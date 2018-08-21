Our First Look At Spero Therapeutics

I have enough money to last me the rest of my life, unless I buy something.” ― Jackie Mason

Today, we take our first look at a small ‘Tier 4’ biotech concern that has only been on the market for nine months.

Company Overview:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts based early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for multidrug resistant (NYSE:MDR) bacterial infections. The company was formed in 2013 and currently carries a market cap of ~$200 million. Spero came public in November 2017, netting $74.4 million at $14 per share. In early July, Spero raised ~$75 million in a secondary offering of preferred shares and common stock. The common was priced at $12.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

SPR994. Spero’s most advanced candidate is SPR994, which the company hopes will be the first broad-spectrum oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections. The treatment is an oral form of tebipenem, an antibiotic marketed as Orapenem since 2009 by Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd. (Tokyo: 2269) in Japan, where it is used to treat common pediatric infections including pneumonia, otitis media, and sinusitis. Since it is already on the market, there is plenty of research available on tebipenem, including a 3,500 patient post-approval study in Japan.

The increasing prevalence of drug resistance and MDR Gram-negative bacteria, as well as the limitations of existing therapies demonstrate the need for new novel antibiotics. Carbapenems have been utilized for over 30 years and are considered the standard of care for many serious MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections but are currently only available through two hour IV administrations three times a day. With that said, It should be noted that Achaogen, Inc’s (NASDAQ:AKAO) once daily 30-minute IV administration antibiotic (Zemdri) just received approval from the FDA for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs).

Spero’s initial focus for SPR994 will also be on the treatment of cUTIs. A double-blind, placebo-controlled, ascending dose, multi-cohort Phase 1 study in healthy Australian subjects was initiated in October 2017 and readout on July 9, 2018. The results demonstrated that SPR994 was well-tolerated at both single and multiple ascending doses with data supporting a 300mg three times a day dosage for a pivotal 1,100 patient Phase 3 trial, which – assuming no complications when the company huddles with the FDA during 2H18 – will likely initiate by YE18. The primary endpoint of the study will be demonstrated non-inferiority versus an approved comparator based on resolution of symptoms of cUTI at a Test-of-Cure Visit 17 days after initial dosage. This study is designed to satisfy requirements of both the FDA and the EMA.

Because an oral form of tebipenem could reduce the length of (or eliminate) hospital stays in addition to significantly improving the patient experience, Spero sees a substantial market opportunity for SPR994 against Gram-negative fluoroquinolone resistant UTIs. Quinolones are the most commonly used agents against UTIs, prescribed in ~44% of all cases. Assuming a total fluoroquinolone resistant patient population of ~1.5 million, a $348 per day cost of treatment, and ~6+ days of treatment, the company estimates the U.S. opportunity at ~$3.35 billion and north of $4 billion if off-label usage for other indications such as blood stream infections are considered. Management believes its oral formulation could eventually capture more than 40% of the Gram-negative fluoroquinolone resistant UTI market.

The company has worldwide distribution rights to SPR994 ex-Southeast Asia. Spero is obligated to pay Meiji future clinical and regulatory milestone payments up to an aggregate of $3 million and low single-digit royalties based on net sales of SPR994. Also, Spero is on the hook to Meiji for up to $7.5 million on money received from any sublicenses.

SPR994 was granted a Qualified Infectious Disease designation from the FDA, which comes with expedited review and additional market exclusivity. The intellectual property surrounding SPR994 is protected until 2038. Spero also recently announced that it was awarded $15.7 million, with the potential for up to an additional $28.5 million over the next five years, from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the advancement of SPR994 through the clinic. Also, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) will provide support up to $10 million to fund the nonclinical biodefense aspects of the inter-agency collaboration.

SPR741. SPR741 is one of two IV therapies generated by the company’s Potentiator Platform, which is designed to expand the spectrum and potency of existing antibiotics against Gram-negative bacteria. The therapies generated by this platform are designed to interact with lipopolysaccharides in the bacteria’s outer cell membrane, disrupting its structure, allowing the antibiotics to enter the cell. In the pre-clinic, SPR741 demonstrated the ability to enable activity against Gram-negative pathogens on over two dozen existing antibiotics. In a 27-healthy volunteer Phase 1b study that was readout in May 2018, SPR741 demonstrated pharmacokinetic (PK) compatibility and tolerability when co-administered with b-lactam antibiotics. This study backed up a 96-healthy volunteer Phase 1 dose escalation trial that was readout in April 2018, which also demonstrated the safety, tolerability, and PK of SPR741. The company is expected to prioritize SPR741 versus its other Potentiator Platform product, SPR206 upon the reception and analysis of further study data.

SPR206. SPR206 is the other IV product developed by the Potentiator Platform and is designed to be utilized as a single agent antibiotic in the treatment of MDR and extremely drug resistant bacterial strains. Multiple susceptibility pre-clinical testing suggests that SPR206 is capable of potent activity against MDR Enterobacteriaceae, carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii; thus supporting advancement into the clinical trials.

SPR720. Spero is also developing SPR720, an oral antibiotic designed for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. Further data from the pre-clinic is expected in 2H18.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Spero possessed just over $65 million in cash and marketable securities at the close of the first half of this year, which was expected to be enough to get the company to the end of 1H19. Since then, the company executed the aforementioned secondary offering in which it raised ~$70.5 million after fees. Based on anticipated future cash burn and the recently announced funding from BARDA and DTRA, the company should have a cash runway to 2021. Spero has no debt.

The company has gotten notable positive analyst action recently. Over the past ten days, Cantor Fitzgerald ($27 price target), Cowen & Co., Oppenheimer ($30 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($27 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Here is the color from Oppenheimer’s call August 10th.

SPRO reported 2Q financial results along with a business update. ($0.69) was in line with our ($0.67) estimate and above the ($0.89) consensus. Key development programs are on track: 1) Ph1 data for SPR994 oral carbapenem SAD data showed safety and MAD data is expected in 3Q18. The 300mg dose will advance into Ph1 data for SPR741 and tox data for SPR206 were positive and potentiator platform prioritization decisions should happen next year; and 3) SPR720 for NTM infections will deliver IND-enabling data in 2H18 to support potential initiation of Ph1 studies in 1H19. SPRO’s $67M cash balance (6/30) plus equity offering and BARDA contract should fund operations into 2020, according to management.”

The company is tightly held with eleven entities owning at least five percent of the outstanding stock prior to the most recent offering. Included in this group were Merck (MRK), who owned ~936K shares (of the now ~18.4 million shares outstanding) and Glaxo Smith Kline plc (GSK), who now owns ~1.9 million shares after adding 80,000 shares on the secondary.

Verdict:

Shares of SPRO have dropped some ~35% since the announcement and subsequent pricing of the secondary offering and are now over $3 below their November 2017 IPO price. However, Spero has a primary drug candidate that should advance to a pivotal Phase 3 trial by year’s end, a novel although admittedly early-stage platform for other antibiotic candidates, over $7 per share in cash, and industry giants such as Merck and Glaxo Smith Kline plc as significant shareholders. Because its lead candidate SPR994 is already approved though a different administration in Japan, the risk associated with the upcoming pivotal Phase 3 study is slightly diminished, although certainly not guaranteed considering SPR994 as yet to be tested on patients presenting disease.

I prefer Achaogen in the cUTI space, even at that company has its own challenges, as their drug Zemdri was recently approved for this indication. But with an addressable U.S. cUTI market of ~$3 billion, there certainly is room for more than one new player. With several ‘shots on goal’, its funding needs now addressed and upcoming catalysts on the horizon; Spero seems to merit a small ‘watch item’ position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on SeekingAlpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

