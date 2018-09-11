The Sad Decline Of International Business Machines

"IBM is no longer a tech company. They have no vision. What they've evolved into is a company that does [arbitrage] on acquisitions. It's stock buybacks. Who is IBM anymore?" Mark Cuban

Thesis

From a distance, International Business Machines (IBM) seems like an ideal buy for contrarian investors. It is a storied company that has been engrained in corporate America for decades, it is deeply undervalued, it has increased dividends for 22 consecutive years, it has an excellent yield of more than 4.2%, and its recent investments in strategic imperatives appear to be working. However, a closer examination of the company shows a company that is struggling. Its revenues are falling, margins are thinning, its legacy business is shrinking, and its executive compensation is a joke. In this article, I will argue that IBM has been left behind, is slow to change, and should be avoided.

Introduction

In May 2017, I wrote an article on IBM where I argued that the 'big blue was fading'. I argued that its revenues, margins, assets, earnings, and returns have been declining. I also argued that the company had significant similarities to General Electric (GE), where glowing words from the management does not reflect in the income statement. Sadly, more than a year later, things have not improved. They will get worse.

Track Record of Underperformance

To understand how far IBM has fallen, a good starting point is to compare its performance with its peer companies. For this analysis, I will compare it with its closest competitors: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and Oracle (ORCL). I have intentionally left newer peers like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN).

The table below summarizes the stock performance of these companies in the past 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years.

YTD 1-Year 3-Years 5 Years 10-Years IBM -5.19% 1.78% 1.22% -21.4% 26.43% Microsoft 26.50% 45.56% 154% 241% 314% Apple 30.77% 37.23% 102.5% 206% 921% Intel 0.63% 30.73% 62.87% 102.7% 128% Cisco 22.85% 48.14% 84.37% 96.70% 104% Oracle 1.12% -7.48% 31.82% 45.98% 149%

Data from YCharts

As shown, the only thing consistent with IBM has been its long history of underperformance. The dire situation of the company increases when you include the upstarts like Alphabet and Amazon that are now competing and taking market share from IBM. The table below compares the revenues of IBM's Technology and Cloud Platforms (TCP) with the cloud offerings of Alphabet and Amazon in the past three years.

2017 2016 2015 IBM 34,277M 35,337M 35,142M Alphabet* 14,277M 10,080M 7,154M Amazon 17,459M 12,219M 7,880M

*- Segment includes play store, cloud, and hardware revenues

As shown, while the revenues from these upstarts is growing, IBM's revenue has stagnated.

The situation at IBM is worse when you compare its margins with those of its peers. The table below compares the gross profit margins, net profit margin, EBITDA margin, and operating margin. As you can see, IBM 's margin lag behind the old tech by far.

Source: YCharts

Where it Went Wrong

The missteps of IBM started way back in the '80s when the Personal Computer (PC) was starting to grow. At the time, IBM was the only game in town. As a result, its computers made it billions of dollars before being disrupted by the likes of Apple, HP, and Dell. In 2005, it gave up on the industry and sold the PC business to Lenovo.

Enter Watson

As this was happening, IBM was busy building other segments that it hoped will change computing forever. Two years after the Lenovo transaction, IBM started research on a new cognitive computing technology. Research and development of IBM Watson started in 2006. Five years later, after years of work, IBM Watson appeared - and won - a Jeopardy contest.

This was a proud moment for IBM and the entire team. With the cognitive solution now tested, the company embarked on creating niche products for IBM. The earliest focus for Watson was in the medical industry, where it was deployed in hundreds of hospitals. In 2016 and 2017, the cognitive solutions - which include IBM Watson - generated $18.18 billion and $18.45 billion, respectively. This made it the second-largest segment for IBM after the slowing Technology and Cloud Platforms (TCP).

However, as the revenues in cognitive grew, its margins thinned. In 2017, the gross margin of the cognitive segment was at 78.6%. This was a continuation of a declining trend in these margins. In 2015 and 2016, these margins were 85.1% and 81.9%, respectively. This was opposite to the popular thinking that the margins would increase as Watson's performance improved.

Recent reports indicate that the future of IBM Watson is in jeopardy. In June this year, IBM announced that it will refocus its Watson strategy to move from hospitals? It then downsized the segment and laid off hundreds of researchers. This was a red flag because all speeches and videos from IBM about IBM were focused mostly in the healthcare sector.

The reason for this came from STAT, whose own research showed that IBM Watson was recommending 'incorrect and unsafe' cancer treatment recommendations. This was contrary to IBM's statement in 2013 that showed that Watson was better than humans in cancer diagnosis. In the healthcare industry, the need for Watson too is in doubt, with many doctors questioning its use - and its price.

Consider Phytel, an AI company that IBM bought in 2015. When the company was acquired, it had about 150 customers. Three years later, the number has dropped to less than 80, and a large percentage of the employees have been laid off.

The role of Watson has been questioned in other industries as well. For example, in the customer care industry, IBM says that Watson can help companies replace the thousands of customer service professionals. This is incorrect because companies are already using less-expensive AI platforms like Zendesk (ZEN) and Salesforce (CRM) to simplify communications. These platforms can answer most questions without the need of a representative. In addition, a report by SAS found that it will be impossible for AI to replace humans in customer support entirely. It will only complement them and make them more effective.

Therefore, I believe that IBM Watson is dead!

Cloud Adventures

Other than cognitive solutions, IBM started making big bets on cloud computing. Today, cloud computing is in the Technology Services and Cloud Platforms (TSCP), which contributes the most revenues for the company. In 2015, 2016, and 2017, the TSCP segment contributed $35.14B, $35.37B, and $34.27B, respectively. While these numbers are good, investors should consider two things.

First, the margins in the segment are slowing. In the three years, the gross profit margins have been 42.7%, 41.9%, and 40.4% respectively. As shown in the second table above, other companies like Google and Amazon are continuing to increase market share in the cloud segment. The table below shows the cloud revenue from Microsoft and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) for the past three years.

2016 2017 2018 Microsoft $24.95 $27.407B $32.21B Alibaba $0.45B $0.97B $1.95B

Source: Microsoft and Alibaba 10K

As shown, while IBM's cloud computing business is growing, IBM's seems to have peaked. As competition grows, IBM's margins will continue to fall as its pricing power eases.

Sadly, the declining margins are not in the Cognitive Solutions and TSCP segments alone. The other segments GBS, Systems, Global Financing, and other have all seen their margins decrease, mostly because of competition.

Why is IBM Failing?

A good way to explain why IBM is failing is to look at Microsoft. A few years ago - under Balmer - Microsoft was heading in the same direction as IBM. Then, when Satya Nadella was brought in, he moved to simplify the business and boost innovation. Three of his most ambitious projects were to provide Windows for 'free', introduce Microsoft Office as a subscription, and invest in cloud. Since 2014, each of these segments has been seeing major growth as shown below.

2018 2017 2016 2015 Intelligent Cloud $32.21B $27.14B $25.04B $23.71B Productivity and Business Processes $35.86B $29.87B $25.79B $26.33B

Source: Microsoft 10K

In short, Satya Nadella has made Microsoft 'cool again' while IBM is living in the past. He has continued to invest in growth areas while seeing short-term gains. On the 'failed' Watson, IBM invested billions and hoped that customers would come. They came, they saw, and they are now leaving.

Second, IBM has focused fully on the corporate clients. All its services are provided to companies. It has done this while ignoring the high-margin consumer market that Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are thriving in. For example, it would be easy for IBM to make money from consumers by offering cloud storage products like Google Drive, Box, and OneDrive, without investing in CAPEX. This is because the company already owns servers and storage worldwide.

Third, IBM senior management are not incentivized to work in the interest of the shareholders. Consider the CEO, Virginia Rometty. She was appointed the CEO for the company in 2011 when the company's revenues topped $101 billion. In 2017, the company made $79 billion. While this underperformance would be punished in other companies, she was rewarded with a $18.5 million cheque. This was $5 million higher than her salary in 2013. Her salary was above the median $12 million for executives. She was also the 42nd highest paid CEO in the country. For comparison, her salary was $1.5 million lower than that of Satya Nadella, who created more value for shareholders. It was also higher than that of Tim Cook of Apple, who earned $12 million.

Therefore, what incentive does she have to accelerate the turnaround? None.

Final Thoughts

In all metrics, IBM is a cheap stock. The company is currently valued at $133 billion, which is lower than that of NVIDIA (NVDA), which is valued at more than $165 billion. The table below compares the PE ratios yields of the 'old tech' companies compared above.

PE (Forward 1 Year) PS Ratio (Forward 1 year) Dividend Yield (Forward) IBM 10.36 1.68 4.32% Microsoft 21.99 6.121 1.55% Apple 16.36 3.870 1.32% Intel 10.92 2.993 2.58% Cisco 14.26 4.060 2.81% Oracle 13.25 4.525 1.59%

To many contrarian investors, the lower valuation of IBM creates an interesting opportunity. However, just like Warren Buffett recently learned, investing and making money in IBM is a difficult undertaking. This is because the revenues and margins will continue to slow as upstarts take a considerable market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.