Sears Is Finally Revealing Earnings

After what feels like forever, Sears (SHLD) has finally scheduled a date for its second quarter results. My put options I recently purchased are all riding on the September 13th (Am I the only one that finds it rather ominous to report on the 13th?) earnings release. We’ve seen a ton of volatility this month, but I am holding strong that Q2 offers nothing but bad news. Barring the announcement of a Kenmore deal, I really think we’re going to see a dire cash position going into the holiday season. The one possibility I do see is Eddie Lampert funneling more of his hedge fund money into the company through loans, in order to keep it running while he tries to acquire Kenmore.

Personally, I think the PBGC will finally step in and block Lampert from siphoning any more assets. The company is clearly on life support, and it will undoubtedly need the Kenmore assets in order to cover at least some of the company’s pension plan liabilities in the event of bankruptcy. Of course, Lampert doesn’t care about that. He wants to leave nothing behind. I’ve never made it a secret that I’m not a fan of the man. He bought Sears Holdings, and ran it into the ground. Furthermore, he’s spent years keeping it alive just so he could raid the assets and funnel them into outside enterprises that he could profit from, all the while leading shareholders to believe a turnaround was actually possible. A hedger he might be, but a businessman he is not.

I’ve written so many times about the way real estate has been moved to Seritage Growth Properties (SRG); I’m not going to bother with that this time. We’re past that. We all know that Sears in trouble long term. I’m not even rooting for them at this point. What I’m interested in now is seeing a lack of capital allocation in the Q2 earnings results. That, in my opinion, has the potential to sink this stock well below $1 a share in the next week. The survival of the firm through the holiday season is based on them finding the capital necessary to keep operating. Lampert’s own words in his offer to buy Kenmore through $400 million through ESL investments, give us some insight into the situation. Lampert used terms like “critical” and eluded that putting the deal through quickly was very important. There are two ways to take this. He either wanted to create fear and get the deal pushed through quickly, so that it could be done before the situation gets so dire that regulators block the acquisition, or Sears genuinely needs the money in order to not declare bankruptcy.

At this point it’s tough for me to pinpoint exactly how much cash they should have on hand. They had $184 million on hand at the end of Q1, but were burning over $400 million a quarter in net losses. I expect very little has changed in regards to the lack of profitability. To that end, they almost certainly would have needed to use a large portion of their remaining credit facilities in the second quarter in order to keep things running. It’s highly possible that they have very little cash on hand at this point.

Without the announcement of a deal (the one thing that could really burn me here), I think the Q2 results will affect the stock price in a similar fashion to the way JCPenney’s (JCP) Q2 results dropped its stock by 36%. With the situation looking even more dire for SHLD, I think the impact on the stock price could be even worse.

The catch 22 that could totally wreck me is if Lampert takes advantage of the low market capitalization and buys up the rest of the stock. Then he could likely find a way to force the Kenmore assets into his hedge fund, as Kenmore seems worth more than the total value of Sears’ outstanding stock combined. The move would drive the stock in the short term and make my options worthless. That’s the price one pays though for playing with options. Overall, I highly doubt that scenario comes to fruition. I also highly doubt that the PBGC lets Lampert get Kenmore. Without it, there are almost no assets left to cover the pension plan needs. Indeed I am foregoing the risk of time decay and riding this one out. Rather than investing, I essentially took a bet that this earnings report is awful, and subsequently clobbers the stock price. If I get my 30% price drop, premiums on my put options will rise, and I’ll be one happy camper.

If I have one regret, I wish I had waited until last week to buy my contracts. Traders have certainly pumped the hell out of this stock in the recent days, and I could have acquired my puts at an even lower premium. Nevertheless, rest assured I’ll be up bright and early Thursday to hear the results that will make or break me.

