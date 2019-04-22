Halliburton: Nowhere Near As Bad

What I had called a potentially "tense earnings day" for Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) ended up being much more uneventful than I originally expected.

On Monday, the leading oilfield services company reported a modest revenue beat, accompanied by consensus-meeting adjusted EPS of $0.23 that helped to ease concerns over a deteriorating North America market. Probably most reassuring was the management team's vision for the rest of the year, which included the following remark:

We believe the worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us. For the next couple of quarters, I see demand for our services progressing modestly.

Credit: Houston Chronicle

In my view, the more upbeat narrative is a departure from what peer Schlumberger (SLB) discussed a mere few days ago. On Thursday, the main competitor spoke of "lower investments with a likely downward adjustment to the current production growth outlook" in North America, as well as of "lower investments, increasing technical challenges from well interference, step out from core acreage and limited further growth in lateral length and proppant per stage."

On the Halliburton side, it was no surprise that international operations (43% of total company sales this quarter) picked up the home continent's slack, producing a solid 11% YOY increase in revenues. I calculate that Latin America alone, the smallest geographic segment, accounted for more than half of the company's top-line growth ex-North America, propelled mainly by strength across the board in Mexico and Argentina.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from press release

But this is not to say that North America severely underperformed. Despite the noticeable 7% segment revenue dip YOY, the top-line results in the region came in roughly $150 million above consensus expectation, which is an impressive feat. Pricing seems to have been a drag still, particularly in onshore stimulation services. However, activity appeared to be relatively strong in drilling and evaluation, enough to ease investors' concerns over what could have been a much less pleasant set of results.

Regarding profitability, adjusted op margin of 7.4% dipped significantly over last year's 10.8%, likely a result of pricing pressures domestically and high mobilization costs internationally. It will be interesting to see if the margin begins to trend more favorably in the next few quarters, especially if management's thesis on the less severe pricing deterioration plays out.

On the stock

I will admit that, following Halliburton's better-than-anticipated earnings report, I have become just a bit less cautious about the stock. This is not to say that challenges will not continue to exist throughout the year. But the company seems to be navigating the choppy waters with dexterity, which in my view is a testament to the competence of the management team.

In addition, with shares still down a sizable 40% over the past 12 months (although arguably still a bit richly valued on a P/E basis, see graph below), it is possible that the headwinds in North America may have already been priced into the stock at this point. Should the continent recover by late 2019 and join forces with a strengthening offshore and international businesses, a jolt in the stock's value within the next 12 months is not out of question.

Data by YCharts

For now, I continue to hold SLB, feeling comfortable with my portfolio's current energy sector exposure. But if at one point I considered this name a much more compelling alternative to HAL, today I believe that the latter might be worth further consideration, particularly by those hoping to play a potential rebound off current levels.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on SLB (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "10% Yielder" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.