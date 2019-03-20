What You Need To Know About Aurora Cannabis' Clinical Trials

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) is a major Canadian cannabis producer operating across five continents. On February 11, 2019, ACB reported earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The company noted with earnings that it currently had "40 clinical trials and case studies completed or in progress," an achievement which forms part of the bull case on ACB. In this article I look into those clinical studies to see if there is indeed something to get excited about for ACB bulls or if these trials just represent filler material.

What trials is ACB running?

When we look into ACB's corporate slide deck, we do find a slide covering a selection of clinical trials but the actual details provided are quite minimal.

Figure 1: ACB appears to be running trials across a number of indications including conditions where cannabis has seen success previously such as epilepsy and pain. Source: ACB corporate presentation for March 2019.

I worked on digging up listings for these trials so we might actually have an idea what might come of them.

The Cannabis Extract in Refractory Epilepsy Study (CERES)

The most important trial to look into is the one the furthest down the pipeline, a phase 3 study in epilepsy being conducted with the Ontario Brain Institute, among other collaborators. The clinicaltrials.gov listing for that trial, referred to as CERES, notes the trial has an estimated primary completion date of January 2021 (the study only started in January 2019). That means the results from this trial are certainly not a near-term catalyst.

The study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of capsules of CBD and THC oil vs placebo, as an add on to standard anti-epileptic drugs, in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. The phase 3 study will enroll patients with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, two seizure disorders where the efficacy of CBD is well established given the success of GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH) Epidiolex (which has US FDA approval in those two diseases). CERES will however also enroll patients with frequent convulsive seizures including tonic, tonic-clonic, atonic, drop-attacks and focal motor seizures. In that way CERES goes beyond what Epidiolex addresses.

Another difference in CERES is the inclusion of THC. The capsules administered to patients contain CBD and THC in a 16 to 1 ratio (with a maximum CBD dose of 300 mg). This means patients would get a maximum dose of 18.75 mg of THC. When we consider the fact that the dose is divided into two, morning and evening, that is hardly an amount of THC that will provide an intense high for most, particularly since the study enrolls patients 18 years and older. I have previously written about Tilray (TLRY) and the results it produced in a small study of Tilray 2:100 (2 mg/mL THC:100 mg/mL CBD) in Dravet syndrome. The idea with these CBD/THC combinations is that while CBD does seem to work all by itself in epilepsy, the addition of modest amounts of THC might enhance its efficacy without adding too much of psychoactive component to the drug. In fact the presence of CBD may reduce the psychoactivity of a given dose of THC, making it better tolerated. Essentially, the two components might be a very good match.

Figure 2: Results from a study of Tilray 2:100 (also known as TIL-TC150) in a study of 19 patients with drug-resistant Dravet syndrome. Figure shows change in seizure frequency based on patient seizure diaries. Each column represents a patient, and the percentage change is calculated based on a comparison of weeks 17-20 (endpoint period of the study) to weeks -4 to 0 (lead-in portion of the study when patients were not on TIL-TC150). Five patients did experience an increase in seizures based on that comparison, whereas two patients were unchanged and 12 experienced a decrease in seizures (two patients had a 100% reduction and were thus seizure-free during weeks 17-20). The overlaid line represents the average change in seizures frequency across the 20 weeks of treatment. Source: Publication in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Putting all this together I must say I'm pretty upbeat about CERES, I think come 2021 ACB and its collaborators might be set to announce some pretty impressive results. The read-through to ACB? The capsules in the study will probably be available from ACB (at the moment MedReleaf is listed as the collaborator on the clinicaltrials.gov listing, but ACB acquired MedReleaf in 2018).

The Cannabis Oil for Pain Effectiveness (COPE) study

The next trial I looked at is the first listed in Figure 1. The COPE study is a phase 2 study that will look at the efficacy and safety of MRCP001, a whole-plant cannabis oil extract, in cancer patients with poorly controlled pain. That sounds like a compelling indication to me where new drugs are surely needed. The problem is that GWPH's Sativex (Nabiximols), a oral spray containing 2.7 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD per spray, has already been tested in cancer patients with poorly-controlled chronic pain in cancer patients. A study published in 2012 randomized 360 patients to Sativex or placebo and yet the primary endpoint, which was based on the proportion of patients achieving a certain reduction in pain scores, came nowhere near to achieving statistical significance (overall P = 0.59). An earlier placebo-controlled study of Sativex in 177 intractable cancer-related pain patients had actually hit the primary endpoint. Time for a tie-breaker then? Two phase 3 studies, each run in about 400 patients to asses the effect of Sativex in cancer-related pain unalleviated by opioids, also failed to hit their primary efficacy endpoints.

Perhaps those who commissioned the COPE study have an idea about how MRCP001 can work where Sativex failed due to differences in the cannabinoid composition of the drug. Perhaps those in charge feel Sativex would have succeeded were the primary endpoint different, and so MRCP001 can work fine in poorly-controlled cancer pain with some tweaks to trial design. The issue is that COPE is a single-arm study. It has no placebo or active control group to compare to. The results of single-arm studies in pain don't tend to carry too much weight, the placebo response is alive and well in that field. Even though COPE has an estimated primary completion date of June 2019, I am not too excited about the results from this study for that reason. The one hope for ACB longs would be that a press release announcing positive results is greeted by an audience who don't understand that without a control group the efficacy results of a pain trial can be challenging to interpret.

Cannabinoid Profile Investigation of Vapourized Cannabis in Patients With Osteoarthritis of the Knee (CAPRI)

The CAPRI study is the second listing in Figure 1 above. The phase 2a study uses the Volcano Medic Vaporizer to vaporize cannabis of a variety of compositions of THC and CBD, primarily to look at the potential analgesic effects of cannabis in osteoarthritis. Secondary objectives relate to safety, pharmacokinetics and patient preference for different cannabinoid profiles. We might see some results soon because the study has an estimated primary completion date of December 2018. However the estimated study completion date isn't until June 2019. Differences between those two dates tends to be due to the fact that all the data necessary to analyze the primary endpoint, will have been collected prior to all the data necessary to analyze the trial as a whole (that includes secondary endpoint analyses). The secondary endpoints in CAPRI look at efficacy out to six weeks and safety out to seven weeks. Perhaps then we will have to wait until at least June 2019 until we get results.

CAPRI has an estimated enrollment of 40 patients and that could be the major problem with the study. If only two groups were in the study then a 20 vs 20 study has a chance of producing a solid result. CAPRI includes six dose groups. The highest THC dose group gets 100 mg of finely ground cannabis per dose with a composition of 21.9% THC and 0.8% CBD. Then there is a 15%/5% group, a 9%/9.5% group, a 3.8%/10% group, a 0.6%/13% group and the 0.3%/0.3% control group (all percentages are THC/CBD). Each of these combinations, except the control group, is designed to mimic a CanniMed product such as CanniMed 22:1 for the high-THC low-CBD dose group and CanniMed 1:13 for the high-CBD low-THC dose group.

Figure 3: Each of the dose groups in CAPRI are similar to a selection of products available in the CanniMed range. ACB completed its acquisition of CanniMed in 2018. Source: Supplement review website.

There is some good news though, while there are only 40 patients in the trial, CAPRI uses a crossover design, each patient is randomized to be rotated through all six dose groups in a random order. As such if 40 patients are enrolled there will actually be 40 patients of data per dose group, rather than 40 patients of data divided across six groups. In that case CAPRI might actually have a chance of showing one of the active dose groups is effective relative to the 0.3%/0.3% dose group.

Thus far the evidence for cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids in pain is mixed. It doesn't seem to work too well in acute pain or at least is challenging to dose correctly. In chronic noncancer pain the data looks a little better. Perhaps in that regard it is good news that CAPRI contains multiple dose groups and short-term benefits might be seen (pain reduction in the minutes and hours post-dose) in addition to benefits on disease severity at six weeks. Indeed CanniMed cannabis (at the time Prairie Plant Systems Inc) was used in a successful clinical trial in chronic neuropathic pain patients which also cleverly made use of a crossover design to achieve statistical significance despite enrolling only 23 patients and testing four cannabis potencies (0%, 2.5%, 6% and 9.4% THC). That study found that 25 mg of 9.4% THC cannabis, smoked three times a day, was superior to 25 mg of 0% THC cannabis three times a day in terms of average scores on a pain intensity scale (P = 0.023). I'm much more hopeful about CAPRI than I was about COPE.

Cannabidiol in Children With Refractory Epileptic Encephalopathy (CARE-E)

The CARE-E study is a phase 1 study (although ACB appears to refer to a phase 2 study in Figure 1 above, the collaborators are the same) of CanniMed 1:20 (THC:CBD) in children with drug refractory epileptic encephalopathy. The study is an open-label dose escalation study so there is no control group, rather the study will gain an initial experience with CanniMed 1:20 that might inform the design of future studies. Positive results here are nonetheless yet another factor that could see physicians prescribing medical cannabis, patients and caregivers to opt for CanniMed products, ultimately helping ACB. The estimated enrollment is 28 patients and primary completion date is July 2019 with a study completion date of December 2019. Given the results seen with GWPH's Epidiolex in seizure disorders so far and the results with Tilray 2:100, it seems possible CARE-E could produce encouraging data.

Figure 4: CanniMed 1:20 and Tilray 2:100 are two oils where the primary component is CBD, but a non-negligible amount of THC potentially adds to anti-epileptic efficacy. Source: TLRY website and WeedAdvisor website.

Cannabis in Tourette Syndrome

The last study I looked at is a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled trial of vaporized cannabis in Tourette syndrome. This study only has an estimated enrollment of 12 patients but again uses a crossover design as patients proceed through one of four treatment sequences of cannabis with varying THC/CBD compositions (10%/<0.5%, 8.6%/8.6%, 0.6%/14%, <0.3%/<0.3%). The last group is considered the placebo group. I think 12 patients is pushing it in terms of how small a study can go and still hope to beat placebo, even using a crossover design, unless the effect is very clear. Indeed the primary endpoint in this study is an efficacy endpoint (Modified Rush Video-Based Tic Rating Scale) so the company can't claim success just because the cannabis used was well tolerated in terms of side effects.

The good news is that the evidence for cannabis and cannabinoids in Tourette syndrome appears quite good so far although longer trials with more patients are needed. The results thus far have led to Hanover Medical School and The German Research Foundation to run a phase 3 study of nabiximols (Sativex) vs placebo in Tourette sydndrome called CANNA-TICS (Cannabinoids in the treatment of Tics). CANNA-TICS has an estimated study completion date of May 2019 and might be considered good news for GWPH if it succeeds. For ACB it is unclear if success here would be good or bad because on the one hand it would validate the efficacy of THC and CBD in Tourette syndrome. On the other hand, success in CANNA-TICS might encourage physicians to prescribe Sativex, even off-label instead of just providing a patient with access to medical cannabis such as something from the CanniMed line of products. The 12 patient phase 2 study also has an estimated study completion date of May 2019.

Conclusions and the importance of medical cannabis

Figure 1 above lists nine studies of which I reviewed five. I was pleasantly surprised by the design of these trials, I didn't expect so many to include a relevant control group and although some are smaller in size they might still produce positive results.

The others studies in Figure 1 are set to look at how genetic differences between individuals impact the pharmacokinetics of cannabis, that's interesting but the impact on ACB revenues near-term would be unclear, and the economic outcomes of cannabis-based therapies. It is the five studies I reviewed that have an obvious potential impact on ACB's revenues from medical cannabis. If you were looking to acquire medical cannabis for your epilepsy or prescribe it for your patient, why not use the exact same product which produced a result in a clinical trial? Why give something similar instead and hope it works just as well? A positive result the CERES study could lead to a lot of MedReleaf cannabis oil capsules being sold for refractory epilepsy. And while I'm not bullish on the COPE study, a positive result there could see a lot of the relevant MedReleaf products being sold for cancer pain. The same can of course be said for the CAPRI and CARE-E studies with the relevant CanniMed products, should they succeed, physicians in the know would likely recommend that particular product to patients rather than risk using another brand.

Figure 5: ACB notes the global medical market is far larger than the Canadian consumer market. Source: ACB corporate presentation for March 2019.

Recommending a long or short in ACB would require more than looking at just the company's clinical trials. I can however confirm that ACB's clinical trials are a valid part of the bull case and acquisitions of MedReleaf/CanniMed have certainly brought in more than extra production capacity, product lines and larger patient-base for ACB's medical cannabis business. While the medical market in Canada isn't as large as the recreational market will be in Canada, worldwide the medical market exists in far more countries. As such medical cannabis is a big part of reducing dependence upon the Canadian recreational market for ACB. Companies without substantial exposure to the global medical market might struggle if oversupply comes into play in the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.