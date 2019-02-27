If you're looking for simple, low-cost access to the financial markets, ETFs are something that should be on your radar.

The very first ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), launched more than 25 years ago and since then the ETF industry has ballooned to more than $3.7 trillion in total assets. For many investors, ETFs have become the investment vehicle of choice and have replaced their predecessor, the mutual fund, in countless individual portfolios.

If you're an investor considering adding ETFs to your own portfolio, it's important to first understand how they work, their strengths and weaknesses and whether or not they're a good fit for you personally. But before we get to that, let's take a look at exactly what ETFs are.

What is an ETF?

ETF is an acronym for exchange-traded fund. They are baskets of securities that are divided into shares and traded on an exchange just like a stock. ETFs can invest in virtually any security in existence - stocks, bonds, REITs, commodities, preferreds, derivatives contracts, cash and more. They can be broadly diversified, such as the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) which invests in the largest companies in the United States, or they can focus on a specific sector, style or region of the world. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) would fall into the latter group.

Some ETFs are actively-managed but the majority are structured as passively-managed index funds. Instead of trying to outperform an index, they simply try to match it. Index funds can track a popular benchmark, such as the S&P 500, or they can follow a rules-based index that targets a specific segment of the market. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), for example, invests in just the 80 highest-yielding securities from within the S&P 500.

It's natural to compare ETFs to mutual funds since they look so similar on the surface, but let's compare and contrast the two to see why ETFs have exploded in popularity over the past several years.

What Are the Advantages of ETFs?

With ETFs, investors generally note five primary advantages.

ETF Advantage #1: Fees

In most cases, an ETF is cheaper than its comparable mutual fund. For example, take a look at Vanguard's funds. The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFINX), a mutual fund that invests in the S&P 500, charges an expense ratio of 0.14%. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) on the other hand charges just 0.04%. Take a look at the broad fund industry as a whole and you'll see that the average ETF expense ratio is less than half that of the typical mutual fund.

Why are ETFs so much cheaper? The answer lies in administrative costs. For an actively-managed mutual fund, companies need to employ vast research teams to continuously work to identify attractive opportunities. On top of that, they need to process transactions and issue paperwork. All of that costs money and those costs are typically passed on to shareholders in the form of higher fees. Since most ETFs simply track an index, they don't have that overhead. They don't need to hire analysts and most of the paperwork is handled by the broker, not the fund issuer.

ETF investors often have an advantage on trading commissions as well. Many of the big brokerage platform offer no-commission trades on hundreds of ETFs. Vanguard charges no trading fee on almost every ETF there is. These differences in expense ratios and fees may seem minor but they can add up to savings of thousands of dollars or more over time.

ETF Advantage #2: Transparency

Have you ever wanted to look at the top holdings in your mutual fund only to find out that the information is up to three months old? Fund managers are often hesitant to publish their current holdings because they're worried it might reveal their "secret sauce".

ETFs work a little differently. The SEC mandates that actively-managed ETFs publish their holdings on a daily basis (passively-managed index funds are not held to this same standard although most do anyway). This level of transparency helps lift the curtain on what ETFs are invested in at any given moment and gives investors an added degree of confidence.

ETF Advantage #3: Tax Efficiency

One of the more frustrating aspects of owning mutual funds is the year-end distribution of capital gains. This comes as a result of the fund's buying and selling activity throughout the year and is required of the funds in order to avoid triggering undue tax consequences. Perhaps the most "unfair" aspect of capital gains distributions is that they're paid to all shareholders as of a specific date regardless of how long you've owned the fund or whether or not you've actually incurred the gain. If you bought shares on December 29th and the fund distributes capital gains on December 31st, you're on the hook come tax time!

ETFs on the other hand rarely make capital gains distributions. How do they do it? They don't actually buy and sell securities in the open market. Without getting too far into the weeds, ETFs work with an authorized market participant to create and redeem shares when needed and it's the authorized participant that does most of the buying and selling of securities, not the fund issuer. Since ETFs aren't doing the trading, they don't incur the tax liability. This mechanism allows ETF shareholders to potentially defer taxable gains indefinitely much in the same way they would if they were invested in an IRA.

ETF Advantage #4: Variety

While there are mutual funds out there that target specific segments of the market, the sheer variety of ETFs available far outpaces that of the mutual fund space.

There are currently more than 2,000 ETFs available to investors. Do you want to invest in Nigerian or Vietnamese stocks? There are ETFs for that. Looking to put your money into companies that are developing nuclear energy? There's an ETF for that. Are you seeking junk bonds that mature in 2023 or exposure to soybeans? Yes, there are ETFs for that too.

Quite simply, ETFs provide access to markets and assets that were previously only available to high net worth investors. That's not even to mention the fact that the cost of buying 30 different Vietnam stocks would be huge. Instead, you can buy as little as a single share of the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM) for an annual expense ratio of just 0.66%.

ETF Advantage #5: Intraday Tradeability

Have you ever seen the market moving throughout the trading day and wish to enter or exit a position at a moment's notice? ETFs allow you to do that because they trade throughout the day just like stocks. Mutual funds on the other hand are priced and trade just once at the end of the trading day. You may have to wait hours for your trade to be completed and won't even know the price that your trade ultimately gets executed at. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, this may not be a huge advantage in favor of ETFs but for those who are a little more active within their brokerage accounts, it makes a big difference.

ETF Advantage #6: Low Minimums

If you want to invest in a mutual fund, you'll likely need to meet the fund's minimum initial investment. For some, that may be just $500. Most Vanguard funds though have minimums of $3,000. A lot of investors just don't have that much money to start with. Enter ETFs which can be bought through a brokerage accounts in increments as little as a single share. That means you can invest in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) for around $140. That makes ETFs accessible to a broader universe of regular investors.

What Are the Disadvantages of ETFs?

Of course, ETFs aren't perfect investments and there are a few situations you should watch out for if you're considering buying ETF shares.

ETF Disadvantage #1: Fractional Shares

If you reinvest the dividends in an existing mutual fund account, the fund company will issue fractional shares to account for the exact amount of the transaction (for example, a $30 dividend reinvestment into a fund with a $120 share price will net you 0.25 shares). ETFs, however, typically trade in whole shares. If you don't have enough cash to purchase a full share, you may have to hold off on buying until you do. Some brokerages will purchase fractional shares of an ETF for you but not all. Some will sweep it into a cash account and require you to make the purchase yourself. It may be a minor inconvenience but that lack of automatic reinvestment could result in lower total returns over time.

ETF Disadvantage #2: Leveraged Products

With more than 2,000 ETFs in existence, there's bound to be a few funds you should avoid. The riskiest ETFs out there might be the ones that triple leverage their exposure to an asset or index. The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) may be able to give you three times the daily return of the S&P 500 but there's a lot of downside risk in these leveraged and inverse products.

Consider what happened to the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note (XIV), a product which is supposed to provide the opposite return of the CBOE Volatility Index. In February 2018, volatility exploded during a sudden market correction and XIV dropped more than 90% in a single trading day. It shut down altogether shortly thereafter. This is an extreme example of what can happen when investing in unconventional products, but there's a danger in not knowing what you're invested in. Just because the ETF industry offers it doesn't necessarily mean it's appropriate for everyone.

Conclusion

If you're an investor looking to build a broadly diversified portfolio that costs next to nothing to own, ETFs are a great way to do it. Not only can you invest in the biggest and best-know indices in the market, you can easily fill out your portfolio with funds focused on dividends, tech stocks or just about anything else easily and inexpensively.

As is the case with any investment, it's important to know what's in the ETF you're considering. Some ETFs are fairly concentrated, invest in risky securities or come with high costs. But if you're looking for simple, low-cost access to the financial markets, ETFs are something that should be on your radar.

