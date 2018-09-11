Evidence For The Coming Apple Car?

It also gives further information on who would likely produce such a car, and perhaps even where.

Lore has it that Apple (AAPL) is no longer pursuing the building of its own branded car. This consensus came to be through a sequence of events, where:

First Apple started developing its own car, under Project Titan, as far back as 2014.

But then decided to refocus on self-driving tech, and reduced the focus of the car project to just that aspect. Along with this refocusing came a restructuring of the team. The team had reached as many as 1,000 employees, before hundreds were shed during the restructuring.

Finally, in becoming with its narrower focus, Apple partnered with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) to build an autonomous shuttle for its own employees.

The above all sounds consistent. However, I'm going to provide evidence I think shows that:

An Apple car is likely coming.

And that it might be coming soon (by 2020), and how.

Is An Apple Car Coming? – The Evidence

There are a couple of strong reasons to believe Apple is developing a car, and not just self-driving or driver assistance features.

These reasons mostly stem from a recent development. In the context of potential IP theft, the FBI detained an ex-Apple employee just has he was about to board a flight to China. The FBI filed a criminal complaint in this case. That criminal complaint contains data which directly leads us to believe Apple is hard at work developing a car.

That said,

First Piece Of Evidence – The Team's Sheer Size

Within the criminal complaint cited above, we get to know that:

5,000 Apple employees are disclosed on the project . That is, they know the project exists, and details about it. They can only talk about this project to other disclosed employees.

. That is, they know the project exists, and details about it. They can only talk about this project to other disclosed employees. Most importantly, 2,700 Apple employees have access to the project’s databases. Most of these are thus likely working on the project.

2,700 employees is an extremely large team for a not-yet-launched car-related product.

To put things into context, let’s go back to December 2010. At that date, Tesla (TSLA) was less than two years away from launching the production and sales of its Model S sedan (this happened in mid 2012). Yet, it was already building and shipping the low-volume Tesla Roadster.

While the Tesla Roadster was something of a hybrid between Tesla’s EV powertrain, existing components and an entire Lotus body, the Model S was a car built from the ground up by Tesla. The Model S was to compete as a pure, high-end, EV (electric vehicle).

So, knowing this, how many people was Tesla employing at the time - around 1.5 years before launch? This number will give us a rough estimate of how many people were needed to bring the Tesla Model S to market. The relevant employees would be spread between researching, designing and engineering this high-volume, high-end sedan as well as producing the low volume Roadster? We have the answer in Tesla’s 2010 10-K (bold is mine):

As of December 31, 2010, we had 899 full-time employees consisting of 213 in manufacturing, 212 in powertrain research and development, 121 in sales and marketing, 170 in vehicle design and engineering, 79 in service and 104 in general and administration.

Tesla had just 899 employees, of which only 486 at most could genuinely and optimistically be allocated to the Model S. As we saw above, Apple might be allocating up to five times as many employees to its own project (up to 2,700 people with access to project-specific documentation, vs. less than 500 people likely dedicated to the Model S just 1.5 years prior to its release). In my view, the sheer size of this team screams “car,” and not just “autonomy project.”

For sure, one could find different ways to rationalize the large team, for instance ascribing an army to the autonomy efforts. This would of course be rather optimistic. Back in 2016 Reuters was speculating Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had ~200 employees on its self-driving effort, and even today, with large scale testing of that project, LinkedIn lists only 742 Waymo employees. As a result, there’s a gulf between nearly 2,700 employees and these numbers for the leading self-driving effort (Waymo’s).

Hence, my opinion is that the sheer size of the Apple team allocated to its car effort represents a strong clue that what's being developed is an entire car plus the autonomous effort. This opinion is not far fetched: The size of the team exceeds the sum of Tesla's employees necessary to bring the Model S to the market, plus the number of employees Waymo was, and is, employing. It exceeds that sum by around 100%.

Second Piece Of Evidence – Them Things Only Go On Cars

However, there’s a much more definite smoking gun on Apple doing work on an actual car. It, too, comes from the criminal complaint. Notice the following (underlining is mine):

A pure autonomy project would hardly have to put any effort into designing the battery system. And for sure, an autonomy project would put zero effort into “drivetrain suspension mounts.”

But you know what would require “drivetrain suspension mounts” as well as a lot of work on the battery side? A car. Specifically, an EV.

As a result both of the sheer size of the dedicated team, and the fact that it’s secretly working on car systems, my opinion is that we are facing a very high likelihood that Apple is designing an entire car. Moreover, Apple has been at this effort for several years now, for, as I said at the start of the article, these efforts seem to have started as far back as 2014.

This means that in my opinion Apple has likely been making a concerted effort to build a car for longer than it took Tesla to bring the Model S to market. That’s so because the Model S preliminary work was announced in June 30, 2008, and the car proper had its first deliveries around four years later. This likely means that not only is Apple working on an entire car, but that car is very, very far along in its development at this point in time. Especially when we take into account that Apple is dedicating a team 2-5x larger than what Tesla, or Tesla+Waymo, dedicated to a similar objective (bring an entire car to market, plus develop autonomous driving systems).

Other Evidence

I'm not the only one arriving at this conclusion, that Apple is likely building its own car. There's Guggenheim’s Robert Cihra, through somewhat different clues. For instance, I'd emphasize:

Apple is not used to be a tech supplier. Instead, it develops tech to use in its own products. Hence, it makes little sense that it would now build only the autonomous tech and leave the "car building" to other brands.

Apple filing not just patents on autonomous systems and sensors, but also on things like vehicle climate control and body structure. It would make no sense for Apple to develop these if it wasn't involved in a car-wide effort.

Is An Apple Car Coming? If It Is, It Will Be Soon

So, if an Apple car is likely coming and might be very far along its development cycle, how would Apple go about producing it?

After all, a car is not like a smartphone, where production can be spooled up quickly and in large numbers. To build a car, you need to either build a factory for it or outsource it to a new or existing producer. And those steps take a couple of years of advance planning.

Alas, there are impressive coincidences here as well. You see, it’s been known for a while now that Magna International (MGA), the world’s best known outsourced supplier for entire cars, had engineers working hand in hand with Apple as far back as September 2016:

Apple has been quick to understand that: About a dozen Magna engineers have been working with the iPhone-maker’s team in Sunnyvale to develop a vehicle, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Magna builds, among other cars, the BMW Series 5, the Jaguar E-Pace and the Jaguar I-Pace. As a result, it has the necessary credentials to build an Apple car, should Apple decide to go forward with it.

As with smartphones, it’s unlikely that Apple wants to learn the ropes of manufacturing. Apple would not be likely to try and repeat Tesla’s mistakes. Instead, with OEM manufacturing being a low margin business and Apple surely targeting the high-end market, Apple would be more than happy to outsource its own car’s production, just as long as the quality was there.

So, in my opinion based on the stated evidence, Apple is likely to launch a car. This car will be an EV. And if it comes to pass, then it will likely be built by Magna International. But where?

Again, there might be an amazing coincidence there as well. You see, very conveniently, Magna has just announced a partnership in China to build premium EVs. This production facility is set to come online in 2020 and have the capacity to build ~180,000 cars/year at the start. Both would align well with the facility being built to partially or entirely support the production of an hypothetical Apple car (while, of course, not disclosing it directly).

Taking into account this data, if Apple is indeed preparing to launch an Apple car, the announcement would in my opinion likely take place during 2019, and actual deliveries would take place during 2020.

Magna International would likely be responsible for producing the actual car, to Apple specs. It would obviously be an EV, and it would have autonomous elements, though that would certainly depend on how far along Apple’s autonomous tech is, by then. Being an Apple car, it would certainly be high end and high margin.

Is An Apple Car Coming? – A Potential Obstacle

The Apple car project has likely been going on for years. If that were so, Apple certainly could not predict the current “Trump developments.” As a result, a potential obstacle could be looming for the hypothetical Apple car. That would be U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made cars.

Of course, this obstacle would only concern Apple cars made in China and bound for the U.S. market. It’s likely that any Apple car would be sold worldwide, and not just in the U.S. Indeed, China is the largest car market in the planet, as well as the largest EV market in the planet by far.

Is An Apple Car Coming? – Impact

Cars are expensive things. If we assume:

The stated capacity for the Chinese Magna factory is hit and used solely by Apple (180,000 cars/year).

A Tesla-like $100k ASP (average selling price) as for the Tesla Model S and X.

Then, at its inception this would be a business able to provide revenues of ~$18 billion/year. For the Apple of today, this would come to around 7% of revenues.

That’s a rough estimate for cars being sold. However, Tim Cook has mused on the large changes hitting the auto market. Those large changes concern the switch toward EVs, autonomous driving, and ride hailing/sharing.

It's conceivable that Apple’s approach to building autonomous cars could be geared toward providing an Apple ride hailing service. There, the contribution would expand yearly as the fleet built up. It would drive Apple’s business toward more recurring service-like revenues – which seems an Apple management's current desire.

Another way to look at this would be to compare the (unprofitable) Tesla market capitalization to an hypothetical Apple effort. Tesla, even today, has a ~$47 billion market capitalization. Apple, which would hardly launch (or keep in the market) anything that wouldn't be profitable, could likely benefit at least as much in its own market cap. That would come to around 4.2% of its own market cap.

Yet another way would be to look at Ferrari (RACE), a purveyor of high-end cars. Ferrari sold fewer than 8,500 cars during 2017, but those were all high-end and profitable, with Ferrari posting a 30% EBITDA margin. Apple would likely sell multiples of that number, if it were to sell its own car. Yet, Ferrari, on 8,500 cars shipped and around $4 billion in revenues, carries a ~$25 billion market cap. The impact on Apple would likely be multiples of that.

Still, all these impacts (4-7% ...) might seem terribly low right now. There are reasons for that:

First, these would be numbers at inception for a hypothetical new product. Apple would certainly try and expand from those initial numbers (180,000 production capacity, as speculated above, on a worldwide car market surpassing 80 million units).

Second, the project started ~2014. Apple had around one-third of the market cap then, so all of these initial impacts would - on similar assumptions - be 3x larger.

To sum it up, a hypothetical Apple car would be a product which would have the potential to move the needle for Apple.

Conclusion

In my opinion and due to the reasons stated, an Apple car is likely coming. It will likely be an EV. In my opinion we’re likely within two years of it being delivered and possibly within one year of it being disclosed.

This Apple car will likely be outsourced to Magna International, which will likely (but not necessarily exclusively) build it in China, in an already-announced factory. Depending on U.S. tariffs, Magna also could shift some production elsewhere.

The car business is large enough that it can move the needle at Apple, perhaps on profits, but certainly on revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.