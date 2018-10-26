RNC Minerals: The Short Situation Indicates A Short Squeeze Can Happen

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Darp Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Royal Nickel (OTCQX:RNKLF) (RNX.TO), which is commonly referred to as RNC Minerals, provides one of the most exciting gold mining stock opportunities in a long time. In several ways, it compares to the Comstock Lode as an investment in the first year of that deposit. Today it likely has a Price/Earnings ratio of less than 1, based on the current run-rate of its Beta Hunt Mine. Yet, the stock is heavily shorted, evident by the fact short sellers have to pay over a 60% interest rate to borrow the stock. Those factors combined provide a special opportunity for investors. There may be some confusion on the name of the stock, although the stock symbols are unchanged. Royal Nickel changed its name to RNC Minerals and only refers to itself on its website and in press releases as RNC Minerals. Many financial sites have the old name. I will refer to it as RNC in the rest of the article.

RNC was an almost unknown stock just two months ago. Yet, in the last month, it has become the highest volume stock, consistently in the top three for volume on the TSX. What happened?

Source: RNC Minerals

The above is what happened, the company made the richest gold bonanza strike in the history of the world in an older marginal nickel mine (Beta Hunt in Australia) it was trying to sell. The for-sale sign has now been removed and burned according to CEO Mark Selby.

The Beta Hunt Bonanza exceeds the original bonanza that started the Comstock Lode in grade and tonnage, and solid gold specimens are currently being removed by diamond chain sawing and small blast techniques. It is still in the bonanza and has found more high-grade gold in other test areas, confirming the potential of the new geologic model it developed to predicted high-grade gold locations.

Some of those specimens may get 50%+ premiums to the gold price. They extracted one of the biggest gold nuggets in history with over 1,400 oz (table above on left). A comprehensive report on the geology and valuation can be found here.

Source: ABC News (Australia)

The report linked above details that the Beta Hunt Bonanza is about 8 times better than the Ophir Bonanza that started the Comstock Lode Rush. It is a 30-page report by this author. It includes an interview of the Beta Hunt Manager Kevin Small who is pictured above in the mine, going over the deposit details.

Source: RNC Minerals

The company hit such rich ore that it did a PR stating:

"$38 million in cash to be received from the sale of the previously announced 24,000 ounces of gold recovered from the Fathers Day Vein discovery, will allow the company to repay all of its debt and achieve a substantial net cash position. This cash is expected to fully fund all corporate activities for the foreseeable future, including most importantly the upcoming exploration program at Beta Hunt." - Source: RNC PR.

Right now, the company has cash flow coming out of its ears. And in this ore, the company has told me the costs are so tiny, it is not worth trying to figure out. So far it is averaging 5,000 grams a ton with over 130 tons mined, which is $196,000 USD a ton ore. Mind-boggling.

The current run-rate price/earnings ratio calculation

The company has released an updated PR on 10-24-2018 that stated: "RNC now expects 27-30,000 ounces of gold from the immediate Father's Day Vein area" (Source). In the initial estimates of the gold content of the gold boulders and other large specimen pieces, the company did overestimate the gold content by about 3,000 oz total. This is the first misstep by the company since the bonanza strike in early September. I have performed the same task, determining the gold content of gold quartz specimens and have come out within 10%. It missed by roughly 1,000 oz on the biggest nugget, but it ended up at 1,402 oz, still spectacular. This was an unnecessary error that surely will not be repeated. The Perth Mint apparently corrected the error. I have updated this section with info in the 10-24-2018 PR. This error was strictly in regard to the big specimen gold, and has no bearing on drill result grade.

Table 2: Selected Gold Specimens - Estimated Gold Content

Specimen Gross Weight (KG) Estimated

Gold Content (oz) Gold Grade

(g/t %) King Henry 94.21 1,402 462,870 g/t 46% Warren 63.38 893 438,236 g/t 44%

Source: RNC Minerals

In the same 10-24-2018 PR, RNC reported:

"RNC Minerals Corporation ("RNC") (TSX:RNX) is pleased to announce record quarterly gold production of 31,360 mined gold ounces in third quarter of 2018, a 199% increase versus third quarter of 2017 production and a 135% increase versus second quarter of 2018."

Since the company did about 10,000 oz of the prior three-ish gram a ton lower grade gold ore, that means about 11,360 oz was from the bonanza ore in September, as it was found September 2.

There is a "Crown royalty" of 2.5%, that is Australia's take, and RNC pays ~7.5% royalty to Maverick Minerals (OTC:MVRM), so one could look at it net of those as 4,500 grams a ton instead of 5,000 grams a ton.

Since the company was profitable in 2Q and it is still mining the lower grade ore, thus covering all its expenses there, it makes the new bonanza ore near pure profit after the mining costs for it alone are deducted.

What are the mining costs for the bonanza ore?

I interviewed Mine Manger Kevin Small. He said: "Production cost would be so cheap, don't even want to figure it out…Almost free…". The costs are so tiny, it is not worth the time to figure it out! Kevin says they hand sort through the blast rumble for visible gold, then send that to Perth Mint as is. There is no milling except they send the "sweepings" to the mill.

Source: RNC Minerals

He says the vast majority of the gold in this 5,000 gram a ton ore is coarse gold. There is gold ore backed up, waiting for processing, so in addition to about 21,000 oz of bonanza grade gold that was sold in September, the company also mined and stockpiled another 4,000 oz for a 25,000 oz total. That means in September the company likely produced a $26 million profit which over the 12 months would translate to a $312 million annual profit run rate wise. That includes 10% of the gold being subtracted for both royalties. Mind-boggling, isn't it?

The 2018 2Q report states:

Income (loss) before income tax $6,364,000

Income tax (expense) recovery ($513,000) RNC 2Q 2018 (Source)

That works out to about an 8% tax rate. I am not an accountant, but will use that 8% for projecting the current profit run rate. That drops it to $287 million.

Yahoo says the current market cap is $177 million on 10-24-2018 (found here), so the run rate PE is about 0.62. Another mind-boggling figure. Even if there are some errors and the tax rate is higher and so forth, the P/E still comes out as the best in the mining industry and the lowest of any type of stock that I am aware of today.

So why would anyone ever short RNC?

Now that you know the background on RNC, well, they should not have, after the bonanza. Now shorts have big losses as it has gone up more than 15 times at one point and is now up 9 times since the bonanza strike. There was a large short position in RNC before the Beta Hunt Bonanza, terrible luck for them, and great luck for the longs (I was one of the beneficiaries of that dumb luck). RNC had a debt problem before the bonanza, hence the shorts, but now it has paid off all debt and has cash flow coming out its ears.

Source: Author

In addition to the large amount of shorts who got caught with their shorts down on Bonanza Day and have not got out yet (not very smart), there are likely shorts who use rule-based algorithms, such as "If a stock goes up 100% in 3 days (RNC did that much in one day), short it and wait for 40% pullback to cover." Rule-based systems do not incorporate valuation of a stock nor read press releases, so they are vulnerable to a RNC-type game changer news.

Once the shorts are in and have a bad loss they often short more (sell after borrowing the stock) to push the stock down, which also increases their risk. They often can wiggle their way out, but shorting is a very tough game that has ruined many. And they can get wiped out in a single day. Here is just one example of that:

Help! My short position got crushed, and now I owe E-Trade $106,445.56

Nov 20, 2015 7:05 a.m. ET

"His name is Joe Campbell, and he claims he went to bed Wednesday evening with some $37,000 in his trading account at E-Trade. One notable development on the pharma front later, and Campbell woke up to a debt of $106,445.56. Now, he may end up liquidating his 401(k). And his wife's."- Source: MarketWatch: Help my short position got crushed found here.

It is the author's opinion that when you see fear-mongering posts on Internet chat boards, they are paid bashers hired by shorts who are in trouble. Here is a very good report by experts on short manipulation tactics. I suggest a full read if you want to be an expert on this (Intellidex Report: Investment research in the era of fake news).

First What is a 'Short Squeeze'

"A short squeeze is a situation in which a heavily shorted stock or commodity moves sharply higher, forcing more short sellers to close out their short positions and adding to the upward pressure on the stock. It implies that short sellers are being squeezed out of their short positions, usually at a loss, and is generally triggered by a positive development that suggests the stock may be embarking on a turnaround. Although the turnaround in the stock's fortunes may only prove to be temporary, few short sellers can afford to risk runaway losses on their short positions and may prefer to close them out, even if it means taking a substantial loss." - Source: Investopedia

What is a more recent example of a 'short squeeze'?

SAExploration Holdings

In the case of SAExploration Holdings (SAEX), there was zero news, no event, BUT apparently someone knew they could squeeze the shorts and did (just by buying stock), and the stock went from $7 to $32 in hours on massive volume.

Source: Author

Again by mostly dumb luck, I was in SAEX a few weeks ago when this happened. The reason I was in it? I thought it had 50%+ chance of surviving and because it was so heavily shorted. SAEX was on the "Hard To Borrow List", with shorts charged 100%+ interest annually, paid daily. That is 2% per week! I participate in the "Fully Paid Lending" program, and they pay me close to half of the interest. So I was earning a 50% "dividend" on SAEX. As long as it does not crash to zero, quite the edge, a 1% a week edge.

And I always hoped for some good news to cause a short squeeze as a potential bonus. Here is how you can do the same and make money off your brokerage account by doing nothing. About half of the brokers have the program, but they do not tell you; you have to ask for it. And it seems in margin accounts they don't offer it. Here is my report for Friday 10-19-2018 in one account:

Value Date Symbol Start Date Quantity Collateral Amount Interest

Paid to IB Interest Rate on

Customer Collateral (%) Interest

Paid to Customer Code USD 2018-10-18 ADMP 2018-10-18 -1,205 4,820.00 2.60 9.72 $1.30 Po 2018-10-18 AIPT 2018-10-18 -3,657 3,657.00 9.75 47.98 $4.88 Po 2018-10-18 RNKLF 2018-10-18 -63,947 63,947.00 90.25 25.41 $45.13 Po 2018-10-18 SAEX 2018-10-18 -572 4,004.00 12.91 58.02 $6.46 Po

Source: Author

Well, back to SAEX where with no news a squeeze happened anyway, and I sold 2/3s for a triple or so that day. As there was no news, it did come back down, but many shorts were margin call liquidated at huge losses, which is what created that huge short rally 9-24 and forced buybacks (covers).

How can you tell if a stock is heavily shorted?

On large market cap stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Snap (SNAP), the short percent listed on sites like Yahoo will be fairly accurate. On smaller-cap stocks like SAEX and RNC, the short data tends to be totally invalid or worthless. So how can you find out? Several ways:

1. What is the borrow rate?

If you have to pay over 10% annually to borrow the stock to short, that is a heavily shorted stock. Even some heavily shorted stocks like Tesla (2% interest is common for it) have low borrow rates. If a stock has over a 40% interest rate to borrow, it is extremely shorted, as was SAEX.

2. Is it on the "Hard To Borrow List"?

Hard-to-Borrow List and Regulation:

Brokerage firms update their hard-to-borrow lists daily. A broker must be able to provide or locate the shares to loan to their client before executing the client's short sale transaction. Regulation SHO, which was implemented Jan. 3, 2005, has a "locate" condition that requires brokers to have a reasonable belief that the equity to be shorted can be borrowed and delivered to the short seller. The regulation is intended to prevent naked short selling, a practice where the investor places a short sale without holding the shares (Investopedia: The Truth About Naked Short Selling).

Both RNKLF and SAEX are on the "Hard To Borrow List".

3. If you have the stock (and can tell), what percent of yours is being short borrowed?

I can tell as I'm in the program and have about 75 stocks in the portfolio, and on average at Etrade, have 2-3 borrowed (it only does hard-to-borrow stocks), and at Interactive Brokers, have over 5 borrowed at times. IB lends out any stock even if for less than 1% interest. I have one defunct company that has been out of biz for 5 years, yet day after day I get $2 interest on it. Shhh, do not tell anyone. In another 2 years, I will get all my money back on that one, so leave a sleeping dog alone.

What percent of my RNKLF is being borrowed at IB now? 100% for the first time

Overall because RNKLF has a very high interest rate of around 60% (I get 27.5% paid daily prorated). I am receiving $80-110 a day in short interest payments (for all stocks being borrowed). If shorts give back all the stock (which has happened a few times), I get zero.

4. Has your broker run out of stock to lend or are they close to?

In the cases below as of 10-20-2018 (when this article was written), both SAEX and RNKLF have extremely high borrow interest rates and practically no stock available. In fact, on 10-18-2018, RNKLF had a warning button on it, saying the broker had no stock at all to lend; it was unshortable. That matched with my three accounts which were all 100% lent out on RNKLF. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) below has 7 million available and an interest rate of just 0.38% and is not on "Hard To Borrow List". Etrade is similar to IB in terms of the borrow rate, which makes sense, as people will not pay 66% interest lightly; they will hunt for the lowest borrow rate.

Source: Author

5. NOT: Short Interest and Short Trade As A Percent Of All Trade Sites

Both of these types of sites are very inaccurate and disagree with each other greatly. They indicate that RNKLF and SAEX are about 50% shorted in terms of volume (possible) but that less than 1% of both stocks are short, which is impossible on multiple fronts. The site below appears about right for CLF with 16% short and 0.35% borrow rate and 7 million shares available, but the same site says SAEX is one of the least shorted stocks there is. However, it is actually the opposite and is one of the most shorted with a 124% borrow interest rate (that is real data) and it just produced a spectacular short squeeze with similar interest rates on massive volume, as you can see above. So discard sites that claim to report short interest and short volume on small stocks, as you can see their data is misleading and potentially corrupt on smaller companies.

Source: ShortSqueeze website

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. $6.80 SAEX -0.13 Short Squeeze Ranking™ Daily Short Sale Volume Daily Naked Short Selling List Short Interest (Shares Short) 72,400 Short Interest Ratio (Days To Cover) 0.1 Short Percent of Float 0.79% Short % Increase / Decrease 110% Short Interest (Shares Short) - Prior 34,500 Shares Float 9,158,800

Source: ShortSqueeze website

Of the short sites, VolumeBot might be the most accurate for volume %, as it does show higher short interest/volume before the bonanza than after. Short volume commonly accounted for 100% of volume initially, and has not happened since. So this indicates, along with other evidence, that there has been some covering, but that the shorts are still at great risk. RNKLF can double in a day easily as it has already; if that happens again, a short squeeze can make it soar way beyond what happened with SAEX.

Source: VolumeBot website

So the bottom line is we do not know how much RNKLF and SAEX are shorted, but the reliable data indicates that SAEX may be 60% shorted and RNKLF 40% shorted roughly. This is a huge amount of stock RNKLF wise. We know they are paying over 1% a week in interest. They are in a very painful situation and should just get out. Also, we can only guess as to how many of the shorts who are stuck are pre-Bonanza shorts and how many are new ones.

So can RNC stock be short squeezed with 40% short? You betcha; it has happened on TSLA with less than that. Look at the RNKLF chart at the top again, when it made its new high at .90, it was when the company confirmed it had hit high-grade gold about 200 meters away on the same structure. News like that can happen any day. That move that day was so fast it felt like a short covering assisted rally.

The shorts started off very unlucky, but they have only themselves to blame going forward.

Nice bookends from Beta Hunt Mine (Courtesy RNC)

Next let's explore the common problems that mining stocks have. How many of these issues does Beta Hunt have?

1. No recovery issues.

2. No locals roadblocking the mine.

3. No water issues.

4. No permitting issues.

5. Safe jurisdiction.

6. Rule of law.

7. No investment needed.

8. No convertible debt.

9. Trained workforce.

10. Safe rock conditions.

11. No strikes, labor violence.

It is hard to think of a single problem the company has at Beta. The biggest gold mine in the world is Grasberg, and it's got half those issues above. The average South African mine has many of those issues and unsafe rock conditions.

Beta Hunt is so lacking in problems, it's uncanny; the market has trouble grasping this.

Myths about analysts

For those that think big stocks with analysts behind them like SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) and Tesla are safer stocks than RNC, think again. RNC has a run rate for the last month that annualized would make it less than a 1 P/E stock (it is making more money pretax than the value of the stock per year). Its pretax profit margins are incredible at about 95% on the new ore, so one ounce of its gold in the new ore is roughly as profitable as 10 oz in a typical gold mine. SunEdison and Tesla are very negative cash flow machines.

As for analysts? Below is what they thought about SunEdison, a company losing $1.5 billion a year and in deep debt.

Source: Briefing Website

And below is how the stock did as they upgraded it and had "buys" and "holds" on it. What grade would you give them? Collectively I would give them a F. After 5 minutes of researching, I told a friend they would go broke, which they did.

Source: Yahoo

Even billionaire David Einhorn, considered by many to be the best hedge fund manager for due diligence, was totally taken in and was on the board of SunEdison as it collapsed. An article about that is found here.

Another myth is many think mutual fund and hedge fund managers outperform the market. The opposite is often true. This is how many fund managers actually beat index funds (about 5%) while hedge funds returned less than half of S&P 500 in 2017, 8.5% vs. 21.8% for the S&P 500.

What can investors do to hasten a short squeeze in RNC Minerals?

There is a much repeated belief that if one puts a sell order way above the market, it will freeze the stock and the shorts will have to cover. I checked with IB and it said it made zero difference, as long as the stock is in the account, it can be borrowed. I tested it and IB seems to be right. Please do comment on this article if your broker says otherwise.

The shorts have a weakness, and they are dependent on other people selling their stock. That is the only way they can profit; they have to get someone to sell them stock at a lower price than the short shorted it at so they can buy it (cover). Back to the SAEX chart:

Source: Author

That day, it went up 4 times, because not enough people were willing to sell them stock at $8, $10, $12, $14, etc., so it flew up, generating margin liquidations, etc. I was happy to sell them my stock in the $20s, and will gladly do so again.

New people will find out about RNC and buy it, so demand is fine. Part of the reason the volume is so high is because there are a lot of day traders trading it, watching Level 2 bids/asks and posting continuously on sites like StockHouse and CEO.CA about the tape and their trades. However, the volume would still be substantial without them.

If investors in RNC would collectively be less nervous and hold their stock when it goes up, they can make a lot more money. This is very simple and not glamorous. The lowest price I have sell orders in to catch a short squeeze is over $3 and the highest is $37. I have quadrupled my position after the Bonanza and bought more last week. All stocks have risk, but RNKLF is one of the safer stocks out there. How can you sell a stock with a run rate under a 1 P/E? Those stocks are as rare as hen's teeth.

People should be nervous with Snap or Tilray (TLRY) today, or SunEdison a few years ago, but RNC? I see no reason to be nervous. If the nervous nellies would look at RNC from the value basis, they would not be worried. When that happens, not only will the stock start going up again, but it can also explode on a news catalyst. I can see selling some at $3 or $5, but at $0.64, definitely not.

The Eric Sprott Factor (or other large holder)

If Eric who has over 10% of RNC (maybe close to 20% by now) were to withdraw his stock from shorts (if he has not already), that could do the trick by itself. He has over 30 million shares. When you swing money as big as Eric does, his broker would follow his instructions if he said to withdraw the stock from shorts. That would do it, even if just 15 million of his was borrowed, forcing shorts to cover (buy) 15 million or to borrow 15 million (maybe impossible) and would create a huge rally in my opinion, teaching them a hard lesson. If they have any brains, they will give up on RNC, so this does not happen to them again.

It was not good news that ruined the Humanigen, Inc. (OTCQB:HGEN) short mentioned at the beginning of this article (with its former name KaloBios). This is what happened: KaloBios (older name for company) had zoomed up after Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli gained a majority of the shares. One large investor taking control of the situation is all it needed.

As RNC is so profitable no matter what the shorts do, they cannot really hurt it, long term. It is stocks that need to raise more money because they are losing money that can get seriously hurt by shorts.

Conclusion

RNC Minerals provides an extraordinary investment opportunity with many parallels to the famous Comstock Lode discovery to draw from after the recent bonanza ore discovery at the Beta Hunt mine. With moderately good luck going forward on that deposit, a $5 to $10 valuation per share is possible. However, there is a special situation now for the stock in regard to the shorts here. They are paying ~60% interest to borrow the stock and are very vulnerable.

Either:

1. The shareholders can generate a short squeeze on the stock just by not selling for a while or

2. a large shareholder such as Eric Sprott can possibly single handedly generate a short squeeze, if he is in a position to withdraw stock that the shorts are borrowing.

Either one of those can generate a short squeeze like SAEX just had. And finally, news alone can also generate a short squeeze. This presents a special opportunity on top of the existing value and growth merits of RNC Minerals' stock.

