isodiol on April 3, 2018. Satinder Singh, Corporate Counsel to Isodiol, indicated that the company would respond in 72 hours. Two weeks later, the company still has not responded.

Appendix A: The origins of Isodiol

Isodiol’s roots as a public company can be traced back to Grenadier Resource Corp, a Canadian mining company that began trading on the CSE in July of 2014. Grenadier’s claim to fame was the Fly Lake Property in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario. Unfortunately, the property did not yield the mining results they were looking for. Several management changes and 6 months later, Grenadier had built a deficit of $0.5M, generating no revenues from their mining claim – this is corporate failure number one. In January of 2015, Grenadier announced a letter of intent with Laguna Blends, a then network marketing company focused on nutritional products derived from hemp. On Sep 21, 2015, the Reverse Takeover (RTO) was complete, and Grenadier Resources had become Laguna Blends.

Laguna wasted no time, announcing just days later that their flagship product, a hemp based protein powder known as PRO369, had been approved by Health Canada for sale. PRO369 was the first of its kind, and Laguna touted its ease of use with the slogan ‘just add water’. Despite having a novel product, investor appeal was limited and Laguna was still far from ready for its Q1 2016 Canada/US launch. A lack of funding resulted in a $0.4M loan from marketing veteran and CEO Stuart Gray and his spouse. It also included a (failed) Kickstarter campaign in order to launch and secure pre-sales for their second product, Caffe, a hemp/whey protein coffee powder.

In January 2016, with finances dwindling and launch looming, management decided to bring in an expert, Ray Grimm. That name seems to keep coming up, doesn’t it?

Disclosure: I am/we are short ISOLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.