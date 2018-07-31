What You Don't Know About Pinduoduo

Thesis

Most investors are scared away from Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ:PDD) high P/S multiple. Despite its share price increasing 40% on the first trading day, Pinduoduo's valuation is not expensive looking at it from its revenue run rate and comparable company perspectives. Although the company may face the same counterfeit problems as Taobao did in its early days, management's strong execution capability and its long-term vision will generate meaningful returns for investors in the coming years.

Management & Investor Base

Most media referred Pingduoduo's founder Colin Huang as a former Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) engineer, but people don't know about Colin's mentor Duan Yongping, who advised Colin to give up his return offer from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and choose Google (which had not gone public at that time). There are three things you should know about Colin's mentor Duan: His mentees currently own 1/3rd of the smartphone market in China (Oppo and Vivo are the second and third smartphone manufacturers in China); he invested in NetEase (NTES) in early 2000 when the stock was traded at $0.47 per share; he brought Colin with him to have lunch with Warren Buffett when Colin was 26 years old. When investors are impressed by the fact that Pinduoduo was founded by such a young entrepreneur, they don't realize that Colin has already had a successful career at an early age.

Pinduoduo has gathered the best financial investors (Sequoia, IDG, and Banyan) and strategic investors [Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), NetEase, SF Express] which could potentially add lots of value to the company. SF Express is one of the largest parcel delivery companies in China. Tencent offers Pinduoduo enormous traffic support through Wechat.

Market and Competition

Two factors mainly contributed to the success of Pinduoduo: its capability to leverage 1B user traffic from Wechat, and its strategic targeting on the lower-end market especially the third and fourth-tier cities and rural areas in China. In order to compete with JD (NASDAQ:JD) and VIP.com (VIPS), Alibaba (BABA)'s Taobao has made significant efforts to clean up lower-end counterfeit products on its platform to improve user's shopping experience in the last few years. Taobao's effort left a plain open field for Pinduoduo to grow. Pinduoduo grew like weeds as it initially targeted third and fourth-tier cities. According to Jiguang, a big data service provider in China, Pinduoduo's penetration rate in third and fourth-tier cities are 22% and 34% respectively, exceeding Taobao's s 21% and 32%. Pinduoduo has a significant user overlap with Alibaba's Taobao as ASP on these two platforms are lower than JD and VIP.com. According to a research report by Questmobile, 50.3% of users who uninstalled Taobao become users of Pinduoduo and 78.3% of users who uninstalled Pinduoduo become users of Taobao.

(Source: Jiguang Data, Image credit: GGV)

Valuation

The company is valued at 97x 2017 P/S but the company's 2018 Q1 revenue grew at 37x compared to 2017 Q1. I assumed Pinduoduo's revenue will grow at 10% qoq (14% growth in Q42017-Q12018). Pinduoduo will be able to generate $940MM in 2018 or 29x P/S 2018. Notably, its Cost of Revenue/Revenue ratio has significantly decreased in the last few quarters.

(Source: Company's S-1)

(Source: Company Filings /Bloomberg)

(Source: Company Filings /Bloomberg)

Most U.S. investors may use Alibaba, VIP Shops or JD as comparable companies for Pinduoduo. But I believe the closest comp for Pinduoduo is Wish. Most Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shoppers never heard of Wish, an online-shopping marketplace targeting lower socioeconomic groups in the U.S. When Wish was first launched, it hardly drew any attention from Silicon Valley investors as most of them do not fall into Wish's targeted consumers. However, this company has been growing rapidly and now it plans to raise next financing round at $8.5 billion valuation that equals to the combining market cap of Macy's, JC Penney and Sears. The population of low socioeconomic group in China is far greater than that in the U.S. If you value Pinduoduo from a TAM perspective, Pinduoduo's current $27 billion valuation (3.2x of Wish) is not a stretch. Even we look at from a P/GMV perspective, Pinduoduo's current valuation translates into 0.57x P/GMV (GMV is 323 billion RMB or $47.5 billion 2018 Q3 run rate). However, I do believe its GMV is somewhat inflated as sellers are tempted to create artificial transactions to boost its rankings just like Taobao's early days and its sale's return ratio could be much higher than Taobao and JD's.

Wish and Pinduoduo App

(Source: Company's S-1)

Conclusion

To achieve 100 billion RMB GMV, Taobao took 5 years, Vip.com took 8 years, JD tool 10 years and Pinduoduo took 27 months. No matter how you look at, it is very impressive to achieve this type of growth in such a short time. The fundamental factor that supports the Pinduoduo miracle is the huge untapped third and fourth-tier purchasing power in China. To continue to monitor the performance of Pinduoduo, I would pay special attention to its consumer repurchase ratio and user cohort in future company presentations or fillings. In order to achieve long-term sustainable growth, Pinduoduo needs to figure out a way to control product quality on its platform. Although the company's valuation looks expensive on the surface, its valuation is not expensive if we analyze it from revenue rate and comparable company perspectives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.