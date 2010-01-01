United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) reported its full-year results this week. As it exceeded the analysts’ estimates by a wide margin, it rallied 5% in after-hours trading. Nevertheless, despite this rally, the stock is still likely to offer high returns in the upcoming years.

Business overview

United smashed the analysts’ estimates in Q4, as its earnings per share exceeded the consensus by 23% ($2.41 vs. $1.96). The performance was impressive, particularly given that the U.S. airline fares fell 2.6% on an annual basis in December and had also fallen in November. The airline has beaten the analysts’ earnings-per-share estimates in 11 out of the last 12 quarters, so it has great performance momentum. It is also remarkable that the company raised its full-year guidance three times during the last year and managed to exceed its latest guidance despite a $2.4 B increase in its fuel costs.

The impressive performance in 2018 partly resulted from non-operating tailwinds, namely a significant decrease in the tax rate thanks to the tax reform and a 9% decrease in the share count. On the other hand, the earnings were also boosted by excellent operational performance. The company posted a new record in the total number of passengers while it also reported the fewest flight cancellations in its history.

Growth prospects

United introduced 93 new routes last year, more than any other U.S. airline. Moreover, its management expects to grow the earnings per share to $10.0-12.0 this year. The mid-point corresponds to a 20% increase over last year. Even better, management has confirmed that it is on track to achieve earnings per share of $11.0-13.0 next year. As the airline has exceeded the analysts’ estimates in almost every quarter in the last three years, its earnings are likely to exceed or end up in the high end of the above guidance.

While future oil prices are hard to predict, they have been much lower in the last four years than they were in the preceding four years, mostly due to the booming U.S. oil production. The latter is expected by EIA to climb to new all-time highs this year, around 12.0 M barrels per day. As the fuel cost is by far the largest determinant of the earnings of airlines, the suppressed oil prices will continue to provide a strong tailwind to United for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the airline benefits from the low competition in its business. In the past, competition was fierce in the airline industry and thus there was a long series of bankruptcies in the sector. However, after those bankruptcies and a series of mergers, there has been great consolidation. The four large U.S. carriers have a market share around 80% and thus they have strong pricing power. That’s why Buffett, who had always advised investors to stay away from airline stocks, acquired significant stakes in the four major carriers in 2016. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) currently owns approximately 9% of United.

Share repurchases

Due to the long history of bankruptcies in the airline sector and the high vulnerability of airlines to recessions, these stocks have always traded at remarkably low price-to-earnings ratios, usually in the single digits.

UAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

United is not an exception, as it has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3 since 2010.

The important news is that United does not distribute a dividend and instead repurchases its shares more aggressively than any other airline. This is great news for its shareholders, as the cheap valuation of the stock renders its share repurchases highly rewarding. During the last four years, United has reduced its share count by 29%, which corresponds to an 8% average compounded annual rate. As the stock is likely to continue to trade at a low price-to-earnings ratio for the foreseeable future, the aggressive share repurchases will continue to reduce the share count at a fast pace and thus provide a great boost to the earnings per share of the company.

If the price-to-earnings ratio of the stock rises significantly, it will reduce the efficiency of share repurchases, as the same amount of buybacks will be used to repurchase fewer shares. However, in such a scenario, the shareholders will be sitting on meaningful capital gains. For instance, if the price-to-earnings ratio rises from the current level of 7.8 to 10.0, it will add 28% (=2.2/7.8) to the returns of the stock. To cut a long story short, the current cheap valuation of the stock offers a win-win situation to the shareholders; either the stock will remain cheap (huge benefit from buybacks) or its price-to-earnings ratio will increase (meaningful capital gains).

Behavior during recessions

Airlines are highly leveraged to the underlying economic growth. As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow, even at a modest pace, airlines will continue to thrive. On the other hand, whenever the next recession shows up, the earnings of the airlines will plunge, as they have always done during economic downturns. The high cyclicality and vulnerability of airlines to recessions is the main reason behind their always low price-to-earnings ratios.

As a recession has not shown up for almost a decade and the Fed has been raising interest rates aggressively, the risk of a recession should not be underestimated by investors. This is particularly true for those considering to purchase airline stocks. Nevertheless, thanks to the great consolidation in this sector, airlines are likely to perform better in the next recession than they have historically performed.

Final thoughts

United exhibits markedly strong momentum in its business performance and is on track to grow its earnings per share at a fast pace for at least the next two years. The company will also continue to enjoy a strong tailwind, namely the fast decrease in its share count. As a result, in the absence of a recession, the stock is likely to highly reward investors, even those who purchase it after its post-earnings rally.

On the other hand, investors should always remember that airline stocks are not buy-and-hold stocks due to their vulnerability to recessions. Whenever United offers an attractive return, investors should take profits and wait on the sidelines for a more opportune entry point.