Why The Market Is Dead Wrong On China's Gaming 'Crackdown'

The approval process could resume as soon as end-September, yet analysts have not modeled a resumption.

But Beijing's need for social stability as well as the massive secular tailwinds should drive the market.

“Some kids are so hooked on these games. They think taking a restroom break will affect their performance at these games. So, they wear a diaper. That’s why we call it electronic heroin.”

To the uninitiated, Asia’s affinity with online games might seem a bit strange. The severity of China’s online gaming addiction problem even stranger.

Here’s some stats to blow your mind – Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) top grossing game last year (“Honor of Kings”) grossed over $3 billion, out-earning Avatar by > $200 million, never mind Avengers’ measly $2 billion (beaten by a cool $1 billion+). And that’s just 2017, mind you.

Rank Title Studio Worldwide Gross Year Honor of Kings Timi L1 Studio (Tencent) >$3,000.00 2017 1 Avatar Fox $2,788.00 2009 2 Titanic Paramount $2,187.50 1997 3 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Buena Vista $2,068.20 2015 4 Avengers: Infinity War Buena Vista $2,046.20 2018 5 Jurassic World Universal $1,671.70 2015

(Source: Tencent, CLSA)

No wonder then that China’s Ministry of Education has now included gaming controls as a key step in fighting myopia among Chinese minors. In its notice, the Ministry outlined that the General Administration of Press and Publication (GAPP) i.e. China’s gaming regulator, should 1) limit the number of new online video games and 2) take measures to limit the amount of time young people spend playing games.

All this hoopla around Chinese gaming might seem mighty weird until you watch this video:

“Electronic Heroin”

The “electronic heroin” reference has been around for a while but I first caught wind of it when I read this piece, which offers another fascinating insight into the dark side of online gaming and how the Chinese are dealing with it.

Strangely, the de facto parental move seems to be - 1) trick child into leaving computer by promising a “holiday”, 2) Deliver child to the “evil godfather” i.e. an ex-army man running a gaming addict correction facility and 3) Collect “cured” child 3-4 months later after a mix of therapy and military drills.

“lt was around midnight when the taxi pulled up outside the prison-like compound and Xiong Chengzuo's parents delivered him to the man they call the "evil godfather". Earlier that day, the trio had set off from their home, more than 600km (370 miles) away, on what Xiong's parents claimed was a family outing.”

If you thought Chinese parents using bait and switch tactics on their kids was weird, try tying them up, or worse, drugging them (no, seriously):

“I’ve tried many ways but nothing helped. Therefore, we had to drug him with sleeping pills to bring him here”

The Great Chinese Demographic Shift

The extreme viewpoints around online gaming reflects the shift in generational undercurrents taking hold in China. While the last generation (boomers) were largely impoverished, Chinese millennials have experienced the greatest rags to riches story ever – the rate of change in their short lifetimes is simply incomparable to any other before them or anywhere else in the world. Compare that to the West e.g. the US, where the boomer-millennial gap is relatively small.

(Source: Young China)

In line with the huge generational gap, the Chinese millennial group is so much further up Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs, subsistence is now a foregone conclusion. The boomer mentality of “eating bitter” has now been replaced by a need to “live in the moment”. In that sense, young Chinese are afforded a luxury their parents could never consider. And at 400 million strong, the wants of this generation matter. But because the pace of change has been so great, their wants tend to clash with an insulated boomer generation that grew up with completely different ideologies. Today’s clash over gaming is simply a reflection of this generational trend.

(Source: Young China)

Along with the generational shift, China is also experiencing a demographic shift toward gender imbalance – as of 2015, China's population had 34 million more men than women. Because Chinese families tend to be extremely selective, this has resulted in a new, potentially destabilising force - 34 million volatile, unmarried men. Now, these men are likely to be undereducated and poor, with little prospects of achieving the core definition of a good life – having a family to care for.

From Beijing’s perspective, these 34 million men are a clear threat to social stability. To keep this group engaged, Beijing has a clear incentive to encourage growth in the entertainment industry as a potential solution. In fact, they’ve declared the industry “strategic”, so clearly, there’s an incentive to keep the industry going. The numbers reflect this – entertainment in China, both online and offline, is only going one way.

The generational shift has affected the Chinese government as well. While the political jockeying at the top (the “tigers”) remains, the role of mid-low-level government officials (the “flies”) has changed. Greasing the palms of the “flies” is now of far less importance as anti-corruption measures take hold. This has allowed a growing shift toward “what you know” over the prior system’s emphasis on “who you know”. The desire to chase the “iron rice bowl” i.e. a stable, government job has largely given way to start-ups – Chinese elites are now voluntarily returning home and experiencing a “fear of missing out” (FOMO) as they hear about friends receiving millions in funding every day. The government, flawed as it may be, has played a key role in facilitating a healthy business environment today.

This is important – the Chinese government is far more business-friendly than it used to be, and it recognizes the importance of the gaming industry – both as a source of entertainment (which helps social stability), and as a key revenue generator (both domestic and export). Yet, the government needs to balance the concerns of the parents (boomers) with the potential economic gains from a vibrant gaming sector, which has culminated in the gaming regulation we’re seeing today.

A Whole Lotta Gaming

No surprises that China is already the largest gaming market in the world at ~$31 billion in revenue. But it’s still going strong – mobile gaming can still generate a 20% CAGR to 2020 with the overall market set for a ~12% CAGR.

And that doesn’t even count the massive esports opportunity, which Frost & Sullivan sizes at ~$15 billion, with a runway to generate ~23% growth to 2020.

There are three key drivers for the Chinese gaming tailwind: 1) overseas expansion/licensing, 2) gaming universe growth, and 3) rising ARPU.

Chinese online games today are a far cry from the past when they were designed solely for the local market or deemed to be of lower quality. Take Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” (HoK) for instance, which monetizes primarily through the sale of characters/ heroes in their respective “skins”. In the Chinese version (HoK), the playable characters are based on traditional Chinese heroes but for the English version (“Arena of Valor”), Western superheroes e.g. Wonder Woman, Batman etc are incorporated. Both Tencent and Netease (NTES) are actively working to expand their hits overseas.

Through licensing, Tencent has launched some of its biggest hits in China e.g. the wildly successful PUBG (“Exciting Battleground” and “Full Ahead”) from Bluehole, a Korean gaming developer. The mobile version ranks top in iOS in over 90 countries (including USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore). International daily average users (DAUs) stands at 10m while Chinese DAUs exceeded 50 million.

For all their efforts, Chinese self-developed games are slowly gaining traction overseas – Netease’s Wildness Action (“Knives Out” in the overseas version) had accumulated >100 million registered users around the world with gross billings in Feb 2018 exceeding $24 million (~$10 million overseas). Tencent, via a 48% stake in Epic Games, has reaped even bigger global rewards through Fortnite, a global hit in the survival games genre. The mobile version of Fortnite has consistently ranked at the top of iOS downloads globally, setting the record for concurrent players (>3 million, beating PUBG). If that wasn’t impressive enough, get this - Fortnite grosses ~$1 million daily.

One of the reasons the Chinese gaming market can still run at ~20% CAGR (mobile gaming) is that the universe remains underpenetrated relative to the developed world. At 41%, China’s mobile gaming penetration runs 9 percentage points below the US and 13 pts below Japan (every percentage point introduces about 14 million new gamers). China’s gaming population alone represents half of the global gaming universe. With China experiencing massive growth and almost half the population not having access to mobile internet, the runway is massive.

The average revenue per Chinese user (ARPU) still lags its peers – at $32, China’s mobile gaming ARPU is <3x below Japan’s, and <2x below the US. Mobile ARPUs (currently about two-thirds of PCs) are also expected to converge to PC levels over time, which means this metric is set to rise across the board. Combine this with the relative under penetration in China and we have the recipe for an even bigger tailwind.

China Japan USA Mobile ARPU $32 $89 $60

Temporary Suspension or Permanent Crackdown?

The big scare rippling across Chinese gaming stocks stems from the government’s notice to control the number of games to combat myopia among minors. To followers of Chinese gaming stocks, this shouldn’t come as a surprise – online gaming aka “electronic heroin” has been a key concern for parents for a while. Recent regulations help address this concern by 1) controlling online game releases and approvals, 2) setting an age-based rating system, and 3) limiting game time for minors.

I don’t think this changes the structural story. The Chinese gaming industry has been suffering from an oversupply situation for a while now, as lower-tier developers dilute overall quality in favour of pushing out more games. Of the ~10,000 games approved in China in 2017, chess card and gambling games accounted for almost half. Given the chess card/ gambling glut, it makes a lot of sense that these will be first on the chopping block in a controlled release scenario (to “protect” minors from exposure to gambling).

The fact that the market punished Tencent and NetEase seems like an overreaction in my view. Here’s why: 1) the big-name developers have already implemented anti-addiction systems such as usage tracking and parental controls, 2) controlling gaming releases would actually force out lower quality games, increasing focus on quality over quantity, 3) smaller developers would become more reliant on bigger players for their R&D capabilities and government relations, entrenching their competitive advantage, and 4) bigger players gain more bargaining power over distribution channels, boosting margins.

For investors with a shorter time horizon, a catalyst might be on the horizon as well – word is that the restructuring of online gaming regulators is approaching an end. Industry insiders and journalists have cited end-September as the key date to watch for. A swift resumption would pull earnings into 4Q at the earliest. Given that analysts have yet to model a resumption in 4Q or even further out (most have only taken down 3Q estimates on the news), the upside will be significant.

Profit Off Millennial “Sin”

Online gaming is more addictive today than it ever was, and China is at the epicentre. Engagement levels on these games are extremely high, in many cases, exceeding social media by a factor of 4 or 5, so the addiction problem shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

Monetization is a natural next step - the revenue opportunity from such engagement levels is big today but it’s nowhere near what it could be tomorrow. When you think about it, gaming companies like Tencent and NetEase are really quasi-sin stocks that reap huge rewards with little societal blowback.

The market seems to have punished these stocks lately, pricing in the belief that their days might be numbered. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Not only will these controls benefit the big players, it will entrench their competitive advantages such that smaller developers will have to rely on the likes of Tencent and Netease to get their games released. With ramblings of a return to status quo on the horizon, PUBG Mobile and Fortnite stand to receive licenses for monetization by 4Q18. The sheer scale of both these games as well as their proven ability to monetize will be a huge boost for Tencent going into year-end.

The Chinese gaming juggernaut looks on track for a one-way train upward. The recent pullback provides a great opportunity to ride the long-term wave through both Tencent and NetEase.

