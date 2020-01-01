I have been pretty consistently bullish on Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) for a while, but one of my more frequent criticisms has been a relatively spartan pipeline. Where some biotechs will throw numerous compounds into trials in the hopes that something "sticks", Neurocrine has been far more selective in what it brings into human studies. While that almost certainly saves the company some money, it also leads to a thin pipeline and that weakness was brought back into focus recently with the failure of Ingrezza in a pivotal study of pediatric Tourette.

Neurocrine has taken a significant step to change that, with the announcement on January 29 of a partnership with Voyager (VYGR) for potentially four gene therapy programs in the CNS space. The most advanced program likely wouldn't be approved until 2024 (assuming the data are good enough), but Neurocrine could be acquiring some high-potential compounds in areas that are increasingly core to the company.

To Boldly Go…

Neurocrine is still at a size where it's more common for biotechs to be partnering with larger companies than seeking out their own in-licensing deals, but the fact is that Neurocrine has a growing, and thus far pretty effective, sales force focusing on movement disorders, and it makes sense to build out that business - part of the logic in licensing BIAL's opicapone (which should get FDA approval in 2019 and launch in 2020). With the Tourette's indication no longer viable and prior disappointments with early-stage compounds for essential tremor, Neurocrine was looking for other movement disorder drug candidates.

Neurocrine announced on Tuesday that it had reached a development partnership agreement with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), a small biotech working on AAV-based gene therapies for CNS diseases. In exchange for $165 million upfront ($50 million of which will be an equity investment in Voyager), R&D program funding, and $1.7 billion in bio-bucks ($1.1B in potential commercial milestones, $0.6B in potential regulatory milestones), Neurocrine is acquiring access to four programs - two specified and two to be determined. In the two specified programs, Voyager will have the right to choose between co-commercialization with Neurocrine or a more traditional license-based approach.

A New Take On Parkinson's

The lead Voyager program is VY-AADC, a one-time treatment that restores the AADC enzyme into the brain of people with Parkinson's, allowing the brain to convert levodopa to dopamine and possibly restoring the brain's ability to make dopamine. In a small Phase Ib study, patients in two cohorts saw a 56% to 79% improvement in motor function (there was no placebo control), with a dose-dependent response seen across the cohorts.

Voyager is already underway with the Phase II RESTORE-1 study and recently got FDA approval to increase the size of the study from 42 patients to 75-100, making it a quasi-pivotal study (if the data are strong enough, the FDA could consider a filing based on the study). Voyager is also going forward with a Phase III RESTORE-2 study that will enroll a similar 75-100 patients (revised down from 120 with the change to RESTORE-1) and is expected to begin in the first half of 2020.

Once data from RESTORE-1 are available (probably late 2020 or early 2021), Voyager will have the option to choose between 50/50 co-commercialization with Neurocrine or accepting royalties in exchange for full marketing rights. Depending upon how the RESTORE-1 and RESTORE-2 studies go, I believe the treatment could be approved somewhere around 2024, but a faster timeline is possible if the results of the RESTORE-1 study are strong enough.

How this drug will fare in the market is clearly tied to how well it appears to work in clinical trials. The addressable market in the U.S. could be close to 40,000, and the core target physician population (neurologists) is generally comfortable with more invasive treatments. Still, it will have to overcome "hey, we've never done that before!" resistance, not to mention convince those physicians who lean more heavily toward deep-brain stimulation today, and the durability of the treatment benefit/effect is a key unresolved question today.

If all goes well, this therapy could generate over $2 billion in revenue, but I expect there will be some significant questions about pricing/marketing if the data allow the drug to get to that point. I'd note, though, that this drug is likely to be administered in conjunction with levodopa and could prove to be synergistic with opicapone as well.

Other Opportunities

Neurocrine is also specifically partnering on Voyager's VY-FXN01 drug for Friedreich's ataxia, a rare inherited (recessive) disease that is the most common form of inherited ataxia and that causes a range of movement and cardiac problems. A preclinical program today, Voyager will have an opt-in choice after Phase I to co-commercialize (on a 60/40 basis) in the U.S.; Sanofi (SNY) holds ex-U.S. rights to the program.

Beyond this, the partnership covers two other to-be-determined programs. Voyager has identified gene therapy programs in its pipeline for monogenic ALS (VY-SOD101), Huntington's disease (VY-HT101), Alzheimer's (anti-tau), and severe chronic pain (VY-NAV01), but it remains to be seen whether Neurocrine will choose from among these or other preclinical programs that may be under development.

As you might imagine, Voyager isn't the only one going after these targets. Ionis (IONS) has partnered programs with Biogen (BIIB) targeting SOD1 for ALS and tau for Alzheimer's, as well as an HTT-targeting drug for Huntington's partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). These are antisense drugs, not gene therapies, and those differences matter, but the reality is that these are not obscure targets, and there are multiple biotechs with multiple different approaches working in these same spaces.

The Outlook

I'm going to need to dig deeper before making substantive changes to my model, but just on a quick run-through, I estimate that VY-AADC could be worth close to $4/share to NBIX today on the assumption of 33% approval odds. I say "quick run through" because I'll need to factor in the timing of various milestones (and whether Voyager chooses co-commercialization or licensing), but I wanted to at least come up with a ballpark number. My model doesn't really work so well with pre-clinical compounds, but all told, I'd argue that $165 million upfront is not too much to pay for some promising assets.

So, why are the shares down? First, $165 million is a lot for Neurocrine to spend, even if the longer-term returns are worth it. Second, the market may view this as a tacit admission of the limitations of their own in-house capabilities - I do not agree with that, and I think this was an opportunity to in-license some compelling gene therapy-based treatment options, but Neurocrine's own internal R&D productivity is an ongoing talking point. Last, Neurocrine management clearly isn't pinning its hopes on a buyout; I see no reason why this deal would preclude a larger company (like, say, AbbVie (ABBV)) from acquiring NBIX, but it certainly suggests that Neurocrine is planning for a long future as an independent company.

The Bottom Line

This deal only makes me like Neurocrine more. Sure, the therapies may not work, or may not work as well as competing therapies in other companies' pipelines, but that's how biotech works - you pay your money and you take your chances. Given the relatively small upfront commitment (particularly relative to the potential of effective CNS gene therapies), I think this is exactly the sort of risk Neurocrine should be taking, and while it may not be a big value-driver today, I believe it could be in the future.