Beware Of Higher Taxes In Retirement

When you retire, you'll leave behind many things - co-worker drama, the ungodly commute, and maybe even your home - but taxes are the one thing you won't be able to escape. And how much income you actually keep after you retire depends on how well you plan right now. In this episode (aired on 9/30/18), host Ron DeLegge chats with David McKnight about his book, the Power of Zero: How to get to the 0% tax bracket and transform your retirement. Also up: Ron provides historical context on how stocks behave during mid-term U.S. elections. Follow us on Twitter @ IndexShow.