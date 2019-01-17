TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Andy Rebholz on Asset Purchases and Lease Amendments with HPT Conference Call (Transcript)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSEMKT:TA) Asset Purchases and Lease Amendments with HPT Conference Call January 17, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Katie Strohacker - Senior Director, IR

Andy Rebholz - CEO

Barry Richards - COO

Bill Myers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Dyer - Craig-Hallum

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Ben Brownlow - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to TA's Senior Director of Investor Relations, Katie Strohacker. Please go ahead, Ma'am.

Katie Strohacker

Thank you. Good morning and thanks everyone for joining us. With me on the call is TA's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Rebholz, Chief Operating Officer, Barry Richards; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Myers. We'll hear their prepared remarks and leave time for questions from analysts.

We posted our news release and investor slides announcing the purchases and lease amendments on our Web site. A recording of today's conference call will be available on our Web site shortly after the conclusion of this call.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Federal Securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on TA's present beliefs and expectations as of today, January 17, 2019. Forward-looking statements and their implications are not guaranteed to occur and they may not occur. TA undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision to the forward-looking statements made today, other than as required by law.

Actual results may differ materially from those implied or included in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause our forward-looking statements not to occur is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available free of charge at the SEC's Web site, www.sec.gov or by referring to the Investor Relations section of TA's Web site at www.ta-petro.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. I'd like to remind you that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures during this call, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma EBITDA and pro-forma adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are available on Slide 6 of the Investor Presentation. We will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP pro forma financial measures that exclude amounts associated with discontinued operations. The calculations of these GAAP and non-GAAP pro forma financial measures are available on Slide 6, 7 and 8 of the investor presentation.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to you, Andy.

Andy Rebholz

Thank you, Katie. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us and happy New Year. Last month, we completed the sale of our stand-alone convenience stores business for net proceeds of approximately $320 million, a strategic disposition for the company that concluded step one of the strategic process to improve TA's longer-term financial position and create additional value for shareholders. At that time, we re-articulated our step two of this process when we confirmed our intent to use proceeds from the sale to reduce leverage and pursue TravelCenters growth programs.

Today, I'm pleased to be able to provide an update on the progress made in deploying the sale proceeds to improve our operating and financial leverage. Yesterday, we entered into transaction agreements with our principal landlord, Hospitality Properties Trust or HPT to purchase 20 TravelCenters properties for $308.2 million and to amend our five leases with HPT. The 20 TravelCenters currently leased from HPT and operated by us are located in 15 states.

When the closings and lease amendments are complete, we will continue to lease 179 properties under our five leases with HPT. Today, we will close on the purchase of nine of these 20 TravelCenters for $140.5 million, and we expect to complete the remaining purchases in two additional closings by the end of this month.

Our aggregate minimum annual rent due to HPT is to be reduced by $43.1 million to $243.9 million and the term of each lease has been extended by three-years. In addition, we agreed to pay our $150 million deferred rent obligation to HPT at a reduced amount of $70.5 million. We agreed to pay this obligation to HPT in 16 equal quarterly installments beginning on April 1, 2019 such that that will be fully repaid on January 1, 2023.

Previously, this obligation had been payable in five installments at staggered due dates between June 2024 and December 2030. The lease amendments also will increase the potential percentage rent payable to HPT beginning in 2020 by an amount equal to 0.5% of the excess of non-fuel revenues at each leased site over the non-fuel revenues of the site for 2019.

For the years 2018 and 2017, TA's total percentage rent payable to HPT for the 179 sites we will continue to lease from HPT was $3.5 million and $2.1 million respectively. It is difficult to predict what TA may need to pay to HPT in connection with the additional percentage rent we've agreed to pay. But assuming the underlying nonfuel revenue increase in 2020 over 2019 equals the increase in 2018 over 2017 the extra 0.5% would amount to about $230,000 of percentage rent.

Those are the specifics of the deal that we reached with HPT. So why do we do this deal? As we mentioned on previous calls, our intent was to use the bulk of the proceeds from the disposition to reduce our leverage, or our cash outlays for interest to rent in order to put us in a better position to move forward with step three of the strategy, which is growing our core travel center business while maintaining adequate working capital.

Our reason for approaching HPT was to see whether we could achieve greater cash expenditure savings in a deal on rent than we would have been able to achieve by redeeming senior notes. This transaction announced yesterday accomplishes both of those objectives. We have significantly reduced our leverage and the deal reached with HPT provides us greater cash savings than we could have received from redeeming $308 million of senior notes.

Pro forma for these transactions, TA's loss from continuing operations of $9.7 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018 improves to income of $9.1 million and TA's adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018 increases from $71 million to $114.2 million, while our total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio improves from 6.8 times to 3.5 times for that period.

The transaction significantly reduces TA's future cash outlays, which all things being equal will increase TA's free cash flow. TA's pro forma net cash flow from operating activities for continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increases by $32.4 million from an actual of $115.4 million to $147.8 million when you reflect the prorated amount of the $43.1 million reduction of annual rent expenditures.

Pro forma cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increases by the $13.2 million of three quarterly deferred rent payments. On an annual basis for the next four years until the deferred rent is fully paid, we will benefit from $25.5 million reduction in cash outlays as a result of these agreements.

Importantly, after those next four years that benefit increases to the negotiated rental reduction of $43.1 million thereafter until the ends of the lease terms, which now will be in 2029 through 2035. Had we redeemed $308.2 million of senior notes, which have a weighted average interest rate of approximately 8.1%, we would have reduced our annual cash outlays by $24.7 million. The deal with HPT proved to be the better deal for TA.

This transaction increases the number of unencumbered travel centers TA owns from 32 to 52 with a gross book value that increases from $260 million to $568 million. This transaction also addresses some uncertainty that has existed in regard to the deferred rent obligation, when might it be paid if ever and at what amount.

To achieve the level of rent reduction that we will receive, we had to give something in return and one thing we gave was regarding the deferred rent obligation, which we agreed to pay earlier than previously had been agreed. While TA now will pay off the deferred rent obligation over the next four years instead of in the years from 2024 through 2030, we will do so at a significant discount to the original balance of that obligation.

To summarize, today's news is a positive step forward for the company, and we believe this should translate to increased value for shareholders now and in the future. We have meaningful opportunities in front of us, and we look forward to providing an update on our growth programs during our fourth quarter financial results call in late February.

I will turn the call over to Bill now to discuss some specific financial matters related to our announcement and then we will be happy to answer questions.

Bill Myers

Thanks Andy, good morning everyone. I'll briefly address certain accounting and reporting matters related to the announced transaction. We have provided certain pro forma information that you may find useful on Slide 6 through 8 of the investor slides posted yesterday. Andy already discussed the actual and pro forma adjusted EBITDA amounts for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018. But let me point out a few important things to keep in mind.

First, our September 1st agreement to sell our convenience store business resulted in the classification of that business as held-for-sale and the related results of operations were reclassified as a discontinued operation for all periods presented in TA's Form 10-Q for the 2018 third quarter, and as you will see again when we file our Form 10-K for the year 2018. The actual and pro forma results shown here, exclude the results of the convenience store business.

Second, the pro forma adjustments to income from continuing operation and adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended September 30, 2018, include the aggregate effects of the transactions contemplated by the transaction agreement TA entered into yesterday. These pro forma adjustments assume the transaction occurred on October 1, 2017, and include the reduction of annual minimum rent of $43.1 million TA will realize, pursuant to the transaction agreements if all 20 properties are purchased, as well as the estimated additional depreciation of $18.2 million related to the assets TA is acquiring as a result of purchasing these TravelCenters. The net effect of the pro forma adjustments is tax effected in the amount of $6.2 million, which was determined using TA statutory income tax rate of 24.7%.

Finally, the pro forma adjustments to total debt assume the transaction agreements closed on September 30, 2018 and the pro forma adjustments to adjusted EBITDA assumes the transaction agreements closed on October 1, 2017. These pro forma adjustments include; one, a reduction from $150 million to $70.5 million in the amount of the deferred rent obligation TA is required to pay to HPT pursuant to the transaction agreements; and two, the reduction of annual minimum rent of $43.1 million TA will realize pursuant to the transaction agreement if all 20 properties are purchased.

I'll now turn the call over to the operator to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Today's first question comes from Steve Dyer of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Steve Dyer

Good morning, and congratulations on these transactions. It's good to see. A couple of things, I guess one, what can you point to if anything that attribute why we're focusing you on these 20. They seem to be fairly geographically dispersed. So what was the common denominator as to why these 20 versus any of the other 179?

Bill Myers

I think there is probably -- there were many considerations taken into account in site selection. Some of it is related to -- some of it gets back to frankly lease accounting, what you're left with afterwards the 179, making sure that each of the different leases continue to be geographically dispersed and the number of sites in each one evenly spread and the fair value and/or the amount of rent or the amount of EBITDAR in each of the different leases being relatively equal, are all things that are important from a lease accounting perspective and a little bit from a business perspective, but frankly more driven by the lease accounting.

The other consideration that was important at all frankly, was part of this deal what HPT gets from this deal is improved rent coverage. So selecting sites that for one reason or another had relatively lower rent coverage before the deal, if you will, and making those the ones that we acquired maximize that benefit from the agreement to HPT, if you will. And that's how we went through.

Steve Dyer

So would the lower rent coverage imply that they're some of the I guess, I want to say underperforming, but some of the lower performing locations or not necessarily?

Andy Rebholz

Yes and no. When we look at which we have, but when one we look at the list of 20 sites, some of them are just some of the smaller sites in the network or where they are up at the top of Michigan or middle of nowhere of this state or whatever, they're just smaller sites and don't have quite the traffic. Important to the network, because you're serving fleets who go everywhere, but they're just not the biggest EBITDA generators relative to maybe the fair value, because that's how the math was done, the fair value of the real estate.

In certain cases, for example, three other sites on the list are in Indiana. Last year, State of Indiana significantly increased their state fuel excise tax and sales of fuel in that state tanked. And if you're driving -- going to be driving through Indiana, you either fuel up in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, some other state before you get there to avoid the higher taxes as much as you can. Our sites there took a little bit of a beating from that. But we think that's something that over time will level out as either Indiana comes down or other states eventually go up. So it's things like that.

There are a couple sites in there that their LTM, EBITDA, when these selections were being made have been affected by California wildfires, Louisiana hurricanes. It's a mix bag of things. But we do believe when we look at those 20 sites that in many, many cases we can improve the results from those sites from what they were in the time period that was being used to make these selections.

Steve Dyer

And then I guess looking ahead, should we think about this as a long time transaction or one-time repurchase or would you expect as cash flow is generated and so on and so forth when you look to de-lever in various ways going forward, you may look to buy back additional properties?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I certainly wouldn't close the door to that kind of a transaction in the future. That's not something quite honestly that has been discussed at all. This was certainly a -- for our more recent history, a unique opportunity where we had a large amount of the sales proceeds to apply to some useful purpose and so we took that opportunity. I think that there could be more of that in the future, but it's not necessarily something that's planned at the moment for sure.

Operator

And our next question today comes from Bryan Maher of B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Can you talk now a little bit more about your growth initiatives going forward? I mean, clearly, you're spending a good chunk of your cash in the c-stores on this acquisition and clearly paying down some of the deferred rent over the next four years. But where is your head at, Andy, as it relates to now growing the system even more? Would it be mainly through TA Expresses, any type of ground-up development thoughts? And on the TA Express front, would that be build, buy or franchise?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I think Bryan that our thinking here really is -- I expect that most of our network expansion or network growth over the coming years will be under the TA Express brand and really I think that, because as we talked about when we were first unveiling that concept, I think there are many more opportunities across the country for either franchising a site under our brands or acquiring a site to convert to our brand, or buying a parcel of property in order to build a new site on. There is just many more opportunities of the size that would be a TA Express as opposed to a TA or Petro.

And so I think there will be more TA Express than other things in the coming years. As an example, we don't have anything yet to shout about but in I think every case, nearly every case where we are in serious discussions with the potential franchisee, I think they would all be TA Express sites at this point in time. So I think that that's what we'll mostly see. And I think that quite frankly in the -- during 2019, I would expect us to see us add more sites through franchising than through acquisition or ground-up development, largely due to what you pointed out that we used nearly all of the proceeds to de-lever and I think that makes sense. We got a pretty good return on that money and it begins immediately as opposed to if you go out and buy something or build something, you might be able to get a similar return percentage but you're not going to get it immediately.

And I think the franchising routes' is certainly much, much less capital-intensive than buying or building. And we really do have a lot of opportunities on that. So I think that we certainly intend to add a number of sites this year. I think most of it will be through franchising. But I do expect that we will have some acquisitions. And I’m also hopeful that we will find a suitable property somewhere where we can at least start this year the first ground-up development of the TA Express prototype as we envision it.

Bryan Maher

And just to be clear on the call, because I've been getting a lot of questions on it yesterday and today. As far as buying back shares, that has to wait until you've paid off the deferred rent. Is that correct?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, that prohibition is something that exists in the deferral agreement entered back in 2008. And the transactions yesterday amend that agreement and the leases, because those amounts are now in the leases. But amends it to change the timing of the payments and the amounts of the payments, but it didn't do anything with any of the covenants and other things in that agreement. So those provisions would still exist.

Bryan Maher

But let's just say, theoretically, we get 2.5, 3 years down the road, you're somewhat flushed with cash, your stock is still depressed. Could you accelerate the payments on the deferred rent in order to free up the ability to buy back stock at that point?

Andy Rebholz

I am not aware of anything in the agreement that prohibits prepayment. I am sure we could do that if that's something that we otherwise thought was a good use of cash.

Bryan Maher

And last for me, and not looking really for any guidance here. But suffice it to say, we all know the metrics. When crude prices come down, fuel margins tend to elevate for you guys. We saw a pretty dramatic decline in the fourth quarter in crude prices. Would we be not correct in assuming that maybe fuel margins for the fourth quarter, maybe even the first might be a little bit better than previously expected a quarter ago?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, I think that’s a fair assumption.

Operator

And the next question today comes from Ben Brownlow of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Brownlow

Thanks for taking the questions. Most of my questions were answered, but congratulations on the deal first. And on the $70 million present value on the $150 million obligation, it just roughly implied 8.5% discount rate there. Was that just based on the current 8.5% leaseback rate that you do with HPT? And what was the methodology behind that?

Andy Rebholz

That was really a negotiation between the two special committees, the two sets of Independent Directors and Trustees. It wasn’t targeted at using a particular percentage to discount something and it was more negotiation of an amount than a percentage, if you will, if I understand your question correctly. But I mean from our perspective, it started with "hey, if we discounted this thing at x, that would be this many million dollars, let's offer to pay that'. And they came back with different amounts and we went back with different amount. So it was a back-and-forth, but it was less focused on what is that percentage than what are these dollar amounts.

Ben Brownlow

And on the variable rent, just to be clear as a percentage of that excess nonfuel revenue. So that doesn't reset the 3%, but it effectively takes the 3% to 3.5% on the 2020 over 2019 rate going forward. Is that fair?

Andy Rebholz

Yes, nothing -- the existing percentage rent calculation that we've had since 2012 or '13 doesn’t change at all. That 3% stays the same. It’s just now there will be this second calculation. So when we get to the year 2020, we'll say what are the non-fuel revenues for these 179 sites for the year 2020? Now subtract the applicable base year, which in most cases is 2015 under the Petro lease it's still 2012. And you'll get some number and you multiply that by 3. And then you calculation two and say okay, let's take those 2020 revenues, subtract to 2019 revenues and whatever that number is multiplied by 0.5%, add those two products and that will be the total amount of percentage rent that will be due.

Operator

And this concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn it back over to the management team for any final remarks.

Andy Rebholz

All right. Thanks Rocco. And thank you everybody for joining us today and for your continued interest in TA. And we will speak to you again in the end of February.

Operator

Thank you, sir. This concludes today's conference. We thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.