Huya's First U.S. Quarter: Checking Up On The 'Twitch Of China'

Huya (HUYA) is a Chinese gaming/lifestyle live streaming platform that launched in November 2014 with an incredibly active video game streaming community. They have partnered with various eSports event organizers, game developers, and game publishers to host the live broadcasts for eSports competitions that reach an audience of millions. A former subsidiary of YY (YY), a Chinese video streaming company, Huya received $426MM from Chinese tech giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), who took control of 32% of Huya with an option to purchase up to 50.1% of Huya's outstanding shares at any time between the second and third anniversaries of the funding round that closed in early March 2018. The Tencent investment placed Huya's value at $1.33BB.

Huya took the investment from Tencent and immediately began working towards an American IPO. The company raised $180MM and began trading on the NYSE on May 11, 2018, at a price of $12 per share. In their first fiscal quarter trading on an American exchange and reporting in GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principals), Huya's share price reached a high of $50.82 and currently sits 187% above its price at IPO ($34.49 at closing July 27, 2018). Huya's explosive first month of trading and the subsequent pullback has left many investors wondering if the company was overhyped, or is working on making a move back to its ATH's (All Time High).

By all accounts, Huya had an eventful first quarter trading on American exchanges, and now that we have their first GAAP quarterly report, we can start making some judgments about them. Before diving into Huya's financial statements, it is important to have an understanding of the market they are targeting.

A Little Background On Game Streaming

The streaming sector covers a wide variety of aspects of entertainment, but for the purposes of this article, we are going to focus on video game streaming. Video game streaming consists of users logging on to the streaming platform to watch their favorite Streamer play their favorite game. The Streamers are typically a blend of personality and highly skilled gameplay. Streamers make their money through monthly subscriptions (where viewers pay a monthly fee to have special emoticons and chat rooms) and donations from viewers. More often than not, popular Streamers also compete in eSports competitions or have competed in these competitions in the past. To many investors, the concept of people watching other people play video games when they could be playing it themselves seems foreign, unappealing, and difficult to monetize for a wide variety of reasons and personal biases. But things have been changing over the past few years. In 2017, GVC (Gaming Video Content) contributed $3.2BB in revenues to the overall $108.4BB generated by the interactive entertainment industry worldwide.

A Brief Rundown On eSports

eSports (Electronic Sports) are the competitive side of video games, players sign to teams, train regularly, and compete in large arenas for millions in prize money. It may surprise investors to learn that the first eSports competition was held in 1980. It may surprise them even more, to learn that the Space Invader Championships of 1980 consisted of 10,000 players competing. Since the 80's, eSports have grown vastly in all aspects, especially revenue generation, prize pools, and audience size. In 2017, eSports generated $650MM in revenues from media rights, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise, tickets, and game publisher fees and paid out $121MM in prizes in 2017. See my previous article on the eSports market for a more in-depth breakdown.

Twitch.tv Is Dominating Everywhere But China

When Amazon (AMZN) bought American streaming giant Twitch.tv in August 2014 for $970MM, the site was averaging 350,550 concurrent viewers that collectively watched 267 million hours of content each month. In 2018, the site has been averaging just over 1 million concurrent viewers watching 732 million hours of content each month. Source: TwitchTracker

Twitch has grown their viewer numbers and hours of content watched by at least 10% annually since 2012. For the first half of 2018, Twitch surpassed their 2017 numbers with 35% growth in average viewers and 49% growth in hours spent watching content. The site is not only continuing to attract more viewers to its site, but they are keeping them online longer.

On their seemingly unstoppable growth path, Twitch has cemented itself as the dominant player in the American live streaming market by stealing 34% of the Streamers from YouTube GamingLive, their largest competition within America.

Twitch May Dominate Internationally, But Huya Could Dominate Twitch

Twitch is currently having the best year in their company's history and averaging over 140MM unique viewers per month, making Twitch one of the most active streaming site in the world. It is important to make a distinction between Monthly Unique Users (MUU) and Monthly Active Users (MAU). Unique user count rises anytime someone new to the site visits for the first time. Active user count rises after seeing continued activity on the site, an individual visiting one time will not effect MAU's. MAU's are agreed to be far more valuable when evaluating a company as they indicate a reliable portion of the userbase that will regularly be visiting the site rather than simply visiting once to check it out. This matters greatly when trying to compare the user base of Twitch, which publicizes their MUU's, to the Huya, which reports their MAU's.

Huya averaged 86.7MM MAU's at the end of 2017 and recently reported that that number grew to 92.9MM MAU's as of March 31, 2018. While we do not know the exact conversion rate of Twitch MUU's to MAU's, we do know how much time each active user spends on each site per day. Active Twitch users spend an average of 95 minutes on the site per day while active Huya users are on for 99 minutes. Twitch has been averaging 44BB minutes watched per month, given the data above, we can assume Huya is averaging 276BB minutes watched per month (92.9MM MAU * 99 min/day * 30 days). It is also important to remember that the Huya user base is nearly 100% Chinese while Twitch has viewers all around the world. Should Huya begin focusing on expanding outside of China, they could easily surpass Twitch on MUU's as well.

The gap between Huya and Twitch exists because of the popularity difference of eSports in America and Asia. While eSports are just now starting to get mainstream attention and major corporate sponsorships, the Asian eSports market has already been at this level for several years. Large American eSports competitions are held in multi-purpose venues, while Asian competitions are held in arenas specifically built for eSports. The popularity of eSports in Asia also translates to audiences of millions wanting to watch the competitions, which just happen to be live-streamed through platforms like Huya who partner with the event organizers to obtain broadcasting rights much like a TV studio would for an NFL game. Massive viewer numbers lead to massive revenues, and that is exactly what Huya worked for and delivered in their first fiscal quarter operating and reporting under GAAP.

Huya's First Earnings Announcement

Huya recently reported their Q1 2018 results and showed positive growth across all aspects of their operations. At the current RMB exchange rate of .15RMB : 1USD, Huya reported revenues of $127MM with $20MM in gross profit, up 14% and 21% from Q4 2017 respectively and their gross margin increased 100 basis points from 14.5% to 15.5%. This growth is likely driven by the 7% increase in MAU's as Huya closes in on obtaining 100MM MAU's.

What's even more impressive than their revenue and operating margin growth is their EBITDA growth and tight operating expense management. Huya is without a doubt in the growth stage of their business cycle; they are not even 4 years into operation and pursuing a brand new and developing industry. They need to dedicate resources towards figuring out the best way to offer their services that appeal to the largest customers base which will, in turn, generate the largest revenues. Huya managed to increase their audience reach, grow their revenues, and lower their operating costs in the same reporting period. That is a sign of strength for a young and growing company. Their share-based compensation was mixed in throughout their costs of goods sold and opex lines but was primarily concentrated in G&A and accounted for 60% of G&A expenses for the quarter. The largest single operating expense line item was their R&D which made up 45% of total opex. Seeing Huya focus their spending on R&D while operating in such a young industry is far more palatable than seeing them pour their funding into something like office furniture.

Management's Guidance And Outlook For Investors

Huya's management also released some incredibly optimistic guidance for their coming quarter, projecting between RMB970MM-1,000MM or $146MM-$150MM, representing a quarter over quarter growth of around 18%. Should Huya reach their revenue target, they will have grown their revenues by 115% since the same time in 2017 while also increasing their profitability and growing their user base.

What is concerning about Huya's guidance is the RMB2.3BB or $354MM expense hit they expect to take due to the derivative liability still existing on their preferred shares. They experienced a similar hit this quarter of RMB528,000 or $79MM related to preferred share derivatives which pushed their net income attributable to common shareholders below zero. This derivative liability is a result of Huya series A funding round which was led by Ping An in 2017. Huya issued 22,058,823 preferred shares at a price of $3.4 per share. Huya is also in the process of converting all their series A preferred shares into class A common shares. This does cause some dilution for current investors holding Huya common stock but more concerning, it means Huya has a fast approaching timeline where they need to cover the conversion of these 22M shares. At a current market price of around $32.50 per share, the conversion would cause a non-cash hit of $715MM. These are one time expenses as Huya continues their growth phase, but will likely have an adverse affect on Huya's share price through the dilution they cause. This could also prove to create a viable entry point for investors looking to scoop up some exposure to Huya on the cheap.

Overall, Huya looks like a solid company that is dominating an already massive industry that is also still in its infancy. With their operations only being conducted in China, Huya has not yet come close to reaching their max exposure but has still been able to garner an audience 86x that of Twitch. With the rise of eSports popularity in America and worldwide, it would not be surprising to see Huya make the moves to allow international users access to their platform (barring any government interference). Huya is an incredibly volatile stock, and should only be considered for investment by investors who fully understand the risk associated with young and volatile stocks.

