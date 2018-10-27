Khiron: This Cannabis Stock Could Be The Perfect Takeout Target

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) is a little-known cannabis company based in Colombia, and we believe it is a prime takeout target for large Canadian cannabis firms that are looking to get a foothold in the Latin American market. We have seen a wave of Canadian firms acquiring Latin American assets including Canopy's (CGC) acquisition of assets to form its LATAM subsidiary, Aphria's (OTCQB:APHQF) acquisition of LATAM Holdings from Scythian (OTCQB:SCCYF), Aurora's (ACB) acquisition of ICC Labs (OTC:ICCLF), and Cronos' (CRON) 50/50 joint venture, NatuEra, in Colombia. As if the list isn't impressive enough, one can easily tell that most of the top Canadian LPs have been scooping up Latin American assets at a fast pace. We think the trend will continue as the rest of Canadian LPs look to catch up and acquire strategic assets in the continent. Other players that could potentially acquire assets in LATAM include Tilray (TLRY), CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF). We think Khiron represents an extremely attractive target as our analysis will show.

Company Overview

Khiron operates a medical cannabis operation in Colombia and has a vertically-integrated operation from cultivation to medical clinics. The Colombia cannabis market was legalized for medical purposes in July 2016 and currently only allows the sale of extracts. Besides a large domestic market, Colombia has been viewed as an optimal platform for further expansion in South America as other countries progress towards legalization. Khiron is the leader in Colombia's domestic market as it was the first Colombian medical cannabis firm to list globally, the first to be licensed for its CBD cosmeceuticals, and one of the first to receive cultivation and sale licenses for THC cultivations.

(Investor Presentation)

The leadership position of Khiron comes not only from its first-mover advantage but also the steps it has undertaken to improve its leadership and Board which significantly boosted its influence in the industry. The highlight of Khiron's Board must be the addition of Vicente Fox, the previous president of Mexico. The appointment was announced in July 2018 and significantly improved Khiron's credibility and the prospect of entering the Mexican market. It is not common to have Board members with this level of caliber, and Khiron has definitely earned points by attracting Vicente.

Cannabis has never been this mainstream until Canada proposed legalization in 2015 with the election of Justin Trudeau. Despite cannabis' illegal status in the U.S., we are encouraged to see that Colombia is taking a much more open approach towards medical cannabis. Khiron was able to sign Catalina as its brand ambassador, which is an indication of the public acceptance of cannabis among Colombians and mainstream media. The significance of this partnership is indicated by the fact that none of the largest cannabis firms in the world (we are talking about Canopy, Tilray, and Aurora) has been able to secure similar sponsorships which are partly because of the regulatory framework. Clearly, Khiron was able to find a balance in the local market which we think is a positive sign for the company's growth potential in Colombia.

(Investor Presentation)

Lastly, Khiron has a credible business plan by focusing on establishing relationships with doctors in order to reach the patients. Because the Colombian market is comprised of medical extracts only, Khiron has smartly focused on building trust and rapport with doctors. The company acquired Latin American Institute of Neurology and the Nervous System ("ILANS") in August 2018, gaining invaluable access to over 100,000 patients. The acquisition is accretive because ILANS generated $10.5 million in sales and $1.8 million of EBITDA, implying attractive terms given the $7.0 million purchase multiple. Khiron is also planning to roll out its own clinics called Zerenia starting in 2018 Q4.

(Investor Presentation)

Financials

Khiron currently has no revenue (excluding the ILANS acquisition) and lost $6.1 million from operations during 2018 Q2 ended on June 30, 2018 (financial statements on SEDAR). Khiron currently has 64.3 million shares outstanding and a market capitalization of $118 million. Management and the Board own 25% of the company, which is a good sign for alignment of shareholder interests. There are currently 21.6 million warrants and options available with a weighted average exercise price of $1.14, which means that any acquirer would have to pay for these warrants in a takeover. Most recently, the company raised $11 million at $0.90 per share in August 2018 via a bought deal offering in Canada. Khiron is a highly speculative play given that the company has no current revenue and will depend on continued capital raising to fund its operations and future growth. Khiron currently has $18.5 million of cash available, so we do not foresee any near-term liquidity issues but expect more capital raising in the long-term.

Recent Performance

Khiron began trading on the TSX-V only on May 23, 2018, and after several months of range-bound trading, the stock took off in September. We think besides the overall buoyant sentiment that lifted all boats, the slew of acquisitions in Latin America by the largest Canadian LPs has boosted investor expectations that Khiron could be acquired at some point. We echo that sentiment and believe that the rest of the Canadian firms are actively looking at expanding into Latin America, partly due to peer pressure and partly due to the attractive growing conditions that will make Canadian production look expensive and inefficient. It can be argued that the current share price already reflects a certain level of investor expectation for a takeover bid with a fat premium. The stock has dropped together with the broader cannabis group recently as the cannabis sector enters a bear market.

Putting Everything Together

Investors should consider adding Khiron to one of their speculative plays as the company is truly a unique asset on the Canadian public markets. Being able to list on the main TSX-V, instead of CSE, Khiron benefits from the federally legal status of cannabis in Colombia which expands investor access. The frenetic M&A activities in the recent weeks provide strong near-term support as investors await moves from the remaining Canadian firms. Khiron's management has used the recent Latin America deals as a way to show the market that its assets could be highly coveted among potential entrants. We think Khiron has strategic value to others mainly due to its market leadership position and a well-connected management and Board. The market cap of Khiron is modest, and we expect several Canadian firms to have the capacity to acquire Khiron led by Tilray, HEXO, and CannTrust. Smaller firms would have a hard time paying current price and a premium for Khiron, but there are many players that have the financial capacity and strategic need.

(Investor Presentation)

Besides the M&A prospect, Khiron remains an attractive long-term play in the Latin America cannabis market as it operates in an emerging market with large potential. Should Latin America follow countries around the world to pursue legalization of cannabis, Khiron would be in a good position to expand and establish itself as a potent competitor in the sector. We would suggest investors focus on fundamentals to perhaps wait for a better entry point given the significant appreciation of Khiron's share price in the last month. If no M&A is announced, we expect the share price to fall back to previous ranges around $1.0 to $1.40. However, investors looking for speculative plays in the cannabis sector could consider Khiron as a way to benefit from the growing interest in Latin American assets by Canadian cannabis firms. Assuming that Tilray, HEXO, and CannTrust are all interested in expanding into South America, we think Khiron would be an ideal target or partner for them. Based on the price other firms paid for similar Latin American assets, we think there is room for a significant premium over Khiron's current share price.

