'Flipping' Out

There are implications for balanced portfolios and risk parity to the extent the stock-bond return correlation ends up flipping positive leading to diversification desperation.

On Friday, the market was caught off guard by a much hotter-than-expected read on wage growth and also by the prospect of still more tariffs on China.

On Friday morning, the August jobs report was accompanied by a much hotter-than-expected average hourly earnings print.

Specifically, the MoM change was 0.4%, double consensus and the YoY rate hit 2.9%, beating the estimates of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg and marking the briskest pace of wage gains since 2009.

Before I go any further, let me just address the elephant in the room here. Real wage growth is negative. Although we'll have to wait on the August CPI data for the "official" read on this situation, extrapolating gets you real wage growth of -0.03%:

Ok, so after the data hit on Friday morning, I took my readers on a trip down memory lane to Friday, February 2, the last time the market was taken off guard by a well-above-consensus AHE print. That was the fateful Friday that presaged a week during which the VIX staged its largest one-day spike in history and the Dow (DIA) fell more than a 1,000 points on two separate occasions.

Less than two hours after the February 2 jobs report hit, I warned readers on this platform that things were likely to go sour in a hurry in a post called "Make Good News Bad Again: Jobs Report Heightens Fear Of Vicious Bond Bear". Just to drive home the point, here is the bullet-pointed summary from that article:

Well, Friday's jobs number was both good and bad - but mostly bad if you're an equity bull. Everyone was laser-focused on the AHE print and it beat in a big way. Now the question is whether the ongoing bond rout will further undermine the stock market rally.

Again, that was published at 10:10 AM on Friday, February 2. The Dow fell more than 660 points that day and the following Monday, suffered its largest one-day point decline in history.

Regular readers knew something was amiss headed into that episode because the previous weekend (so, on January 29), I published a post here called "Hey Guys? The Bond Selloff Needs To Stop, Like Right Now". The gist of that piece was that bond yields were rising too far, too fast, and I suggested it was just a matter of time before the stock-bond return correlation flipped positive, leading to a selloff in both equities and bonds at the same time.

Because January marked something akin to "peak euphoria" in U.S. stocks (SPY), and because the short volatility trade was, at the time, still the most crowded trade on the planet, a flip in the normally negative stock-bond return correlation had the potential to lead to a nasty unwind in equities. Sure enough, the following week was one of the worst weeks for balanced funds and risk parity in years. Here's a chart from a Goldman note dated February 7:

Fast forward seven months and here we are in a similar situation, but with a twist. I'll talk about the similarities first and then I'll get to the twist bit.

U.S. stocks are back near record highs just like they were in January. And while 10Y yields weren't rising sharply into Friday's August jobs report like they were into the January jobs data on February 2 (in fact, the 10Y yield has been rangebound for quite a while and as Bloomberg's Brian Chappatta wrote on Friday, it's "on pace for its quietest quarter since 1965"), speculators are overtly bearish and are sitting on a near record short in the 10Y:

Some folks will tell you spec positioning is almost always a contrarian indicator and what you see in that chart is ripe for a squeeze. There's more than a little merit to that argument, but the point here is simply to say that a lot of people expect yields to rise and on Friday, following the AHE beat, they did, with 10Y yields hitting 2.94, the highest since August 9. Hopefully, you don't need me to annotate the following chart to show you the moment the jobs report hit:

Meanwhile, stocks fell, and while some of the losses were undoubtedly attributable to President Trump's threat to tax an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods on top of the $200 billion in imports he's expected to slap tariffs on imminently, you can see the reaction in futures as soon as the jobs report crossed:

Ultimately, this was the worst week for the S&P since June, but the point here is that Friday's wage data is likely to embolden the Fed further when it comes to sticking with rate hikes and as a reminder, the next round of tariffs on China is expected to drive up prices for consumer items in America.

On Friday afternoon, for instance, Apple warned that a number of its products will be affected and multiple analysts have attempted to estimate what the likely read-through will be for inflation. That exercise was already complicated by the fact that no one knows whether the tariff rate will be 10% or 25% in the prospective next round of duties on $200 billion in Chinese imports and Trump's comments about taxing another $267 billion in goods on top of that (and we don't know what the rate there would be either) make it virtually impossible to put a number on this. What we do know, though, is that from here on out, tariffs on China will drive up consumer prices stateside. There's no way around it and if you want the details on that including some of the math from analysts, see here.

Ok, so here's the twist. In February, volatility accompanied a steepening episode in the curve. On Friday, the curve bear flattened following payrolls. Here's an intraday of the 5s30s:

In case it isn't clear enough, Fed officials, analysts and commentators who have variously suggested that an inverted curve isn't necessarily something to be concerned about are about to have that hypothesis tested. Here are some additional excerpts from the Brian Chappatta piece linked above:

Judging by the market’s reaction, traders are rushing to recalibrate their outlooks. Two-year Treasury yields surged by the most since May to set a fresh 10-year high. Eurodollar futures contracts consider a rate hike this month a lock and are now starting to lean that way about a December boost, too. Of course, even with Friday’s surge, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remains in a range below 3 percent. The 30-year yield is moving sideways, too. That raises the question: How soon will New York Fed President John Williams’s assertion that the central bank shouldn’t be afraid to invert the yield curve be put to the test? In the wake of the jobs data, the spread between five- and 30-year Treasuries tumbled by the most since mid-June.

As Chappatta goes on to note, Friday's AHE data supports the contention that the fabled "missing" wage growth isn't really "missing" anymore. Indeed, the AHE print comes a little over a month after the latest read on the ECI showed U.S. employment costs rising 2.8% YoY, the most since Q3 2008:

You should also view this in the context of Goldman's contention that the market misread Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. I won't burden you with the specifics, but in a note out late last month, the bank said Powell's references to a recent Fed study suggest he's not likely to favor the inflation side of the mandate over the employment side when deciding about the pace of rate hikes. Needless to say, the employment side of the equation looks pretty solid (NFP on top, unemployment rate on the bottom):

When you consider that with the fact that core inflation is rising at the fastest pace since 2008, wage inflation is picking up materially and tariffs are set to drive up consumer prices up even further, you've got a recipe for hawkishness on both sides of the mandate.

At the same time, there are still factors acting to suppress the term premium and that in part informed Goldman's move to cut their year-end target for 10Y yields last month. All in all, this looks like a recipe for curve inversion.

Now I'll close the loop by bringing back in the stock-bond return correlation discussion.

On Friday afternoon, Bloomberg's Ye Xie noted that "this will be the first week when both Treasurys (TLT) and the S&P 500 had losses since May." What happens, you might ask, when you plot the annual weekly correlation of S&P total returns and bond returns with the 2s10s curve? Well, this happens:

As he goes on to write, "during the previous two economic cycles, the bond/stock correlation flipped to positive when the curve inverted, meaning we could have simultaneous selloffs in bonds and stocks as bonds no longer work as an ideal hedge against equities when the curve inverts."

This dovetails nicely with one of my long-standing concerns about the prospect of the U.S. bumping up against the next downturn with fiscal policy exhausted. By all but the most optimistic accounts, the Trump administration's tax cuts and late-cycle fiscal stimulus are set to balloon the deficit. That means that when the next downturn finally comes along, the scope for a fiscal response will be severely constrained, putting the onus squarely on monetary policy.

But who is going to sponsor the U.S. long end in an environment where the U.S. fiscal position is on par with Italy and the Fed is cutting rates? My guess would be nobody; or at least not at yields that are anywhere near where they are now. In other words, it's entirely possible that the Fed could end up being pigeonholed into inverting the curve and then, if that contributes to a downturn, could find themselves in a position where rate cuts paradoxically lead to a severe selloff in the long end and a vicious steepening of the curve. That would drive up rates volatility and, in turn, cross-asset volatility, putting pressure on stocks as Treasurys fall. The only way to combat that would be for the Fed to start buying bonds (i.e., expanding the balance sheet) again.

That latter scenario is obviously some way off, but it's something that a lot of retail investors should ponder considering the important role 60/40 balanced funds play as the building blocks of a portfolio.

In the near-term, you want to watch for further signs of a simultaneous selloff in bonds and equities, and not only because it would lead to diversification desperation, but also because it would put pressure on the risk parity crowd and raise the specter of forced selling from some systematic strats like we saw in February.

Nothing further, for now.

