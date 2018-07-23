Spirit Was Once An 'Ugly Duckling' And Could Soon Become A SWAN

Spirit needs a few quarters before I am ready for the SWAN upgrade, but I am convinced the shares are worthy of my Strong Buy recommendation.

One of the reasons that I am personally overweight Net Lease REITs is because I believe this is where you can find the best value.

When building a REIT portfolio, it’s important to analyze each property sector to determine the best companies to own within each category. That’s why we decided to incorporate a property sector guide that allows readers to easily find the best individual REITs to own and determine a thoughtful allocation strategy.

One of my favorite property sectors is the Net Lease sector, and in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, we plan to focus specifically on that sector and provide our “Rhino ratings” to all of these REITs.

One of the reasons that I am personally overweight Net Lease REITs is because I believe this is where you can find the best value. There is no other property category that provides investors with the most predictable and stable dividend income, and the last recession proved that point.

There are only nine REITs in existence that increased their dividend in 2009, and one-third of these are Net Lease REITs: Realty Income (NYSE:O), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). If you count the Net Lease healthcare REITs - LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and National Health Care (NYSE:NHI) - there were five REITs that made it through the worst financial collapse since the Great Depression.

In addition, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is also bullish in the Net Lease REIT sector. Just over a year ago (last June), Buffett’s investment company picked up a 9.8% interest in STOR for around $377 million. STOR simultaneously issued 18.6 million shares of company stock in a private placement at a price of $20.25 per share.

As you can see, the “Buffett Bounce” illustrates the demand for Net Lease investments as Berkshire Hathaway’s wise allocation to the space. I will add that I was ahead of the “Buffet Bounce” by around two weeks as I upgraded shares from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. I wrote:

“STORE is forecasted to generate strong AFFO/share growth and when you combine that with a modest payout ratio, you can see that there is more inside of STORE. I am upgrading shares in STORE from a BUY to a STRONG BUY.”

For example, Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) encountered difficulties in late 2010 when Borders Books accounted for around 29% of the REIT’s annualized base rents. Agree was forced to cut its dividend from $2.04 per share to $1.60, and the company did not begin to grow the dividend until 2013.

Yet, my mantra - “huge failure, makes for huge success” - has played out well for Agree. The Michigan-based REIT was able to unwind the Borders deals (including the Borders HQ) and reposition itself as a leading Net Lease REIT. As viewed below, Agree has outperformed most Net Lease REITs year to date:

Also notice that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has outperformed YTD (along with STOR). Recently, we decided to initiate coverage on Getty with a “SPEC BUY’ rating. See my latest article here.

One name that has not been on our Buy list for some time is Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). Back in October 2017, I wrote an article titled “Spirit Spooks Me”. We had a Sell rating on Spirit, and more recently, we have upgraded to a Hold, as I wanted to wait on the company to divest the ShopKo stores, via the Spin-co deal, into a separate publicly traded REIT.

Now that has happened, and it’s time to take a fundamental deep dive into Spirit Realty.

Keep in mind, because I am a fundamental investor, I have zero interest in timing the market as it relates to my stock recommendations. Accordingly, principal preservation is the goal, and my recommendations are based on buy-and-hold analysis. Over the years, I have learned that best performance can be achieved when you pay very close attention to fundamentals and not pitch get-rich-quick schemes (my STOR pick validates that point).

The New Spirit (less the Ugly Ducklings)

As I ponder the new Spirit, I cannot help but to think about the childhood story of the ugly duckling that turned into a beautiful swan. As the fairy tale goes, “a homely little bird was born in a barnyard that suffered abuse from the others around him until, much to his delight (and to the surprise of others), he matured into a beautiful swan.

The swan was shocked when it was welcomed and accepted by the other swans, only to realize by looking at his reflection in the water that he had grown into one of them. The flock takes to the air, and the now beautiful swan spreads his gorgeous large wings and takes flight with the rest of his new kind family.”

(Photo Source)

It’s true, up until the recent spin, Spirit was the so-called ugly duckling, with a Net Lease portfolio that consisted of some not-so-attractive tenants, such as Shopko, 84 Lumber, and Carmike Cinemas. The top 5 tenants represented over 43% of the annual base rent.

However, the new Spirit has been transformed into a higher-quality portfolio with improved diversification, with strong industry sectors. As you can see below, the new Spirit includes Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) as a top tenant, as well as Circle K (OTCPK:ANCUF) (3.2%), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) (3.0%), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (2.5%). The top 5 tenants represent 16.0% of contractual base rent.

As of June 2018, Spirit owned 1,470 properties, which includes 252 tenants. 57% of the top 20 tenants are investment grade equivalent; 43% overall (weighted average as a percentage of contractual rent). Note: The light blue is Actual S&P Rating. Dark blue is Moody’s Equivalent.

Also, as you can see below, many of Spirit’s tenants are service and internet-resistant retailers that represent diversified industries with high-quality tenants:

These properties are also highly diversified across various consumption patterns. As you can see below, Spirit has industry-weighted cash flows that show the properties are well-situated for consumer spending.

The new Spirit has also improved its investment grade equivalent from 36% to 43%. The top 5 tenants' weighted average (investment grade rating) is BBB:

Consistent with Spirit’s stated deleveraging and portfolio optimization strategy, the company was a net seller of properties in Q1-18, having sold 29 properties ($38 million), including four vacant assets. These sales correspond with the identified categories in the “heat map” for which Spirit intends to reduce exposure. This represents the “dispositions” (the company sold $588.9 million in real estate assets in 2017):

Since 2017, Spirit has acquired $418.8 million in real estate assets. Here is the heat map that illustrates the property categories where it is investing:

As illustrated below (the heat map), Spirit is now focusing on industries that are less vulnerable to competitive forces and technological disruption:

As illustrated below, the REIT is targeting several industries for future growth:

As I ponder the new Spirit and the theme to this article, I cannot help to think about the “old Spirit” (aka “ugly duckling”) and the new one (aka “SWAN”). Could it be that the recently completed spin of the collateralized Master Trust 2014 as well as all properties leased by Shopko could transform the old Spirit into a “sleep well at night” REIT?

Let’s keep digging for the answers...

The Balance Sheet

Now that the spin is completed, Spirit will finally be able to remove the structural impediments that are likely to result in superior performance and a more diversified investment grade real estate portfolio, with better operating statistics and significant balance sheet capacity for growth.

Post-spin, Spirit's adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is in the 4.6x-4.7x range, the lowest level in the company's history.

During the second quarter, Spirit will be repaying $123 million in master trust 2013 secured notes, generating annualized interest savings of approximately $1.1 million.

Its liquidity remains exceptionally strong, giving it the flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions and/or take advantage of the dislocation of the company’s common stock price (more on that below).

As of Q1-18, Spirit maintained $1.1 billion in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $8 million in available cash and $959 million of availability under the revolving credit and term loan facilities.

As of Q1-18

Also, it has approximately $98 million in 1031 exchange and Spirit Master Trust release accounts, the majority of which is earmarked for acquisitions (as of Q1-18).

Pro forma for the spin-off transaction, Spirit expects that around 80% of assets will be unencumbered. These strong balance sheet metrics, combined with enhanced quality and diversity of the “new” portfolio, will improve the company’s access to capital.

As of Q1-18

Now on to Performance

For the full year 2018, Spirit projects FFO per share of $0.66-0.68, excluding severance charges incurred during Q1-18. Capital deployment comprising acquisitions, revenue-producing capital expenditures and stock repurchases of $400-500 million.

With respect to Spirit's common dividend, beginning in Q3-18, the company expects to target a dividend payout ratio as a percent of AFFO of approximately 75%. The company believes that this dividend policy will bring it in line with other investment grade peers, enable it to maintain a conservative low leveraged balance sheet and allow for the accretive reinvestment of retained earnings.

In Q1-18, Spirit’s FFO per diluted share was $0.24 and $0.20 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. AFFO was $95.3 million (including cash severance charges of $2.1 million), compared to $98.0 million for the same period last year. AFFO per diluted share was $0.21 ($0.22 excluding cash severance charges), compared to $0.20 for the same period last year.

Spirit’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, which equates to an annualized cash dividend of $0.72 per share. Keep in mind, that previous Spirit shareholders now have Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) shares that consists of the above-referenced Shoko sites as well as the collateralized Master Trust properties.

Spirit will provide property management, special servicing and asset management services to SMTA for total annual fees of approximately $27.7 million (make sure to back that out of AFFO for SRC). The asset management agreement is for a term of 3 years with a Termination fee (1.75x Property Management and Asset Management fees for 12 full calendar months preceding the termination date). The promote is 10.0% above 10.0% TSR hurdle, –15.0% above 12.5% TSR hurdle, –20.0% above 15.0% TSR hurdle.

SMTA is clearly a “liquidation vehicle”, and I suspect that the portfolio will be dissolved before the initial 3-year (management agreement) term. Given the improvements in Skopko (improved its bottom line EBITDA performance for its fiscal year 2017 and in the year, ending the year with a positive $26.7 million improvement to fiscal year 2016), I suspect that one or two large investors will take out SMTA.

I have no interest in owning shares in SMTA (hence my previous Sell recommendation); however, I have strong interest in the new Spirit, and perhaps this could be the swan song...

Could This Be True?

Now let’s take a look at the “new Spirit” compared with its peers below:

As referenced above, Spirit said that “beginning in Q3-18, the company expects to target a dividend payout ratio as a percent of AFFO of approximately 75%.” I suspect this will mean that its dividend yield will be in line with that of Realty Income and W.P. Carey.

You could argue that Spirit spun off its “ugly ducklings” in order to financially engineer a dividend cut. Regardless of the language, the company will re-adjust its dividend so that it has a satisfactory margin of safety.

And speaking of margin of safety, consider the following: analysts increased Spirit’s valuation cap rate approximately 100 basis points after the Q1-17 earnings call. Analysts’ post-Q1 17 valuation cap rate for Spirit has persisted despite the company’s high-quality portfolio, improved operational practices and stronger / more flexible balance sheet.

Take a look at the P/AFFO chart we prepared below:

As you can see, Spirit is trading at 10.4x P/AFFO, well below most other Net Lease REITs. Although the overhang was almost exclusively related to the lower-quality properties, investors have not recognized that Spirit has turned into a beautiful SWAN. What about management?

It’s true, much of the problems for Spirit were related to bad management. Specifically, investing in lower-quality properties with poor capital allocation strategies. This is an example of the “old” Spirit:

(Photo Credit)

However, here is what the “new” Spirit looks like - a portfolio that includes higher-quality properties with better capital management:

(Photo Credit)

Who’s buying Spirit then?

Given Spirit’s stock price and significant discount to NAV, the REIT continued to allocate capital to common share repurchases. During Q-18, it repurchased over 13.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $7.88, for a total of $104 million.

The company continued to repurchase common stock through April, bringing the total year-to-date stock repurchased to 21.2 million shares, at an average price of $7.90.

In the past 12 months, Spirit has acquired approximately 12% of the outstanding stock of the company: 57 million shares at an average price of $7.89, resulting in $450 million of capital deployed.

The Board of Directors authorized a new $250 million stock repurchase plan, which provides the company with ongoing flexibility to take advantage of value dislocations in the trading price.

What about Realty Income?

Yes. I believe that Realty Income should also be buying shares in Spirit, and not just 50 million shares...

It’s plain to see that Spirit is worth a lot more today without the Shopko buildings (and “ugly duckling” properties). As I evaluate Spirit’s portfolio, it’s clear to me that the most logical buyer for Spirit is “The Monthly Dividend Company”.

This would certainly be “transformational” for “Big O”, but we all know the company has the two most important levers: cost of capital advantage and scale advantage. See my latest article here.

Nonetheless, I am bypassing Go (Buy) and moving right up to Strong Buy. Spirit needs a few quarters before I am ready for the SWAN upgrade, but I am convinced the shares are worthy of my Strong Buy recommendation, and we will include in the “New Money Portfolio”.

The Moral to the Story: Spirit was once an “ugly duckling” and could soon become a SWAN.

