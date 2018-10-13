Is The Systematic Selloff Really Over?

Here is a sober assessment of what happened and what's likely coming up next.

Whenever this debate comes up, the headlines have a marked tendency to become unnecessarily hyperbolic.

There's a vociferous debate going on right now about whether we'll see more systematic selling next week as volatility-targeting funds de-risk in light of last week's turmoil.

Let me kick this off by saying that on Friday evening, I delivered a sweeping assessment of what I firmly believe was rampant fearmongering following the Wednesday/Thursday drawdown in U.S. equities (SPY).

That post, entitled "Reality Versus Market Agitprop: Did Everyone Really Turn Bearish On Wednesday?", was basically an opinion piece prompted by a series of reader e-mails I received as feedback on my own site.

On Saturday morning, I decided to pen a fact-based, straightforward take on the same theme for this platform. This is to be distinguished from the more impassioned, freewheeling piece linked above, but should nevertheless be seen as a kind of addendum to it.

Obviously, what happened on Wednesday and Thursday was at least in part attributable to technical flows and other forms of systematic, forced de-risking.

On Friday afternoon, the recognized authority on these matters, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, weighed in on the selloff, and in the absence of a compelling reason to think otherwise, his take should probably be viewed as the definitive assessment. Here is a quick excerpt from Marko's note that explains what happened:

Wednesday’s selloff was largely technical in nature, with systematic strategies following the same selling template as in the Feb 5th selloff. Fundamental fears this time were about rising yields and the Fed’s more hawkish stance. In terms of systematic strategies that drove the selloff – by far the biggest selling pressure was from option gamma hedging on Wednesday.

What you should note about this is that some of it isn't debatable. There's math behind these assessments of systematic selling pressure, so while smart people can argue about "how much" and "who" (where "who" just means which systematic strats were primarily responsible for accelerating the declines), explanations that don't reference these flows are incomplete. Period.

There's some debate about the scope of CTA selling on Wednesday. In a post published here on Thursday, I cited an estimate from Nomura that put the figure at $88 billion. Since then, at least two reputable sources have told me that's not plausible. I don't know the answer, and I'm not going to pretend like I do.

What I do know, though, is that CTAs move quickly, so in the absence of another sharp move to the downside, that source of deleveraging has likely run its course. "[CTA selling] is likely largely behind us given the already low CTA equity beta, and the fact that 12M momentum on S&P 500 will most likely hold positive (>2550)", the above-mentioned Kolanovic wrote, in the same cited note.

So that takes care of option gamma hedging and the trend followers. But that still leaves the vol.-targeting crowd, and as you're probably aware, they are slower moving. This group includes risk parity, a strategy that leans heavily on leveraged bond positions and depends, at least in part, on the preservation of a negative stock-bond return correlation (positive equity-rates correlation). Do recall that a flip in the sign of that correlation was one of the key worries headed into this week.

Long story short, selling from that crowd may continue over the next week (give or take). Kolanovic's assessment is that 70% of the systematic selling is out of the way, with the remainder likely to come from vol.-targeting funds.

On that point, some commentary from Barclays' Maneesh Deshpande began making the rounds on Friday and I want to address it for readers here in a fashion that is devoid of any attempts to overplay things (i.e., in a way that doesn't paint his analysis in a needlessly bearish way).

Deshpande, like Kolanovic, notes that the selling on Wednesday and Thursday followed the same template as February. That in part informs Deshpande's contention that another $130 billion in selling pressure from vol.-targeting funds may be in the cards.

Obviously, vol.-sensitive strats will deleverage during a volatility spike (in order to keep overall portfolio volatility steady). As expected volatility rises, they de-risk and while it's not possible to know, across funds, how everyone calculates expected volatility, Deshpande approximates things this way (from a note dated Thursday):

We estimate that the AUM in the Volatility control/Targeting strategies is ~$355Bn. We use the S&P Daily Risk Control 10% index as a benchmark strategy. This index rebalances between S&P exposure and cash to maintain a 10% volatility target. Until the past week the allocation according to the bench mark strategy was 100% to equities. With the sell-off the allocation has been reduced to ~65%.We expect further systematic selling to the tune of ~$130Bn from these funds to reduce allocation to equities over the next couple of days.

In the same note, Deshpande also says some $40 billion in ETF selling could materialize over the same period.

Even if that does materialize, it's important to understand that, as mentioned above, selling from vol.-control funds is slower and takes place over longer windows. In other words, there's time for other flows to offset the selling pressure - flows like buying from discretionary investors and folks hunting for "bargains" amid the drawdown.

That doesn't mean further systematic deleveraging won't lead to a "second leg lower" (as Deshpande suggested in the Thursday note cited above). But it does mean the market may be able to absorb those flows.

In a Friday morning post for this platform, I mentioned that we're in "peak buyback blackout" right now. I thought I was being charitable with that characterization to the extent it offered a ray of sunshine for bulls (i.e., a way to rationalize the Wednesday/Thursday selling and a positive read-through for equities once the blackout rolls off).

Invariably, some readers pointed out that buybacks aren't absent altogether during blackout periods. That's something I mentioned over on my site this week on at least two occasions, but I didn't want to raise it on this platform primarily because had I mentioned it, it would have taken the form of "well, even buybacks weren't enough to save you on Wednesday". But since it's since come up, I'll go ahead and address it.

In his Friday note, Kolanovic writes that going forward, buybacks might be one of the sources of equity demand that helps offset any further deleveraging from vol.-targeting funds. "ASR programs [are] not subject to blackouts", Marko wrote.

Well, on Wednesday, Goldman's buyback desk saw its largest flow since the February rout:

(Goldman)

This is both good and bad. On the positive side, it means the buyback "safety net" is not completely absent. On the negative side, the fact that it "wasn't enough" (if you will) on Wednesday and Thursday suggests that in the face of rapid systematic deleveraging, there's little that can be done.

It's also worth noting that on Friday afternoon, in his latest note, JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou flagged further risks to stocks including still elevated leverage in retail margin accounts and an under-hedged institutional crowd. But his analysis looks less geared towards addressing further pressure from systematic selling and more towards flagging the same set of ongoing risks he usually brings up, including in last week's note when he talked about the exact same margin account balances.

(JPMorgan)

If you're wondering what Goldman thinks, the bank reminded folks on Friday that these types of drawdowns are by no means uncommon and in fact, this one came right on schedule (almost to the day). To wit:

We see limited further downside. First, 5% S&P 500 drawdowns are reasonably common. Since 1928, the index has typically suffered a 5% pullback once every 71 trading days. 69 trading days elapsed between 5% drawdowns prior to Thursday.

In the same note, the bank goes on to say the same thing I said all week, which is that under the hood, this was a factor rotation/Momentum unwind/Growth-to-Value scramble, and doesn't generally affect the fundamental picture. Here's one more quick quotable from the same note:

Despite the recent sell-off, equity fundamentals are strong and we remain constructive on the path of the S&P 500. Our year-end 2018 S&P 500 target remains 2850.

That leads me neatly to the following chart which shows the disparity between the Wall Street consensus year-end S&P target and where we are right now (i.e., after the Wednesday/Thursday drawdown):

(Bloomberg)

The point there is simply this: If you want to be skeptical about Wall Street's forecasts, that's certainly fine (and probably justified), but at the same time, if you're in the bullish camp, you shouldn't get the impression that somehow the Street is trying to "shake you out", because they're still holding steady at ~2,950 on the S&P by year-end.

Does any of the above mean that I, personally, am bullish or that I don't believe there's further systematic selling pressure in the cards following this week's volatility spike? In a word: No.

Obviously, if volatility doesn't subside, well then vol.-sensitive strats are going to de-risk some more and when it comes to ETF selling, if you're inclined to sell, well then, you're going to sell. Additionally, regular readers are well-apprised of my reservations about a market that's propped up on late-cycle, deficit-funded stimulus and an unsustainable, one-off buyback binge. On the technical side, Wednesday and Thursday again demonstrated that the market is vulnerable to fragility events.

But when it comes to whether the systematic selling pressure that accelerated the rout on Wednesday and Thursday is behind us, things are unquestionably cleaner now and whatever aftershocks we do get are going to be in the form of rolling, slower-moving flows and not rapid de-risking from CTAs and acute pressure from option gamma hedging.

That is of course unless some exogenous, left-field catalyst comes along and catalyzes a bout of risk-off sentiment that starts pushing things toward the triggers and key levels that would act as the proverbial "skier's scream" and starts an avalanche.

Draw your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.