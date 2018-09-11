Monsanto Takeover Proves To Be A Challenge For Bayer

The biggest business unit is still pharmaceuticals (half of sales) and usually trades at higher valuations.

Given the legal issues and potential lawsuits, the uncertainty and depressed stock price may not go away any time soon.

Synergies from Monsanto will be lower than expected ($1.2 vs. $1.5 billion first expected, run rate in 2022), but are still substantial.

Bayer had a bad start to the year in Q1 and revised downwards in Q2. Management blames late integration of the Monsanto business.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) reached an all-time high in March 2015 reaching 137 EUR per share. Since then, the price has almost been halved. The company is currently trading at 73.49 EUR. In the US it can be purchased on the OTC market under the ticker BAYRY for 21.17 USD.

There are several key reasons for this drop, but I believe it’s overdone. Long term, Bayer looks like an attractive investment.

Now, why did it drop by this much?

The first reason is sluggish top line growth. You can read more about this in the next section.

The second reason is the Monsanto takeover it did last year, the biggest all-cash deal ever at $66 billion. The company just issued $30 billion in bonds and equity to finance the deal. Bayer had to sell parts of the business to comply with competition regulators, and this yielded another $9 billion, mostly because of asset sales to competitor BASF (OTCQX:BASFY).

A short introduction

Let’s start by investigating how Bayer got to the all-time high of 137 EUR in the first place.

Since 2011, the company has been able to grow top line and bottom line quite consistently.

In 5 years' time, sales rose by 27%. More impressively, net income increased by 66% over the same period. The return on equity was 17.9% in 2015. In the meantime, net financial debt increased as well, reaching $17.5 billion in 2015.

All-in-all, it seemed like the company was doing great. Earnings were up, cash flow was up, RoE was up. The company also invested heavily in R&D, allocating $4.28 billion in 2015. This is vital to Bayer, which sells a lot of pharmaceuticals, as you'll learn later on.

Fast forward to today, and here comes the bad news.

It looks like it’s 2011 again. Revenue is only $35 billion, EBITDA margins have slightly increased to 26.5%, and net income was 7.3 billion. However, excluding the sale of their businesses, and it’s more around the $4.3 billion mark.

The company hasn’t done badly, in the sense that it has become a lot more profitable, dividends have increased, net financial debt is almost completely wiped out. However, they could have done better: that’s why the market is not really impressed

Let's continue by looking at the current situation. More specifically, we'll dissect the Monsanto takeover and the 2018 Q1 report.

The Monsanto saga

Monsanto, does that name ring a bell? If not, have you heard about Roundup? It's the best-selling weed exterminator on the planet, but some believe it kills more than only weeds. The company has to pay $289 million in damages to a school groundskeeper that got cancer and claims it was because of Roundup.

Now that Monsanto is part of Bayer, it will have to pay (or fight back legally). Before I continue, let me just say that getting sick is awful and that the debate surrounding Monsanto has been intense. The company became a poster child of the 'evil GMO-producing corporate tyrants'. I'm not taking any position in this debate, I'm merely here to find out what Bayer is worth, and whether I believe taking a position is wise or not.

Let's start with the beginning: the purchase process.

Bayer bought Monsanto in the largest ever all-cash deal for $66 billion. The news broke in September 2016 and the deal finally got approved by all regulators in June 2018.

So what did they buy, exactly?

We take the final purchase price and the 2017 numbers to compute the following ratios:

Paid 4.5 x Net Sales

Paid 33 x Free Cash Flow

Bayer also bought $7.25 billion in long-term debt from Monsanto (year-end 2017).

Some analysts have doubts whether the deal made sense. Bayer had to sell off some very good business units, like seeds and herbicides, to BASF for $9 billion for regulators to allow the deal to pass.

Additionally, news just broke that annual cost synergies would not be as big as previously estimated, partly because of these asset sales. Previously, Bayer promised $1.5 billion in annual cost savings achieved in 2022, but the target has been revised downwards to $1.2 billion. Investors are starting to doubt whether the deal made sense.

Dissecting the Q1 and Q2 report(s)

Bayer had a bad start of the year. Sales were down 5.6% year over year (even though they were up 1.5% adjusted for currencies). EBITDA dropped 6% year over year. Net cash from operating activities plummeted 21%. Not a lot of pretty numbers in that report. But, it's a transformational year, so the numbers are always going to be off a little bit.

Now let's look at per segment. Clearly, Consumer health is not doing well and Crop Science is cash flow negative.

While writing this article, the second quarterly report got published, so I will quickly go over it as well.

Clearly, some of the sales have shifted from Q1 to Q2, as sales are up 8.8% year over year for Q2. As we can see, for H1, sales in volume increased 6.4% with only a 1.3% drop in price. Margins are a bit softer year over year with EBITDA margin at 28.1% for H1 2018.

The Monsanto business is integrated on a pro rata basis starting June 7th in the Q2 numbers, so this gives some insights already. Bayer's management says the rather disappointing Q2 results (net income is down 35% from 1.224 to 799) are because of the delayed integration of the Monsanto business. Let's turn to the earnings call for more information on this:

CFO of Bayer, Wolfgang Nickl, talking about the Monsanto integration:

If you look at the reported sales numbers, they are positively impacted by the inclusion of Monsanto starting on June 7. Monsanto added €543 million to our top line. However, continued negative FX effects burdened sales by more than €500 million for the quarter. The underlying business looks good. We achieve sales growth on the group level of about 9% organically when adjusted for currency and portfolio effects.

CFO of Bayer, Wolfgang Nickl, about Net Debt year-end:

I'm glad to announce that due to a higher than expected cash position and a better-than-expected cash flow from Monsanto, we do now forecast a net debt position of around €37 billion at the end of 2018, compared to our original guidance of around €39 billion.

CEO of Bayer, Werner Baumann, about EBITDA and Dividends:

We now anticipate EBITDA before special items to increase by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage. On a currency adjusted basis, this corresponds to an increase by a high-single-digit percentage. We now expect core earnings per share to come in at between €5.70 and €5.90 per share. As mentioned already at the beginning, given the strong cash flow generation capability of Bayer and Montana combined, the lower than expected net debt levels at year-end 2018, as well as the exciting future growth opportunities, we will propose the dividend per share for 2018 of at least €2.80 per share.

I'll summarise all this towards the end of the article, for your convenience.

How to pay for the Monsanto deal?

The Monsanto deal is huge, and Bayer has to pay for it in cash. How will they do this?

The strategy consists of three pillars: issuing new shares, selling new bonds and selling assets.

7 billion USD is raised by a rights offering to existing shareholders, at the time of announcement with a discount of 22%.

9 billion USD comes from a forced asset sale to BASF by the American anti-trust agency.

20 billion is raised by issuing new bonds (of which 15 billion has already been found very easily).

The company will use the money to pay back the $57 billion bridge loan it got in 2016 to fund the acquisition and return to the A- rating in the long term. S&P has lowered the long-term credit rating to BBB on June 4th.

Some negatives and some positives

Negative 1: Leverage is a brake on dividend growth

The company expects net debt to be $37 billion by the end of 2018, or around 32 billion in EUR. Bayer Group sales are expected to be $39 billion for the year. At the current EBITDA margin of +- 25%, this means the company should have $9.75 billion in EBITDA for 2018.

The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio comes in at 3.8. The company is clearly leveraged, but it will chip away at the debt step by step.

While the company will pay 2.8 EUR dividends for 2018, it will later return to the dividend policy of paying 30 to 40 percent of net income as dividends. It makes perfect sense that the company will first pay off debt before it starts increasing dividends again.

Negative 2: Dilution is hurting profits per share

Statements of CFO Wolfgang Nickl, during the Q2 earnings call:

The weighted share count for Q2 was 916 million shares. For the total number of shares exiting 2018, you can assume approximately 980 million and the average for the full-year 2018 is currently estimated at around 941 million shares.

Due to the new shares and following dilution, earnings per share is expected to be between 5.7 and 5.9 EUR for the full year (6.6 to 6.83 USD).

Negative 3: currency swings have a big impact on EBITDA

CEO Werner Baumann:

On a full-year pro forma basis, a 1% change to the euro of the euro versus our currency basket now impact sales by about €340 million and EBITDA by about €100 million. Before the acquisitions, these effects were €250 million and €70 million, respectively. The negative FX effects will continue to be a theme for the remainder of the year. On an earnings level, impact we expect for the first-half – the impact we expect for the second-half, it’s approximately the same as the impact of €280 million we saw in the first-half of the year.

The CEO states currency effects will be an issue for the remainder of the year.

Negative 4: the lawsuits

The company has to pay $289 million in damages to a school groundskeeper that got cancer and claims it was because of Roundup. The number of US lawsuits alone has risen to 8,000. Even though Bayer says it has not affected demand for herbicides, the potential fines can be a disaster. Bayer states it has set aside money for legal defence costs, but not for future damages.

In fact, Bayer management was very vague during the quarterly call. This is what CFO Wolfgang Nickl had to say about it:

So, what’s about the provisioning for the legal case? Yes. I think we can – there are only – confirm what we did say on the call that we have provisions on the books as it is our current practice for the legal cost for three years for the defense in the glyphosate complex. It is not our practice to approve for damages and that is also not possible if it is not an estimable and if it is not more likely than not then we believe the probability if not given here and we therefore if not put any provision on the books for potential damages.

Positive 1: Cost and sales synergies are substantial

While the cost synergies are revised downwards from $1.5 billion to $1.2 billion achieved from 2022 onwards, it's still substantial and will be a major driver in paying off the debt. Remember, the company will hit an estimated $9.9 billion in EBITDA this year, and $1.2 billion is about 12% of that.

Additionally, it's expected that the company will have pricing power to make the business even more profitable. In fact, many farmers are afraid of the power the new giant will have. In a poll, 91.9% of farmers said they think the company will cross-sell products aggressively.

Positive 2: Everybody is confused, and that's why the price is suffering

Because of everything going on, the price has been very depressed. It could very well be that all the negative news is 'baked into the price'.

Bayer trades around a 3.8% dividend yield, and according to Yahoo Finance at a 9.5 P/E ratio. However, management expects earnings per share to come in at 5.7 and 5.9 EUR for 2018, which means it would trade between 12.3 and 12.7 price to earnings.

This is very much in line with peers such as BASF at 12.6 price to earnings for 2018 and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) on a forward price to earnings of 14.6. All-in-all, quite average.

However, Bayer's main business unit is still pharmaceuticals. According to BlackRock's iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals, the sector is trading at a 19.25 price to earnings.

Conclusion

I believe there's too much uncertainty to purchase the stock at this point in time. However, the recent takeover of Monsanto is messing with the numbers and makes it hard to value.

If we believe management's promise of 5.7 to 5.9 earnings per share (in euros) for 2018, the stock doesn't feel overpriced as its pharmaceuticals business still makes up almost half of revenue and should generally trade at premium P/E values.

However, management has not made any estimates on damages of future lawsuits. The last lawsuit was a nearly $300 million hit, so who knows what's in store.

