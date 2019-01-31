Is Caterpillar A Bargain After Its Recent Slump?

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2018 this week. The company missed the analysts’ estimates by a wide margin, and thus, its stock slumped 10% on the day of the earnings release. As the stock has lost 18% in just four months, the big question is whether it has eventually become a bargain.

The reasons behind the slump

In its latest earnings report, Caterpillar missed the analysts' earnings per share estimates by a wide margin. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.55 in the fourth quarter, much lower than the expected $2.98. Even worse, the adjusted earnings did not include the restructuring costs and some other non-recurring expenses, which were hefty. Including those costs, the actual earnings per share were much lower than the consensus ($1.78 vs. $2.85).

Before the latest report, Caterpillar had an exceptional performance streak, as it had exceeded the analysts’ estimates for 10 consecutive quarters. It had exhibited impressive growth in its business, which resulted in record earnings last year.

However, there was a pronounced deceleration in the growth rate in the fourth quarter. The company grew its revenue by 11% in the fourth quarter, much less than the 18% revenue growth it posted in the third quarter. Moreover, its earnings per share increased 18% in the fourth quarter over last year, much less than the 47% growth recorded in the third quarter.

The deceleration was prominent in all the major segments of the company, namely the Construction Industries, the Resource Industries and the Energy & Transportation segment. In the first segment, Caterpillar enjoyed strong demand in North America and in some Asian countries, but it faced lackluster demand in China. Due to the size of the economy of China and the fears over the impact of the trade war on this economy, any negative trend in China is sufficient to cause panic to the investing community and trigger a massive sell-off of a stock. This is what happened in the case of Caterpillar this week.

The good

The most positive aspect in the latest report of Caterpillar was the resilient performance of its Energy & Transportation segment, despite the collapse of the oil price since early October. The company enjoyed markedly strong demand thanks to high onshore production activity in North America. As a result, the segment posted 11% revenue growth in the quarter.

Moreover, the U.S. oil production reached record levels last year and is expected by EIA to climb to new all-time highs this year, above 12.0 M barrels per day. In addition, the collapse of the oil price in recent months was extreme and has thus led the oil price to unsustainable levels from a long-term fundamental point of view. As the oil supply will need to continue growing to meet the growing demand for oil products, the oil price is likely to rise from its current suppressed level. Therefore, the booming shale oil production will remain a major growth driver for Caterpillar for the foreseeable future.

Another positive aspect of the report was the statement of management that it will stop excluding the restructuring costs from the results from this year, as these costs will revert to normal levels. As it is concerning to see excessive amounts to be excluded from the results on a regular basis, this is certainly an improvement. In addition, management expects the earnings per share to climb to new all-time highs this year, from $11.22 in 2018 to $11.75-12.75, partly thanks to the recently implemented price hikes.

At the mid-point of the guidance, the earnings per share will grow by 9%, so the company is certainly exhibiting strong momentum in its business.

Valuation – behavior in recessions

Due to the underperformance of its stock price, Caterpillar is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. On the surface, this is a cheap valuation level, particularly given that the company posted record earnings last year and is expected to post new record earnings this year.

On the other hand, it is critical to note that Caterpillar is a highly-cyclical company. Most of its customers are construction companies and mining companies, which are severely affected during economic downturns. Consequently, Caterpillar is highly vulnerable to recessions. To provide a perspective, its earnings per share plunged 75% in the Great Recession and 46% in the downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2016.

As a recession has not shown up for almost a decade, this is a significant risk factor to consider, particularly amid rising interest rates. Higher interest rates tend to suppress the total amount invested in the economy, as they greatly reduce the number of growth projects that have a satisfactory rate of return after the funding cost is subtracted. Under the current economic conditions, it is prudent to be cautious regarding the future prospects of Caterpillar.

The company certainly exhibits great performance and is undoubtedly doing its best in the factors it can affect, but the most important determinant of its earnings, namely the underlying economic growth, is beyond the control of the company. Overall, given its excellent business performance but also its downside risk in the event of an economic downturn, Caterpillar seems to be reasonably valued at the moment.

Investors should note that it is extremely hard to evaluate a cyclical stock based on its price-to-earnings ratio. Cyclical stocks seem the cheapest near the peak of their business cycle, as they trade at very low price-to-earnings ratios during such periods. On the contrary, cyclical stocks look too expensive and thus unattractive near the bottom of their cycle, as they trade at excessive price-to-earnings ratios in such periods due to their depressed earnings. As a result, investors should be extremely careful when they evaluate a cyclical stock. Otherwise, they run the risk of incurring devastating losses within a short period.

Final thoughts

Caterpillar exhibits great business performance and is poised to report record earnings for the second year in a row. However, the company is highly vulnerable to recessions. This is important, as a recession has not shown up for almost a decade and the almost decade-long bull market, the longest in history, ended four months ago. Therefore, while Caterpillar is trading at a low price-to-earnings ratio, its valuation seems warranted right now. Given the current risk/reward of this exceptional but cyclical stock, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.