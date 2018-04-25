Micron Technology: This Is Becoming Too Difficult To Ignore

Investment Thesis

Micron Technology (MU) continues its sell-off following last month's quarterly earnings. The irony being that Micron's results were not bad. And further compounding this irony is that its valuation is presently so cheap - selling at these prices makes little sense.

Recent Results

Micron ended Q2 2018 with a remarkable increase in revenue, up 58%. This increase in revenue percolated all the way through the company, with Micron's scale providing it with strong operational leverage that ultimately translated into solid free cash flow of $2.2 billion. However, the market became concerned that Micron is increasing its capex by too much, and investors are still unsure whether this lumpy increase in capex will actually pay off.

In the past, Micron has had periods of elevated capex, and these capital investments have not always paid off. Investors are understandably concerned that this could be the case again for Micron. However, presently, as of Q2 2018, Micron's balance sheet was particularly strong, with net debt of only approximately $1.5 billion, which is not a lot considering that Micron generated $2.2 billion of free cash flow in a single quarter. Overall, Micron's balance sheet offers Micron plenty of room to execute on its ambition to develop its high-performance DRAM memory for hyper-scale datacenters and cloud computing.

Valuation

Looking at the above table we can immediately see, how the peer group's P/Sales ratio is being priced. I should note to readers that have not read my work before that I'm a big fan of the P/Sales ratio as there is a lot of research showing that this ratio is 'reflective' of investors sentiment towards a stock. I'm also a fan of the P/Sales ratio because it is less volatile than P/E or other metrics. Thus, we can see how the peer group's P/Sales ratio went from 1.2X to 2X. In fact, every one of the chip/semiconductor manufacturers is currently being priced by the market at higher premiums than their own 5-year averages. For example, AMD's (AMD) P/Sales is trading at practically twice its own 5-year average, with Intel (INTC) carrying a punchier multiple also. However, while Micron's P/Sales 5-year average was previously higher than the groups at 1.8X (vs. the group's 1.2X) it is now trading just slightly above its own 5-year average.

Furthermore, if we stop to look over the progress that Micron has made in the past 5 years, its present multiple significantly undervalues the strides that Micron has made from selling commoditized memory with poor economics to selling premium high performance memory.

In actuality, without anything more, than straight forward-objective thinking, we can see how in the period FY 2013-FY 2016, how Micron's operating margins were barely reaching 20% (in fact, in some years, its margins were truly appalling). Then, moving forward to its most recent results, Q2 2018, and we can see how its operating margins are just so much stronger, in the high 40s and its non-GAAP operating margin being just shy of 50%.

Material Concern

In my previous Micron article, I highlighted my concerns that Micron's share count was trickling up over time and that this aspect was not to my liking. To wit, many readers commented and were a little too quick to brush these concerns under the carpet. However, if you have been investing for a little while, you might, like me, apply the following mantra to your investments.

When they're talking, they're lying, and when they're quiet, they're stealing - Charlie Munger (said by others also)

Here are the facts: using Micron's GAAP diluted number of shares outstanding, we can see how in FY 2008 the diluted number of shares went from 773 million and to its most recent results, Q2 2018, it now has 1.2 billion, an increase of 60%. This is not a deal breaker for this investment, particularly given that its EPS has gone from negative in FY 2008 to a solid $8.32 in the TTM. However, it should be noted, nevertheless.

Takeaway

The market has a tendency to take a long time to reward investors - and investors are notoriously impatient. If you have ever bought a property to rent out, you would not expect to double your investment in a single year. Actually, you probably be highly satisfied if it doubles in 5 years. Furthermore, if you committed to a buying a property and went through all that due diligence and complex thought process of buying 4 walls, you would not seriously consider selling your property (at a loss) just because a broker knocks on your door and tells you that he will buy your property at a 30% discount, if you wanted to sell it to him.

Therefore, in a highly complex environment that is investing in a business, why not give the business time to prove itself and the market time to recognize Micron's strengths? Retail investors have a humongous advantage over professionals, in that they are not timed pressed. Just buy (if after doing your due diligence it appears undervalued) and wait a few years to be satisfactorily rewarded.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

