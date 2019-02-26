Biofrontera: Why This Small German Company Can Become The Next Hot Stock

Biofrontera has a very good chance to keep up the steep growth due to many factors, especially the outstanding market opportunity for Ameluz.

Biofrontera (BFRA; OTC:BFFTF) has been gradually shifting from a biotech company into a focused pharmaceutical company with specialization in dermatology. The central turning point was the European approval of the self-developed medication Ameluz for the photodynamic therapy of actinic keratosis in 2011. Since then, Biofrontera has made further important progress, such as acquiring the FDA approval of Ameluz in the USA. Please visit our articles Biofrontera: Potential Market Opportunities After FDA And EMA Approval and Biofrontera: Ameluz - The Key Future Value Driver to gain more insight about the company. Recently, Biofrontera has announced an unaudited report for the fiscal year 2018 with many positive results. In this article, we want to present some important growth factors for the company this year.

Biofrontera on numbers

Thanks to the strong growth in the USA (+136 percent, equivalent to EUR 14.9 million), Biofrontera was able to almost double product sales. The unaudited revenue of the group in 2018 was between EUR 21 - 21.2 million, of which around EUR 6.6 million came from Q4, compared to EUR 4.7 million in the previous year period. Apart from the large growth in the US - Biofrontera's main market - the company also recorded an increase in sales in the EU. This promising result was due to the approval of Ameluz in combination with daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT).

Figure 1. Biofrontera's Exponential Revenue growth

While the revenues continued to grow significantly, operating costs were in line with the plan. Thus, the company has revised its forecast for the 2018 consolidated net income from EUR -15.0 to EUR -16.0 million to EUR -8.0 to EUR -10.0 million.

With the improved performance, break-even is within reach. Firstly, the company has successfully established dedicated teams in its core markets in order to boost sales. Besides, the gross margin from product sales is over 80 percent, implying that additional revenues will contribute to high margins. As the market opportunity for Ameluz is very promising, Biofrontera is likely to continue with further strong growth in 2019. Thus, we expect that the company would be able to reach its break-even point in 2020.

Comparison with peers

In order to evaluate Biofrontera's position, we have used our own Biotech stock database. In total, financial and pipeline data from 66 companies were gathered and evaluated based on revenue growth, drug market approval, and drug innovation. Biofrontera has an approved drug with fast-growing revenue and a big potential market. These attributes make Biofrontera an attractive buying opportunity when compared to its peers.

(Source: Biotech database)

Outstanding market opportunities for Ameluz

Favorable reimbursement policy

Ameluz is a PDT drug that deals with several problems of the skin, including actinic keratosis (AK), field cancerization, and basal cell carcinoma (BCC). AK and BCC are quite widespread in the population. According to Biofrontera's analysis, the number of patients suffering from AK in the USA and in Germany is approximately 58 million and 8 million, respectively. The size of the potential market is much larger when considering other countries that Ameluz is allowed to be marketed.

Previously, treatments for AK were predominantly carried out with suboptimal therapies, such as topical creams in Germany or cryotherapy in the USA. The main reason why PDT could not gain high market share was due to the lack of billing codes and unfavorable reimbursement process. However, this is now no longer the case. On January 2, 2018, Biofrontera received J- and CPT-Codes, which makes the reimbursement process more simple and secure. Besides, PDT is now offering more financial rewards for doctors compared to cryotherapy, which will encourage dermatologists to prescribe PDT treatment in the US.

In Europe, the reimbursement status is also improved a lot after the EMA approval of Ameluz in combination with daylight-PDT. This approval opens the door to the insured and gives them a great opportunity to displace topical creams. Moreover, when compared to cryotherapy, PDT offers a lot of medical benefits such as high efficacy, better clearance, higher recurrence rates, and outstanding cosmetic results. These favorable conditions imply that shifting market share is now likely to take place in favor of the photodynamic.

Table 1. Favorable reimbursement policy for PDT

(Source: Biofrontera's Presentation)

Strong clinical data vs. competitors

Ameluz is facing a direct competitor drug known as Metvix. The table below illustrates Phase III results for both drugs. As you can see, when compared to Metvix, Ameluz has a higher clearance rate and a lower recurrence rate. This implies that Ameluz might deliver better results.

Table 2. Comparison of Ameluz and Metvix

(Source: Biofrontera's Presentation)

Extension indications for Ameluz

Biofrontera is now conducting clinical trials for the extension of the AK treatments on trunk and extremities. The results are expected in Q12019, and the applications for marketing authorization would then be submitted to the EMA and the FDA by the third quarter of the same year.

Another indication of Ameluz is the treatment of BCC, which has already been approved in the EU in 2017. The company is now conducting a Phase III trial in the US so as to get the FDA approval. According to Biofrontera, the completion of this trial is expected in the first half of 2020, and the filing for approval is anticipated in the second half of 2020.

Table 3. Extending indications for Ameluz

(Source: Biofrontera's Presentation)

Other important drivers for higher future growth

Biofrontera has won the court against Deutsche Balaton.

Last year, Biofrontera was accused of acting contrary to its duties when it priced and sold stock in the U.S. This has caused the company a lot of money for lawyer and court expenses. However, an independent review has cleared Biofrontera of wrongdoing related to its U.S. IPO. With this result, Biofrontera will not have to incur high regulatory costs in the future, and the company's transparency is also improved.

Upscaling batch size

On January 8, 2019, Biofrontera announced that it has received the FDA and EMA approvals for the upscaling of the batch size for the production of Ameluz. The larger batch size means that the company can better ensure a secure supply of Ameluz to meet the growing demand in all regions. This will also allow for a substantial improvement in the company's gross margin.

Experienced sales team in core markets

Biofrontera has been very active in most important markets in order to improve the commercialization of Ameluz. In particular, the company has established its own sales force in the USA, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Together with the recent approval of daylight PDT and the upcoming extension for the indications of Ameluz, the company is expected to foster sales rapidly this year forward.

(Source: Biofrontera's Presentation)

Downside Risk

Currently, the company has only one prescription drug in its portfolio. Other potential products in the pipeline still require a long development period. It means that the company's success heavily depends on the commercialization of Ameluz. If the product fails to capture a larger market share, the company may have to face an unfavorable situation. However, we believe this case is very unlikely to happen, as the revenues have been growing rapidly in the past years.

Perhaps the largest risk that Biofrontera is facing right now is the allegations from Dusa Pharmaceuticals. Specifically, legal disputes consist of three parts:

Firstly, DUSA filed a lawsuit against Biofrontera for the patent infringement of DUSA's patents, US 9,723,991 and US 8,216,289, which are associated with the Blue Light Photodynamic Therapy Illuminator. If Biofrontera loses in this case, its sales might slow down and would cause a severe problem for the company.

In addition, DUSA also alleges that Biofrontera "misappropriated confidential and trade secret information from DUSA and improperly obtained confidential DUSA information from former DUSA employees". Thus, DUSA requested Biofrontera to stop using this information and stop contacting certain customers. As a result, Biofrontera was prohibited from using the documents, however, it can still contact all customers. Therefore, the company's sales will not be affected.

In the third part, Biofrontera is suing DUSA for filed unfair competition and tortious interference. Specifically, Biofrontera accuses DUSA of providing excessive free product samples to physicians to offset their purchasing costs. Besides, the company also alleges that "DUSA has created an elaborate Average Sales Price scheme to inflate DUSA's product's profitability" and that "DUSA has improperly interfered with Biofrontera's relationships with one or more dermatology groups". With these allegations, Biofrontera is seeking damages from and injunctive relief against DUSA.

All in all, the lawsuits against DUSA will certainly cause Biofrontera large amount of time and money, which may lengthen the time the company needs to reach its break-even point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe that Biofrontera is now having very favorable conditions for higher future growth. Besides, the possible expansion of US approval to include BCC also promises to provide a further boost. In addition to that, Ameluz is also suitable for the treatment of other diseases (e.g. acne, prickle cell carcinoma), which implies that the potential market will be much more attractive. With a relatively small market cap and an open market, the stock price can go much higher in the future. If the company succeeds to maintain its high revenues growth and to expand its market share for Ameluz, then its share price can even double within the next two years, based on an average P/E ratio of 18 from the health-care sector.

Table 4. Expected financial performance of Biofrontera

2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e Revenue 6.1 12 21.1 35.87 59.18 94.7 EBIT -11.8 -13.9 -14.9 -6.73 9,48 35.4 Net income -15.4 -16.1 -9.0 -9.83 6.33 31.19 Revenue growth 48.2% 96.2% 75.7% 70% 65% 60%

(in Mio. Euro except for growth rate)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BFRA, BFFTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.