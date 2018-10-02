Walmart: Brace For Tariffs Impact

On Sept. 17, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on 200 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods. The rate of the tariff will be raised to 25% at year-end. 5,745 Chinese goods are targeted. On Sept. 18, China responded with a 5-10% tariff on 60 billion dollars’ worth of U.S. goods. 5,207 U.S. goods are targeted.

A letter from Walmart (WMT), as one of the more than 6,200 letters received during the comment period for the current tariffs in place, was sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Senior Walmart Director Sarah Thorn offered a partial list of items it offers affected by tariffs, including

a range of food products (fish, vegetables, nuts, fruit, grains, flours, other products like soy sauce); beverages; personal care products (makeup to shampoos); detergents; motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles; travel goods, handbags and other bags; leather apparel; paper office supplies; hats; hand tools; furniture; lighting and mirrors, including Christmas lights; monitors; paper tablecloths, napkins, plates and cups, toilet and tissue paper, dog leashes, home air conditioners, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, calculators, baby products and many others.”

Given the expansive nature of the U.S. tariffs, it would seem as if Walmart is more vulnerable to both Trump's tariffs and China's retaliation. Because of this consideration, we have estimated Walmart's exposure to both tariffs in terms of cost and revenue. The U.S. tariff exposure is measured by the company's cost distribution of its Asian suppliers, while the Chinese tariff exposure is measured by the revenue distribution of its Asian customers. Moreover, there may be an added U.S. "derived" revenue exposure due to the higher imported cost from China. In this post, I will demonstrate that the revenue impact is much more damaging to shareholders than the cost increase from tariffs.

Walmart Import Cost Exposure

There could be more complications for Walmart in the foreseeable future. Based on the 5,745-line long import hit list by the U.S., tariffs are levied on finished goods from Chinese contract manufacturers; therefore, Walmart will be hurt. Since Walmart has more than 30% of supplies imported from Asia and 73.8% of revenue from the same region (Table 3), the closely integrated relationship may become hardly distinguishable when it comes to U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation tariffs. Depending on how expansive the U.S. tariffs may apply, Walmart’s import cost may be increased by a different degree.

Made By China

Since the original intent of the U.S. tariffs targets only China, in the restrictive scope, only 23 Chinese suppliers are identified with quantified relationship value with Walmart. The total magnitude of the import cost accounts for 0.27% of Walmart’s cost of goods sold (Table 1).

Made In China

The logistics and sourcing of international trade can be most tricky in modern international trade, especially under the threat of various tariffs. The U.S. can easily expand the tariffs coverage to include not only Chinese companies, but also China-like such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, or “greater China” area. In fact, most Taiwanese and Hong Kong suppliers may register outside China but manufacture goods in China. Under the current political climate between the U.S. and China, it is more likely the extent of the tariffs will be interpreted in a more liberal way to cover all China, Taiwan (0.07%) and Hong Kong (0.34%) companies. Thus, the “Made in China” suppliers would amount to 0.58% of the cost of goods sold (Tables 1).

Made in Asia

Since “Made in China” is not reserved only for China-like companies, many other countries also manufacture goods in China. The tariffs list may easily expand to include all non-China countries if they have production facilities in China. In that case, Walmart would have 0.17% tariffs cost exposure which covers all Asian companies, which may or may not directly make products for Walmart (Table 2).

The Tariffs Cost Exposure

However, even if Walmart does not have Chinese suppliers which U.S. tariffs can be directly levied against, one potential complication is whether tariffs will be levied on goods manufactured in China ("Made in China"), rather than just on goods manufactured by Chinese firms (made by China) or by any Asian firms which manufacture in China (“Made in Asia”). This will be an important factor since most Taiwanese and Asian manufacturers have significant production facilities in China. So, Walmart's "Chinese" supplier exposure can range from 0.17% ("Made by China"), 0.58% ("Made in China"), or the more expansive 2.29% ("Made in Asia").

The Gross Margin Impact

Using the above estimates of the cost exposure, we estimated the import cost increase for each scenario (Table 3). Given a 25% tariff on the cost exposure (0.17-2.29%), the net impact on Walmart's gross margin is further adjusted by the portion of U.S. revenue from Chinese import. Since Walmart's U.S. revenue is about 71% and if all the U.S. revenue was from Chinese imports (Table 3), the gross margin will be reduced at most by 0.03-0.41% (Table 3). By the most reasonable standards, the cost increase is hardly alarming. Note that the above estimates are based on the most expansive scenario that the U.S. 25% tariffs can grossly classify Taiwan as part of China, or Greater China area which includes all Asian countries. Based on the recent development, this may turn out to be the most likely case.

The Stock Price Impact

Lastly, I had to figure out how to translate the gross margin changes into share price change. To do this, I used the Sales Franchise Value Model that both revenue and gross margin are the focal point of the valuation. (Since I have used this revenue-based valuation model many times, please click here for details.) The actual valuation model is presented below.

To see how the gross margin changes impact stock prices, I first identified the time before the tariffs were imposed and assumed that Walmart's stock price and gross margin had not been affected by forthcoming tariffs. Then I re-estimated the stock price, using SFV, with a reduced gross margin by the amount between 0.03% and 0.41%. The stock price indicated a -0.05% to -0.41% loss (Table 3). Again, if the tariffs only affect gross margin, the damage on stock price is easily contained.

It should be noted here, since the change in gross margin has little impact on stock prices, this is the reason that most companies will try to absorb tariffs-induced import cost first, by reducing the gross margin, and not to pass it through customers.

The Real Damage: Tariffs-Induced Revenue Effect

In the short run, if Walmart - the company and the shareholders - chooses to absorb or mitigate the at most 0.41% cost increase, customers will not see the price increase and it is less likely to have any revenue impact. While Walmart's tariffs-induced cost increase may be manageable in the short run, Walmart shareholders should be very sensitive to the long-term revenue impact from the cost increase.

When Walmart raises the selling prices to cover the import tariffs, customers may reduce the purchase from Walmart and turn to other competitors. Just as a historical perspective, for every 1% change in gross margin, Walmart's revenue will change by $20 billion in sales. Thus, a -0.03% to -0.41% reduction in gross margin will turn into a -0.48% to -6.41% drop in revenue growth. Using the SFV model above, the real damage is that a 0.48% to 6.41% drop in revenue growth will be equivalent to a -2% to -17% drop in stock prices. That is a significant loss to shareholders (Table 4).

On this account, "As the cost of goods go up in any other way or any other model, the costs are mitigated and they are passed through … You'll see Walmart start to do that soon," former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon predicts.

Takeaways

Finally, to Walmart shareholders, there is a night and day difference between the gross margin reduction and revenue growth reduction from tariffs. As much as Walmart can absorb or mitigate the tariffs by allowing a lower gross margin, the impact on stock price is negligible. However, if it gets to the point that Walmart has to pass the cost to the customers, the potential revenue growth drop will produce a significant negative impact on stock price in the order of 17%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.