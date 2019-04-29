First Look At Slack's IPO

The company generated just north of $400 million in revenues last year at an 88% y/y growth pace, making it one of the fastest-growing tech companies for its scale.

The company is best known for its enterprise messaging and collaboration tools which have amassed 10 million daily active users.

Even from its earliest days, Slack Technologies (SK) was almost marked as an instant success. Having been backed years before its public launch by venerable titans of the VC world including Andreessen Horowitz and Accel Partners, Slack's success was more or less a self-fulfilling prophecy. Alongside names like Uber and Airbnb, Slack's IPO has long been one of the most-awaited public offerings among unicorns, and in late April, the company finally filed its S-1 registration documents.

Most of us have already heard of Slack. The company was built on an idea that email was static and outdated, and that modern teams needed a more agile chat and collaboration tool in order to work effectively together. Slack is primarily an enterprise software company - though it certainly sells to smaller teams and startups, the lion's share of its revenues is concentrated among major blue-chip corporations, including IBM (IBM) and Autodesk (ADSK).

What is most impressive about Slack, needless to say, is its incredible growth rate. Slack clocked revenues of just over $400 million last year, yet its pace of revenue growth is almost 2x. For comparison, Box (BOX) - another enterprise software titan which is hovering around the half-billion annual revenue run rate - has seen its growth rates dip to the ~20% range.

It's also worthwhile to note that Slack is a relatively young technology company, having only publicly launched in February 2014. Since then, it has grown into a multinational enterprise software giant and a category-leading application within the collaboration and workflow segments. See Slack's timeline below, taken from its S-1 filing:

Figure 1. Slack timeline Source: Slack S-1 filing

Also good to understand is Slack's history of VC funding. It raised its first seed round of just $1.5 million in early 2009, led by Accel (which is Slack's biggest shareholder, with a whopping 24% stake in the company. By contrast, Stewart Butterfield, the company's founder and CEO, owns just under 9% - nevertheless, that stake would still make him a billionaire post-IPO).

Since this first round, Slack has raised a total of $1.2 billion through its Series H round, and its last reported private valuation was $7.1 billion. In recent private market transactions, however, Slack is reported to have changed hands at a valuation of $17 billion. Here's a look at Slack's funding timeline and lead investors, courtesy of Crunchbase:

Figur 2. Slack funding timeline Source: Crunchbase

Slack has yet to set its initial pricing ranges, so it's too early to set a long/short recommendation on this upcoming IPO. However, it's clear that Slack's IPO will be one of the blockbuster public offerings of the year, and one that's sure to draw plenty of investor hype. Let's review all the information we know about Slack so far in preparation for the IPO.

Slack and the limitations of email

Slack was originally built on the idea that modern enterprises need a better tool than email to work. Here's a blurb from Slack's S-1 filing outlining the company's mission statement in replacing email as the primary mode of office communication:

We were frustrated with email. It created fragmented silos of inaccessible information, hidden in individual inboxes. When new members joined the team, they were cut off from the rich history of communication that occurred before they arrived. Transparency was difficult to achieve and routine communication had to be supplemented with status reports and stand-up meetings in order to keep the team coordinated."

One of the primary distinguishers of Slack versus email is that communication within Slack happens in "team-based channels," instead of two-way links between sender and recipient. One of the key benefits of these channels is automatic archiving. Whereas data and files often get lost in a mountain of emails, Slack channels preserve a faithful record of all the information and work shared within the group. This also has the added benefit of looping in newer team members faster, whereas with emails, new joiners would lack all the context that predated their arrival.

Here's a look at Slack's user interface:

Figure 3. Slack UI Source: Slack S-1 filing

To get a sizing of Slack's popularity, consider the following two metrics:

The company has reported 10 million DAUs . From an internet sector perspective, that's not a lot - Snap (SNAP), for example, reported just over 190 million DAUs in its most recent quarter. But when we recognize that Slack is limited primarily to professional enterprises, that figure becomes a lot more significant. Note also that while Snap and other internet companies' DAUs don't pay monthly subscription fees, Slack's do.

. From an internet sector perspective, that's not a lot - Snap (SNAP), for example, reported just over 190 million DAUs in its most recent quarter. But when we recognize that Slack is limited primarily to professional enterprises, that figure becomes a lot more significant. Note also that while Snap and other internet companies' DAUs don't pay monthly subscription fees, Slack's do. In the week ended January 31 of this year, Slack reported that over 1 billion messages were sent in the platform alone.

Note also that Slack's platform is open to third-party developers. Companies can custom-build their own integrations into Slack or purchase third-party extensions. Open software, needless to say, is one of the trends that has led to the proliferation of cloud giants such as Salesforce.com (CRM), whose App Store provides billions in revenue from third-party developers.

Enterprise sales model

As previously mentioned, Slack is primarily an enterprise software company. While the majority of its customers are smaller clients (Slack grew to 88,000 paying customers by the end of FY19, up 49% y/y. However, the number of large customers with ARR of greater than $100,000 was only 575, up 93% y/y), the lion's share of revenue is derived from enterprise giants like IBM.

Here's a look at Slack's customer trends:

Figure 4. Slack customer metrics Source: Slack S-1 filing

Here's a look as well at some of Slack's featured customers, taken from the company's marketing website:

Figure 5. Slack anchor customers Source: Slack.com

Slack bills its customers on a per-seat model on four different pricing tiers. Slack's Standard plan costs $8 per month, per user if billed monthly; $6.67 if billed annually. Enterprise plans, similar to most other enterprise software companies, are priced on a custom basis.

Figure 6. Slack pricing tiers Source: Slack S-1 filing

Evidently, Slack's growth in DAUs is directly correlated to its growth in revenues. Slack's growth rests on its ability not only to grow into new organizations but within them as well. The more of a company that "converts" to Slack, the more monthly users the company can bill. Slack's 143% net retention rate over the past year is a testament to the success of its "land and expand" model and how Slack quickly grows inside an organization once installed.

Financial overview

Of course, the meatiest and most interesting section of Slack's IPO filing is its financials, revealed in public for the first time. Revenues swelled to $400.6 million in FY19, growing at a stark 82% y/y:

Figure 7. Slack financials Source: Slack S-1 filing

Beyond Slack's sheer revenue growth, however, there are a lot of other impressive points to note. Chief among them is the fact that Slack also generates revenue at a steady ~87% gross margin - virtually all of its incremental revenues, then, drops to the bottom line. Most enterprise software companies have gross margins in the ~70-80% range, but Slack's margins outdo them all.

Nor is Slack a "growth at all costs" company. Though Slack's losses loom large at over $100 million on a GAAP basis, notice that the company's losses have actually shrunk modestly over time - while margins have improved dramatically. Slack's free cash flow last year, at -$97.2 million, was also significantly less than its GAAP net losses.

Another important point to note here - Slack is already cash-rich, thanks to its VC-built reserves. Investors typically don't like IPOs that are necessary capital raises in order to keep the issuers afloat, but in Slack's case, this scenario couldn't be further from the truth. Slack's balance sheet lists $874 million of cash and investments, as well as no debt - note that this is before the hundreds of millions that Slack stands to raise from its IPO. Against its current liquidity alone, Slack has about nine years of runway left, based on its current FCF profile.

Key takeaways

Slack's reputation as one of the most exciting technology unicorns is certainly justified by its impressive financials and strong customer trends. The fact that a company at a half-billion dollar annual revenue run rate can continue to grow at ~70-80% is astounding. Note also that Slack estimates its TAM at $28 billion, so if we believe that figure, the company has still only penetrated 2% of its available market. Competition, of course, is a major factor here. Microsoft Office 365 (MSFT) is another major contender in the collaboration space, and even Facebook (FB) is giving Slack a run for its money with its Workplace offering.

More to come as more details on this IPO become known.

