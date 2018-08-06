Bulls May Not Have Noticed But Tesla's Growth Story Is Dead

With production from China three years away, the company has no where to go even if it survives the disastrous Model 3 launch.

As investors appreciated the mature Elon Musk, what they seem to have missed is that Tesla's growth story essentially died.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 results affair was an interesting one to say the least. The shareholder letter and the earnings call were masterfully done to accentuate the positive and to minimize or avoid the negative. Thanks to the choreography and the willingness of the bulls to believe CEO Elon Musk’s narrative despite past track record, the stock climbed up about 15% since then.

Tesla posted record losses worse than consensus, but on the biggest issue that was in focus, cash, the company showed a higher balance than expected. While the company’s cash balance declined (image below from Twitter user @TeslaCharts), at over $2B, there is no imminent risk of bankruptcy.

How has the company been able to keep the cash balance from deteriorating significantly in the face of a record $700M+ loss?

By stretching the working capital (image below) and by tapping into ABL and other financing (image below).

So, how does this situation change in Q3?

Assuming Tesla hits the guidance of 50K to 55K units for Model 3, at 15% margins, cash flow can improve by about $300M. In addition, stock option exercises at Tesla have accelerated and will likely accelerate further due to layoffs, attrition, and concerns about Tesla. These options exercises may add several tens of millions of cash to Tesla's balance sheet. Also, note that Tesla has not sold any ZEV credits in Q2 and could raise as much as $200-$300M in cash from the sale of ZEV credits in Q3.

All else being equal, between the above three items, Tesla will be able to largely stem the negative cash flow in Q3.

However, all else is not equal. An important factor that is keeping the Tesla cash story together is the “customer deposit” line item (image below).

We already know that Tesla customer cancellations are running high. Anecdotal evidence from fan sites and Twitter suggests that an increasing number of customers are cancelling their Model 3 reservations. There are also many customer complaints about refund delays as Tesla's FAQ suggests refund times of 45 business days; very likely as a cash management measure.

Readers should note that, with Tesla now widely opening Model 3 orders to all comers, reservations do not make much sense anymore. Consequently, we expect that the reservation levels will drop precipitously over the current quarter and possibly next quarter. Depending on the rate at which Tesla refunds these deposits, the “customer deposit” line item could drop by about $400M in Q3 and Q4.

Reservation cancellations, along with international cash which is estimated to be around $500M, reduces the amount of accessible cash to about $1.3B at the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4 ($2.2B - $400M - $500M). Model 3 margin improvement and ZEV credits discussed above would bring the cash up to about $1.9B.

In summary, if Tesla were to execute per the stated plan, there is very little bankruptcy risk in the near term.

What Can Go Wrong?

The flaw with the above discussed scenario is that it assumes Tesla performing per plan. We see several potential issues that make such a scenario unlikely:

If the demand for the various Model 3s does not materialize, Tesla will have additional working capital problems as the company would be building inventory.

Model 3 quality has been horrendous. There are widespread reports on fan sites of cars not even making it the grade to be picked up. To the extent that cars are unshippable without repairs, working capital requirements for Model 3 will skyrocket.

In addition, some of the cars are failing on the first day or just within a few days or weeks. The repair rates of Model 3 appear to be one of the worst, if not the worst, for a modern car. Car quality tracking site TrueDelta - Real Car Owners Driving Real Car Information is showing that Model 3 owners are reporting 118 repair trips per 100 cars. This is alarmingly bad given that most of these cars, on average, have been on the road only for a few weeks. The “newest” car with comparable repair trip rate is the 2007 Chrysler Town & Country which has 136 repair trips per 100 cars. We have predicted this outcome when Tesla skipped beta for the Model 3. We would not be surprised if Model 3 goes down in history as the lowest quality car ever made.

We find it highly likely that Tesla will be inundated with Model 3 quality and repair problems and quality could very well be the issue that creates a liquidity event at Tesla.

Demand Story Is Weak

Tesla claims to have over 11,000 Model 3s in transit at the end of Q2, and claimed in its shareholder letter to have manufactured about 5,000 cars a week since then. However, InsideEVs is reporting that only about 14,250 Model 3s have been shipped in July. Thousands of Model 3s are being sighted at parking lots across California. Whether it is due to logistics problems or demand problems or quality problems or a combination is unknown. Regardless of the reasons, there is an unquestionable problem with ballooning inventory which creates further strain on Tesla’s balance sheet.

Tesla indicated that it will be shipping Model 3 to international markets before the end of the year and earlier than previously expected. Given the Federal Tax Credit phase down, one would have expected that Tesla would target its entire output toward the US market. Early international expansion suggests that demand for the high-end versions of Model 3 is weak in the US and Tesla needs to reach out to international markets for customers.

Furthermore, we have already seen that Tesla has dropped prices of Model 3 Performance and AWD versions and has been adding incentives. Once again, a sign that demand for these models is not particularly strong.

As time passes on, we are seeing more and more indications of weak demand. In addition to demand concerns, note that international sales have a negative balance sheet impact on Tesla. Given the multi-week transit times involved in shipping to international customers, international sales affect the cash conversion cycle and stress Tesla’s balance sheet further.

The Big Story: China Gigafactory Schedule

The biggest story of the earnings PR, however, was a tacit acknowledgement that Tesla will not have additional capacity beyond Fremont for another 3 years or more.

According to the shareholder letter:

“In July, we announced our plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai – our first Gigafactory outside the US. We are excited about this opportunity, as China is by far the largest EV market in the world and Chinese support for electric vehicles has been exceptionally strong. Initial capacity is expected to be roughly 250,000 vehicles and battery packs per year, and will grow to 500,000, with the first cars expected to roll off the production line in about three years. Vehicles produced at Gigafactory 3 will augment our existing capacity in order to meet growing local needs, which means our US manufacturing operations will not be affected. Construction is expected to start within the next few quarters, though our initial investment will not start in any significant way until 2019, with much of it expected to be funded through local debt. We will share more information about Gigafactory 3 in upcoming quarters.”

In the earnings call, CEO Musk claimed that Fremont is capped at 600K units (likely 500K Model 3s and 100K Model S/Xs).

Note that Tesla’s pitch for several years has been that the company will grow to 1 million unit in sales in 2020. With a potential future China factory not producing any meaningful quantities of cars until 2021, investors need to downgrade the growth prognosis from 1M cars in 2020 to 600K cars in 2021.

Assuming Model 3 reaches a sustained production rate of 5k per week in Q3, the above dynamic suggests that Model 3 sales can at most double over the next 3 years. A doubling of units, given the lower ASPs of Model 3, would imply annual revenue growth around 20% for the next three years. The profitability growth will be even lower as Model 3 will have lower margins than Model S and Model X. The sales and profitability prospects are even more dire when one considers that the incremental demand and production volume is likely to be for the lower end $35,000 car.

Adjusted for units, ASPs, and margins, we predict that the gross margin growth may be less than 50% for the 2019 to 2021 period. This is a paltry teen-ish growth rate on a yearly basis.

Given that the Tesla story has been largely that of growth, we observe that this is a major negative news for Tesla. How should a reduction of growth from 50% to about 15% impact valuation? That is for investors to decide. We submit that a “normal” growth company valuation will shrink by about 2/3 with a similar revision in growth prospects.

Prognosis

Tesla's stock had a strong positive run after earnings – driven by the cash position and the positive narrative. Tesla's cash balance and guidance may have alleviated investors' concerns, but Tesla's near-term future depends on Model 3 quality and demand. Lower demand and quality issues can put a severe strain on Tesla's balance sheet.

Considering that a potential China Gigafactory is unlikely to produce meaningful volumes until 2021 in best case, we submit that the Tesla growth story is essentially dead. Considering the change in growth projections, based on the revised guidance provided in the Q2 earnings call, Tesla should have plunged about 66%. Surprisingly, Tesla's stock went up by about 15% instead. However, once investors realize that the growth story is dead, we expect that the stock will move down decisively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.