Taiwan Semiconductor: Q3 Earnings And Nodes Strategy

Figure 1. TSMC reported third quarter earnings (Source: TSMC)

In my last article on Seeking Alpha, I highlighted how Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) has been winning orders across the mobile and computer sectors with its 7 nm game changer. TSMC has been one of the more under-followed stocks in the semiconductor space (a quick search in Seeking Alpha shows only 32,571 followers. This is a mere fraction of the 235,635 Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) followers and 230,836 followers of AMD). Maybe that explains why TSMC is down 6.27% on a year to date basis despite positive news flow while more "exciting" and well followed fabless customers like AMD (+115%) and NVDA (+15%) have been up more. Third quarter results were out last Thursday and what better way for me to spend my weekend than poring over the latest TSMC earnings transcript and updating the valuation of TSMC on my watchlist (so exciting!). In this article, we take a look at some of the key numbers from TSMC's latest earnings and examine the impact of the much awaited 7 nm process on margins and TSMC's competitive strategy in the foundry market.

TSMC Third Quarter Results: A Review

Third quarter revenue in U.S. dollar reached $8.49 billion, which increased 8.1% sequentially, reflecting customers' new product launches using our 7 nanometer and a more favorable foreign exchange rate. Third quarter revenue came in stronger than the revised guidance that considered the impact from the August 3rd virus incident as we were able to make up most of the delay in shipments." - Lora Ho, TSMC Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

In the latest earnings release, three things caught my eye on the income statement of TSMC as indication that TSMC strategy at the advanced nodes are working. These are growth in revenue (both quarterly and year on year) and a decrease in both gross and net income margins from a year ago. Revenue in the third quarter grew 8.1% from the previous quarter due to recent product launches from fabless customers using TSMC's 7 nm manufacturing process and a more favorable exchange rate. This exceeded their 3Q18 guidance of $8.28-8.38 and hints at the 7 nm process take up being much better than expected. This is not surprising as TSMC is the only chip-maker that is rolling on the process in production on a large scale at the moment.

Figure 2. TSMC enjoyed both quarterly and yearly growth in revenue; however, margins and net income are slightly lower than a year ago. (Source: TSMC)

Product mix, one of the major reason is the 7 nanometers ramp up much faster than we thought. And the demand is very strong. And so that draw down our margin a couple of point."

- C.C. Wei Chief Executive Officer, TSMC Earnings Transcript

There's about 2 percentage point difference this 4Q versus last 4Q, okay? So one reason is product mix issue. I'm particularly talking about 28-nanometer. You know our 28-nanometer is very profitable, and the contribution to corporate revenue has declining from last year to this year. So these two reasons, product mix because 28 declining and also because the utilization of 28 is not full, yes. That's one reason that there's a new phenomenon."

- Lora Ho, TSMC Earnings Transcript

But a side effect of the faster than expected ramp up of the 7 nm process is that both gross and net margins are lower due to higher costs associated with a new process compared to more matured technologies. An example would be depreciation costs. In the call, CEO C.C. Wei indicated that TSMC uses a five-year depreciation period. This means some of the capacity for 16 nm and 20 nm installed in 2014 or 2015 would have been fully depreciated soon, leading to better operating margins while the equipment for new nodes (like 7 nm) would only be at the start of their depreciation cycle. Therefore, a product mix tilted towards newer process like 7 nm instead of older and more profitable process like 28 nm would inevitably have its impact on margins. The question is how TSMC makes the benefits outweigh the higher costs at leading nodes while maximising capacity utilisation at the mature nodes to increase profitability.

7 nm numbers and TSMC's matured nodes strategy

The third quarter 7-nanometer accounts for 11%. The fourth quarter will be more than 20%. So for whole year 2018, 7-nanometer will contribute close to 10% of total TSMC revenue. Go beyond 2018, and we will have very, very strong ramp, in 2019 as well, we expect the revenue contribution will be much higher than 20%."

- Lora Ho, TSMC Earnings Transcript

Now let me talk about the N7 and N7+ and the EUV's progress. TSMC's N7 technology is now available for customers to unleash their innovations. This is the first time in the semiconductor industry the most advanced logic technology is available for all product innovations at the same time. We continue to work with many customers on N7, N7+ product design and expect to see more than 100 customer product tape-outs by end of 2019 expect 7-nanometer to be a multiple waves of customer adoptions"

- C.C. Wei, TSMC Earnings Transcript

Figure 3. The 7 nm process contributed 11% of revenue in the third quarter (Source: TSMC)

The third quarter results saw the much-awaited contribution of the 7 nm process to revenue. At 11% of revenue, 7 nm's contribution is expected to grow to 20% by the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter has always been the strongest for TSMC seasonally. Therefore, the ability to have that process roll out just in time certainly shows the excellent planning of TSMC at the operations level. As the only foundry able to make progress at this node for now, investors should be quite optimistic that TSMC could turn its first-mover advantage into an increased market share as it collaborates with its fabless customers (Apple, AMD, Nvidia etc) across the mobile and computing space to roll out new products. However, the flip side of an increased market share would be lower margins associated with the new process (as we saw in earlier comments of Lora Ho). For now, 100 tape outs have to be done for the year 2019 and we should expect 7 nm to be a big driver behind revenue growth over 2019-2020 as the more products hit risk production. The big challenge for the Taiwanese foundry is how to maintain margins by balancing the mix of products between advanced and matured nodes.

TSMC's mature nodes' strategy is to work closely with our customers to develop specialty technology solutions to meet customers' requirement. For example, we continue to develop 22-nanometer for steering benefit and better performance. We are also developing 22-nanometer for CMOS imaging sensor, MRAM and RRAM. For all mature nodes, TSMC will continue to develop a variety of special technologies, such as power management IC, Embedded Flash, imaging sensor, MEMS, to maintain output capacity loading rate and to increase our technology value to customers."

- C.C. Wei, TSMC Earnings Transcript

Recent announcements by foundry rivals GlobalFoundries that they will give up on 7 nm process and focus entirely on mature nodes has sharpened the competitiveness at nodes (16 nm, 20 nm, and 28 nm) that are the most profitable for TSMC. If TSMC loses market share at this segments, they could face capacity underutilization at this node and lower margins overall. To address this, TSMC aims to create customized solutions to meet customer requirements. The way TSMC manages this strategy at the matured nodes while pushing out products on the leading nodes will be key to maintaining profitability for the rest of 2018.

Looking Ahead: More Apple orders

Just if I can add some color to your questions, if I look at the fourth quarter, we have just guided the 10.7% growth quarter-over-quarter. But looking at the segment, fourth quarter, Communication will grow very strong. Computer, small growth, lower than the corporate growth, so that area's relatively weak. Consumer's is weaker, it's negative growth. And Industrial is a small decline. So maybe this can give you some color about the - which segment has more inventory."

- Lora Ho, TSMC Earnings Transcript

Figure 4. Communication has the main driver behind Q3 earnings while computer contributions declined 35% quarter-on-quarter (Source: TSMC)

Breaking down the revenue by application, communication (read Apple phones) continue to the biggest driver of sales. The communications segment grew 24% quarter on quarter. This is in stark contrast to the other segments. Consumer is flat and Industrial/Standard is only up slightly. Surprisingly, Computer application revenue is down 35% quarter on quarter. In other words, we are not seeing TSMC benefiting from increased CPU orders despite a shortage in that market due to Intel's supply issues.

Looking ahead, investors should continue to expect even more dependency on mobile applications (and Apple) to drive revenue growth. According to DigiTimes, TSMC could again win all the orders for Apple's A13 chips next year. However, that remains a chance that there may be positive news for TSMC in the computing segment. Notable Apple analyst (or some say soothsayer) Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that even Apple Mac orders could be coming TSMC's way across 2020-21. If true TSMC investors watch this space.

Updated TSMC Valuation

For the fourth quarter, TSMC forecasts revenue to be between $9.35 billion and $9.45 billion (which is approximately TWD 289 billion) and gross margins of between 47% and 49%. These estimates are higher than third quarter figures. This is expected as TSMC benefits in the last quarter of the year from increased orders for chips to be part of laptops, mobile phones, and PC as the holiday season comes around. Applying a net margin of 35% (which is close to TSMC's historic average net margin ratio), I tried to update my previous estimate for TSMC's earnings per ADR and fair value per ADR.

Figure 5. TSMC forecasts revenue of $9.35 billion to $9.45 billion and gross margin between 47% and 49% for the third quarter. (Source: TSMC)

Figure 6. The sector average P/E ratio of the listed semiconductor companies with fabrication facilities is about 17.04. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Figure 7. Applying a sector average earnings multiple of 17.04 to updated forecasts of $0.43 a share or $2.21 per ADR we determine the fair value of TSMC to be $37.72. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Estimating TSMC to earn $0.44 a share (or $2.21 per ADR) for FY18 the updated fair value of TSMC is around $37.72 per ADR using a sector average P/E ratio of 17.04. Due to recent sell down in the semiconductor related shares, the earnings multiple has come down a lot from 18.6 two weeks ago. This is around current price level that TSMC is trading at. In other words, TSMC remains close to fairly valued by the market relative to other semiconductor companies. I will continue to keep this on my watchlist of buy candidates should it get even cheaper.

Conclusion: Key Points for TSMC investors

The key takeaway from the recent earnings call is that TSMC will rely on the 7 nm process and communication applications to drive revenue growth. 7nm has made its mark on third quarter earnings already and we can continue to expect this to be an even bigger factor behind revenue growth going forward. However to maintain profitability TSMC needs to achieve a good balance between the costlier leading nodes and more profitable matured nodes to maintain healthy margins. As rivals faltered at the leading nodes and focus their attention on matured processes, the competitive pressures will be even more challenging to TSMC's gross margins and return on equity. Communications and mobile is still TSMC's biggest contributor by segment and we can expect this to be so going forward given TSMC's strong relationship with Apple. Hopefully, this relationship will benefit the computer segment as well if TSMC does win Apple CPU orders for Macs. Given the positive outlook for TSMC, investors should put TSMC on their watchlists as a potential investment should price correct further.

